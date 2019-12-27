What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Trisha’s Southern Kitchen’ on Food Network

SERIES

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen In the season premiere of this home-cooking show Trisha hosts a Build-Your-Own-Brunch party. Noon Food Network

Rose Parade Uncovered This new episode features interviews with celebrities who have played a part in the history of the Rose Parade including Gary Sinise, Vin Scully, Carson Kressley, Luc Robitaille and Jeanie Buss. 7 p.m. CW

Austin City Limits 6th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Robert Earl Keen hosts this new special in which three musical legends are inducted into the show’s Hall of Fame. Jackson Browne inducts singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin; blues legend Buddy Guy is inducted by old friend and fellow blues icon Jimmie Vaughan, and Sean Penn inducts Lyle Lovett. Guest performers include Bruce Hornsby, Shemekia Copeland and Sarah Jarosz. 11:30 p.m. KOCE, and midnight KPBS

SPECIALS

The Faces of Family Separation This new special documents the challenges facing migrant families split apart at the U.S.-Mexico border by the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy. 10 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

Sing This 2016 CGI-animated family film tells the story of an assortment of animals who gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Jennifer Saunders, Jennifer Hudson and Peter Serafinowicz provide the voices. 6:10 p.m. Disney

Pokémon Detective Pikachu In director Rob Letterman’s live action/animated 2019 mystery fantasy a former Pokemon trainer (Justice Smith) searching for his missing father teams up with a gifted detective (voiced by Ryan Reynolds). Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy costar. 8 p.m. HBO

Deadly Hollywood Obsession After she saves 10-year-old Jack (Brady Bond) from kidnappers, a woman (Sarah Roemer) is hired by the boy’s celebrity father (Jon Prescott) to work as Jack’s home-school teacher in this 2019 melodrama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Brightburn When an alien spacecraft crashes on Earth, carrying what appears to be a human infant, a childless couple (Elizabeth Banks and David Denman) think they have found a solution to their fertility problems in David Yarovsky’s 2019 horror film. Jackson A. Dunn also stars. 8 p.m. Starz

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment; national security: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Impeachment; 2020 elections: Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.). Panel: Scott Jennings; Karen Finney; Sarah Isgur; Nayyera Haq. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.); Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Marie Harf; Chris Stirewalt; Charles Lane. Mike Emanuel hosts. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Inside the College Admissions Crisis: Author Malcolm Gladwell (“The Study of Success”); author Daniel Golden (“The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys Its Way into Elite Colleges – and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates”); Allen Koh, Cardinal Education; author Nicholas Lemann (“The Big Test: The Secret History of the American Meritocracy”); author Daniel Markovits (“The Meritocracy Trap: How America’s Foundational Myth Feeds Inequality, Dismantles the Middle Class, and Devours the Elite”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa); Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.); author Gordon Chang (“The Coming Collapse of China”); Gary Kaltbaum. Charles Payne hosts. (N) 7 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. FNC

Face the Nation Ivanka Trump; Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.); Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.). Panel: Nancy Cordes; Major Garrett; Jeff Pegues; Paula Reid; Jan Crawford; David Martin. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dean Baquet; Martin Baron; Clint Watts; Masha Gessen; Michael McFaul; Kara Swisher; Joshua Johnson. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos National security advisor Robert O’Brien. Impeachment: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). 2020 election: Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Panel: Rick Klein; Chris Christie; Stefanie Brown James, EMILY’s List; Susan Davis, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Tech and media mogul Marc Benioff, Time. The next decade: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; Nicole Carroll, USA Today. Local newspapers: Paul Huntsman, the Salt Lake Tribune. Misinformation in 2020: Amy Webb, Future Today Institute; Jennifer Kavanagh, RAND Corporation; Oliver Darcy. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Mollie Hemingway; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Ed Henry; Paul Steinhauser. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Using psychedelic drugs to treat people for depression and anxiety. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Basketball Brown visits Duke, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; American visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. FS1; Wisconsin visits Tennessee, 10:30 a.m. CBS; New Orleans visits Memphis, 10:30 a.m. ESPN2; Central Arkansas visits Marquette, 11 a.m. FS1; Louisville visits Kentucky, 1 p.m. CBS; Louisiana-Monroe visits Butler, 1 p.m. FS1; Midland visits Creighton, 3 p.m. FS1; Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo visits San Diego State, 4 p.m. FS Prime

College Football Notre Dame versus Iowa State, 9 a.m. ABC; Cotton Bowl Classic: Memphis versus Penn State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Peach Bowl: Oklahoma versus LSU, 1 p.m. ESPN; Fiesta Bowl: Clemson versus Ohio State, 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Utah Jazz visits the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

