What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ on CBS

SERIES
The Neighborhood Deborah Baker Jr. (“Stan Against Evil”) guest stars as Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) sister, who shows up without warning and plans to stay indefinitely. Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold also star. 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Ten acts perform and four advance to the next round in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Airline pilot Peter Weber, who got his heart broken when Hannah Brown ended their relationship on “The Bachelorette,” is in the title role in a new season of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC
Bob Hearts Abishola While Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) struggle to lift Dottie (Christine Ebersole) out of her depression, Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) come over to boost her spirits. 8:30 p.m. CBS
American Experience Sharon Grimberg’s two-hour documentary “McCarthy,” based in part on David M. Oshinsky’s book “A Conspiracy So Immense: The World of Joe McCarthy,” profiles the rise and fall of the Wisconsin senator whose ferocious crusade against communists tested the limits of American decency and democracy in the early 1950s. Abetted by attorney Roy Cohn, McCarthy’s crusade played out against the backdrop of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Kids Baking Championship Returning hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman welcome a new group of young bakers in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Food Network
Manifest This head-spinning science fiction mystery series about a planeload of passengers and crew who experienced a time jump five years into the future during a flight from Jamaica to New York returns for a new season. J.R. Ramirez, Matt Long and Athena Karkanis star. 10 p.m. NBC
Bull In this new episode of the legal drama, Bull (Michael Weatherly) works to select jurors who are inclined to empathize with an individual’s need and right to personal privacy for a case involving Marissa’s (Geneva Carr) friend (guest star Aaron Dean Eisenberg), who is suing a prominent philanthropic businessman for abusing him as a child. Richard Gallagher and Kevin Kilner also guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Food Network Challenge In this new episode of the unscripted competition, contestants celebrate the 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz.” 10 p.m. Food Network
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier; Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group; Oprah Winfrey; RuPaul. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Marcellas Reynolds; Billy Bush (“Extra”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rose Byrne (“Like a Boss”); James Holzhauer. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Stephen Dorff (“Deputy”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kevin Frazier; Carrie Ann Inaba’s birthday celebration. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Jimmy Kimmel discusses his young son’s health struggles; Dr. Oz’s new health plan, System 20. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Andy Grammer; Lisa Vanderpump; Jake Hoot performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her husband was abusive and that he is using their children to pressure her to reconcile. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Awkwafina (“The Farewell”); Mario Lopez (“Access Hollywood”); Dua Lipa plays “Speak the Lyrics.” (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Whether eating meat is healthy; a couple struggles to reclaim intimacy; marijuana use and surgery. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Deon Cole (“Black-ish”). 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shaquille O’Neal; Jacqueline Novak; Lil Baby performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jane Fonda; Tan France; Miranda Lambert performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden John Travolta; Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Sam Taylor-Johnson. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Elizabeth Warren; David Byrne; H.E.R. performs; Caitlin Kalafus performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Russell Peters; Michael Ealy. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball Ohio State visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas visits Iowa State, 6 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.