‘Joker,’ ‘Parasite,’ ‘1917' among best picture nominees from the Producers Guild

Nominations for the Producers Guild Awards, a reliable precursor for the best picture Oscar race, were announced Tuesday morning. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 21 of the 30 winners of the Academy Award for best picture, including last year when “Green Book” took the prize.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“1917,” producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

“Ford v Ferrari,” producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

“The Irishman,” producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

“Jojo Rabbit,” producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

“Joker,” producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Knives Out,” producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

“Little Women,” producer: Amy Pascal

“Marriage Story,” producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,"producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho

The animated films nominated are:

“Abominable,” producer: Suzanne Buirgy

“Frozen II,” producer: Peter Del Vecho

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

“Missing Link,” producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

“Toy Story 4,” producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

Nominees for the The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama:

“Big Little Lies” (Season 2), producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty

“The Crown” (Season 3), producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn

“Game of Thrones” (Season 8), producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch

“Succession” (Season 2), producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

“Watchmen” (Season 1), producers: TBD

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

“Barry” (Season 2), producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim

“Fleabag” (Season 2), producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 3), producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro

“Schitt’s Creek” (Season 5), producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton

“Veep” (Season 7), producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O’Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

“Chernobyl,” producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg

“Fosse/Verdon,” producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter

“True Detective,” producers: TBD

“Unbelievable,” producers: TBD

“When They See Us,” producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord