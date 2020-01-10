Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 12 - 18, 2020

Alien (1979) HBO Tues. 1:10 a.m.

Aliens (1986) HBO Thur. 2:05 a.m.

The Bridge (1960) TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:20 a.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) Showtime Wed. 1 a.m. TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) HBO Thur. 4:30 a.m.

The Good Earth (1937) TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) EPIX Mon. 4:10 p.m.

The Late Show (1977) TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Mean Streets (1973) TCM Thur. 8 p.m.

Once Upon a Time in America (1984) TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Psycho (1960) Encore Sun. 11:29 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:09 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Encore Sun. 11:05 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:24 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 a.m.

Rocky (1976) Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Search (1948) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TBS Sun. 8:45 a.m. TBS Sun. 11:14 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TBS Sun. 11:28 a.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) EPIX Wed. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:35 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) Sundance Mon. 10:15 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Whisky Galore! (1949) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 12 - 18, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:32 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:45 a.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:02 a.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ AMC Mon. Noon IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10:12 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:01 p.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Bravo Sat. 5:44 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

K-9: P.I. (2002) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. Sundance Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:05 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Rosewood (1997) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:38 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Sun. 7 p.m. E Sun. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:50 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:26 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 a.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ IFC Thur. 9 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Thur. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 12 - 18, 2020

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 6 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ AMC Fri. 3:10 a.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ TMC Sun. Noon TMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Starz Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ HBO Thur. 2:05 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Wed. 1 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Fri. Noon

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ USA Sat. Noon USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Big (1988) ★★★ HBO Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Fri. 6:33 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:11 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Starz Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ HBO Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Sat. 11:38 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Starz Fri. 6:35 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:22 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:48 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ LOGO Wed. 9:15 p.m. LOGO Thur. 2 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:02 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Encore Tues. 12:37 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Showtime Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Dick Tracy (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:30 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E Sun. Noon

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) ★★ BET Thur. 6:35 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Mon. 6 p.m. Audience Mon. 9 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Encore Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 7:05 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Showtime Thur. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Mon. 6:45 p.m. HBO Fri. Noon HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sat. Noon Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Showtime Mon. 5:25 p.m.

The Flintstones (1994) ★★ Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Sun. 8:10 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:20 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 1 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 12:31 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:12 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 8 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 8 p.m. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 11 a.m. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4:28 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:59 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:21 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 7:58 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:28 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9:19 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 1:26 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 9 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. 8 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Sat. 7:15 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:39 p.m. Starz Sun. 2:50 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10:12 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sat. 4 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ LOGO Wed. 6:40 p.m. LOGO Wed. 11:25 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ovation Fri. 7 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ EPIX Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Encore Thur. 1:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:37 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Encore Wed. 2:36 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:59 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ AMC Tues. 2:10 a.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Thur. 1:50 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ MLB Wed. 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ History Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Wed. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Syfy Fri. 1:34 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 11:29 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:09 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 11:05 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:24 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 a.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Starz Mon. 5:18 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:45 a.m. Starz Fri. 2:06 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 9:30 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ A Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Encore Tues. 3:49 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:34 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:58 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Showtime Tues. Noon TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Mon. 5:10 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Thur. 10 p.m. FXX Fri. Noon

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 3 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Encore Tues. 10:52 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:27 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:41 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ CMT Fri. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 9 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TBS Sun. 5:07 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Sun. 7 p.m. E Sun. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:50 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:26 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Fri. 5 p.m. CMT Fri. 10 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Mon. 1 a.m. EPIX Sat. 11:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. Noon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Tues. 2 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Tues. 4:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Tues. 11 a.m. MTV Wed. 7 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Tues. 8 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Showtime Wed. 4:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Starz Fri. 4:18 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:08 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ TMC Thur. 2:45 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Starz Sun. 6:12 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Thur. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Starz Mon. 10:59 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:52 p.m. Starz Tues. 1:33 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:45 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:16 p.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Mon. 10 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Jan 12 - 18, 2020

A

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) ★★★ Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law. In the future a cutting-edge android in the form of a boy embarks on a journey to discover his true nature. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9:15 p.m. AXS Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Abducted: The Carlina White Story (2012) Aunjanue Ellis, Keke Palmer. Ann Pettway kidnaps an infant from a New York hospital and raises the child as her own daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) Corina Akeson, Reese Alexander. A high school teacher and her daughter are held captive for 53 days by a former student. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster’s honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 3:10 a.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:32 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:40 p.m.

Affair With a Stranger (1953) ★★ Jean Simmons, Victor Mature. Gossip cues flashbacks about a playwright, his wife, his infidelity and their tragedy as parents. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Tues. 1:10 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 6:20 a.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Tues. 5:59 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:33 p.m.

Alone in the Game (2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sat. 2 p.m. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:05 a.m.

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs (2016) Voices of Ben Diskin, Lindsay Torrance. Animated. After Kate, Humphrey, and their three pups are forced to relocate their den, they discover Amy, a friendly raptor who came to life after being uncovered during a big dig. (NR) 45 mins. HBO Sat. 6:37 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m.

Amelia’s Closet (2016) Kira Jane Pinkney, Jon Chaffin. An 11-year-old girl steals from her bullies and hides their things in her closet. (NR) 18 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:45 a.m.

American Buffalo (1996) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Franz. Three losers wait for a partner and plot to rob someone who bought a valuable coin from one’s junk shop. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:40 a.m. EPIX Thur. 4:15 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:30 a.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Wed. 1 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:25 a.m.

Los amores de Marieta (1964) Elvira Quintana, Joaquín Cordero. Una mujer se hace pasar por viuda cuando se da cuenta que el hombre que ella quiere le gustan las viudas. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Angel on My Shoulder (1946) ★★★ Paul Muni, Anne Baxter. A slain gangster breaks his deal with the devil, who has brought him back as an honest judge. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Angela’s Ashes (1999) ★★ Emily Watson, Robert Carlyle. An impoverished family decides to return to Ireland from 1935 America, but things get worse instead of better. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Tues. 3:08 a.m.

Anna (2013) ★★ Mark Strong, Taissa Farmiga. A detective who can probe people’s minds must determine if a troubled teenager is a sociopath capable of murder, or a victim of trauma. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Apt Pupil (1998) ★★ Ian McKellen, Brad Renfro. A high-school student forms an unhealthy relationship with a former Nazi death-camp officer. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:20 p.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Arsenal (2017) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. When his brother is kidnapped and held for a ransom by a ruthless crime boss, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against a relentless army of gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Thur. 4 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:31 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Fri. Noon

The Aspern Papers (2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 3:35 a.m.

Astro Boy (2009) ★★ Voices of Freddie Highmore, Kristen Bell. Animated. Learning that his friends and family are in danger, a robotic child marshals his incredible powers and returns home to Metro City. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:05 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Away From Her (2006) ★★★ Julie Christie, Gordon Pinsent. A man becomes confused and angry when his wife, an Alzheimer’s patient, seems to prefer the company of another resident at her nursing home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:25 a.m.

B

The Babe Ruth Story (1948) ★★ William Bendix, Claire Trevor. The baseball player goes from wayward youth to Boston Red Sox pitcher to New York Yankees home-run hero. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Fri. 1:01 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Thur. 2:50 a.m. Encore Thur. 9:39 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:20 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Fri. 8:30 p.m. USA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Sat. Noon USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Bad Company (2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Fri. 11:27 a.m. Encore Sat. 8:33 a.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Barefoot (2014) ★ Evan Rachel Wood, Scott Speedman. The black sheep of a wealthy family brings a naive, sheltered young woman home for his brother’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Fri. 2 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Wed. 5:11 a.m. Starz Wed. 1:52 p.m.

The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms (1953) ★★ Paul Christian, Paula Raymond. Revived by a North Pole atomic blast, a submerged dinosaur swims to New York and goes to Coney Island. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Tues. 9:40 a.m.

Because I Said So (2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Thur. 3:51 a.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Hombres de la fuerza naval luchan por sus vidas tras una fallida misión secreta en Corea del Norte. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

Ben (1972) ★★ Lee Harcourt Montgomery, Joseph Campanella. A boy befriends a rat named Ben and forms an army of his rodent friends. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:45 a.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Tues. 8:57 p.m. BET Wed. 5:57 p.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m.

La bestia negra (1939) Fernando Soler, Arturo de Córdova. Dos ferrocarrileros encuentran a una joven que escapó de un circo por maltrato y uno de ellos decide adoptarla. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Tues. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

The Big Hangover (1950) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Van Johnson. The boss’s daughter, an amateur psychiatrist, helps a young lawyer allergic to alcohol. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Big Night (1951) ★★ John Barrymore Jr., Preston Foster. A 17-year-old grabs a pistol and goes looking for the sportswriter who caned his father. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Big Sky (1952) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Dewey Martin. Kentucky mountain men join an 1830 keelboat expedition through Indian country. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

The Big Steal (1949) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer. Two guys and a woman chase an Army payroll thief through Mexico. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Big Year (2011) ★★ Steve Martin, Jack Black. Three men race around North America in a prestigious contest to see who can spot the greatest number of bird species in a single year. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:40 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 6:10 a.m.

Black Fury (1935) ★★★ Paul Muni, Karen Morley. A simple Pennsylvania coal miner is drawn into the violent conflict between union workers and management. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:50 p.m.

Black Narcissus (1947) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Sabu. Anglican nuns face a variety of pressures as they attempt to maintain a convent school and hospital in the Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2:03 a.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Blessed Event (1932) ★★ Lee Tracy, Dick Powell. A New York gossip columnist feuds with a singer and enjoys the power of the press. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 3:25 a.m.

Blood Father (2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sat. 2:49 a.m.

Blood Fest (2018) Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon. Fans flock to a festival celebrating iconic horror movies, only to discover that the showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers must band together to survive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Wed. 3:41 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. Un guerrero solitario se enfrenta a muchos peligros, con la esperanza de salvar a la humanidad en una tierra postapocalíptica. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Bordertown (1935) ★★★ Paul Muni, Bette Davis. A disbarred Mexican lawyer turns nightclub bouncer and is framed for murder by his boss’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 6:33 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:11 p.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animada. Tim, de 7 años, tiene celos de su hermano, un bebé que viste traje y corbata. Hasta que descubre que el bebé puede hablar y los hermanos protagonizan una misión secreta contra un villano que pretende acabar con el amor de los niños por las mascotas. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

The Boy Friend (1971) ★★★ Twiggy, Christopher Gable. An assistant stage manager becomes the star of a musical revue when the leading lady sprains her ankle. (G) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Mon. 2:30 p.m.

The Boy Next Door (2015) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman. A high-school teacher learns to regret her moment of weakness when the student with whom she had a brief fling begins to terrorize her at home and at work. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Fri. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Breaking Point (1950) ★★ John Garfield, Patricia Neal. A charter-boat captain winds up in the middle of a syndicate shootout after transporting illegal immigrants. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 8:15 p.m.

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Bridge (1960) ★★★★ Folker Bohnet, Fritz Wepper. Two days before the fall of the Third Reich, a group of young Germans risk their lives to guard an unimportant bridge. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. Befuddled mom-to-be Bridget Jones must figure out which of the two men in her life is the father of her child. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. POP Fri. 6 a.m. POP Sat. Noon

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Wed. 8:44 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:05 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:50 p.m.

A Brilliant Young Mind (2014) ★★★ Asa Butterfield, Rafe Spall. Struggling to build relationships with others, a teenage math prodigy develops a budding friendship with a young girl while competing at the International Mathematics Olympiad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 2 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Audience Sun. 2 p.m. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Wed. 2 p.m. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. 11 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sat. 11:38 a.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Bug (1975) ★ Bradford Dillman, Joanna Miles. A scientist experiments with mutated insects freed by an earthquake, making matters worse. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:55 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 6:35 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:22 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 10 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

C

Ca$h (2010) ★★ Sean Bean, Chris Hemsworth. A stroke of good luck turns out to be anything but fortuitous when a couple crosses paths with a sinister stranger. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Cabaret (1972) ★★★ Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey. Multiple Oscars went to this tale about an American chanteuse in Berlin caught in the rising tide of Nazism. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Amanda Peterson. A teenager pays the most popular girl in school to be his girlfriend for a month. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:40 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sun. 12:48 p.m.

Capote (2005) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener. Writer Truman Capote researches the brutal murder of a Kansas family to pen the book ``In Cold Blood.’' (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:08 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Sat. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Captive City (1952) ★★ John Forsythe, Joan Camden. An editor flees to Washington with his wife to testify at the Kefauver organized-crime hearings. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Car Wash (1976) ★★★ Richard Pryor, Franklin Ajaye. A preacher, a cabby, other customers and employees mingle to disco music at a Los Angeles car wash. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Carrera Contra la Muerte (1998) Gilberto Trujillo, Eduardo Yáñez. Dos jóvenes corredores de autos realizan apuestas de altas sumas de dinero y tienen problemas con la policía. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Case 39 (2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland. A social worker saves a girl from abusive parents but finds there is more to the child than meets the eye. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Starz Sun. 9:52 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Tues. 6 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m. Audience Fri. 1 a.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Mon. 9:17 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While his wife is away on business, a college football coach must handle the chaos surrounding his 12 children. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. LOGO Wed. 9:15 p.m. LOGO Thur. 2 a.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Tim Rozon, Candace Cameron Bure. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Tues. 3:40 a.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Mon. 1:57 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Clerks (1994) ★★★ Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson. A 22-year-old clerk takes in a day’s worth of customers at a convenience store in New Jersey. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:20 a.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m.

The Cokeville Miracle (2015) Nathan Stevens, Jasen Wade. On May 9, 1986, a small ranching community in Wyoming experiences a divine intervention when a couple detonates a bomb inside a crowded classroom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:55 a.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:02 a.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 5:11 a.m.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. The world panics as doctors race to find a cure for a rapidly spreading virus that kills those contaminated within days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:50 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Cop Out (2010) ★ Bruce Willis, Tracy Morgan. Two veteran NYPD detectives confront a gangster who is obsessed with sports memorabilia in order to retrieve an invaluable baseball card. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Corky Romano (2001) ★ Chris Kattan, Vinessa Shaw. An assistant veterinarian poses as an FBI agent in order to steal incriminating evidence against his father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Cost of a Soul (2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11 a.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Coupe de Ville (1990) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Arye Gross. Three rival brothers drive their father’s creampuff 1954 Cadillac from Detroit to 1963 Florida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Courage (2009) Jason Priestley, Andrea Roth. Una familia hace un viaje en yate. Se desata una tormenta y el padre cae el agua. Logran rescatarlo, pero el yate encalla en una isla, el padre está herido en una pierna, y el lugar está llena de osos. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

The Courtship of the Newt (1938) Robert Benchley. A professor cannot find a newt in a tank. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Crank (2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. A hit man awakes to the news that he has been poisoned and will die in an hour unless he keeps adrenaline coursing through his body. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 3:40 p.m.

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) ★★★ Richard Carlson, Julia Adams. Fossil hunters encounter a dangerous, humanlike amphibian in the Amazon. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

El Crepúsculo de un Dios (1968) Guillermo Murray, Sonia Aurelio. La historia de amor entre una mujer condenada a muerte por asesinato y un actor moribundo. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Wed. 11 p.m. Ovation Thur. Noon

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002) ★★ Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin. Steve and Terri Irwin encounter bumbling CIA agents who are trying to find a fallen U.S. spy satellite. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 6:10 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m.

Cutting Class (1989) ★ Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen. A teen’s boyfriend resents her being chummy with a guy who might be the local high-school slasher. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Cutting Edge (1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Thur. 6:16 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:37 p.m.

D

D.C. Cab (1983) ★★ Adam Baldwin, Mr. T. Motley Washington cabbies rally to thwart a kidnapping and save their shabby garage. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 12:37 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:25 a.m.

The Darkness (2016) ★ Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell. A supernatural force terrorizes a couple and their two children after the young son brings home some mysterious rocks from the Grand Canyon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 1:35 p.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. En Nueva York, una confusión de identidades lleva a un matrimonio aburrido que está celebrando una velada romántica a experimentar algo mucho más emocionante y peligroso. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a ``friend to the Earth.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 8:06 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:27 p.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) ★★★ Michael Rennie, Patricia Neal. Klaatu and his guardian robot, Gort, come from afar to warn Earth about nuclear war. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1 p.m.

Dead Again (1991) ★★★ Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson. A private eye and an amnesiac echo a 1940s murder-case couple whom they may have been in a previous life. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2010) ★★ Keith David, Loretta Devine. Sibling rivalry, family secrets and a mysterious stranger threaten to blow the lid off the coffin when a man tries to give his late father a proper memorial. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Imprisoned for a murder he did not commit, a three-time speedway champion must compete in a brutal auto race in which the penalty for losing is death. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sat. 4:38 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:59 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Deep Six (1958) ★★ Alan Ladd, Dianne Foster. Shunned as a pacifist, a Quaker Navy officer turns hero after the enemy guns down his buddy. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken. The horrors of Vietnam affect three Pennsylvania steelworkers, lifelong friends who serve together. (R) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m. TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:20 p.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino. After moving to New York, a lawyer and his wife gradually learn his new employer’s true identity. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m.

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2011) ★★★ The story of the legendary editor of ``Harper’s Bazaar’’ and ``Vogue.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) ★★★ Millie Perkins, Joseph Schildkraut. A German-Jewish girl and her family spend two years in an Amsterdam attic hiding from the Nazis. (NR) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Dick Tracy (1990) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Madonna. The comic-strip detective woos Tess Trueheart, dodges Breathless Mahoney and chases nicknamed crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:30 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:25 a.m.

Dim Sum Funeral (2008) ★★ Bai Ling, Steph Song. The grown children of an overbearing Chinese matriarch reluctantly gather to take part in seven days’ worth of traditional funeral rites. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:10 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Sun. Noon

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sun. 5:10 a.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ Omar Sharif, Julie Christie. The Russian Revolution forms the backdrop for this tale of a sensitive Russian physician who is torn between his loyal, long-suffering wife and the great love of his life. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 3:38 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:25 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:58 a.m.

Donnybrook (2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle (1998) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis. A 20th-century San Francisco doctor rediscovers his ability to communicate with animals. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. BET Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wilson. To save an endangered species, a veterinarian who can talk to animals must reintroduce a performing bear to the wild. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Thur. 6:35 p.m.

Dr. Socrates (1935) ★★ Paul Muni, Ann Dvorak. A surgeon new in town is forced to treat a wounded bank robber on the run with his gang. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Dragonfly (2002) ★★ Kevin Costner, Joe Morton. A doctor believes his late wife is trying to contact him through his patients’ near-death experiences. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Duelo de pistoleros (1966) Luis Aguilar, Dacia González. Tres finalistas de un concurso de tiro al blanco recuerdan sus vidas llenas de heroísmo y pasión por la justicia. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

The DUFF (2015) ★★ Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell. A high-school senior sets out to reinvent herself and revolutionize the student body’s social order after learning that a judgmental classmate has given her an embarrassing nickname. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

E

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Mon. 6 p.m. Audience Mon. 9 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Elektra (2005) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Terence Stamp. Hired to kill a man and his daughter, an assassin instead protects them while battling formidable adversaries. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sun. 6:40 a.m. HBO Wed. 10:10 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:10 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Thur. 7:30 a.m. FX Thur. Noon

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 10:07 a.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 7:17 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:23 p.m.

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ Scott Mechlowicz, Michelle Trachtenberg. A teenager and his friends have misadventures in Europe while trying to meet one’s pen pal. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 a.m.

Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014) ★★ Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton. Criado como un príncipe egipcio y el favorito del faraón Seti, Moisés descubre su verdadera herencia hebrea y promete liberar a su pueblo de la esclavitud, incluso si eso significara destruir su hermandad con el hijo de Seti, Ramsés. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

F

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (2018) Toni Braxton, Trevor Morgan. When a deranged gunman storms an elementary school, Antoinette Tuff uses her empathy and faith to convince him to surrender. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Mon. 4:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:35 p.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Tues. 3 p.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:05 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m. Showtime Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:20 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 p.m. HBO Fri. Noon HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m.

Ferocious Planet (2011) ★★★ Joe Flanigan, John Rhys-Davies. An experimental machine transports a group of people to a new dimension filled with predatory alien creatures. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Mon. 7 a.m. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 9 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Sat. Noon Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Fierce People (2005) ★★★ Diane Lane, Donald Sutherland. A drug addict and her teenage son spend a fateful summer at a benevolent billionaire’s lavish estate. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:15 a.m.

50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. & Mrs. Kraus (2012) Narrated by Alan Alda, Voice of Mamie Gummer. In 1939, Gilbert and Eleanor Kraus travel from Philadelphia to Vienna to save Jewish children from the Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 10 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Fri. 7:30 p.m. E Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Fri. 5 p.m. E Fri. 10 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:40 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:20 a.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Tues. 7:40 a.m.

The Final Cut (2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Final Portrait (2017) ★★★ Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer. In 1964, American writer James Lord is asked to sit for a portrait by artist Alberto Giacometti. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 3:24 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

First Kill (2017) Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis. Un corredor de bolsa de Wall Street y su hijo presencian el asesinato de un policía corrupto mientras están de caza. Los criminales secuestran al hijo, y exigen al padre que los ayude a recuperar un dinero y esquivar a la policía, o matarán al joven. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 3:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) ★★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Ryan Phillippe. An idealistic Dutch relief worker must prove his innocence to a terrorist leader who kidnapped him within moments of his arrival in Morocco. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:25 p.m.

Flight of the Phoenix (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi. A group of people struggles to survive after a huge sandstorm causes their plane to crash in the Gobi desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:10 a.m.

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000) ★ Mark Addy, Stephen Baldwin. Young Fred Flintstone courts heiress Wilma Slaghoople, while Barney Rubble romances Betty O’Shale during a weekend in Rock Vegas. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon

The Flintstones (1994) ★★ John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins. Betty’s Barney helps Wilma’s Fred move up the ladder at Slate & Co. in Stone Age Bedrock. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Fluidity (2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR) TMC Mon. 1:10 a.m.

The Flying Deuces (1939) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie join the Foreign Legion and wind up scheduled for a firing squad. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. KVCR Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Flypaper (2011) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Ashley Judd. A man tries to protect a teller, whom he secretly loves, after two groups rob her bank at the same time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 8:10 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:20 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The 4th (2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Fresh (1994) ★★★ Sean Nelson, Giancarlo Esposito. Death and violence anger a 12-year-old drug courier who pits his employers against each other. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Mon. 1:33 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Sat. 3:30 p.m. BET Sat. 9:55 p.m.

From the Earth to the Moon (1958) ★★ Joseph Cotten, George Sanders. Industrial rivals, a crewman and a stowaway girl ride a rocket launched by cannon in 1868 Florida. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Mon. 3:55 p.m. Starz Tues. 7:43 a.m.

The Frozen Ground (2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Frozen in Love (2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

G

Gambling House (1950) ★★ Victor Mature, Terry Moore. A social worker helps an Italian gambler avoid deportation after a gangster frames him for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 12:09 p.m.

Gang Busters (1955) ★★ Myron Healey, Don Harvey. A detective and his partner hunt an escaped convict from Oregon State Prison, public enemy No. 4. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight (1971) ★★ Jerry Orbach, Leigh Taylor-Young. A Brooklyn mobster and his gang try to rub out their rivals, as in the Jimmy Breslin novel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Gema (2016) Ari Blinder, Mj Rodriguez. A woman struggles with the pressure of meeting her fiance’s parents for the first time. (NR) 13 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 a.m.

Los gemelos alborotados (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Ernesto Gómez Cruz. Un hermano gemelo que fue perdido desde niño reaparece y causa gran confusión en el pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Tues. 4 p.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Tues. 8 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 1 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Giant Behemoth (1959) ★★ Gene Evans, Andre Morell. Special effects by Willis O’Brien (``King Kong’’) highlight this tale of a radioactive sea monster’s assault on Britain. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Giant Little Ones (2018) Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann. Franky and Ballas are athletic, popular and living the perfect high school life until the night of Franky’s 17th birthday party when an incident changes their lives forever. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 1:37 a.m.

Gimme Shelter (2014) ★★ Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson. A pregnant teen learns to break the bonds of her past and embrace her future after taking refuge at a shelter for homeless youths. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3 a.m.

A Girl in Every Port (1952) ★★ Groucho Marx, Marie Wilson. Two misfit sailors try to swap a bum racehorse for its speedy twin, owned by a carhop. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 11:07 p.m. Starz Fri. 1:57 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 1:01 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:10 p.m.

Girl, Interrupted (1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

The Glass Castle (2017) ★★ Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson. Based on a memoir, four children struggle to grow up in a rambling, poverty-stricken, wildly unconventional environment overseen by their dysfunctional yet uniquely loving parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KEYT Sun. Noon

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

The Good Earth (1937) ★★★★ Paul Muni, Luise Rainer. Drought, famine and greed take their toll on a Chinese farming couple in this adaptation of the Pearl Buck novel. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

A Good Year (2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle’s vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:40 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:31 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:12 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:15 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Griff the Invisible (2010) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Maeve Dermody. An office worker who imagines himself a superhero by night becomes involved with a woman who has a few idiosyncrasies of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

H

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. Noon

Hail, Caesar! (2016) ★★★ Josh Brolin, George Clooney. A studio fixer springs into action when a top movie star gets kidnapped while in costume for the swords-and-sandals epic ``Hail, Caesar!’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 11:50 a.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:10 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) ★★ Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin. Two people discover that a TV commercial will cue a madman’s Halloween masks to explode. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. Un superhéroe bastante impopular protege a los ciudadanos de Los Ángeles, pero provoca grandes daños colaterales después de cada acto heroico que realiza. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 8 p.m. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Hard to Kill (1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Kelly LeBrock. Mason Storm, un detective de Los Ángeles, usa artes marciales para vengarse de los asesinos de su familia y responsables de dejarlo en coma durante siete años. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 1:30 p.m. BET Thur. 8:55 p.m.

Harry and Tonto (1974) ★★★ Art Carney, Ellen Burstyn. A retired New Yorker travels across the United States with his cat. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Tues. 3:51 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Tues. 7:08 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:14 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:28 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:59 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Mon. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:21 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Sun. 7:58 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:28 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9:19 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:26 p.m.

Havana Motor Club (2015) ★★★ Underground drag racers try to organize Cuba’s first official car race since shortly after the revolution ended in 1959. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:30 a.m.

He Got Game (1998) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ray Allen. A convict’s freedom depends upon convincing his estranged son, a basketball star, to attend the governor’s alma mater. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Sun. 4:30 p.m. E Tues. 6:30 p.m. E Tues. 9 p.m.

Hearts of the West (1975) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Andy Griffith. A naive young man goes to Hollywood to write pulp Westerns and becomes the hero of a string of class B horse operas. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Heat (1987) ★ Burt Reynolds, Karen Young. A down-and-out Las Vegas gambler/bodyguard hunts a mob punk for beating up his hooker friend. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 4:33 a.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Sun. Noon

Hell Fest (2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 1:10 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

Hi, Nellie (1934) ★★ Paul Muni, Glenda Farrell. A demoted editor becomes a successful lonely hearts columnist while working to expose political scandal. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. History Wed. 11 a.m.

Holes (2003) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight. A boy and his friends question the motives of a woman who forces them to dig holes at a detention camp. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Hollow (2015) Deborah Kara Unger, Richard Harmon. A 100-year-old curse gives birth to a mysterious creature that terrorizes three sisters on Halloween eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 a.m. Syfy Thur. 2:03 a.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animada. Después de que una raza alienígena llamada boov se apodera de la Tierra, una astuta chica humana se convierte en la aliada de un boov desterrado. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. 8 p.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ Rob Schneider, Anna Faris. An ancient curse causes a mean-spirited teenage girl and an incompetent male thief to switch bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 4:45 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Hours (2013) Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez. A new father must remain behind and try to keep his prematurely born daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina knocks out the power in their New Orleans hospital. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 12:17 p.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:15 a.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ Carroll Baker, Lee J. Cobb. The history of 19th-century Western expansion, as seen through the lives of three generations of a pioneer family. (G) 2 hrs. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Sat. 7:15 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:39 p.m. Starz Sun. 2:50 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 1:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Sun. 9 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Mon. Noon IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Mon. 2:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:20 a.m.

I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang (1932) ★★★ Paul Muni, Glenda Farrell. An innocent man is sent to a prison farm, where he endures the dehumanizing effects of a cruel criminal justice system. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

I Am Sam (2001) ★★ Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer. A man with the mental capacity of a child hires a lawyer to regain custody of his daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:20 a.m.

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (2019) Ginnifer Goodwin, Angela Fairley. A woman tries to adopt an African-American girl, but due to a racially motivated ruling, the two are forced apart. The woman does not give up on the girl and continues to be her lifeline until they can be reunited. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:15 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Tues. 4:15 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:10 a.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the ``corpses’’ turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Tues. 4:45 a.m.

An Ideal Husband (1999) ★★★ Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore. A devoted womanizer is called upon to help an old friend whose dark secrets threaten his marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Immortals (2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 a.m.

In Harm’s Way (2017) Emile Hirsch, Yifei Liu. Following a retaliatory air strike on Tokyo after Japanese forces bomb Pearl Harbor, an Air Force commander makes an emergency landing in China, where he is given shelter by a local widow. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 10:50 a.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Incarnate (2016) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten. Recruited by a Vatican emissary, an exorcist taps into the subconscious mind of a tormented boy to free him from demonic possession. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:25 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10:12 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FX Sun. 11:01 p.m. FX Mon. 3 p.m.

La insaciable (1947) María Antonieta Pons, Rafael Baledón. Una pareja celebra su aniversario de bodas y tienen un malentendido, razón por la cual él la abandona y ella vuelve a bailar en un cabaret. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sun. 12:39 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:01 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 12:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 11:47 p.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 4 p.m.

Is My Face Red? (1932) ★★ Helen Twelvetrees, Ricardo Cortez. A muckraking journalist’s belief that nothing and no one is sacred takes a toll on his personal and professional lives. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Tues. 2:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:50 p.m.

It’s a Great Feeling (1949) ★★ Dennis Morgan, Doris Day. Gary Cooper, Errol Flynn, Ronald Reagan, Joan Crawford and a waitress join two comedians making a movie. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

It’s Alive! (1974) ★★ John P. Ryan, Sharon Farrell. A couple’s first baby emerges with fangs, wrecks the delivery room, then goes after a milk truck. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sun. Noon

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Sat. 3:45 p.m. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Starz Sun. 4:03 p.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014) Cole Hauser, Esai Morales. Without tanks or air support, a corporal and his team must muster all the courage and firepower they can to fight their way across war-torn Afghanistan and shepherd an important anti-Taliban woman to safety. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ Kellan Lutz, Mickey Rourke. Following a terrorist attack in Indonesia, a hot-headed American joins forces with a Muslim detective to find the mastermind behind the attack. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:55 p.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Wed. 2 a.m. CMT Wed. Noon MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Sun. 1 p.m. Paramount Sun. 6:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sun. 6:40 p.m. HBO Wed. 9:05 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sun. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:01 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Wed. 7:21 p.m. Encore Thur. 8 a.m.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001) ★★ Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid. In a plot to take over the world, a music mogul tries to use the band to brainwash America’s youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

The Juggler (1953) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Milly Vitale. A displaced survivor of a Nazi death camp becomes a fugitive in love with a woman at a kibbutz. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 p.m.

Juice (1992) ★★ Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur. Four Harlem buddies hold up a store, and one of them gets hooked on the thrill of the gun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. LOGO Wed. 6:40 p.m. LOGO Wed. 11:25 p.m.

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1986) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Stephen Collins. A British spy abroad taps into a New York computer operator’s bank terminal and asks her for help. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:35 a.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:55 p.m.

Jurassic Galaxy (2018) Ryan Budds, Doug Burch. In the near future, a ship of space explorers crashes on an unknown, mysterious planet. They’re soon met with some of their worst fears as they discover the planet is inhabited by monstrous dinosaurs. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TMC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Una nueva especie de dinosaurio, creada por los científicos de forma artificial y mucho más inteligente y peligrosa que las especies conocidas, ataca a los turistas que visitan el parque temático ``Jurassic World’’. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Bravo Sat. 5:44 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sun. 3:21 p.m. Encore Thur. 11 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:28 a.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ James Belushi, Mel Harris. A police detective with a girlfriend gets stuck with a new partner, a German shepherd dog. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

K-9: P.I. (2002) ★★ James Belushi, Gary Basaraba. A newly retired detective and his dog chase burglars who have stolen a high-tech computer chip. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. Sundance Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Kansas (1988) ★★ Matt Dillon, Andrew McCarthy. Two teenage guys rob a Kansas bank and flee, then cross paths later as fugitive and hero. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Kapo (1959) ★★ Susan Strasberg, Laurent Terzieff. A prisoner in a concentration camp collaborates with her Nazi captors in order to survive. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Keep Watching (2017) ★★ Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez. Home intruders force members of a family to play a terrifying game of life or death. As the mysterious rules become clear, they soon learn that their nightmare is streaming live to viewers all around the world. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Wed. 10 p.m. FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 5:05 a.m.

Kepler’s Dream (2016) Kelly Lynch, Sean Patrick Flanery. Ella searches for a rare book that is missing from her grandmother’s collection and tries to understand why her family is fractured. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

A Kid Like Jake (2018) Claire Danes, Jim Parsons. A rift forms between a man and his wife when the gender identity of their 4-year-old son comes into question. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:05 a.m.

Killing Hasselhoff (2016) Ken Jeong, Voice of David Hasselhoff. A man involved in a high-stakes celebrity death pool resorts to desperate measure to pay off a loan shark. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Killing Streets (1991) ★ Michael Paré, Lorenzo Lamas. The twin brother of a supposedly dead Marine captain goes to Beirut to see for himself. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:55 a.m.

Killing Zoe (1994) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Julie Delpy. An ex-convict safecracker joins a mastermind’s Paris gang in debauchery and a doomed daylight bank heist. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:30 a.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sun. 8:20 a.m.

King Charles III (2017) Tim Pigott-Smith, Charlotte Riley. Political chaos ensues when King Charles III refuses to sign a controversial bill into law, forcing him to wrestle with his own identity and the implications for himself and his family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVCR Mon. 8 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Wed. 10:34 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:07 a.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (NR) 3 hrs. 14 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 11 p.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider. Family and friends are unsure how to react when a lonely young man forms an emotional attachment to a life-size plastic woman and treats it like a real person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Las manzanas de Dorotea (1957) María Elena Marqués, Jaime Fernández. Un hombre rico se esconde en el rancho de su hermano donde intenta descubrir los verdaderos sentimientos de su esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The Last Days of Pompeii (1935) ★★★ Preston Foster, Alan Hale. A blacksmith becomes a gladiator and Pontius Pilate’s partner, then sees Vesuvius erupt and finds Christ. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:05 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Late Show (1977) ★★★★ Art Carney, Lily Tomlin. An over-the-hill Los Angeles private eye solves a murder with a wacky woman who has lost her cat. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Laura (1944) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews. An arrogant New York columnist taunts a detective obsessed with a slain woman’s portrait. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Leap Year (2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Tues. 4 p.m. POP Wed. 6:30 a.m. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Tues. 7:23 p.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiliado y vendido a la esclavitud debido a un amor prohibido, Hércules debe usar sus formidables poderes para luchar por su reino legítimo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 a.m. KFTR Sun. 2 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Leisure Seeker (2017) ★★ Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland. Traveling in their family Leisure Seeker vintage recreational vehicle, John and Ella Spencer take one last road trip from Boston to the Hemingway House in the Florida Keys before his Alzheimer’s and her cancer can catch up with them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Fri. 3:42 a.m.

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Les rendez-vous d’Anna (1978) Aurore Clément, Helmut Griem. Anna meets many people on her trip to Germany to show her latest film, and they all make personal revelations to her. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 1:57 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:07 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Thur. 1:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:37 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Wed. 2:36 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:59 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 8 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 4:16 p.m.

Little Nicky (2000) ★★ Adam Sandler, Patricia Arquette. The youngest son of Satan must go to New York City and bring back his brothers, whose absence is wreaking havoc in hell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986) ★★★ Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene. A clerk in a Skid Row flower shop feeds people to Audrey II, his talking plant from outer space. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:25 p.m.

The Little Stranger (2018) ★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson. The inhabitants of Hundreds Hall -- mother, son and daughter -- remain haunted by something ominous. When Dr. Faraday takes on a new patient there, he has no idea how closely the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Fri. 4:50 p.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Tues. 8 a.m. Showtime Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Loco Corazón (1998) Rodolfo de Anda, Raúl Araiza. Una joven rica escapa de su casa por amar a un apostador, pero el destino la lleva hacia otro hombre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Lodger (1927) ★★★ Ivor Novello, Malcolm Keen. Silent. In Alfred Hitchcock’s early classic, a quiet tenant at a London boarding house might be Jack the Ripper. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:55 a.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Fri. 7:50 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 11 a.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sun. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Love Happens (2009) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Jennifer Aniston. The possibility of a new romance leads a self-help guru to the realization that he has never truly confronted his wife’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 7:37 a.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Chad Michael Murray, Italia Ricci. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Love on Ice (2017) Julie Berman, Andrew W. Walker. A former figure skating champion gets an improbable second shot to reclaim glory when a young coach sees greatness in her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Love’s Complicated (2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

La última sombra (2011) Eleazar García, Oscar López. Las cosas se complican entre el gobierno y los capos de la mafia cuando una carga de droga desaparece. Una ola de violencia y asesinatos se produce por este motivo, pero entre balas y sangre será difícil descubrir el rastro de La Última Sombra. (NR) KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Lucky in Love (2014) Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A woman must adjust to her new, seemingly perfect life when her pranks on April Fools’ Day come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Fri. 12:25 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:42 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Mad Dog and Glory (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman. After a crime photographer saves his life, a Chicago gangster pays him back by lending him a woman for a week. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Mon. 4:57 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Sat. 7 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 1 p.m.

Make Me a Star (1932) ★★ Stuart Erwin, Joan Blondell. An actress gets an aspiring actor a role in a Western comedy. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 7:45 a.m.

The Man Who Cheated Himself (1950) ★★ Lee J. Cobb, John Dall. A woman in the process of divorce shoots her husband and gets her police lieutenant boyfriend to help hide the body. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Marci X (2003) ★ Lisa Kudrow, Damon Wayans. A woman must deal with a controversial rapper who sings for her father’s record label. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Martín Fierro (1968) Alfredo Alcon, Lautaro Murúa. Basada en la obra argentina sobre las andanzas de un gaucho del siglo XIX sometido a continuas injusticias. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Marvin’s Room (1996) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio. A Florida leukemia patient needs her sister’s bone marrow, but first they must end a 20-year feud. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:20 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sat. 1:01 a.m. FX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Thur. 5:34 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:49 p.m.

Me importa poco (1960) Miguel Aceves Mejía, America Alonso. Una joven y su novio van a un pueblo a estudiar el machismo en los hombres, pero ella se termina enamorando de un ``macho’’. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Mean Streets (1973) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel. Small-time hoods hang out in a bar and get into big trouble in New York’s Little Italy. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 8 p.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 9:45 p.m. TMC Wed. 2 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:45 a.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:25 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Fri. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 12:53 p.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer’’ at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 1 a.m.

Middle Men (2009) ★★ Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi. A Texas businessman tries unsuccessfully to maintain a clean family life when he becomes involved with porn stars, con artists, mobsters and other assorted bottom-feeders. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 6:25 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Mimic (1997) ★★ Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam. Married scientists battle killer cockroaches that develop the ability to assume human form. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Miracles From Heaven (2016) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers. Young Anna Beam shows signs of recovering from a fatal digestive disorder after telling an amazing story about visiting heaven. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Thur. Noon

Misconduct (2016) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Al Pacino. An ambitious lawyer lands in hot water when he takes on a case against the corrupt executive of a pharmaceutical company. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:31 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:32 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 1:06 p.m. Starz Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:59 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:51 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:55 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Tues. 2:10 a.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Money Monster (2016) ★★ George Clooney, Julia Roberts. After losing money on a stock tip, a disgruntled investor holds a Wall Street guru and a producer hostage on live television. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Moon (2009) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Dominique McElligott. As his three-year shift draws to a close, the sole human at a lunar mining facility encounters a younger version of himself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Moonlight Mile (2002) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman. After the murder of his fiancee, a young man bonds with her parents, then falls for another woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Wed. 6:35 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 1:50 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Muñecos infernales (1961) Elvira Quintana, Ramón Gay. Tres jóvenes roban un ídolo en Haití que encierra una maldición. Luego, se lo muestran a unos especialistas en ciencias ocultas que ya conocen la historia del objeto y los secretos que esconde. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Mustang (2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:20 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:15 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 1:20 p.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

My Reputation (1946) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, George Brent. An Illinois widow with two young sons meets a major on leave who wants to have an affair. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Linda Lavin. Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Mon. 7 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. MLB Wed. 5 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m.

New York, New York (1977) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Liza Minnelli. A singer and a saxophonist team up and break up in the postwar big-band era. (PG) 2 hrs. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m. Audience Thur. 1 a.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Fri. 10:27 p.m. BET Sat. 7:35 p.m.

The Next Karate Kid (1994) ★★ Hilary Swank, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi teaches karate to an angry orphan being bullied at her high school. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:35 a.m.

Ni modo... así somos (1981) Luis de Alba, Yolanda Lievana. Las divertidas historias de amor y odio entre diferentes parejas y entretenidas situaciones en una serie de cortos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. KEYT Sat. 9 a.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Night Spot (1938) ★★ Parkyakarkus, Allan Lane. A police rookie plays trumpet in a nightclub to spy on a singer and jewel thieves. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

Nine Months (1995) ★★ Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore. His girlfriend’s pregnancy sends a San Francisco child psychologist into panic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 4:30 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sun. 6:05 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Noah’s Ark (1928) ★★ Dolores Costello, George O’Brien. The same couple appear in parallel dramas of the Deluge and World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool (1994) ★★★ Paul Newman, Jessica Tandy. An aging irresponsible misfit falls in love with an unhappily married younger woman. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Fri. 10:01 p.m.

Nowhere Boy (2009) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Kristin Scott Thomas. Raised by his aunt, teenage John Lennon meets his birth mother, Julia, who gives him the gift of music. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:15 a.m.

The Nun (2018) ★★ Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga. Vatican officials send a priest and a novitiate to investigate the suicide of a young nun in Romania. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when they encounter a demonic force that takes the shape of a nun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story (2010) ★ Elle Fanning, Nathan Lane. A girl must save an enchanted nutcracker and its magical world from the machinations of the evil Rat King. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Omen (2006) ★★ Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 8:13 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in America (1984) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, James Woods. Sergio Leone’s portrait of the friendships, loyalties and betrayals among Jewish gangsters in the 1920s and ‘30s. (R) 3 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

One Winter Proposal (2019) Jack Turner, Taylor Cole. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. Un sagaz criminal emprende un viaje a un universo paralelo donde intentará eliminar a sus otros ``yos’’. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Mon. 7:01 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. History Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Para siempre, amor mío (1954) Jorge Mistral, Rosario Granados. Cansado de la rutina del matrimonio, Juan Carlos huye a España con el pretexto de viajar por negocios, pero en el país ibérico encuentra el amor. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:55 p.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform ``Band on the Run,’' ``Silly Love Songs,’' ``Maybe I’m Amazed.’' (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Thur. 8:10 a.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 p.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

The Perils of Pauline (1947) ★★ Betty Hutton, John Lund. Unknown Pearl White becomes ``queen of the silent serials,’' famous as a heroine in distress. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:15 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Phone Booth (2002) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kiefer Sutherland. A sniper traps a New York publicist in a phone booth and threatens to kill him if he hangs up. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Sat. 4:19 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 4:45 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:25 a.m.

Piranha (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Wed. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sat. 8 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Syfy Fri. 1:34 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sat. 4:53 a.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine. A clergyman leads survivors of a capsized luxury liner through the ship’s innards to its highest point. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:10 a.m. EPIX Wed. Noon

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Presidio (1988) ★★ Sean Connery, Mark Harmon. An Army provost marshal clashes with a detective over a murder at the San Francisco military base. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 1:44 a.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover (1978) ★★ Broderick Crawford, Dan Dailey. The FBI director tracks the famous and the infamous for decades with his personal aide, Clyde Tolson. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AXS Fri. 4:30 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 11:29 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:09 p.m.

Psycho (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Anne Heche. A woman steals cash at work, hits the road and stays at a desolate motel run by mad, mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 7:01 a.m.

Psycho Granny (2019) Robin Riker, Brooke Newton. A woman is grief-stricken when her mother passes away, but her spirits are lifted when her long-lost grandmother returns. Everything is looking better until her grandmother’s dark past reveals itself, forcing the woman to fight for her life. (NR) Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Psycho In-Law (2017) Katie Leclerc, Catherine Dyer. Tina’s only obstacle to a happy marriage with Brock is Joyce, Brock’s former mother-in-law, who is determined to stop their marriage at any cost. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Psycho Nurse (2019) Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb. A couple hire a live-in nurse to care for their sick son. They soon realize she is an angel of death and plans to replace the wife through any means necessary. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Psycho Party Planner (2020) Lindsey McKeon, Katrina Begin. Art gallery owner Kayla Anderson hires spirited party planner Lindy Shores to organize her daughter’s 16th birthday party. But Lindy soon becomes obsessed with the teen and stops at nothing to become her new mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Psycho Prom Queen (2018) Zoe McLellan, Allie MacDonald. Following the suspected suicide of her friend and fellow teacher, Julie is hired to take over the senior math class for the last few weeks of school. She begins to worry when her daughter becomes friends with the school’s resident mean girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Psycho Wedding Crasher (2017) Heather Morris, Fiona Vroom. A dressmaker longs to meet a man, get married and move away from her abusive aunt. When she meets the man of her dreams, she decides she’ll stop at nothing to have him and her dream wedding -- even if it means killing his fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Encore Sun. 11:05 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:24 p.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Mon. 11:35 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

The Purple Gang (1960) ★★ Barry Sullivan, Robert Blake. A Detroit policeman hunts a ruthless hoodlum on a rampage during Prohibition. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Race Street (1948) ★★ George Raft, William Bendix. A police detective and a bookie bust a protection racket in San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 a.m.

The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10 a.m. Ovation Wed. Noon Ovation Wed. 1 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Rasputin and the Empress (1932) ★★★ John Barrymore, Ethel Barrymore. A prince plots to kill mad monk Rasputin for the good of the czar, the czarina and Russia. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Rawhide (1951) ★★★ Tyrone Power, Susan Hayward. An escaped convict and his gang hold a man, a woman and a little girl hostage at a stagecoach station. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 3:02 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sun. Noon

Los Recuerdos del Porvenir (1968) Renato Salvatori, Susana Dosamantes. Un destacamento federal al mando del coronel Rosas llega a un pueblo para reprimir a los revolucionarios. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Red Corner (1997) ★★ Richard Gere, Bai Ling. A Chinese attorney defends a U.S. businessman accused of killing a model he spent the night with in Beijing. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:53 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m.

The Reluctant Debutante (1958) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Kay Kendall. English newlyweds survive the London debut of his American daughter by a previous marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Remember Me (2010) ★★ Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin. Emerging secrets threaten the budding romance between a troubled young man and the young woman who helped him rediscover happiness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

Remittance (2018) Maritte Lee Go, Sean Michael Smith. A Filipino maid takes a job in Singapore to support her family back home. (NR) 10 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:55 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 3 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:55 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory. Survivors of a deadly virus must fight their way through Raccoon City’s legion of undead inhabitants. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:45 a.m. Syfy Tues. 7 a.m.

Río Hondo (1965) Carlos Cortés, Elsa Cárdenas. Una banda de criminales ataca a la población de Río Hondo disparando a diestra y siniestra; un hombre decide actuar. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes. Los Angeles police detectives tie a skyscraper homicide to Washington politics and corporate Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Mon. 5:18 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:45 a.m. Starz Fri. 2:06 a.m.

The River Wild (1994) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon. Strangers threaten a former river guide, her husband and their son on a white-water rafting trip in the West. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Wed. 5:23 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:46 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Fri. 12:40 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Rock the Kasbah (2015) ★ Bill Murray, Arian Moayed. After discovering a talented teenage singer in Afghanistan, a washed-up American music manager makes it his mission to land her a spot on the television show ``Afghan Star.’' (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 7:15 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:17 a.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Rookie of the Year (1993) ★★★ Thomas Ian Nicholas, Gary Busey. A boy lands a job with the Chicago Cubs after an arm injury leaves him with major-league pitching talent. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. MLB Sun. 10 a.m. MLB Sat. 11 a.m.

Rosewood (1997) ★★★ Jon Voight, Ving Rhames. Spurred by a white woman’s lie, vigilantes destroy a black Florida town and slay inhabitants in 1923. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Ruben Brandt, Collector (2018) ★★★ Voices of Iván Kamarás, Gabriella Hámori. Animated. A psychiatrist who has a roster of criminal patients must exorcise some strange demons. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 3:40 a.m.

The Ruins (2008) ★★ Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone. Tourists fall prey to carnivorous vines ensnaring the ruins of an ancient Mayan temple. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 2:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 9:30 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. A Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Saint Judy (2018) Michelle Monaghan, Leem Lubany. Attorney Judy Wood leads a legal battle that changes the law for immigrants who seek asylum in the United States. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Fri. 7:12 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Santo vs. la Hija de Frankenstein (1972) Santo, Carlos Agostí. Una doctora elabora el elíxir de la juventud con sangre de cadáveres y quiere usar la sangre de un luchador. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Tues. 3:49 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:34 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:58 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

Scream 3 (2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Search (1948) ★★★★ Montgomery Clift, Ivan Jandl. A GI in postwar Berlin befriends a displaced Czech boy sought by his mother. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 1:56 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:31 a.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Secondhand Hearts (2017) Ben Isaacs, Mallory Corinne. A photographer discovers that the woman he fell in love with while on a trip to Japan is his girlfriend’s older sister. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Secret Six (1931) ★★ Wallace Beery, Lewis Stone. Reporters, vigilantes, a moll and a crooked lawyer bring down a bootlegger. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Sense and Sensibility (1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Seventh Son (2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 8:20 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:38 p.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:50 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Sun. 10 a.m. Paramount Sun. 11:37 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Show Dogs (2018) ★ Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne. A hot tip leads a canine cop and an FBI agent to Las Vegas to recover a stolen baby panda. Working under cover at a dog show, the crime-fighting duo must now foil another kidnapping plot and rescue other valuable animals from a gang of smugglers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Show Girl in Hollywood (1930) ★★ Alice White, Jack Mulhall. A New York show girl is discovered by a big movie producer and is taken to Hollywood to become the next big star. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Show People (1928) ★★★ Marion Davies, William Haines. Silent. A Southern girl comes to Hollywood, falls for a slapstick comic and becomes a star. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Shy People (1987) ★★ Jill Clayburgh, Barbara Hershey. A New York writer and her teenage daughter disturb a Louisiana swamp woman and her odd family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:35 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 5:10 a.m.

Silver Lake (2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 8:30 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Thur. 10 p.m. FXX Fri. Noon

The Singing Marine (1937) ★★ Dick Powell, Doris Weston. A Marine and his girlfriend go to New York to try out for a radio amateur hour. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

6 Day Bike Rider (1934) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Maxine Doyle. A small-town clerk impresses his girlfriend by entering a big-city bicycle race. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sun. 3:45 a.m.

The Skeleton Key (2005) ★★ Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands. A woman takes a job as a hospice nurse for a couple who live in a New Orleans house with a troublesome history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri. 2:54 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:52 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Ski School (1991) ★★ Dean Cameron, Tom Breznahan. A fun-loving ski instructor and his pupil lead their friends against a prim counterpart for supremacy of the slopes. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:55 p.m.

Sky High (2005) ★★ Michael Angarano, Kurt Russell. Hoping he will follow in their footsteps, two superheroes send their reluctant son to a training school. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. La identidad de los agentes encubiertos de todo el mundo ha quedado expuesta y el MI6 está siendo atacado. En el peor momento que ha vivido el servicio de inteligencia británico, M acude al único hombre en quien puede confiar: James Bond. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. KVEA Sat. 3 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Tues. 10:52 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:27 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:41 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Smuggler’s Cove (1948) ★★ Bowery Boys, Martin Kosleck. The Bowery Boys think they’ve inherited a mansion on Long Island, but when they arrive at the house they discover it’s been taken over by diamond smugglers, working under the supervision of the house’s caretaker. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sun. 4:31 a.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Un cazador es enviado por una reina malvada a que capture a una princesa fugitiva, pero el hombre se convierte en su protector y la ayuda en su búsqueda para recuperar el control del reino. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Snowman (2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to ``The Snowman Killer,’' an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Solo para damas (1981) Jaime Moreno, Ana Luisa Peluffo. Un joven llega a Nueva York con la esperanza de convertirse en un gran actor. Sin embargo, pronto descubre lo difícil que es triunfar en el mundo artístico y acepta un trabajo como stripper en un club nocturno. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:50 a.m. EPIX Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. BET Mon. 7 p.m. BET Tues. 2 p.m.

Souls for Sale (1923) ★★★ Eleanor Boardman, Mae Busch. Silent. A young woman resists entering the movie industry because of the negative stories she has heard about Hollywood. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Sun. 2:15 p.m. HBO Wed. 3:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Fri. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Spill (1996) ★ Brian Bosworth, Leah Pinsent. A presidential aide fights a military coverup after a deadly chemical spill threatens millions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:35 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:50 a.m.

The Spirit (2008) ★ Gabriel Macht, Samuel L. Jackson. A ghostlike crime fighter faces a villain known as the Octopus, whose aim is to destroy Central City while searching for the secret to immortality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Spotlight (2015) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton. Journalists from The Boston Globe investigate a cover-up of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Syfy Fri. 9 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sun. 8:45 a.m. TBS Sun. 11:14 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TBS Sun. 2:14 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:53 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TBS Sun. 11:28 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TBS Sun. 5:07 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Stardust (2007) ★★★ Claire Danes, Charlie Cox. To win the heart of his beloved, a young man ventures into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Stay (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. E Sun. 2 a.m.

Step Up 3 (2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Wed. 7:10 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 1:59 a.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

The Stranger (1946) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Orson Welles. A federal agent finds a Nazi war criminal married to a judge’s daughter and teaching in New England. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

The Stranger (2010) Steve Austin, Adam Beach. Perseguido por mafiosos rusos y el FBI, un antiguo miembro de una fuerza especial de élite debe armar el rompecabezas de su memoria perdida. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:40 a.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Fri. 10 a.m. MTV Fri. 5 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Mon. 11:58 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:19 a.m.

Surviving the Wild (2018) Aidan Cullen, Jon Voight. A young boy and his dog embark on a dangerous adventure into the wild to go to a remote mountaintop and spread the ashes of his beloved grandfather. (PG-13) TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sun. 7 p.m. E Sun. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:50 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:26 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Talk About a Stranger (1952) ★★ George Murphy, Nancy Davis. A California ranch couple’s son thinks his dog has been poisoned by a shady stranger. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Tanner Hall (2009) ★★ Rooney Mara, Georgia King. A manipulative childhood acquaintance worms her way into a teenager’s circle of friends at an all-girls boarding school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:35 a.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 10:05 a.m.

10,000 B.C. (2008) ★★ Steven Strait, Camilla Belle. A young mammoth-hunter leads a small band of tribesmen on a journey to the ends of the Earth on a mission to save his beloved from her warlord kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Fri. 4:06 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3 a.m.

Tequila Sunrise (1988) ★★ Mel Gibson, Michelle Pfeiffer. A narcotics officer uses a woman to catch his buddy, a big-time cocaine dealer ready to retire. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Wed. 3:13 a.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Wed. 5:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:30 a.m.

They Live (1988) ★★ Roddy Piper, Keith David. When two men put on special sunglasses they see aliens and subliminal messages. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 6:36 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:59 p.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

This Is the End (2013) ★★★ James Franco, Jonah Hill. Cabin fever and dwindling supplies threaten to tear apart six friends who are trapped in a house together after cataclysmic events devastate Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. MTV Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

The Time of Your Life (1948) ★★★ James Cagney, William Bendix. A man in a chair comments as, one by one, characters enter Nick’s San Francisco bar. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:45 a.m.

To Be or Not to Be (1942) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Jack Benny. Joseph and his acting troupe must confuse the Nazis and stop Professor Siletsky from handing over a list of Polish resistance members. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels ``The Hobbit’’ and ``The Lord of the Rings.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 11:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 4 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:55 p.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Fri. 5 p.m. CMT Fri. 10 p.m.

Tora! Tora! Tora! (1970) ★★★ Martin Balsam, Soh Yamamura. The history of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor is re-created from U.S. and Japanese viewpoints. (G) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 4:30 p.m. HBO Tues. 10 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Mon. 1 a.m. EPIX Sat. 11:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. Noon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. A Sun. 3 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m. Ovation Thur. 2 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) Michael Gross, Jamie Kennedy. Survivalist Burt Gummer and his new sidekick Travis are hired to track down an ass-blaster terrorizing South Africa. As they engage in battles with the aggressive creatures, they discover an even more lethal creature. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:01 p.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) ★ Michael Gross, Sara Botsford. A man hires a mercenary to destroy gigantic worms that are terrorizing a mining town in the 1800s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:04 p.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:46 p.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sat. 10 a.m. Syfy Sun. 4 a.m.

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001) ★★ Michael Gross, Charlotte Stewart. Mutated graboids return to feast on the residents of Perfection, threatening its new status as a tourist attraction. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:22 p.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Disney Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Wed. 6:19 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:57 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Fri. 10:30 a.m.

True Confessions (1981) ★★ Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall. A 1940s Los Angeles detective hounds his monsignor brother about a pious pimp’s tie to a grisly murder. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

The Tuxedo (2002) ★ Jackie Chan, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Un taxista usa un dispositivo para combatir a un villano que desea envenenar el abastecimiento de agua del mundo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Tues. 2 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. MTV Tues. 4:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m. MTV Wed. 7 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. MTV Tues. 8 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Two Weeks in Another Town (1962) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Edward G. Robinson. An actor and a director, both washed-up in Hollywood, try to make a comeback in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. FXX Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:55 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Tues. 11 a.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 a.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Thur. 9 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Unforgettable (1996) ★★ Ray Liotta, Linda Fiorentino. A Seattle medical examiner framed for his wife’s murder injects himself with a drug that will allow him to see her memories of those of her killer’s. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:55 a.m.

The Unwelcome Guest (1945) Animated. Barney Bear tries to get a meddling skunk to leave his home. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Ups and Downs (1937) Hal Le Roy, June Allyson. An elevator operator advises a stockbroker to invest in his company. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 1:05 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Urge (2015) Justin Chatwin, Ashley Greene. An island getaway turns deadly when a mysterious nightclub owner introduces a group of friends to a drug that can’t be taken more than one time. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:31 a.m.

The V.I.P.s (1963) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. Very important people must wait in a London airport. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 5:29 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:51 p.m.

Waiting for Superman (2010) ★★★ Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim examines the breakdown of U.S. school systems and what can be done to fix them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Wandering Through Wales (1948) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The sights and history of one of the UK’s most scenic areas. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:25 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Washington Story (1952) ★★ Van Johnson, Patricia Neal. A newswoman targets a politician for scandal but finds romance instead. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 10 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Fri. 4:18 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:08 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 2:45 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

We Love Moses (2016) Paige Cowan-Hall, Danaë Jean Marie. When Ella was 12, she had her first fight, and she discovered sex. Now 18, Ella reflects on how her obsession with her older brother Michael’s best friend, Moses, left her with a secret she still carries. (NR) 15 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Tues. 4 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:20 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Weekend at the Waldorf (1945) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Lana Turner. A stenographer, a movie star, a war correspondent and other hotel guests find romance in New York. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Weekend With Father (1951) ★★ Van Heflin, Patricia Neal. The romance between a widow and widower nearly ends because of the efforts of their children. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Welcome to Mooseport (2004) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ray Romano. The owner of a small-town Maine hardware store runs for mayor against a former U.S. president. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 10:05 a.m.

Welcome to the Rileys (2010) ★★ James Gandolfini, Melissa Leo. Seeking refuge from his grief and crumbling marriage, a salesman becomes a surrogate father to an underage stripper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:15 p.m.

The Wet Parade (1932) ★★ Walter Huston, Lewis Stone. Alcohol and Prohibition catch up to the patriarchs of two families, North and South. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

What a Girl Wants (2003) ★ Amanda Bynes, Colin Firth. A vivacious teenager leaves New York in order to meet her estranged father in London. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Tues. 6:30 p.m. POP Tues. 10:02 p.m. POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

What Price Hollywood? (1932) ★★★ Constance Bennett, Lowell Sherman. A director on a drunken slide makes a Brown Derby waitress a star. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001) ★ Martin Lawrence, Danny DeVito. When a professional thief robs a beachfront mansion, he catches the owner in a compromising situation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sat. 12:06 p.m.

What’s Your Number? (2011) ★★ Anna Faris, Chris Evans. A pessimistic magazine article prompts an unmarried woman to revisit her numerous ex-boyfriends to find out if one of them could be her true love. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:20 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 3 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Tues. 8:46 a.m.

When You Grow Up (1973) Youths learn about the world of work and how to choose a rewarding career. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Where the Boys Are (1960) ★★ Dolores Hart, George Hamilton. Angie, Melanie, Tuggle and Merritt take off to Florida for spring break, and find that the trip isn’t all fun and games. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Sat. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

Whisky Galore! (1949) ★★★★ Basil Radford, Joan Greenwood. Cases of scotch from a grounded freighter await Scottish islanders whose wartime ration has run out. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

White Boy (2017) In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Mon. 2:14 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Tues. 12:40 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 4:03 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. A professor and his wife drink and verbally assault each other in front of a younger couple, their dinner guests. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 1 a.m. HBO Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Thur. 1:07 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:20 a.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Mon. 1 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Wildling (2018) Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif. After a childhood in captivity under the care of a man who taught her to fear the outside world, a young woman sees her new freedom shattered by a series of unsettling events. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 9:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

Winchester (2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Winter’s Dream (2018) Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson. When a former ski champion re-enters the competitive world after a 16-year-old downhill racer asks for help, she finds a new love and reawakens an old passion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Witchville (2010) ★★ Luke Goss, Ed Speleers. Prince Malachy returns home from the Crusades and finds the kingdom haunted by a dark force after his father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Without Reservations (1946) ★★ Claudette Colbert, John Wayne. Two Marines meet a woman writer on a train to Hollywood. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

A Woman’s Face (1941) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Melvyn Douglas. On trial for murder, a woman remembers the life she had before plastic surgery removed a terrible facial scar. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Women (1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford. Catty New York socialites gossip about a friend and her husband’s girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

The World Changes (1933) ★★ Paul Muni, Mary Astor. A young Midwesterner becomes a meat tycoon with a socialite wife. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Sun. 6:12 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Thur. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 1 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Mon. 10:59 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:52 p.m. Starz Tues. 1:33 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:45 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:16 p.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

You Got Served (2004) ★★ Marques Houston, Omarion Grandberry. Street dancers work together to win a competition worth $50,000 and a spot in a music video. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Mon. 10 p.m.

The Young and the Brave (1963) ★★ Rory Calhoun, William Bendix. A Korean orphan and his dog guide escaped GIs hunted by North Korean soldiers. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 11:05 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 7 a.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Thur. 5:05 p.m. Starz Fri. 8:25 a.m.

