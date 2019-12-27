Max Hooper Schneider’s dystopian trash extravaganza and this week’s museum openings

Here is a list of museum openings and Critics’ Choices in L.A. and Orange County for Dec. 29-Jan. 5.
Openings
Seven Stations: Selections from MOCA’s Collection Iconic works and recent acquisitions from the 1950s to the present. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Now on view. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org
Marks on Land & Mind Paintings by Soheila Siadate and photography by Tom Lamb. Orange County Center for Contemporary Art, 117 N. Sycamore St., Santa Ana. Starts Sat.; ends Jan. 25. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free. (714) 667-1517. occca.org
Critic’s Choice
Max Hooper Schneider For his spectacular Hammer Projects show, Schneider has built a dystopian extravaganza of trash and downscale treasure, fascinating in its alienness, disturbing in its familiarity. Is this an alternate world or the underbelly of our own? A portent of the future or a mirror to the present? The L.A.-based artist’s first solo museum show reads as many things, including as a model — outrageous and incisive — of the beset planetary island we call our own. (Leah Ollman) UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Ends Feb. 2. Closed Mon., Christmas Day. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu
