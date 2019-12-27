What’s on TV This Week: New Year’s Eve, the Rose Parade and more

SUNDAY

They’ll have to hoof it before they can hook up in the new dating show “Flirty Dancing.” “Step Up’s” Jenna Dewan is the host. 8 p.m. Fox; also Wed.

A cool 10 grand goes to winning baker in the new special “Duff’s New Year’s Eve Cake-Off.” With host Duff Goldman. 9 p.m. Food Network

A murder leaves a small-town high school’s cheerleading squad with little to cheer about in the new mystery drama “Dare Me.” With Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly. 10 p.m. USA

MONDAY

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) plays a Courtney Love-like rock star in the 2018 indie drama “Her Smell.” With Cara Delevingne and Dan Stevens. 8 p.m. HBO

Elisabeth Moss stars in the 2018 drama “Her Smell.” (Donald Stahl / Gunpowder & Sky)

Lend me a tenor: The late, great opera star Luciano Pavarotti is profiled in “Pavarotti,” a new documentary directed by Ron Howard. 8 p.m. Showtime

Afghan filmmaker Hassan Fazili chronicles his family’s experiences as refugees in the documentary “Midnight Traveler” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Messers. Cooper and Cohen reunite in New York City’s Times Square for “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.” 5 and 10:30 p.m. CNN

“Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host “A Toast to 2019!” with special guests including Kristen Bell, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph and Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

BTS, Sheryl Crow and Post Malone are among the performers slated for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020.” With cohosts Billy Porter and Lucy Hale. 8, 10 and 11:30 p.m. and 1:09 a.m. ABC

Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski lend Mr. Harvey a hand as cohosts for “Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square.” 8 and 11 p.m. Fox

Isn’t it rich? Tony winner Bernadette Peters joins the New York Philharmonic for a salute to legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim on “Live From Lincoln Center.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Carson Daly hosts and Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. perform on “NBC New Year’s Eve Special 2020.” 10 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

WEDNESDAY

A mystery man from the modern-day Middle East may or may not be “The Messiah” as prophesied in this new drama series. With Mehdi Dehbi and Michelle Monaghan. Anytime, Netflix

A figure skater (Kaya Scodelario) leaves it all on the ice in pursuit of her Olympic dreams in the new series “Spinning Out.” With January Jones and Johnny Weir. Anytime, Netflix

Rita Moreno, “Firefly’s” Gina Torres and gymnast Laurie Hernandez serve as co-grand marshals for the “131st Tournament of Roses Parade” in Pasadena. 7:30 a.m. KTLA; 8 a.m. NBC, Hallmark Channel

Rah, rah, sis boom bah! Wisconsin battles Oregon in the “Rose Bowl,” also from Pasadena. 2 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

The documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” profiles the chart-topping singer. (Greenwich Entertainment)

The 2019 documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” celebrates the singer with the powerful pipes who rose to fame in the early 1970s. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Is there a “Doctor Who” in the house? Jodie Whittaker continues her stint as the 13th Time Lord when the venerable British sci-fi drama launches a new season. 8 p.m. BBC America

They’re still gettin’ hitched first and asking questions later in another season of “Married at First Sight.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Take this waltz: “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville is your host for “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2020” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Felicity Jones portrays Ruth Bader Ginsburg in “On the Basis of Sex.” (Jonathan Wenk / Focus Features)

You down with RBG? Felicity Jones portrays a pre-SCOTUS Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the 2018 bio-pic/courtroom drama “On the Basis of Sex.” With Armie Hammer. 9 p.m. Showtime

Justice is a dish best served cold in the new docu-series “Alaska PD.” 10 p.m. A&E

Nanny Jo Frost is back in action in new episodes of the reality series “Supernanny.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

THURSDAY

The new special “What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show” goes behind the scenes of the long-running answer-and-question game show. 8 p.m. ABC

“Last Man Standing’s” Tim Allen returns for another season of the sitcom “Last Man Standing.” 8 p.m. Fox

Parents turn to the power of prayer as their adoptive teenage son lies in a coma in the inspirational 2019 drama “Breakthrough.” With Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) and Josh Lucas. 8 p.m. HBO

Clung-clung! Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, et al., will be on hand when “The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU” in this new special. 9 p.m. NBC

A grizzled veteran (Stephen Dorff) of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department gets promoted from “Deputy” to the department’s top cop in this new action drama. 9 p.m. Fox

A second season of the docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly” continues to probe allegations of sexual abuse made against the R&B star. 9 and 10:06 p.m. Lifetime; also 9 and 10:05 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat.

More volunteers go undercover in the big house, the hoosegow, the slammer, the gray-bar hotel, the stony lonesome in new episodes of “60 Days In.” 10 p.m. A&E

Those suffering from the agony of the feet turn to podiatrists and surgeons for relief in the new unscripted series “My Feet Are Killing Me.” 10 p.m. TLC

FRIDAY

The new standup special “Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning” finds the “Broad City” star tackling a variety of hot topics. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Who invited him? “Slumdog Millionaire’s” Dev Patel is “The Wedding Guest” in director Michael Winterbottom’s 2018 action thriller set in India and Pakistan. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

The unscripted series “Love After Lockup” and “Extreme Love” return for their second seasons. 9 and 10 p.m. WE

SATURDAY

The vampire strikes back in a new series based on the Bram Stoker terror tale “Dracula.” Claes Bang stars. Anytime, Netflix

A British officer’s wife (Keira Knightley) has the hots for a German widower (“True Blood’s” Alexander Skarsgard) in post-WWII Hamburg in the 2019 romantic drama “The Aftermath.” With Jason Clarke. 8 p.m. HBO

Alexander Skarsgard and Keira Knightley costar in the romantic thriller “The Aftermath.” (David Appleby / Twentieth Century Fox)

Couples from all 50 states plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia are fixin’ to get hitched in the new spin-off series “Say Yes to the Dress America.” 8 p.m. TLC

Lacey Chabert hooks up with a local hunk after inheriting a ski chalet in the new made-for-cable romance “Winter in Vail.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The tortured romance between Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of the hip-hop trio TLC and pro football star Andre Rison is revisited in the debut installment of “Hopelessly in Love.” 9:30 p.m. Lifetime



