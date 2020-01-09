What’s on TV Friday: ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ on NBC

SERIES
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) tags along with Danny (Scott Caan) when he tracks down the father of a boy who has been bullying Charlie (Zach Sulzbach) in this new episode of the crime drama. 8 p.m. CBS
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Based on Jeffery Deaver’s crime thriller “The Bone Collector,” this new drama stars Russell Hornsby as a retired and disabled NYPD detective and forensics expert helping investigate the return of a notorious serial killer following three years of dormancy. Arielle Kebbel, Brian F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington and Michael Imperioli also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Magnum P.I. Magnum and T.C. (Jay Hernandez, Stephen Hill) go undercover as efficiency experts when a corporate manager is murdered and everyone in the office is a suspect. Also, Rick (Zachary Knighton) wonders why Higgins (Perdita Weeks) faked an injury to get out of working the case. 9 p.m. CBS
20/20 Pamela Smart, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for her involvement in the 1990 murder of her husband, talks about the case and her hope for release. 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode, host Guy Fieri visits a Cuban restaurant in Los Angeles that serves plantains and stuffs avocado with fresh fish. 9 p.m. Food Network
Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers Veteran comic Bill Burr is host and producer of this new stand-up comedy series which spotlights three rising comics each week. Featured in the premiere are Rosebud Baker, Jordan Temple and Josh Adam Meyers. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
MOVIES
Written on the Wind Dorothy Malone won an Academy Award as best supporting actress for her performance in director Douglas Sirk’s 1956 melodrama inspired by a real-life scandal. Malone and Robert Stack star as the alcoholic offspring of a Texas oil baron (Robert Keith), while Rock Hudson plays an oil company geologist who harbors a secret desire for the wife (Lauren Bacall) of Stack’s character. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Christy Harrison. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Larry David; beauty; Camila McConaughey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk; members of U.S. Women’s Gold Medal Hockey team. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Martin Lawrence (“Bad Boys for Life”); Jason Biggs (“Outmatched”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Jennifer Ashton (“The Self-Care Solution: A Year of Becoming Happier, Healthier and Fitter”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jennifer Coolidge (“Like a Boss”); Peter Walsh. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Joseline Hernandez (“Joseline’s Cabaret”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk RuPaul. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Sandra Lee; Suzanne Somers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Octavia Spencer; David Dobrik. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Siblings barricade themselves in their rooms at night because of their brother’s violent outbursts. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene and Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Randy Fenoli (“Say Yes to the Dress America”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Internet adoption; the flu; Justin Bieber gets a vitamin drip; a smoothie to improve focus. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Conflict with Iran; impeachment with: Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Jake Sherman, Politico; Nancy Youssef, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Lawrence; Matthew Lopez; Kyle Soller; Karol G. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Laura Dern; Kesha performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Christian Slater; Kaitlyn Dever; Gary Clark Jr. performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Oscar Isaac; Casey Wilson; Jon Pardi performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tyler Perry. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the New York Knicks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN; the Golden State Warriors visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
College Basketball Northern Kentucky visits Illinois-Chicago, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Iowa, 4 p.m. FS1; Butler visits Providence, 6 p.m. FS1
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.