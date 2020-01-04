Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘The Searchers,’ ‘Moulin Rouge!’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies in L.A. for Jan. 5-12:

American Neo-Realism, Part One: 1948-1984 This monthlong series kicks off with a restored version of J.L. Anderson’s dark, Ohio-set 1967 family drama “Spring Night, Summer Night” followed by the new companion documentary “In the Middle of the Nights: From Arthouse to Grindhouse and Back Again.” UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu

Don’t Cry, Pretty Girls! A young woman in Hungary must choose between her fiance and a rock musician in Márta Mészáros’ 1970 drama; in Hungarian with English subtitles. The Wende Museum at the Armory, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Fri., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org

Fantastic Planet Earthlings are kept as pets by ginormous blue humanoid creatures on a distant world in this animated 1973 sci-fi fable. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12; no one under 18 admitted. landmarktheatres.com

Police Story Secret Movie Club presents this over-the-top 1985 action comedy set in Hong Kong and starring Jackie Chan, who also wrote, directed and did his own stunts. With Maggie Cheung. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $11-$24. eventbrite.com

Re-Animator A medical student (Jeffrey Combs) develops a serum that can raise the dead in Stuart Gordon’s gruesome 1985 horror comedy based on a story by H.P. Lovecraft. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri., 2 p.m. $8. thenewbev.com

The Searchers John Wayne stars as a former Confederate soldier on a mission to rescue his kidnapped niece from a band of Comanches in John Ford’s epic 1956 western. With Ward Bond, Jeffrey Hunter, Natalie Wood. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $12. drafthouse.com

Sing-along Moulin Rouge! Audience members are encouraged to sing along to a screening of Baz Luhrmann’s Paris-set 2001 musical starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Fri., 8 p.m. $15. (562) 944-9801. lamiradatheatre.com

