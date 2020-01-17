What’s on TV This Week: Awkwafina, ‘Avenue 5,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and more

SUNDAY

Thespians honor their own at the “26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.” “Bombshell,” “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” lead the film categories with four noms each. 5 p.m. TBS, TNT

Annette Bening collects career kudos at the “Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP The Magazine” on a new “Great Performances.” Tony Danza hosts. 6 p.m. KOCE

The action drama “9-1-1” begets a Texas-set spinoff, “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler star. 7 p.m. Fox; 8 p.m. Mon.

A woman who lost her family latches on to someone else’s in the new thriller “Murder in the Suburbs.” With Nicky Whelan and Anna Hutchison. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A detective joins forces with a student of Sigmund Freud to solve murders most foul in turn-of-the-last-century Vienna in the new drama “Vienna Blood.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Hugh Laurie stars in the new series “Avenue 5" on HBO. (HBO)

This is your captain speaking: “House’s” Hugh Laurie helms the luxury space cruiser christened the “Avenue 5” in this new satirical sci-fi comedy from “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci. 10 p.m. HBO

Noted Bernie Sanders impersonator Larry David kicks off a 10th season of his cringe comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” 10:30 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

Get “Carter.” Jerry O’Connell is back on the case in a second season of this Canadian-set mystery comedy. 7 p.m. WGN America

“The Good Place” costars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson join new host Keegan-Michael Key in separate episodes of the rebooted series “Brain Games.” 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Chef Marcus Samuelsson visits SoCal’s Armenian community where he samples traditional cuisine on a new episode of “No Passport Required.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Her hometown’s snow maze leads a journalist to an “Amazing Winter Romance” in this new TV movie. With Jessy Schram and Marshall Williams. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The 2019 documentary “Emanuel” revisits the mass shooting by a young white supremacist at an African American church in Charleston, S.C. in 2015. 9 p.m. Starz

A Somalian refugee in Minnesota is shaken by his teenage son’s desire to join the terrorist group ISIS in Syria in the documentary “Accept the Call” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Would-be secret agents are put through their paces in the new competition series “Spy Games.” Mia Kang hosts. 10 p.m. Bravo

TUESDAY

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” is a new stand-up special featuring the comic and former “Chelsea Lately” regular. Anytime, Netflix

In the not too distant future, “Green Arrow & the Canaries” leap into action in this new episode of “Arrow” that sets up a spin-off of the superhero drama. With Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy. 8 p.m. The CW

Jeff Goldblum, funnyman Marc Maron and public radio’s Terry Gross each explore their Jewish heritage on a new episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Secrets of the Dead” recalls Allied plans to take out a notorious Nazi death camp in the waning days of WWII in the new episode “Bombing Auschwitz.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The truth is out there: Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) probes the purported crash of a UFO in Roswell, N.M., on the season premiere of “Project Blue Book.” 10 p.m. History Channel

“Star Trek’s” Zachary Quinto goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through the Panamanian jungle in the celebrity outdoor-adventure series’ season finale. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

WEDNESDAY

It’s virologists versus the next potentially devastating strain of influenza in the new docu-series “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak.” Anytime, Netflix

Greenland is the destination on a new episode of the nature series “Expedition with Steve Backshall.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens in “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.” The rapper turned actress (“The Farewell”) headlines this new series loosely based on her own life. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

THURSDAY

Engage! Patrick Stewart boldly reprises his role as the former captain of the Starship Enterprise in the new franchise entry “Star Trek: Picard.” Anytime, CBS All Access

Patrick Stewart, left, and Jonathan Frakes in the new streaming series “Star Trek: Picard.” (Trae Patton / CBS)

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Station 19” is back for Season 3. With Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George. 8 p.m. ABC

Jason Biggs and “Psych’s” Maggie Lawson are “Outmatched” as the none-too-bright parents of a trio of high-IQ offspring in this new sitcom. 8:30 p.m. Fox

“The Bold Type” are back in business in a fourth season of this dramedy about set in the publishing world. With Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy. 9 p.m. Freeform

“Swamp People” are back in business in an 11th season of this unscripted series set in a swamp. 9 p.m. History Channel

Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and the lovely and talented Lizzo are among the pop stars getting a little face time in “The Gayle King Grammy Special.” 10 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

She’s a witch! “Mad Men’s” Kiernan Shipka returns for a second season of the fantasy drama “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Anytime, Netflix

The new docuiseries “The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow” airs on Netflix. (Adam Rose / Netflix)

The new docu-series “The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow” goes behind the scenes of the Oscar-winning actress’s lifestyle and wellness website. Anytime, Netflix

It’s nobody’s business but the Turks in the new six-part documentary/historical drama “Rise of Empires: Ottoman.” Anytime, Netflix

“SNL’s” Aidy Bryant serves up a second season of her sitcom “Shrill.” With Julia Sweeney. Anytime, Hulu

Host Adam Conover of “Adam Ruins Everything” gives contestants the runaround in the new family game show “The Crystal Maze.” 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

SATURDAY

Pro hockey’s best lace up their skates and hit the ice at the “2020 NHL All-Star Game.” From St. Louis. 5 p.m. NBC

A family find themselves in a grave situation after moving to rural Maine in the 2019 remake of the Stephen King terror tale “Pet Sematary.” With Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow. 8 p.m. Epix

“The Curse of La Llorona” is nothing to be afraid of in this underwhelming 2019 take on the weeping woman from Mexican folklore. With Linda Cardellini. 8 p.m. HBO

The new TV movie “Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer” retells the tragic tale of a North Carolina man who murdered his pregnant wife and two young daughters in 2018. With Sean Kleier and Ashley Williams. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Adam Driver takes time out from acting in a half-dozen movies each year to host another “Saturday Night Live.” Halsey is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

An interior designer makes a love connection with a widower in the TV movie “Hearts of Winter.” With Rukiya Bernard and Victor Webster. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Alt-rockers Cage the Elephant take the stage on a new episode of the concert series “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE