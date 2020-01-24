Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 26 - Feb 1, 2020

Adam’s Rib (1949) TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Alien (1979) HBO Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Annie Hall (1977) TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Apartment (1960) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) TMC Wed. 3:05 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Freeform Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Entertainer (1960) TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) TCM Sat. 2 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Starz Sun. 1:09 p.m. Starz Fri. 12:22 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:13 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) TCM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Great Expectations (1946) TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Lust for Life (1956) TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) BBC America Sat. Noon

Ninotchka (1939) TCM Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Pandora’s Box (1929) TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Patton (1970) Cinemax Sat. 6:15 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:10 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) Showtime Wed. Noon

Pulp Fiction (1994) Encore Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) IFC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

The Sorrow and the Pity (1969) TCM Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Showtime Tues. 7:30 a.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 2:15 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) Showtime Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Titanic (1997) AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) Encore Sun. 7:49 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) Encore Sat. 7:38 a.m.

The Yearling (1946) TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Syfy Fri. 2:08 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:10 a.m. Bravo Sat. 6 a.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Syfy Wed. 3 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. AMC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m.

The Dead Pool (1988) ★★ Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ Sundance Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Dirty Harry (1971) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

The Enforcer (1976) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9:45 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 a.m. AMC Mon. 3:45 a.m. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 4:32 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6:12 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

K-9: P.I. (2002) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 8 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:02 a.m.

Magnum Force (1973) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 7:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ IFC Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 5:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Thur. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1963) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ USA Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8:18 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:54 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ IFC Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Mon. 6 a.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ IFC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ CMT Wed. Noon Bravo Sat. 7:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:22 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Sudden Impact (1983) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11:45 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Encore Sun. 3:47 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8:10 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 10:50 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ USA Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ HBO Wed. 5:40 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ HBO Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Thur. 10:21 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Sun. 1:25 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sat. 7 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 7 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. AMC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:12 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Encore Sat. 11:52 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Encore Tues. 11:10 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:55 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:06 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Wed. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:10 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 8:05 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E Sun. 6 a.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m. Audience Fri. 1 a.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Sun. 3:10 p.m. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:35 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 a.m. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Showtime Thur. 10 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Sun. 11:26 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Starz Sun. 1:09 p.m. Starz Fri. 12:22 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:13 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 7 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 8:50 p.m. AXS Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:40 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:40 a.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:09 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6:45 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ MTV Sun. 11 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Sat. 1:29 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sat. 7:49 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sat. 4:49 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:30 a.m.

House of Wax (1953) ★★ TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6:15 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9 a.m. USA Tues. 6:35 p.m. USA Tues. 11:26 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 6:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6:20 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ CMT Fri. 7 p.m. CMT Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Encore Tues. 7:44 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:48 p.m. Encore Tues. 7 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 1:26 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ CMT Thur. Noon CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. Noon Comedy Central Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 2:20 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 4:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ HBO Mon. 7 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Sun. 11:15 a.m. HBO Wed. 3:15 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Thur. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Tues. 6:50 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Patton (1970) ★★★★ Cinemax Sat. 6:15 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Showtime Mon. 7 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. Noon

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Sat. Noon AMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ MTV Fri. 10 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:30 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ IFC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Starz Tues. 2:09 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11:38 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Wed. 11:30 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:40 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ CMT Wed. Noon Bravo Sat. 7:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:22 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:35 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 8 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Encore Mon. 10:43 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:56 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Sudden Impact (1983) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11:45 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Sun. 10:30 a.m. E Sat. 6 p.m. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. 10 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Mon. 10 p.m. TNT Tues. 1 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ VH1 Fri. 10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ VH1 Fri. 4 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ VH1 Fri. 1 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Starz Mon. 8:54 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ TMC Sun. 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 7:38 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 12:50 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Starz Sat. 6:45 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:23 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B(2014) ★★ Alexandra Shipp, Rachael Crawford. The story of the music sensation, from her discovery on the TV show ``Star Search’’ to her tragic death in a plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.LifetimeTues. 6 p.m.

Abduction(2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.SyfyFri. 2:08 p.m.SyfySat. 2:10 a.m.BravoSat. 6 a.m.BravoSun. 1 a.m.

About a Boy(2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCMon. 11:15 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss(2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.ShowtimeTues. 2:45 p.m.

The Accountant(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TNTFri. 8 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective(1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.IFCSun. 4 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls(1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.IFCSun. 2 p.m.

Acrimony(2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs.EPIXThur. 11 a.m.

The Actress(1953) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Jean Simmons. Supported by her mother, a New Englander finally tells her salty father she wants to be an actress. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMFri. 11:15 a.m.

Adam’s Rib(1949) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. Married lawyers clash in and out of court over a woman’s right to shoot her husband and his lover. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMMon. 6:30 a.m.

Addams Family Values(1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.BBC AmericaWed. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaThur. 3 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau(2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxMon. 9:40 p.m.

Adopted in Danger(2019) Allison Paige, Sarah Aldrich. A DNA test helps a young woman connect with her birth parents, but she soon realizes that some family histories are best left untold. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 8 p.m.LifetimeMon. 12:01 p.m.LifetimeSat. 4 p.m.

Adrift(2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TMCSun. 9 a.m.TMCFri. 7:30 a.m.TMCSat. 4:45 a.m.

Affair With a Stranger(1953) ★★ Jean Simmons, Victor Mature. Gossip cues flashbacks about a playwright, his wife, his infidelity and their tragedy as parents. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMFri. 1 p.m.

Affairs of State(2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXFri. 4:10 a.m.

After Darkness(2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXMon. 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath(2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.HBOMon. 3:20 a.m.

The Age of Adaline(2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.FreeformMon. 5:30 p.m.

Al Rojo Vivo(1969) Lilia del Valle, Rodolfo de Anda. Dos jóvenes luchan por el amor de una mujer perversa. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

Alien(1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.HBOWed. 2:40 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem(2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCTues. 8:30 a.m.IFCWed. 6 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel(2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.HBOSat. 8 p.m.HBOSun. 12:05 p.m.

All Is True(2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.StarzMon. 6:10 a.m.StarzMon. 4:27 p.m.StarzFri. 6:42 a.m.

All the Money in the World(2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.FXXWed. 6 p.m.FXXThur. 11 a.m.

All Things Valentine(2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HallmarkSat. Noon

Allegiant(2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TBSSat. 3:30 p.m.

Alone in the Game(2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceWed. 2 p.m.AudienceWed. 7 p.m.AudienceWed. 11 p.m.

Along Came a Spider(2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.OvationSun. 10 p.m.OvationMon. 1:30 p.m.

Along Came Polly(2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CinemaxMon. 1:10 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks(2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.DisneyFri. 6:25 p.m.DisneySat. 10 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2(2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.FXSun. 10 a.m.

American Gangster(2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.ShowtimeFri. Noon

American Made(2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXFri. 8 p.m.FXFri. 10:30 p.m.

Amistad(1997) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. U.S. lawyers defend Africans who revolted against their Spanish captors aboard a slave ship in 1839. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins.EncoreThur. 7:43 a.m.

The Amityville Murders(2018) John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts. Ronald DeFeo Jr. lives a seemingly normal and happy life in Long Island, N.Y., but soon hears mysterious voices that urge him to kill his parents and four siblings. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.StarzSun. 4:35 a.m.

Anaconda(1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.SyfyWed. 3 p.m.SyfyThur. 11:30 a.m.IFCSat. 7 p.m.IFCSat. 10:30 p.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues(2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.FXXMon. 1:30 p.m.FXXTues. 11:30 a.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God(2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.EPIXTues. 1:55 a.m.

Angels & Demons(2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.EncoreWed. 12:26 p.m.

The Angry Birds Movie(2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.FXXSat. 3:30 p.m.

Anna(2013) ★★ Mark Strong, Taissa Farmiga. A detective who can probe people’s minds must determine if a troubled teenager is a sociopath capable of murder, or a victim of trauma. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.KCOPMon. Noon

Annie Hall(1977) ★★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. A New York comedian recalls his lost love, a kooky singer with a style all her own. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMFri. 9:15 p.m.

Another Face(1936) ★ Wallace Ford, Brian Donlevy. A movie star abandons her press agent when he appears to be more interested in publicity than in her well-being. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMThur. 4:45 a.m.

Another Man’s Poison(1951) ★★ Bette Davis, Gary Merrill. An English mystery writer kills her husband, then tries to kill a man posing as her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KCETFri. 8 p.m.KCETSat. 4 p.m.

Anything for Love(2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 8 p.m.

The Apartment(1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins.TCMFri. 7 p.m.

Apollo 13(1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins.EncoreSun. 3:47 a.m.

Appetite for Love(2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 6 p.m.

Aquaman(2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.HBOSat. 5:30 p.m.

Arbitrage(2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXWed. 1 p.m.

Arctic Fury(1949) ★★ Del Cambre, Eve Miller. Bears and other wildlife surround a doctor forced by a plane crash to travel on foot. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.TCMWed. 3 a.m.

El ardiente deseo(1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. La esposa y el ahijado de un hombre planean asesinarlo después de que descubren que se han enamorado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

Are We There Yet?(2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.NickelodeonMon. 7:30 p.m.

Armored(2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXWed. 6:30 p.m.

Arrival(2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.SyfySun. 8:30 a.m.SyfyMon. 3:30 a.m.

Arsenal(2017) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. When his brother is kidnapped and held for a ransom by a ruthless crime boss, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against a relentless army of gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SyfySun. 4 p.m.SyfyMon. 1:32 p.m.

As Good as It Gets(1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.OvationSun. 7 p.m.OvationMon. 10:30 a.m.

The Aspern Papers(2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCMon. 4:30 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate(2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeMon. 5:05 a.m.

ATL(2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.VH1Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Attack of the Killer Donuts(2016) Kayla Compton, Justin Ray. A chemical accident turns ordinary donuts into bloodthirsty killers. Now it’s up to a group of friends to save their town from the fried fiends. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCTues. 9 a.m.

The Avengers(2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.

El aviso inoportuno(1969) Eduardo Manzano, Enrique Cuenca. Dos hermanos van a la ciudad para buscar trabajo y ayudar a sus padres económicamente, sin mucho éxito. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.KWHYThur. Noon

AVP: Alien vs. Predator(2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCSat. 2:30 p.m.

B.A.P.S(1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.BETMon. 4:30 p.m.BETTues. 2 p.m.

Baby Boom(1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.OvationSat. 8:30 p.m.

Baby Boy(2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.VH1Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Baby Driver(2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.FXTues. 8 p.m.FXTues. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future(1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.FreeformSat. 8:10 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II(1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.FreeformSat. 10:50 p.m.

Bad Boys(1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.USAThur. 8 p.m.USAFri. 5 p.m.

Bad Boys II(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.USAFri. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Company(2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.TMCTues. 8 p.m.

Balls of Fury(2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreTues. 3:23 p.m.

La banda de la sotana negra(1983) Álvaro Zermeño, Lyn May. Un sacerdote se relaciona con delincuentes, cabareteras y contrabandistas para descubrir a la banda que le robó su sotana y que comete fechorías amparado en ella. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.KWHYSat. 5 p.m.

Bandidas(2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CinemaxTues. 1:20 a.m.CinemaxFri. 7 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous(2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCTues. 11:35 p.m.

The Bank Job(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeThur. 3:35 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut(2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.VH1Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Barnyard(2006) ★★ Voices of Kevin James, Courteney Cox. Animated. Otis the bull would rather sing and dance with the other farm animals, but somehow he must find the courage to lead when responsibility is thrust upon him. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCTues. 7:30 a.m.TMCWed. 4:50 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.TBSSun. 11:30 a.m.

Baywatch(2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXXThur. 10 p.m.FXXFri. 12:30 p.m.

Beaches(1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOWed. 5:40 a.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery(2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesTues. 7 p.m.

Because I Said So(2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.StarzWed. 4:33 a.m.StarzWed. 5:28 p.m.

Beetlejuice(1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.FreeformSat. 1:25 p.m.

The Benchwarmers(2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.EncoreWed. 3:19 a.m.EncoreWed. 10:45 p.m.StarzSat. 5:18 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin(2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXThur. 7:25 a.m.

The Best Man Holiday(2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.BETSun. 4:30 p.m.

The Best of Enemies(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.ShowtimeSat. 9 p.m.

Bewitched(2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.OvationFri. 1:30 p.m.

Beyond Borders(2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Clive Owen. An American socialite living in London joins a renegade doctor’s humanitarian efforts in war-torn nations. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ShowtimeThur. 5:30 a.m.

The Beyond(1981) ★★ Katherine MacColl, David Warbeck. Gruesome deaths occur when a woman inherits a hotel that is one of seven gateways to hell. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCSat. 9 p.m.TMCSun. 12:05 p.m.

Big(1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOFri. 6:45 a.m.

Big Daddy(1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.LifetimeMon. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeTues. 2:04 a.m.

Big Trouble in Little China(1986) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall. A trucker and a lawyer become trapped in a sorcerer’s empire beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.HBOFri. 5:05 a.m.

The Big Year(2011) ★★ Steve Martin, Jack Black. Three men race around North America in a prestigious contest to see who can spot the greatest number of bird species in a single year. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.CinemaxTues. 6:20 p.m.

Biker Boyz(2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeThur. 12:45 p.m.

Billionaire Boys Club(2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCTues. Noon

Billy Budd(1962) ★★★ Robert Ryan, Terence Stamp. Melville’s sailor hero opposes Claggart, the cruel master-at-arms. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TCMSat. 11:45 a.m.

Biloxi Blues(1988) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Christopher Walken. During World War II, a Brooklyn writer contends with a drill sergeant and other situations at a Mississippi boot camp. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxWed. 10:30 a.m.

The Birthday Wish(2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 1 p.m.

Black ’47(2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCThur. 12:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down(2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.SundanceTues. 8 p.m.SundanceTues. 11 p.m.AMCWed. 9:30 a.m.

Black Knight(2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.CinemaxWed. 8:40 a.m.

Blair Witch(2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.SyfyWed. 1 p.m.SyfyThur. 2:02 a.m.

Blue Streak(1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.ShowtimeTues. 1 p.m.ShowtimeWed. 4:45 a.m.

Blue-Eyed Butcher(2012) Sara Paxton, Lisa Edelstein. Susan Wright stands trial for the murder of her husband in their Texas home. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.LifetimeSat. Noon

Body Double(1984) ★★ Craig Wasson, Melanie Griffith. An actor house-sits a friend’s Hollywood home and sees a woman murdered next door. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXWed. 11:45 p.m.EPIXThur. 1:05 p.m.

Boiling Point(1993) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Dennis Hopper. A Treasury agent and a mobster hunt each other according to their separate-but-equal deadlines for success. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EncoreWed. 4:23 p.m.

Bolden(2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXFri. 6:20 a.m.

The Bone Collector(1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EncoreSun. 10:50 p.m.EncoreMon. 12:07 p.m.

Book Club(2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXTues. 10 p.m.EPIXWed. 9:15 a.m.

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2(2000) ★ Kim Director, Jeffrey Donovan. When a townie takes collegians on an overnight tour in Burkittsville, Md., they awake to chaos and have no memory of sleeping. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreTues. 2:49 a.m.

The Bookshop(2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXMon. 8:15 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July(1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.EncoreThur. 10:21 a.m.EncoreThur. 9 p.m.

The Boss(2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXThur. 12:30 p.m.FXFri. 10 a.m.

The Bottle and the Throttle(1968) A young driver has a few beers at the beach and causes a deadly car accident. (NR) 10 mins.TCMSat. 2:27 a.m.

Bottled With Love(2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 5 p.m.

The Boxtrolls(2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animada. Un niño y su nueva amiga idean un plan para salvar a una comunidad de traviesos habitantes de unas cavernas de un villano que planea exterminarlos. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.KVEASun. 11:30 a.m.

The Boy(2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.SyfyTues. 12:30 p.m.SyfyWed. 9 a.m.

The Brain That Wouldn’t Die(1962) ★ Jason Evers, Virginia Leith. A mad scientist keeps his dead fiancee’s severed head alive while searching for a suitable body. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMThur. 1:45 p.m.

Bran Nue Dae(2009) ★★ Rocky McKenzie, Jessica Mauboy. A rebellious young man runs away from home but returns after experiencing an amazing journey. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCTues. 6 a.m.

Breakthrough(2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOFri. 8:30 a.m.

Bringing Down the House(2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOTues. 12:45 p.m.

Bringing Up Baby(1938) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. A paleontologist loses a dinosaur bone to a dog whose heiress owner also has a pet leopard, called Baby. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMMon. 1 p.m.

British Intelligence(1940) ★★ Boris Karloff, Margaret Lindsay. A woman spying for two countries experiences complications when she is pitted against a butler. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.KVCRSat. 9:55 p.m.

A Bronx Tale(1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.AMCMon. 1:15 a.m.AMCMon. 2:45 p.m.

Brown Sugar(2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.AudienceWed. 5 p.m.AudienceWed. 9 p.m.AudienceThur. 1 a.m.

Bruce Almighty(2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOSun. 1:25 p.m.

A Brush With Love(2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 6 p.m.

Bugsy(1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.EPIXThur. 10:15 p.m.

Bull Durham(1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.MLBSat. 7 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods(2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.IFCWed. 4 a.m.

El cachorro(1966) Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Blanca Sánchez. Un joven es perseguido por todo el mundo, desde sus más peligrosos enemigos hasta las implacables autoridades. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

Caesar and Cleopatra(1946) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Claude Rains. The aging Caesar finds himself intrigued by the young Egyptian queen. Adapted by George Bernard Shaw from his own play. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TCMFri. 3 a.m.TCMSat. 6:30 a.m.

Canal Street(2018) Bryshere Y. Gray, Mykelti Williamson. A Chicago lawyer embraces his undying faith when his teenage son is accused of murdering a classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.BETWed. 10 p.m.

The Candidate(1972) ★★★ Robert Redford, Peter Boyle. An image maker grooms the son of a political boss for a token bid in a U.S. Senate race. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMSun. 1:30 a.m.

Captain Phillips(2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.AMCTues. 8 p.m.AMCWed. 5 p.m.

Cartels(2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXThur. 3 p.m.

Casadas en apuros(1958) Kitty de Hoyos, Emilia Guiú. Unas mujeres sospechan que sus parejas les son infieles y envuelven en un enredo a los mujeriegos involucrados. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can(2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.WGN AmericaTues. 4 p.m.WGN AmericaTues. 7 p.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy(2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCSat. 1:15 p.m.TMCSun. 4:50 a.m.

Chain Reaction(1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.AudienceThur. 2 p.m.AudienceThur. 7 p.m.AudienceThur. 11 p.m.

The Change-Up(2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.CinemaxSat. 9:55 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen(2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While his wife is away on business, a college football coach must handle the chaos surrounding his 12 children. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.NickelodeonWed. 7:30 p.m.

Cherry 2000(1988) ★★ Melanie Griffith, David Andrews. A 21st-century tracker leads a yuppie to a warehouse of parts for his out-of-order robot sex object. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMSat. 12:30 p.m.

El Chicano(2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeThur. 3 p.m.

Chokehold(2018) Casper Van Dien, Melissa Croden. After her father is unceremoniously murdered by crime bosses, Zoey Delacroix decides to put her dreams of professional MMA aside and fight her way through the underground ring of street fighting to avenge her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCSun. 3:10 a.m.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer(2020) Sean Kleier, Ashley Williams. A man fails a lie detector test and confesses to brutally murdering his pregnant wife Shan’ann and their two young daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeMon. 2:04 a.m.LifetimeSat. 6 p.m.

The Cimarron Kid(1951) ★ Audie Murphy, Yvette Dugay. A paroled outlaw tries to change for a rancher’s daughter, but the Dalton gang won’t let him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.EncoreSun. 10 a.m.

Cinderella Man(2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.EncoreMon. 4:14 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger(1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.SundanceSun. 11 a.m.AMCMon. 9:15 a.m.AMCSun. 4:30 a.m.

Clueless(1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.MTVTues. 9 a.m.

Coach Carter(2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.TNTSat. 5 p.m.

Come and See(1985) ★★★ Aleksey Kravchenko, Olga Mironova. A teenage boy and girl witness Nazi barbarity in 1943 Byelorussia. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins.TCMMon. 1 a.m.

Commando(1985) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator’s private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CinemaxSat. 4:40 a.m.

The Commuter(2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXSun. 10 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian(2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSun. 2:45 p.m.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind(2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.TMCMon. 1 p.m.

The Conspirator(2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXThur. 8:55 a.m.

Contagion(2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. The world panics as doctors race to find a cure for a rapidly spreading virus that kills those contaminated within days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxSun. 6:11 p.m.CinemaxFri. 8:10 p.m.

The Convenient Groom(2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 6 p.m.

Cooking With Love(2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. Noon

The Core(2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.SundanceTues. 5 p.m.SundanceWed. 2 a.m.

A Country Wedding(2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 2 a.m.

Coyote Ugly(2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.CMTSun. 8 p.m.

Crank(2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Un asesino despierta con la noticia de que ha sido envenenado y que morirá en una hora a menos que mantenga corriendo la adrenalina a través de su cuerpo. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.UNIMASSat. 10:30 a.m.KFTRSat. 3 p.m.

Crank 2: High Voltage(2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Chev Chelios es un sicario que se dedica a asesinar a gente para la mafia. Ahora debe enfrentarse a un gánster chino que ha robado su indestructible corazón y lo ha sustituido por un sofisticado artefacto con batería. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.KFTRSat. 4:30 p.m.UNIMASSat. 8 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians(2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs.CinemaxSun. 12:15 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love.(2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.HBOFri. 10:30 a.m.

Criminal(2016) ★★ Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot. Hoping to stop a diabolical plot, the CIA implants the memories and skills of a dead agent into the mind of a dangerous convict. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.FXXSun. 7 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee(1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreSat. 10:12 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II(1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.EncoreSat. 11:52 a.m.

Crooklyn(1994) ★★ Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo. The wife and children of a jobless jazz musician deal with everyday life in 1970s Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.StarzTues. 6:25 a.m.StarzWed. 2:38 a.m.

Crossing Delancey(1988) ★★★ Amy Irving, Reizl Bozyk. A Manhattan single meets a man through her Jewish grandmother’s matchmaker. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMSun. 3 p.m.

The Curse of La Llorona(2019) ★★ Linda Cardellini, Roman Christou. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving the legendary ghost La Llorona is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOSun. 7:20 p.m.HBOFri. 8:20 p.m.

Curvature(2017) Lyndsy Fonseca, Linda Hamilton. After receiving a phone call from herself, a scientist breaks into a top-secret facility to travel back in time to prevent a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KCOPSat. 4 p.m.

Cutting Class(1989) ★ Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen. A teen’s boyfriend resents her being chummy with a guy who might be the local high-school slasher. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCThur. 10:35 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code(2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.EncoreTues. 11:10 p.m.EncoreWed. 9:55 a.m.EncoreFri. 3:06 p.m.

Daddy Day Camp(2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCSat. 6:30 a.m.

Damage(2009) ★★★ Steve Austin, Walton Goggins. Un ex-convicto participa contra su voluntad en peleas clandestinas para ganar dinero para la operación de una joven. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.UNIMASSat. 9:30 p.m.KFTRSat. 11 p.m.

The Darjeeling Limited(2007) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody. A man tries to re-establish family ties by taking his two younger brothers on a train trip across India. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.HBOTues. 2:45 p.m.

The Dark Knight(2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman tiene que mantener el equilibrio entre el heroísmo y el vigilantismo para pelear contra un vil criminal conocido como el Guasón, que pretende sumir Ciudad Gótica en la anarquía. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins.UNIMASSun. 12:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 3:30 p.m.

Dark Passage(1947) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A San Francisco art student hides a fugitive recovering from underworld plastic surgery. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMThur. 6:15 a.m.

The Dark Tower(2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCMon. 12:10 p.m.

The Darkest Minds(2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CinemaxMon. 2:45 p.m.

Darkness Falls(2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.EncoreSat. 12:14 p.m.

A Dash of Love(2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 8 p.m.

Dater’s Handbook(2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 8 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow(2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOWed. 12:30 p.m.HBOFri. 5:10 p.m.

Days of Glory(1944) ★★ Tamara Toumanova, Gregory Peck. A Soviet guerrilla leader falls in love with a dark beauty, and together they fight the Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMTues. 8 a.m.

Days of Thunder(1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeWed. 10:30 a.m.

Dazed and Confused(1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.EncoreWed. 8:10 a.m.EncoreWed. 9 p.m.

The Dead Pool(1988) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Patricia Clarkson. San Francisco’s ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan protects a newswoman and others on a celebrity hit list. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SundanceTues. 2 a.m.

Death Wish(2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXThur. 6:10 p.m.

Deathsport(1978) ★★ David Carradine, Claudia Jennings. Ranger guides on horseback wield transparent swords against 30th-century motorcycle gladiators. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMFri. 11 p.m.

Deep Cover(1992) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum. An undercover officer hooks up with a lawyer who deals drugs for a West Coast cartel run by a foreign diplomat. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EncoreMon. 3:49 p.m.

Deep Impact(1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs.AMCFri. 10:30 p.m.AMCSat. 2 p.m.

The Deer Hunter(1978) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken. The horrors of Vietnam affect three Pennsylvania steelworkers, lifelong friends who serve together. (R) 3 hrs. 3 mins.TMCWed. 3:05 p.m.

Den of Thieves(2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TMCSun. 5:40 p.m.TMCThur. 11:15 p.m.TMCSat. 3 p.m.

Designing Woman(1957) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Lauren Bacall. A married sportswriter and fashion designer have clashing friends. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMTues. 10 a.m.

Despicable Me 3(2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXMon. 8 p.m.FXMon. 10 p.m.

Destination Wedding(2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 4 p.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress(1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.EncoreSat. 1:46 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada(2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCTues. 3:15 a.m.AMCTues. 1 p.m.

The Devil’s Advocate(1997) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino. After moving to New York, a lawyer and his wife gradually learn his new employer’s true identity. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.SundanceMon. 1:15 a.m.

Die Hard(1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CinemaxSun. 8:05 a.m.CinemaxSun. 9:55 p.m.CinemaxThur. 6:40 a.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CinemaxWed. 11:17 p.m.

Dirty Dancing(1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.ESun. 6 a.m.

Dirty Harry(1971) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino. A police detective defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.SundanceMon. 5 p.m.SundanceFri. 2 a.m.

Divergent(2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TBSSat. 10 a.m.

Doctor Strange(2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.SyfyTues. 10:05 p.m.SyfyWed. 7:30 p.m.

Doctor Zhivago(1965) ★★★ Omar Sharif, Julie Christie. The Russian Revolution forms the backdrop for this tale of a sensitive Russian physician who is torn between his loyal, long-suffering wife and the great love of his life. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 17 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose(2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs.FXXFri. 4 p.m.FXXSat. 1:30 p.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction(2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.StarzSun. 1:14 a.m.

Donnie Brasco(1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.EPIXFri. 9:55 a.m.

Dos Gallos en Palenque(1960) Eulalio González, Julián Pacheco. Un mexicano y un venezolano compiten por el amor de una modelo famosa. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

Double Jeopardy(1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.OvationSun. 1:30 p.m.

Down a Dark Hall(2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.CinemaxTues. 1:25 p.m.

Dr. Crippen(1963) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Coral Browne. In 1910 London, Dr. Hawley Harvey Crippen stands trial for the murder of his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMWed. 4:15 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb(1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.KVCRWed. 8 p.m.

Dreamgirls(2006) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles. After an ambitious manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn that fame can carry a high personal cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.TNTSat. 11:15 a.m.

Dumb and Dumber To(2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.FXWed. 10 a.m.FXThur. 7:30 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial(1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.FreeformSat. 10:45 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands(1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.AudienceThur. 5 p.m.AudienceThur. 9 p.m.AudienceFri. 1 a.m.

11:55(2016) Victor Almanzar, Shirley Rumierk. After being involved in the fatal shooting of a local drug dealer, Nelson returns to the neighborhood he left years ago. When word reaches Nelson that the dealer’s brother wants revenge, Nelson tries to break the cycle of violence that defined him. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCWed. 11:30 a.m.

Elysium(2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCFri. 8 p.m.AMCSat. 4:30 p.m.

Emanuel(2019) On June 17, 2015, a white supremacist walks into a bible study at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church and guns down nine African Americans. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.StarzWed. 12:10 p.m.

The Emoji Movie(2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.FXXMon. 11:30 a.m.FXXTues. 9:30 a.m.

En Preparación(2010) Eleazar García Jr., Emilio Franco. Unos narcotraficantes matan a los padres de Daniel y éste queda bajo la custodia de sus tíos, que no lo aceptan. Solo su primo, Damián, traba amistad con él. Sin embargo, al crecer, sus vidas toman caminos muy diferentes. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

Ender’s Game(2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 10:30 a.m.BBC AmericaSat. 2:01 a.m.

Enemy at the Gates(2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CinemaxTues. 6:15 a.m.

The Enforcer(1976) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Tyne Daly. ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan and his female partner hunt rocket-armed radicals holding the mayor on Alcatraz. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.SundanceMon. 9:45 p.m.SundanceTues. 3 p.m.

The English Patient(1996) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche. A Hungarian count’s fling with a British newlywed leads to tragedy in World War II North Africa. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins.TMCWed. 8 p.m.

Enough(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ETues. 6:30 p.m.ETues. 9 p.m.

The Entertainer(1960) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Brenda De Banzie. British song-and-dance man Archie knows he’s a failure, and so does his alcoholic wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMSat. 3 a.m.

The Equalizer 2(2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.StarzSun. 4:36 p.m.StarzFri. 2:47 p.m.

Eragon(2006) ★★ Ed Speleers, Jeremy Irons. The discovery of a dragon’s egg puts a poor farm boy on the path to his destiny to be a Dragon Rider and defeat an evil king. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.HBOSat. 9:57 a.m.

Eraser(1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.SundanceSun. 1:30 a.m.

Escape From East Berlin(1962) ★★ Don Murray, Christine Kaufmann. An East German tunnels under the Berlin Wall and leads his girlfriend and 26 others to freedom. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMWed. 7:45 a.m.

Escape From New York(1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.AMCSun. 6 a.m.AMCMon. 3:45 a.m.SundanceSat. 4 p.m.

Escape Plan(2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ASun. 3 p.m.

Escape Room(2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.StarzTues. 10:57 a.m.

Esos de Pénjamo(1953) Joaquín Pardavé, Rosario Granados. Un hacendado se preocupa, cuando una compañía viene a su pueblo para llevarse trabajadores a Nueva York. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

Every Sunday(1936) Judy Garland, Deanna Durbin. Two girls try to stop city officials from canceling a Sunday concert series. (NR) 15 mins.TCMSun. 6:45 p.m.

The Expendables 3(2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ParamountSun. 8 a.m.ParamountSat. 1 a.m.ParamountSat. 1 p.m.UNIMASSun. 5:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 8:30 p.m.

The Expendables 2(2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. El mercenario Barney Ross y su equipo enfrentan una ola de destrucción a través de fuerzas opositoras mientras intentan vengar el vicioso asesinato de un compañero. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.UNIMASSun. 3:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 6:30 p.m.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 2 a.m.ParamountSat. 10:30 a.m.

The Expendables(2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.ParamountSat. 8 a.m.

The Eye(2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.TMCSat. 11:30 a.m.TMCSat. 7:20 p.m.

Eyes Without a Face(1959) ★★★ Pierre Brasseur, Alida Valli. A Paris surgeon tries to fix his daughter’s face with skin from kidnapped women. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMThur. 3 a.m.

Eyewitness(1981) ★★ William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver. Pretending to know something about a murder, a janitor seduces a TV newswoman but also becomes a target. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CinemaxWed. 1:25 a.m.

Failure to Launch(2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXTues. 6:20 p.m.

Fallen(1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EncoreSat. 7:53 p.m.

Falling for Vermont(2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 2 a.m.

Falling for You(2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSat. 5 a.m.

The Family Man(2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.StarzSat. 10:24 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald(2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.HBOMon. 3:50 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer(2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.SyfyTues. 2:30 p.m.SyfyWed. 11 a.m.

The Far Country(1955) ★★★ James Stewart, Ruth Roman. Two Wyoming cattlemen drive a herd to gold-rush Alaska and find trouble. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMWed. 1 a.m.

Far From the Madding Crowd(1967) ★★★★ Julie Christie, Peter Finch. An English farmer, soldier and aristocrat court a rural Victorian beauty. (GP) 2 hrs. 49 mins.TCMSat. 2 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6(2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FXTues. 5 p.m.FXWed. 2:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.ShowtimeWed. 2 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 2:45 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious(2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeWed. 12:30 p.m.ShowtimeWed. 11 p.m.

Fast Color(2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXWed. 7:30 a.m.

Fast Five(2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HBOSun. 3:10 p.m.HBOWed. 9 p.m.

Faster(2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCThur. 9:35 p.m.ShowtimeSat. 12:35 p.m.

Fathers’ Day(1997) ★ Robin Williams, Billy Crystal. Two Californians seek a former girlfriend’s missing son, each believing he is the father of the boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.CinemaxThur. 3:05 a.m.

The Fault in Our Stars(2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FXXFri. 1 p.m.FXXSat. 10:30 a.m.

Fearless Fagan(1952) ★★ Janet Leigh, Carleton Carpenter. An Army inductee brings his pet lion with him and tells his sergeant and a singer why. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMWed. 9:30 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off(1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.FreeformSat. 5:35 p.m.

A Few Good Men(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.OvationSun. 4 p.m.OvationTues. 9:30 p.m.OvationWed. 4 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed(2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxThur. 6:15 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Black(2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of ``Fifty Shades of Grey,’' wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.ShowtimeSun. 2:45 a.m.

Fighting With My Family(2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXFri. 6:10 p.m.

The Firm(1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.SundanceThur. 10 a.m.

First Blood(1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AMCWed. 12:30 p.m.AMCSat. 10 a.m.AMCSun. 12:30 p.m.

First Man(2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.HBOThur. 7:30 a.m.

The First Purge(2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CinemaxWed. 9:30 p.m.

Fist Fight(2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TNTWed. 10 p.m.

Flashdance(1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.ShowtimeThur. 10 a.m.

Flight(2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.TNTSat. 2 p.m.

Flip That Romance(2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 4 p.m.

Flirting With Disaster(1996) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette. An adoption-agency psychologist tempts a new father while they and his wife search for his birth father. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CinemaxTues. 8:30 a.m.

Flypaper(2011) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Ashley Judd. A man tries to protect a teller, whom he secretly loves, after two groups rob her bank at the same time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TMCThur. 9:05 a.m.

Fools Rush In(1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.OvationSat. 11 p.m.

Footloose(1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.EncoreSun. 11:26 a.m.EncoreSun. 9 p.m.

Forever My Girl(2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXMon. 2:35 a.m.EPIXFri. 8:05 a.m.

Forrest Gump(1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.StarzSun. 1:09 p.m.StarzFri. 12:22 p.m.StarzFri. 11:13 p.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights(2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.StarzSun. 9:43 a.m.

Four Brothers(2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ParamountWed. 8 p.m.ParamountWed. 11 p.m.ParamountSat. 7 p.m.ParamountSat. 9:30 p.m.

The 4th(2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TMCWed. 10 a.m.

Frida(2002) ★★★ Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina. La pintora mexicana Frida Kahlo se casa con el artista Diego Rivera, quien comparte con ella sus radicales puntos de vista políticos. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.KVEASat. 1:30 p.m.

Friday(1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.BETThur. 9 p.m.BETFri. 7 p.m.

Friday After Next(2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.BETFri. 11:30 p.m.BETSat. 1:35 a.m.

From the Rough(2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.GolfSat. 1 p.m.

The Fugitive(1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.OvationWed. 7 p.m.ShowtimeThur. 4:50 p.m.

Fun Size(2012) ★ Victoria Justice, Thomas Mann. A teenager and her friends embark on a frantic search for her little brother after he disappears into a sea of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.EPIXSun. 6:55 a.m.

Funny Girl(1968) ★★★★ Barbra Streisand, Omar Sharif. Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice falls for gambler Nicky Arnstein. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins.TCMSat. 8:30 p.m.

General Magic(2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCMon. 8:25 a.m.TMCThur. 6 a.m.

The German Doctor(2013) Natalia Oreiro, Alex Brendemühl. An Argentine family unknowingly lives with Josef Mengele, and a young woman falls in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXMon. 4:25 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’(2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.VH1Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Ghost(1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.AXSWed. 6 p.m.AXSWed. 8:50 p.m.AXSThur. 2:10 p.m.

The Ghost and the Darkness(1996) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer. An Irish engineer and a U.S. hunter stalk two lions decimating a construction crew in East Africa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EncoreThur. 2:14 a.m.EncoreThur. 7:07 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell(2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.SyfyThur. 6:45 p.m.SyfyFri. 4:30 p.m.

Ghost Light(2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s ``MacBeth,’' unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCWed. 8:10 a.m.TMCThur. 4:15 a.m.

Ghostbusters(1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 1 p.m.BBC AmericaSun. 11:10 p.m.BBC AmericaWed. 10 p.m.EPIXFri. 10 p.m.EPIXSat. 8:40 a.m.

Ghostbusters II(1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 3:30 p.m.BBC AmericaMon. 1:40 a.m.BBC AmericaThur. 12:30 p.m.EPIXFri. 11:45 p.m.EPIXSat. 10:30 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web(2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.StarzWed. 12:39 p.m.StarzWed. 3:31 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo(2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.StarzSat. 2:38 a.m.StarzSat. 2:43 p.m.

Girl, Interrupted(1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ShowtimeWed. 2:30 p.m.

Gladiator(2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.IFCWed. 6 p.m.IFCThur. 11:45 a.m.

Gladiators of Rome(2012) Voices of Luca Argentero, Laura Chiatti. Animada. Un estudiante flojo en la academia de gladiadores más famosa de Roma empieza a tomarse más en serio su entrenamiento después de que una amiga de la infancia regresa a casa de Grecia como una hermosa mujer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.KVEASun. 1:30 p.m.

Go for Broke!(1951) ★★★ Van Johnson, Gianna Maria Canale. An Army lieutenant leads the Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team to World War II glory. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.KVCRWed. 9:55 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters(2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOTues. 7:45 p.m.HBOSat. 1:35 a.m.

Gone(2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXWed. 4:55 p.m.

Good Deeds(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.VH1Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.StarzWed. 9 p.m.StarzThur. 6:09 a.m.StarzThur. 4:50 p.m.

A Good Year(2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle’s vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CinemaxWed. 6:40 a.m.

GoodFellas(1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.SundanceSun. 8 p.m.SundanceSun. 10:15 p.m.

Great Expectations(1946) ★★★★ John Mills, Valerie Hobson. Dickens’ orphan Pip goes to London to become a gentleman, thanks to his anonymous benefactor. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMFri. 5:30 a.m.

The Great Sinner(1949) ★★ Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner. A lucky writer tries to get his girlfriend and her gambler father out of debt to a casino owner. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMTues. 3 a.m.

Green Book(2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.ShowtimeFri. 7:50 p.m.

Grown Ups(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ParamountTues. 8 p.m.ParamountTues. 11 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men(1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.POPFri. 9:30 p.m.POPSat. 5:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men(1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.POPFri. 7 p.m.POPSat. 3 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy(2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TNTSun. 8 p.m.TNTMon. 7:30 p.m.

Guns of the Magnificent Seven(1969) ★★ George Kennedy, James Whitmore. A mercenary recruits a knife man, a gunman and four outlaws to free a Mexican patriot from prison. (G) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMThur. 9 p.m.

Hacksaw Ridge(2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.ASun. 10:32 p.m.

Hail, Caesar!(2016) ★★★ Josh Brolin, George Clooney. A studio fixer springs into action when a top movie star gets kidnapped while in costume for the swords-and-sandals epic ``Hail, Caesar!’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOTues. 8:55 a.m.

Halloween(2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxMon. 12:10 p.m.CinemaxWed. 2 p.m.

Hamlet(1990) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Glenn Close. Shakespeare’s Danish prince avenges his father, slain by his mother’s new husband. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.EPIXMon. 6 a.m.

Hancock(2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.SyfyThur. 9 p.m.SyfyFri. 6:45 p.m.

Handsome Harry(2009) ★★ Jamey Sheridan, Steve Buscemi. Tasked with carrying out the final wishes of a dying friend, a former sailor visits his old mates to find out what really happened to a member of their group one fateful evening. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.KCOPSat. 2 p.m.

The Hangover(2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.MTVSun. 11 a.m.Comedy CentralSat. 9 p.m.Comedy CentralSat. 11:30 p.m.

The Happytime Murders(2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCTues. 1 a.m.

Hardcore Henry(2015) ★★ Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky. A half-human, half-robotic hybrid embarks on a bloody rampage through Moscow to save his kidnapped wife from a madman and his army of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SyfyFri. Noon

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire(2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins.USASat. 1:29 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince(2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins.USASat. 7:49 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix(2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.USASat. 4:49 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins.USASat. 10:30 a.m.

He Got Game(1998) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ray Allen. A convict’s freedom depends upon convincing his estranged son, a basketball star, to attend the governor’s alma mater. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TMCFri. 1:40 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You(2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ESat. 3:30 p.m.ESat. 11 p.m.

Heartbreakers(2001) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Mother and daughter con-artists try to swindle a cigarette tycoon, but things go wrong when one falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.CinemaxThur. 2:20 p.m.

Hearts in Atlantis(2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Anton Yelchin. A mysterious man with a very rare ability enters the lives of a widow and her son in Connecticut. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.EncoreMon. 6:41 a.m.

Hearts of Winter(2020) Rukiya Bernard, Victor Webster. An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 7 p.m.HallmarkWed. 6 p.m.

Heat(1987) ★ Burt Reynolds, Karen Young. A down-and-out Las Vegas gambler/bodyguard hunts a mob punk for beating up his hooker friend. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.EncoreMon. 2:28 a.m.

Hell Fest(2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCFri. 3 p.m.

The Help(2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.ShowtimeSat. 6:30 p.m.

Hercules: The Thrachian Wars(2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.TBSMon. 1 a.m.

Highlander: The Final Dimension(1994) ★★ Christopher Lambert, Mario Van Peebles. An evil immortal swordsman catches up to his sorcerer foe at a deserted New Jersey refinery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.CinemaxMon. 4:30 p.m.

The Hitman(1991) ★ Chuck Norris, Michael Parks. Shot by his partner and left for dead, a policeman turns up years later as a mobster’s right-hand man. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EncoreWed. 1:43 a.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard(2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.SyfySun. 6 p.m.

Holiday Hearts(2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesThur. 9 p.m.

Hollow Triumph(1948) ★★★ Paul Henreid, Joan Bennett. An ex-medical student on the run kills a look-alike doctor and almost takes his place. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMThur. 10:15 a.m.

Hook(1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins.FreeformSat. 7:30 a.m.

Hostage(2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.StarzMon. 4:13 a.m.StarzMon. 1:29 p.m.

Hot Fuzz(2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.StarzWed. 1:28 p.m.

Hotel Artemis(2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCSun. 10:40 a.m.TMCMon. 5 a.m.

House at the End of the Street(2012) ★ Jennifer Lawrence, Max Thieriot. Una madre divorciada y su hija descubren que se mudaron junto a la casa donde una niña asesinó a sus padres y luego desapareció, pero la historia está lejos de cerrarse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.UNIMASSun. 10:30 a.m.KFTRSun. 1:30 p.m.UNIMASSun. 8 p.m.KFTRSun. 11 p.m.

The House Bunny(2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.LifetimeMon. 8 p.m.LifetimeTues. 12:01 p.m.

The House of the Seven Hawks(1959) ★★ Robert Taylor, Nicole Maurey. A charter-boat captain follows a dead passenger’s map to diamonds looted by Nazis in Holland. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMFri. 1 a.m.

House of Wax(1953) ★★ Vincent Price, Frank Lovejoy. A fire-scarred sculptor uses horrible methods to restore the marvelous wax creations his crippled hands cannot. (GP) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMThur. 3:15 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls(2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.ShowtimeFri. 6:15 a.m.

How the West Was Won(1962) ★★★ Carroll Baker, Lee J. Cobb. The history of 19th-century Western expansion, as seen through the lives of three generations of a pioneer family. (G) 2 hrs. 44 mins.TCMTues. 5 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon(2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.NickelodeonTues. 7:30 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project(2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCSun. 7:05 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October(1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins.ShowtimeTues. 6:15 p.m.

Hunter Killer(2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CinemaxMon. 4:15 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War(2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TNTMon. 1 a.m.UNIMASSat. 5:30 p.m.KFTRSat. 8:30 p.m.

The Hurt Locker(2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.HBOFri. 2:50 a.m.

I

I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang(1932) ★★★ Paul Muni, Glenda Farrell. An innocent man is sent to a prison farm, where he endures the dehumanizing effects of a cruel criminal justice system. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMWed. 6 a.m.

I Am Legend(2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.AMCWed. 8 p.m.AMCThur. 6 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine(2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXSat. 6:45 a.m.

I Feel Pretty(2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeTues. 9 a.m.

I Still See You(2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXWed. 2:50 a.m.

I, Frankenstein(2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXMon. 4:10 p.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead(2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the ``corpses’’ turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TMCMon. 3:30 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift(2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.FreeformSun. 7 a.m.

The Ice Harvest(2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOThur. 3:35 a.m.

Identity(2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreSun. 2:14 a.m.

Idiocracy(2006) ★★ Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.CinemaxSun. 1:45 a.m.

The Impossible(2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.ShowtimeThur. 11:35 a.m.

In & Out(1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreSat. 6:05 a.m.

In a Valley of Violence(2016) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, John Travolta. A drifter with nothing to lose aims his sights on the thugs who killed his dog, receiving unlikely assistance from a young woman who runs the dusty town’s hotel with her older sister. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.CinemaxWed. 3:10 a.m.

In Harm’s Way(2017) Emile Hirsch, Yifei Liu. Following a retaliatory air strike on Tokyo after Japanese forces bomb Pearl Harbor, an Air Force commander makes an emergency landing in China, where he is given shelter by a local widow. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TMCWed. 10:45 p.m.

In Search of Greatness(2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.EPIXTues. 7:55 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night(1988) Carroll O’Connor, Howard E. Rollins Jr. A Mississippi police chief solves a murder with a detective he has met before. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KCETFri. 9:30 p.m.

In Time(2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.CinemaxFri. 11:40 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone(2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCThur. 4:32 a.m.IFCFri. 2:15 a.m.

Independence Day(1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins.IFCTues. 8 p.m.IFCTues. 11 p.m.

An Innocent Affair(1948) ★★ Fred MacMurray, Madeleine Carroll. A woman connives to make her husband jealous when his secretive actions lead her to believe him unfaithful. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMSun. 9 a.m.

Inside Man(2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.StarzFri. 8:25 a.m.EncoreSat. 1:42 a.m.EncoreSat. 5:42 p.m.

Insurgent(2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TBSSat. 1 p.m.

The Intern(2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.AMCMon. 5:15 p.m.AMCTues. 12:30 p.m.

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport(2000) ★★★ Narrated by Judi Dench, Alexander Gordon. Filmmaker Mark Jonathan Harris documents the efforts to save Jewish children from Nazis in pre-World War II Europe by sending them to England. Narrated by Judi Dench. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins.HBOSun. 6:15 a.m.HBOSat. 3:55 a.m.

The Intruder(2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.StarzMon. 11:44 a.m.StarzMon. 6:10 p.m.

Invasion Roswell(2013) Denise Crosby, Greg Evigan. Sixty-six years after the Roswell crash, aliens invade Earth and the only people who can stop them are retired commandos who trained to stop them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyTues. 1:58 a.m.

Iron Man(2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FreeformSun. 9 a.m.USATues. 6:35 p.m.USATues. 11:26 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic(2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOMon. 5:10 a.m.

It(1927) ★★★ Clara Bow, Antonio Moreno. Silent. A flapper shopgirl woos her rich boss with animal magnetism, otherwise known as ``it.’' (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMWed. 11 p.m.

It’s a Date(1940) ★★ Deanna Durbin, Kay Francis. A Broadway star and her daughter become rivals for a role and a millionaire in Hawaii. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMSun. 7 p.m.

It’s a Party(2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TMCSat. 10 a.m.

The Italian Job(2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.ParamountSun. 11 a.m.ParamountMon. 1:30 a.m.ParamountFri. 8 p.m.ParamountFri. 10:30 p.m.

Jack and Jill(2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreFri. 5:28 a.m.EncoreFri. 1:33 p.m.EncoreFri. 10:39 p.m.

Jackass 3(2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including ``Sweatsuit Cocktail’’ and ``Beehive Tetherball.’' (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXFri. 2:35 a.m.

Jackie Brown(1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins.StarzTues. 8:20 a.m.StarzTues. 10:01 p.m.StarzThur. 1:01 a.m.StarzThur. 10:29 a.m.StarzThur. 9:05 p.m.

Jagged Edge(1985) ★★ Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges. A lawyer falls in love with her client, a San Francisco publisher accused of killing his heiress wife. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXMon. 12:45 p.m.

Jarhead(2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TMCSun. 10:05 p.m.TMCThur. 2:10 a.m.

Jarhead 3: The Siege(2016) Charlie Weber, Scott Adkins. Marines protecting a U.S. embassy are caught off guard when militants suddenly attack. Outnumbered and outgunned, the Marines have to muster enough courage and firepower to survive the assault. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCSat. 3:15 a.m.

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire(2014) Cole Hauser, Esai Morales. Without tanks or air support, a corporal and his team must muster all the courage and firepower they can to fight their way across war-torn Afghanistan and shepherd an important anti-Taliban woman to safety. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.TMCSat. 1:30 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers(2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.CinemaxWed. 8 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2(2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.CinemaxSat. 1:30 a.m.

Jenny’s Wedding(2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCFri. 4:30 p.m.

Joe Dirt(2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMTThur. 10:30 p.m.CMTFri. 12:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum(2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.HBOMon. 6:45 p.m.HBOFri. 12:35 p.m.HBOSun. 2:10 a.m.

Johnson Family Vacation(2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreSun. 6:10 a.m.EncoreSun. 7:21 p.m.

Jonah Hex(2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. The Army hires a supernatural gunslinger to hunt down and stop a man who plans to unleash hell on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins.TBSSun. 10 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island(2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.NickelodeonThur. 8 p.m.

Juliet, Naked(2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXSat. 5:05 a.m.

Jumanji(1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.NickelodeonSun. 6:30 p.m.NickelodeonFri. 4:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle(2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.FXSat. 8 p.m.FXSat. 10:30 p.m.

Jumpin’ Jack Flash(1986) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Stephen Collins. A British spy abroad taps into a New York computer operator’s bank terminal and asks her for help. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxThur. 10:40 a.m.

June(2018) Ching Wang, Joe Lee. An immigrant Chinese wife joins her husband in 1950s America after he graduates from the university. (NR) 13 mins.CinemaxSun. 7:50 a.m.

Jurassic World(2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FXWed. 8 p.m.FXWed. 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom(2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CinemaxFri. 10:35 a.m.

Just Friends(2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.BravoFri. 6:12 p.m.BravoSat. 1:30 a.m.

Just Wright(2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.LifetimeTues. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeWed. 2:04 a.m.

Justice League(2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TBSSun. 8 p.m.TBSSun. 10:30 p.m.TBSFri. 7 p.m.TBSFri. 9:30 p.m.

K-9(1989) ★★ James Belushi, Mel Harris. A police detective with a girlfriend gets stuck with a new partner, a German shepherd dog. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.IFCSun. 11:30 a.m.

K-9: P.I.(2002) ★★ James Belushi, Gary Basaraba. A newly retired detective and his dog chase burglars who have stolen a high-tech computer chip. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.IFCSun. 9:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III(1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.OvationTues. 7 p.m.OvationWed. 1:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid(1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.OvationSun. 10:30 a.m.OvationTues. 4 p.m.OvationWed. 10:30 a.m.

Keep Watching(2017) ★★ Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez. Home intruders force members of a family to play a terrifying game of life or death. As the mysterious rules become clear, they soon learn that their nightmare is streaming live to viewers all around the world. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.FXXTues. 2 p.m.FXXWed. 11:30 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses(2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXSat. 1:31 a.m.FXSat. 1 p.m.

Kepler’s Dream(2016) Kelly Lynch, Sean Patrick Flanery. Ella searches for a rare book that is missing from her grandmother’s collection and tries to understand why her family is fractured. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCMon. 10 a.m.

Kermesse(1958) Lilia Prado, Joaquín Cordero. Durante las fiestas patronales de un pequeño pueblo, surge un inesperado triángulo amoroso entre dos jóvenes y una bella mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYFri. Noon

The Kid Who Would Be King(2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs.HBOWed. 9:25 a.m.

Killers(2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXTues. 4:35 p.m.EPIXSat. 1:35 a.m.

King Arthur(2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.HBOMon. 1:45 p.m.HBOThur. 9:55 a.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword(2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SyfyFri. 8:45 p.m.SyfySat. 5 p.m.

King Kong(2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins.EncoreSat. 11:02 p.m.

The King’s Speech(2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.TMCTues. 2 p.m.TMCFri. 11:05 a.m.TMCSat. 8 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle(2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins.FXSun. 7 p.m.FXSun. 11:35 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service(2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.FXSun. 4 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale(2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.ShowtimeFri. 4 a.m.

Las braceras(1981) Maritza Olivares, Lynn May. Cuando dos oficiales de inmigración violan y matan a una joven y su padre, la otra hija y su amante buscan venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

The Last Bridesmaid(2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 2 p.m.

The Last Castle(2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CinemaxSat. 2:25 p.m.

The Last Kiss(2006) ★★★ Zach Braff, Casey Affleck. Four friends cope with the consequences of their choices in life as they approach the age of 30. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.WGN AmericaSat. 11 p.m.KTLASun. 2:03 a.m.

A League of Their Own(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ShowtimeWed. 6:20 a.m.ShowtimeWed. 6:45 p.m.

Leap Year(2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.POPTues. 6:30 p.m.POPTues. 9:31 p.m.

Legally Blonde(2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMTFri. 7 p.m.CMTFri. 11:15 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde(2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EncoreWed. 4:47 a.m.EncoreWed. 5:58 p.m.

The Legend of Hercules(2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SyfySat. 12:30 p.m.

Les Misérables(2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins.HBOSun. 8:15 a.m.HBOThur. 2:50 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4(1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.EncoreTues. 9:45 a.m.EncoreTues. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3(1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.EncoreTues. 7:44 a.m.EncoreTues. 12:48 p.m.EncoreTues. 7 p.m.

Letters to Juliet(2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.FreeformWed. 11 a.m.FreeformWed. Noon

Level 16(2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCWed. 6:15 p.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear(2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.OvationFri. 10 p.m.OvationSat. 9:30 a.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines(2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.OvationSat. NoonOvationSat. 12:30 p.m.

Life of Crime(2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes. Double-crosses and plot twists abound when a corrupt real-estate developer decides not to pay a ransom to his wife’s kidnappers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXSat. 3:20 a.m.

Little Fockers(2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CinemaxTues. 4:40 p.m.

The Little Stranger(2018) ★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson. The inhabitants of Hundreds Hall -- mother, son and daughter -- remain haunted by something ominous. When Dr. Faraday takes on a new patient there, he has no idea how closely the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOTues. Noon

Little Women(1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.ShowtimeMon. 9:15 a.m.

Logan(2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXThur. 5 p.m.FXThur. 11:30 p.m.

LOL(2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXTues. 6:15 a.m.

The Lone Ranger(2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.StarzThur. 3:38 a.m.

The Long Shadow(1963) ★ John Crawford, Susan Hampshire. A U.S. newsman helps refugees escape in 1950s Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins.KVCRSat. 6 p.m.

The Longest Yard(2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TRUTues. 10 p.m.TRUWed. 12:30 p.m.

Love at the Shore(2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkThur. 8 p.m.

Love Field(1992) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Dennis Haysbert. A Dallas hairdresser goes by bus to JFK’s funeral and meets a man on the run with his little girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CinemaxWed. 4:55 a.m.

Love in Winterland(2020) Chad Michael Murray, Italia Ricci. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 5 p.m.HallmarkTues. 2 p.m.

Love on a Limb(2016) Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan. Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town’s beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 3:30 a.m.

Love on Iceland(2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 3 p.m.

Love the Coopers(2015) ★ Alan Arkin, John Goodman. A man and his estranged wife welcome their two children and four generations of extended family into their home for an annual Christmas Eve celebration. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.POPTues. 4 p.m.POPWed. 6:30 a.m.

Love to the Rescue(2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 8 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow(2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 11 a.m.

Love Unleashed(2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 10 p.m.HallmarkSun. 4 a.m.

Love You to Death(2019) Marcia Gay Harden, Emily Skeggs. Shocking secrets are revealed when a mother is found stabbed to death and her daughter goes missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 2 p.m.

Love, of Course(2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 7 a.m.

Love, Once and Always(2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkMon. 6 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate(2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 10 p.m.HallmarkSat. 7 p.m.

The Lucky One(2012) ★★ Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.FreeformSat. Noon

Lust for Life(1956) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn. Tormented Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh meets French painter Paul Gauguin. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins.TCMSun. 10:45 a.m.

Machete Kills(2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCWed. 8 a.m.IFCThur. 1:02 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior(1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BBC AmericaSat. Noon

A Madea Christmas(2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.BETWed. 6:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion(2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.LifetimeTues. 8 p.m.LifetimeWed. 12:01 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EPIXFri. 2:10 p.m.

Magic Mike(2012) ★★★ Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer. A male stripper takes a newcomer under his wing and instructs him in the fine arts of partying, picking up women, and making plenty of money. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.LifetimeFri. 5:30 p.m.

Magic Mike XXL(2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.LifetimeFri. 8 p.m.LifetimeSat. 12:59 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven Ride!(1972) ★★ Lee Van Cleef, Stefanie Powers. A marshal, an Eastern reporter and five ex-convicts rescue widows from Mexican bandits. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMThur. 11 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven(1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

Magnum Force(1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook. Inspector ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SundanceMon. 7:15 p.m.SundanceTues. 12:30 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.ESun. 8 a.m.ESun. 9:30 p.m.EWed. 8:30 a.m.

Major League(1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeWed. 8:30 a.m.ShowtimeWed. 9 p.m.ShowtimeSat. 9 a.m.

Major League II(1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.MLBSun. 3 p.m.

Major Payne(1995) ★★ Damon Wayans, Karyn Parsons. A Marine with little understanding of civilians commands a group of young ROTC cadets and falls for a school doctor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreFri. 8:45 a.m.EncoreFri. 9 p.m.

Malibu’s Most Wanted(2003) ★★ Jamie Kennedy, Taye Diggs. A rapper’s hip-hop lifestyle jeopardizes his father’s campaign to become governor of California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.VH1Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Mama(2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCSun. 3 a.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again(2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.CinemaxMon. 9:35 a.m.

Marci X(2003) ★ Lisa Kudrow, Damon Wayans. A woman must deal with a controversial rapper who sings for her father’s record label. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.TMCThur. 12:10 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy(2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSat. 1 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots(2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.HBOTues. 1:55 a.m.

Mary Shelley(2017) Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth. Lord Byron challenges his houseguests to write a ghost story, which leads Mary Shelley to begin her novel ``Frankenstein.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs.TMCTues. 5:55 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World(2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.EncoreThur. 4:46 p.m.EncoreFri. 3:07 a.m.

Matilda(1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.FreeformTues. 9 p.m.FreeformWed. 7 p.m.

McFarland, USA(2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins.StarzWed. 9:58 a.m.StarzThur. 8:18 a.m.

Measure of a Man(2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXTues. 3:40 a.m.

The Mechanic(2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.TMCThur. 8 p.m.

Medianoche(1949) Arturo de Córdova, Elsa Aguirre. Un villano hace que sus compinches secuestren a un maestro y se hace pasar por él, dando clases en un pueblo escondido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

Meet the Browns(2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETSun. 2 p.m.

Meet the Fockers(2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CinemaxThur. 1:26 a.m.

Meet the Parents(2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.CMTThur. NoonCMTThur. 8 p.m.

The Meg(2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.CinemaxFri. 4:20 p.m.

Men in Black(1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.Comedy CentralSat. NoonComedy CentralSat. 4:30 p.m.

Men in Black II(2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.Comedy CentralSat. 2:20 p.m.Comedy CentralSat. 6:50 p.m.

Men in Black: International(2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.StarzThur. 2:53 p.m.StarzFri. 4:44 a.m.

Michael Clayton(2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer’’ at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs.CinemaxWed. 12:10 p.m.

Midnight Special(2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOSat. 1:30 p.m.

Mile 22(2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCTues. 10 p.m.

Minions(2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXMon. 6 p.m.FXTues. 12:30 p.m.

Mirror Mirror(2012) ★★ Julia Roberts, Lily Collins. Saved from death by a band of diminutive highway robbers, an exiled princess vows to win back her kingdom from an evil queen. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.FreeformTues. 11 a.m.FreeformTues. Noon

Misery(1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeWed. 4:45 p.m.TMCSat. 5:30 p.m.

Miss Bala(2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.StarzFri. 10:36 a.m.StarzFri. 6:14 p.m.

Mission: Impossible(1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.AMCFri. 11:30 a.m.AMCSat. 1 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout(2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.EPIXSun. 6:30 p.m.EPIXMon. NoonEPIXSat. 10:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III(2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SundanceSat. 6 p.m.SundanceSat. 10:30 p.m.

The Mist(2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.IFCSat. 11:45 a.m.

Mo’ Better Blues(1990) ★★ Denzel Washington, Spike Lee. Music comes first for a Manhattan jazzman with one too many lovers and a manager who gambles. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.EncoreSat. 3:53 a.m.EncoreSat. 3:30 p.m.

Mommie Dearest(1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins.OvationWed. 10 p.m.OvationThur. 1 p.m.

Monkey Kingdom(2015) ★★★ Narrated by Tina Fey. Un bebé mono y su madre luchan contra el hambre, depredadores y constantes amenazas de los monos más grandes mientras se esfuerzan por sobrevivir en la selva de Asia del Sur. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins.KVEASat. Noon

Moonstruck(1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMFri. 5 p.m.

Morning Glory(1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A stage-struck New England girl meets men and gets a lucky break in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMSun. 5:30 a.m.

Morning Glory(2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXSun. 3:05 a.m.

Mortal Engines(2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.HBOSun. 5:30 a.m.

A Most Wanted Man(2014) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant’s attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXWed. 2:50 p.m.

Mr. Baseball(1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.MLBSat. 5 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus(1995) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly. Life steers a passionate musician away from composing and toward a teaching career. (PG) 2 hrs. 22 mins.HBOMon. 7 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire(1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOSun. 11:15 a.m.HBOWed. 3:15 p.m.

Mrs. Soffel(1984) ★★ Diane Keaton, Mel Gibson. A warden’s wife in 1901 Pittsburgh falls in love with a condemned man and joins him in an escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMWed. 3 p.m.

Mud(2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXSun. 5:20 a.m.

Mulholland Falls(1996) ★★ Nick Nolte, Melanie Griffith. An ex-lover’s murder creates problems for the married head of an elite police unit in early ‘50s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.CinemaxMon. 6:10 p.m.

The Mummy Returns(2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TNTWed. 5:30 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor(2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.TBSSat. 3:30 a.m.

The Mummy(1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TNTWed. 3 p.m.

Muppets Most Wanted(2014) ★★★ Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell. During a world tour, the Muppets become entangled in an international crime caper masterminded by a dead ringer for Kermit the Frog. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.StarzSat. 8:34 a.m.

The Mustang(2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CinemaxFri. 3:25 a.m.

My Days of Mercy(2017) Kate Mara, Ellen Page. The daughter of a man on death row falls in love with a woman who is on the opposing side of her family’s political cause. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.StarzWed. 7:11 p.m.

My Favorite Wedding(2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 9 a.m.

My Husband’s Double Life(2018) Amy Nuttall, Daniel Lapaine. When a woman suspects her husband of infidelity, she discovers he has another wife. He’s also been hiding illegal business dealings, and he’ll stop at nothing to keep them a secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeFri. 11:03 p.m.

My One & Only(2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 9 a.m.

My Secret Valentine(2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkThur. 10 p.m.

My Wife’s Secret Life(2019) Jason Cermak, Blake Williams. Kent devises a revenge plan against a woman whose husband ruined his marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 10:10 p.m.LifetimeSun. 2:11 a.m.

Mystery Men(1999) ★★ Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo. Aspiring superheroes band together to defeat a villain when real superhero Captain Amazing disappears. (PG-13) 2 hrs.StarzMon. 9:39 a.m.StarzMon. 12:18 p.m.

Nacido para matar(1986) Luis Aguilar, Pedro Infante Jr. Un asesino a sueldo recibe una nueva orden para matar y recurre al chantaje para eliminar a sus víctimas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!(1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.MLBSun. 5 p.m.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase(2019) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Linda Lavin. Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.HBOSat. 5:54 a.m.

Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark(2014) Director Jon Brewer profiles the life of the musician using private journals, letters and film footage provided by Maria Cole prior to her death. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.OvationWed. 12:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation(1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.IFCThur. 10 p.m.IFCFri. 8:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation(1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCSun. 6 p.m.IFCSun. 10 p.m.IFCThur. 5:45 p.m.IFCFri. 6:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation(1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.IFCThur. 7:45 p.m.IFCThur. 7:45 p.m.IFCFri. 12:45 p.m.

National Security(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.BETMon. 9 p.m.BETTues. 6:35 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising(2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.FXWed. 1 a.m.FXWed. 12:30 p.m.

Never Been Kissed(1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMTMon. 12:30 p.m.CMTSat. 1:30 a.m.

The Newton Boys(1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.AudienceSun. 5 p.m.AudienceSun. 9 p.m.AudienceMon. 1 a.m.AudienceMon. 6 p.m.AudienceMon. 9 p.m.AudienceTues. Noon

Next Friday(2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.BETThur. 11:25 p.m.BETFri. 9:05 p.m.

Night and Fog(1955) Filmmaker Alain Resnais documents the atrocities behind the walls of Hitler’s concentration camps. (NR) 32 mins.TCMTues. 2:15 a.m.

Night at the Museum(2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.StarzWed. 6:17 a.m.StarzWed. 11:09 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury(1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins.KCOPSun. 3 p.m.

The Night Digger(1971) ★★★ Patricia Neal, Pamela Brown. A blind Englishwoman’s spinster daughter hides a killer handyman at their gothic mansion. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMTues. 9 p.m.

The Night Porter(1974) ★★ Dirk Bogarde, Charlotte Rampling. A Nazi death-camp sadomasochist and a woman he abused meet again in 1957 Vienna. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.TCMSun. 11 p.m.

Night School(2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CinemaxTues. 9:55 p.m.CinemaxThur. 12:25 p.m.CinemaxSat. 8 p.m.

Nighthawks(2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR)ShowtimeSun. 4:30 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas(2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.HallmarkFri. 10 p.m.

Nine Months(1995) ★★ Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore. His girlfriend’s pregnancy sends a San Francisco child psychologist into panic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOThur. 5:05 a.m.

Ninotchka(1939) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas. A playboy charms a Russian envoy sent to fetch three wayward comrades in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMSun. 3:30 a.m.

No Strings Attached(2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXTues. 11:45 p.m.

Nora Prentiss(1947) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Kent Smith. A nightclub singer inspires a doctor to fake his own murder, for which he stands trial. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMThur. 8:15 a.m.

The Notebook(2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins.FreeformMon. 8 p.m.FreeformTues. 6 p.m.

Notting Hill(1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOTues. 6:50 a.m.

A Novel Romance(2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.HallmarkWed. 2 p.m.

Nowhere Boy(2009) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Kristin Scott Thomas. Raised by his aunt, teenage John Lennon meets his birth mother, Julia, who gives him the gift of music. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.TMCFri. 6:15 p.m.

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story(2010) ★ Elle Fanning, Nathan Lane. A girl must save an enchanted nutcracker and its magical world from the machinations of the evil Rat King. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCWed. 6:20 a.m.

The Nutty Professor(1963) ★★★ Jerry Lewis, Stella Stevens. Goofy professor Kelp’s potion turns him into Buddy Love, a lounge singer at ease with a coed and a crowd. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins.SundanceWed. 10 a.m.

Ocean’s 8(2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.CinemaxSun. 2:18 p.m.CinemaxFri. 2:25 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman(1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.AMCTues. 10 a.m.

Once Upon a Prince(2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 4 p.m.

One Winter Proposal(2019) Jack Turner, Taylor Cole. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 9 p.m.

The Operative(2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins.CinemaxWed. 4 p.m.

Our Dancing Daughters(1928) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Johnny Mack Brown. Silent. A flapper loves a millionaire, but he tragically marries someone else. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

Out of the Furnace(2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EncoreThur. 12:15 p.m.EncoreThur. 12:48 p.m.

Out of Time(2003) ★★ Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes. Considered a suspect in a deadly arson, a police chief must cover his tracks while trying to prove his innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.BETWed. 1:30 p.m.

The Outlaw and His Wife(1917) ★★ Victor Sjöström, Edith Erastoff. Silent. Committing a petty crime forces a Swedish farmer and his wife into hiding in Iceland. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMSun. 9 p.m.

Over the Moon in Love(2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkFri. 4 p.m.

Overboard(1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.OvationSat. 2 p.m.

Overlord(2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXSun. 4:40 p.m.EPIXMon. 10:10 a.m.

The Package(1989) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Joanna Cassidy. An Army sergeant and his officer ex-wife are caught in a Cold War plot over a military prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.CinemaxThur. 4:25 p.m.

Pain & Gain(2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TNTSat. 8 p.m.

Pandora’s Box(1929) ★★★★ Louise Brooks, Fritz Kortner. Silent. G.W. Pabst’s account of a young woman’s downfall emphasizes years of her catering to her sexual appetite. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins.TCMThur. 12:30 p.m.

Panic Room(2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.OvationSat. 6 p.m.

Parker(2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Jennifer Lopez. Un ladrón es traicionado por su propia banda, quienes lo abandonan a su suerte y lo dan por muerto. Si embargo, sobrevive y, con la ayuda de una infiltrada, promete vengarse y apropiarse del botín que robaron sus antiguos camaradas. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.UNIMASSat. 3 p.m.KFTRSat. 6 p.m.

The Party(2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins.EPIXWed. 1:35 a.m.

Pat and Mike(1952) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. A promoter falls for a gym teacher he bills as the world’s top woman athlete. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMMon. 3 p.m.

Pat Neal is Back(1968) Patricia Neal. Patricia Neal’s return to motion pictures with ``The Subject Was Roses’’ after her near-fatal stroke. (NR) 15 mins.TCMTues. 7 p.m.

The Patriot(2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.SundanceSun. 2 p.m.BBC AmericaFri. 7:30 p.m.

Patton(1970) ★★★★ George C. Scott, Karl Malden. Flamboyant Gen. George S. Patton receives accolades and censure as he fights World War II. (M) 2 hrs. 51 mins.CinemaxSat. 6:15 a.m.CinemaxSun. 3:10 a.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow(1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform ``Band on the Run,’' ``Silly Love Songs,’' ``Maybe I’m Amazed.’' (G) 1 hr. 45 mins.AXSWed. 8 a.m.

Pavarotti(2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.ShowtimeSun. 6 a.m.

The Peanuts Movie(2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins.FXMon. 11:30 a.m.FXTues. 7:30 a.m.

Peppermint(2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCTues. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Bride(2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkSun. 7 a.m.

The Perfect Catch(2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 2 p.m.

Pet Sematary(2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXSun. 1 p.m.

Phenomenon(1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ShowtimeMon. 7 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 8 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story(1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn. A snooty socialite fights with her ex-husband and flirts with a reporter. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMMon. 8:30 a.m.

Pimp(2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeFri. 1:30 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales(2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins.TBSSat. 1 a.m.TNTSun. 10:30 p.m.TNTMon. 5 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles(1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.KDOCSat. 1 p.m.

Planet Terror(2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.SyfySat. 10:30 a.m.

Platoon(1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs.ShowtimeWed. Noon

Poetic Justice(1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.VH1Sat. 8 p.m.

Point Break(1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.OvationMon. 11 p.m.OvationFri. 7 p.m.ParamountSun. Noon

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story(2020) Nia Vardalos, Mike Dopud. Stacey Castor weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss, David. But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 8 p.m.LifetimeSun. 12:01 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure(1972) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine. A clergyman leads survivors of a capsized luxury liner through the ship’s innards to its highest point. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins.IFCSun. 7 a.m.IFCMon. 8:30 a.m.IFCTues. 6 a.m.

Possession(2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CinemaxFri. 12:05 p.m.

The Predator(2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxMon. 11:30 p.m.CinemaxThur. 10:15 p.m.

Predators(2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCTues. 5:30 p.m.IFCWed. 3:30 p.m.

Premonition(2007) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon. A woman battles time and destiny to save her family after experiencing a precognitive vision of her husband’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.EncoreTues. 4:22 a.m.

The Prestige(2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.CinemaxMon. 2 a.m.CinemaxThur. 8 p.m.

Pretty in Pink(1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FreeformThur. 11 a.m.FreeformThur. NoonFreeformSat. 3:30 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies(2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.SyfySat. 9:45 p.m.

Primal Rage(2018) Andrew Joseph Montgomery, Casey Gagliardi. Deep in the Pacific Northwest, Ashley and Max Carr become lost in a forest where a mysterious creature dwells. They soon find themselves in a fierce fight for survival against a terrifying beast that may be the legendary Bigfoot. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCWed. 3 a.m.

The Princess Bride(1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 6 p.m.BBC AmericaSun. 9:11 p.m.

The Professional(1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.SundanceSun. 5:30 p.m.SundanceMon. 2:30 p.m.

The Professor(2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.ShowtimeTues. 4:30 p.m.

Psyche ’59(1964) ★★ Curt Jurgens, Patricia Neal. An industrialist’s wife tries to remember the shocking sight that made her blind. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMTues. 7:15 p.m.

Pulp Fiction(1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.EncoreSun. 2:40 p.m.

The Punisher(2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.AMCWed. 10:05 p.m.AMCThur. 3:30 p.m.

Quo Vadis(1951) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Deborah Kerr. Emperor Nero burns Rome and puts a Roman commander’s Christian bride in the arena with a bull. (NR) 2 hrs. 51 mins.TCMSat. 8:45 a.m.

Rain Man(1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins.OvationFri. 4 p.m.

Rambo III(1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.AMCFri. 9 a.m.AMCSat. 3:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II(1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AMCSat. NoonAMCSun. 2:30 a.m.

Rampage(2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CinemaxSat. 9:05 a.m.

The Rare Breed(1966) ★★★ James Stewart, Maureen O’Hara. An English widow, her daughter and a drifter go to Texas to breed her Hereford bull with a rancher’s longhorns. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMTues. 11 p.m.

Ray(2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.BETSat. 4 p.m.

Ready for War(2019) Thousands of immigrants volunteer to serve in the U.S. military -- but then find themselves deported once their tours of duty are over. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.ShowtimeThur. 1:30 p.m.

Red(2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TNTWed. 1 a.m.

Red Corner(1997) ★★ Richard Gere, Bai Ling. A Chinese attorney defends a U.S. businessman accused of killing a model he spent the night with in Beijing. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CinemaxSun. 4:10 p.m.CinemaxWed. 5:57 p.m.

Red Eye(2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.HBOTues. 4 a.m.

Red 2(2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.TNTFri. 10:30 p.m.ParamountSat. 4 p.m.

The Replacement Killers(1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.EPIXThur. 4:40 p.m.

The Replacements(2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.USAThur. 10:30 p.m.BravoFri. 8:18 p.m.BravoFri. 10:54 p.m.

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone(2017) ★★ Brett Dalton, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Sentenced to perform 200 hours of community service, a former child star learns valuable new lessons after landing the lead role of Jesus Christ in a stage production by his hometown church. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.CinemaxTues. 11:50 p.m.

Return of the Seven(1966) ★★ Yul Brynner, Robert Fuller. The man in black forms a new Magnificent Seven, to save Mexican farmers from slave labor. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMThur. 7:15 p.m.

Riddick(2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTSun. 9 a.m.

Ride Along(2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXSat. 3:30 p.m.

Ride Along 2(2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXSat. 5:30 p.m.

Rio(2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins.HBOSat. 7:24 a.m.

Rio 2(2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXMon. 7 a.m.FXMon. 1:30 p.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash(2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.AXSSat. 7 a.m.

Road House(1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.AMCSun. 10:45 p.m.AMCMon. 12:15 p.m.

The Rolling Stones - Crossfire Hurricane(2012) ★★★ Filmmaker Brett Morgen examines the history of the Rolling Stones, from their London debut in 1962 as a group of blues-obsessed bad boys to their status as the ``World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band.’' (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.AXSThur. 6 p.m.AXSThur. 9:15 p.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq.(2017) ★★ Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney who joins another law firm after the death of his boss and mentor. Israel’s legacy of activism soon gets put to the test when he takes on the case of Langston Bailey, a young man accused of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXXSun. 9:30 a.m.

Rondalla(1949) Luis Aguilar, Alicia Neira. Una joven es poseída por un charro que se escapa prometiendo volver y casarse con ella, pero ella se compromete con otro. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

Ronin(1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.AXSFri. 4:15 p.m.AXSFri. 8 p.m.

Rookie of the Year(1993) ★★★ Thomas Ian Nicholas, Gary Busey. A boy lands a job with the Chicago Cubs after an arm injury leaves him with major-league pitching talent. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.MLBSun. 1 p.m.

Rough Night(2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.FXXFri. 11 a.m.FXXSat. 8:30 a.m.

The Row(2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXThur. 3:25 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker(2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkTues. 4 p.m.

Rudy(1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.IFCMon. 2 a.m.IFCMon. 6 a.m.IFCTues. 3:30 a.m.

The Ruins(2008) ★★ Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone. Tourists fall prey to carnivorous vines ensnaring the ruins of an ancient Mayan temple. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CinemaxMon. 6:20 a.m.

Run the Race(2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXTues. 9:15 a.m.

Rush Hour(1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.MTVFri. 10 a.m.MTVFri. 5:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3(2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.MTVFri. 12:25 p.m.MTVFri. 7:55 p.m.

The Russian Bride(2018) Corbin Bernsen, Kristina Pimenova. A Russian woman moves to America with her daughter to marry a reclusive billionaire. When they arrive, he turns out to be a psychopath who sends their lives spiraling into a living hell. (NR)TMCMon. 1:45 a.m.

S.W.A.T.(2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.ASun. 8 p.m.AMon. 1:33 a.m.

Sabor a sangre(1980) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre apodado ''El rayo’’ libera a un pueblo oprimido por un delincuente y su banda de forajidos. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

Safe House(2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.AMCTues. 11:05 p.m.AMCWed. 2:30 p.m.

Saint Judy(2018) Michelle Monaghan, Leem Lubany. Attorney Judy Wood leads a legal battle that changes the law for immigrants who seek asylum in the United States. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.StarzSun. 11:21 a.m.StarzMon. 2:23 a.m.StarzThur. 1:05 p.m.

Salt(2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.ASun. 1 p.m.

Santo y Blue Demon vs el Dr. Frankenstein(1974) Santo, Blue Demon. Un cirujano comete una serie de asesinatos con el fin de trasplantar un cerebro humano y resucitar a su difunta esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.KWHYMon. Noon

Sausage Party(2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.FXFri. NoonFXSat. 8:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan(1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.IFCMon. 11 a.m.IFCThur. 7:45 a.m.

Scarface(1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins.StarzTues. 2:09 a.m.StarzTues. 1:40 p.m.

Scary Movie 3(2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.HBOTues. 5:25 a.m.HBOThur. 6:30 p.m.

The Scorpion King(2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.TBSMon. 3 a.m.

Scream(1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeMon. 2:45 p.m.ShowtimeThur. 11:38 p.m.

Searching(2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EncoreMon. 5:39 p.m.EncoreTues. 11:55 a.m.

Second Act(2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.ShowtimeMon. 1 p.m.ShowtimeTues. 3:15 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets(2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXXSat. 8 p.m.FXXSat. 10 p.m.

Seduced by My Neighbor(2018) Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John. A single mom moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who aims to prove he’s the best man to protect her -- even if he has to create the danger himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 2 p.m.

See No Evil(2006) ★ Kane, Christina Vidal. A reclusive maniac terrorizes a group of young petty criminals who have arrived to clean up a rotting hotel as part of their community service. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.CinemaxSat. 3:15 a.m.

Sense and Sensibility(1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.ShowtimeTues. 5 a.m.

Seventh Son(2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOTues. 4:20 p.m.HBOFri. 2:25 p.m.

Sex and the City(2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.EFri. 8 a.m.EFri. Noon

The Shack(2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.CMTTues. Noon

Shaft(2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeMon. 4:45 p.m.ShowtimeFri. 6:10 p.m.ShowtimeSat. 2:15 p.m.

Shanghai Knights(2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.CinemaxTues. 8 p.m.

She’s All That(1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMTSun. 6 p.m.CMTSun. 10:30 p.m.MTVTues. 11 a.m.

She’s Funny That Way(2014) Owen Wilson, Imogen Poots. The cast and crew of a Broadway play are thrown into a romantic roundelay when a lecherous director hires a hooker-turned-actress to star alongside his wife and his wife’s ex-lover. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.CinemaxTues. 3:05 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes(2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.EPIXSun. 10 a.m.

Shooter(2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ParamountSun. 4:30 p.m.ParamountSun. 10:30 p.m.ParamountThur. 8 p.m.ParamountThur. 11 p.m.

Short Circuit(1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.KCOPSun. 5 p.m.

Show Dogs(2018) ★ Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne. A hot tip leads a canine cop and an FBI agent to Las Vegas to recover a stolen baby panda. Working under cover at a dog show, the crime-fighting duo must now foil another kidnapping plot and rescue other valuable animals from a gang of smugglers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.TMCMon. 6:45 a.m.TMCThur. 7:35 a.m.

Shutter Island(2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOThur. 9:15 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado(2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.StarzThur. 7 p.m.StarzFri. 2:38 a.m.

Signs(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOWed. 11:30 a.m.CinemaxSat. 4:40 p.m.

Silent House(2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.IFCSun. 5:15 a.m.

Silver Lake(2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceSat. 2 p.m.AudienceSat. 6:30 p.m.AudienceSat. 10 p.m.

A Simple Favor(2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXFri. 12:10 p.m.EPIXFri. 12:35 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie(2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.FXXSun. 11 p.m.FXXMon. 4 p.m.

Sing(2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXMon. 3:30 p.m.FXTues. 10 a.m.FXXSat. 5:30 p.m.

The 6th Day(2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EPIXMon. 11:50 p.m.EPIXSun. 1 a.m.

The Skeleton Key(2005) ★★ Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands. A woman takes a job as a hospice nurse for a couple who live in a New Orleans house with a troublesome history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EncoreWed. 6:24 a.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow(2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CinemaxSat. 10:55 a.m.

Skyfall(2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.SyfySun. 11 a.m.

Skyscraper(2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CinemaxThur. 8:55 a.m.

Slap Shot(1977) ★★★ Paul Newman, Michael Ontkean. A minor-league hockey team makes sports history when its members decide to spruce up the team’s image by playing dirty. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.EncoreSun. 5:16 p.m.EncoreMon. 10:01 a.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business(2014) Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince’s legal battle with his record company in which he reclaimed the rights to his intellectual property and set the norm across the music world. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins.AXSMon. 7 a.m.

Slender Man(2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EncoreMon. 8:25 a.m.EncoreMon. 12:52 p.m.EncoreMon. 7:24 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village(2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXMon. 9:30 a.m.

Snake Eyes(1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EncoreMon. 2:08 p.m.

Snatched(2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXThur. 10:30 a.m.FXFri. 7 a.m.

Sniper: Legacy(2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCThur. 3:05 p.m.

Snitch(2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.ParamountWed. 1:30 a.m.

So Long at the Fair(1950) ★★★ Jean Simmons, Dirk Bogarde. A British artist helps a young woman find her brother, lost at the world’s fair in 1889 Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMFri. 7:45 a.m.

Solace(2017) Hope Olaide Wilson, Chelsea Tavares. A 17-year-old girl is sent to live with her extended family after her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCMon. 9:45 p.m.TMCFri. 6 a.m.

Soldier(1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CinemaxTues. 2:55 a.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful(1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXSun. 8:25 a.m.

Something Borrowed(2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.CinemaxSat. 11:50 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice(2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.StarzWed. 8:07 a.m.

The Sorrow and the Pity(1969) ★★★★ Marcel Ophuls uses interviews as well as clips from French and German newsreels to shed light on the Nazi occupation of France. (PG) 4 hrs. 20 mins.TCMMon. 9:45 p.m.

Soul Plane(2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.BETMon. 6:55 p.m.BETTues. 4:30 p.m.

Spaceballs(1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.EncoreFri. 1:28 a.m.EncoreFri. 11:54 a.m.EncoreFri. 7:21 p.m.

Spanglish(2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HBOMon. 11:30 a.m.

Sparkle(2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.BETSun. 11 a.m.

Speed(1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMTWed. NoonBravoSat. 7:44 p.m.BravoSat. 10:22 p.m.

Spider-Man(2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXTues. NoonFXTues. 2:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.StarzFri. 8 p.m.StarzSat. 12:32 p.m.StarzSat. 11 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming(2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.FXSun. 1 p.m.

Split(2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXXWed. 3:30 p.m.FXXThur. 8:30 a.m.

Springsteen & I(2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to ``the Boss’’ and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins.AXSTues. 7 a.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams(2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.EncoreMon. 9 p.m.EncoreTues. 6:01 a.m.EncoreTues. 1:40 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me(2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.

Stage Door(1937) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Ginger Rogers. New York chorus girls room at a theatrical boardinghouse while waiting for their big break. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMMon. 4:45 a.m.

Stand by Me(1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.ShowtimeTues. 7:30 a.m.

A Star Is Born(1937) ★★★★ Janet Gaynor, Fredric March. A matinee idol turns to alcohol when his wife’s acting career starts to take off and his own popularity begins to dwindle. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.KVCRSat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek(2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SyfyMon. 8:30 p.m.SyfyTues. 4:35 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond(2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SyfyTues. 7:30 p.m.SyfyWed. 5 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan(1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXMon. 8 p.m.EPIXTues. 11 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier(1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXSat. 12:20 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture(1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins.EPIXMon. 5:45 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope(1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TNTSun. 11:30 a.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi(1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins.TNTSun. 5:02 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back(1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TNTSun. 2:15 p.m.

Stardust(2007) ★★★ Claire Danes, Charlie Cox. To win the heart of his beloved, a young man ventures into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.ShowtimeThur. 7:45 a.m.

Stargate(1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EncoreMon. 10:43 p.m.EncoreTues. 4:56 p.m.

Starship Troopers(1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TMCSun. 12:15 p.m.TMCFri. 11:10 p.m.

Starship Troopers 3: Marauder(2008) ★★ Casper Van Dien, Jolene Blalock. Soldier Johnny Rico battles giant man-eating insects while leading a rescue mission to a hostile planet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCFri. 1:05 p.m.

Starship Troopers: Invasion(2012) ★★ Voices of Luci Christian, Justin Doran. Animated. After bugs attack a distant outpost and a starship goes missing, battle-hardened troopers launch a rescue mission that may have more dire consequences than they realize. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCTues. 10:30 a.m.TMCThur. 1:35 p.m.

Stay Alive(2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.CinemaxSat. 6:30 p.m.

Steel Magnolias(1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.POPFri. 4 p.m.POPSat. Noon

Step Up 3(2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.StarzSun. 7:53 a.m.

The Stepford Wives(2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CinemaxTues. 10:05 a.m.

Stir Crazy(1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.SundanceSat. 3 a.m.

Straight Outta Compton(2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins.FXXWed. 9 p.m.FXXThur. 2 p.m.

The Subject Was Roses(1968) ★★★ Patricia Neal, Jack Albertson. Bickering parents welcome their son home from World War II. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.

Suburban Swingers Club(2019) Dana Davis, Jesse Ruda. A young married couple make a huge mistake by agreeing to participate in a secret swingers’ party in their suburban neighborhood, and soon both of them are being targeted by a jealous and homicidal neighbor. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.LifetimeSun. 4 p.m.

Sudden Impact(1983) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. San Francisco’s ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan meets an artist with her own code of vigilante justice. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.SundanceMon. 11:45 p.m.SundanceTues. 10:15 a.m.

Suicide Squad(2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TBSSun. 2:30 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star(2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOSat. 11:45 a.m.

Superfly(2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EncoreThur. 4:07 a.m.EncoreThur. 2:47 p.m.EncoreThur. 11:27 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama(2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ESun. 10:30 a.m.ESat. 6 p.m.ESat. 8:30 p.m.

Swung(2015) Elena Anaya, Owen McDonnell. A man having trouble in the bedroom and his girlfriend stumble upon the swinger scene, which might be a messy solution to their problems. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TMCTues. 2:35 a.m.

Taken(2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.AMCSat. 7 p.m.AMCSat. 10:30 p.m.

Tanner Hall(2009) ★★ Rooney Mara, Georgia King. A manipulative childhood acquaintance worms her way into a teenager’s circle of friends at an all-girls boarding school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.CinemaxMon. 7:55 a.m.CinemaxFri. 1:50 a.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows(2016) ★★ Megan Fox, Will Arnett. Después de enfrentar a Destructor, las Tortugas Ninja deberán enfrentarse a un enemigo aún mayor: el temido Krang. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.KVEASun. 3:30 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees(2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TMCMon. 6:05 p.m.

10 to Midnight(1983) ★★ Charles Bronson, Andrew Stevens. An outraged police detective and his rookie partner skirt the law to catch a killer of women. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.CinemaxSun. 6:05 a.m.

10,000 B.C.(2008) ★★ Steven Strait, Camilla Belle. A young mammoth-hunter leads a small band of tribesmen on a journey to the ends of the Earth on a mission to save his beloved from her warlord kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.SyfySat. 2:36 p.m.

Terminator Genisys(2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FXWed. 5:30 p.m.FXThur. 2:30 p.m.

The Terminator(1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ShowtimeSat. 10:45 a.m.

Thank You for Your Service(2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCFri. 9:10 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary(1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.CinemaxFri. 8:35 a.m.

They Live(1988) ★★ Roddy Piper, Keith David. When two men put on special sunglasses they see aliens and subliminal messages. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EncoreWed. 2:47 p.m.EncoreThur. 6:06 a.m.

They Remain(2017) Rebecca Henderson, William Jackson Harper. Scientists Keith and Jessica investigate a horrific incident that occurred at a cult’s remote encampment. Soon, the discovery of a mysterious artifact leads Keith to experience paranoia and strange visions as he slowly loses his grip on reality. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCThur. 6:15 p.m.

The Thing About My Folks(2005) ★★ Peter Falk, Paul Reiser. A man takes his father on a road trip while his sisters try to find their mother, who wrote a goodbye note and left. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.HBOWed. 7:45 a.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi(2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Seis miembros de un grupo élite de seguridad americana defienden el consulado de Estados Unidos en Bangazi, Libia, objeto de un ataque terrorista que causó la muerte del embajador en 2012. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.KVEASat. 8 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less(2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.EncoreSun. 1:15 p.m.EncoreWed. 7:35 p.m.

This Christmas(2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.BETWed. 4 p.m.BETThur. 1:35 p.m.

Thor(2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSat. 6:05 p.m.

Thoroughly Modern Millie(1967) ★★★ Julie Andrews, Mary Tyler Moore. A would-be flapper in 1920s New York saves her friend from white slavers in a Chinatown firecracker factory. (G) 2 hrs. 18 mins.TCMWed. 8:15 p.m.

Three Smart Girls(1936) ★★★ Deanna Durbin, Binnie Barnes. Three sisters hatch a scheme to break up their estranged father’s impending wedding and reunite him with their mother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma(2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs.TMCSun. 8 p.m.TMCWed. 1 p.m.

Time Freak(2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXThur. 1:40 a.m.

Titanic(1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins.AMCMon. 8 p.m.AMCTues. 3:30 p.m.

Tolkien(2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels ``The Hobbit’’ and ``The Lord of the Rings.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.HBOMon. 9:30 a.m.HBOWed. 1:20 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour(2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.GolfTues. 5 p.m.GolfTues. 7:30 p.m.

El tonto que hacía milagros(1984) Miguel Ángel Ferriz, René Casados. Un joven que no puede controlar sus poderes sobrenaturales, convierte en realidad todos los deseos que le piden. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYWed. Noon

Tooth Fairy(2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.FreeformFri. NoonFreeformFri. 6 p.m.

Tootsie(1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.SundanceWed. 12:30 p.m.

Top Gun(1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.CMTSat. 10 p.m.CMTSun. 12:30 p.m.

Total Recall(2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.AMCThur. 11:29 p.m.AMCFri. 2 p.m.

The Town(2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.HBOWed. 5:50 p.m.

Training Day(2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs.VH1Wed. 2:10 p.m.VH1Thur. 1:01 a.m.

Transformers(2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.TNTMon. 10 p.m.TNTTues. 1 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen(2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.AMCThur. 8 p.m.AMCFri. 4:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight(2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins.FXThur. 8 p.m.FXFri. 4:30 p.m.

Transporter 3(2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.ASun. 5:30 p.m.

The Transporter(2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.BBC AmericaTues. 11 p.m.BBC AmericaWed. 4 a.m.

Tremors(1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.SyfyThur. 12:02 p.m.SyfyThur. 1:35 p.m.

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins(2004) ★ Michael Gross, Sara Botsford. A man hires a mercenary to destroy gigantic worms that are terrorizing a mining town in the 1800s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.SyfyFri. 2 a.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell(2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SyfyTues. 10:30 a.m.SyfyWed. 3:33 a.m.

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection(2001) ★★ Michael Gross, Charlotte Stewart. Mutated graboids return to feast on the residents of Perfection, threatening its new status as a tourist attraction. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.SyfyMon. 11:18 a.m.SyfyTues. 8:16 a.m.

Tremors 2: Aftershocks(1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.SyfyMon. 9 a.m.SyfyTues. 6 a.m.

Trio(1950) ★★★ James Hayter, Nigel Patrick. A church verger, a strange shipboard character and romance in a sanitorium are featured in this trilogy of stories. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMFri. 9:30 a.m.

Triple Cross(1967) ★★ Christopher Plummer, Yul Brynner. A rakish British safecracker works as a World War II double agent, paid by the Germans and the British. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TCMWed. 11 a.m.

Tropic Thunder(2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCWed. 9:30 p.m.IFCThur. 3:15 p.m.

Troy(2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins.SyfySun. 10:32 p.m.SyfyMon. 3:31 p.m.

Trust the Man(2005) ★★ David Duchovny, Julianne Moore. Two New York couples with too much spare time try to navigate through the challenges and pitfalls of love and marriage. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CinemaxThur. 5:01 a.m.

Truth or Dare(2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOFri. 12:45 p.m.

Try and Get Me(1950) ★★★ Frank Lovejoy, Kathleen Ryan. A family man turns to crime with a stone-cold killer, and they wind up hunted by a lynch mob. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMSun. 7 a.m.

21 Jump Street(2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.FreeformThur. 5:30 p.m.FreeformFri. 1:30 p.m.

Twilight(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.VH1Fri. 10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1(2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.VH1Fri. 7 p.m.VH1Sat. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.VH1Fri. 9:30 p.m.VH1Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse(2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.VH1Fri. 4 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon(2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.VH1Fri. 1 p.m.

Twisted(2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CinemaxTues. 4:35 a.m.

The Twisted Son(2019) Andrea Roth, Tygh Runyan. A mother who is consumed by grief over the death of her teenage son forms a strong bond with her new tenant, a young man who slowly begins to reveal a darker and more dangerous side. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 6 p.m.

Two for the Road(1967) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Albert Finney. Trips across Europe show changes in a couple’s first 10 years of marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMSun. 1 p.m.

2 Guns(2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTSat. 9 a.m.TNTSat. 10:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral(2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXTues. 2:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween(2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXTues. 1 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys(2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeTues. 11 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club(2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.BETSun. 8 p.m.

U-571(2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.CinemaxFri. 5:03 a.m.

Underworld(2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.IFCTues. 3 p.m.IFCWed. 1 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening(2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.StarzTues. 7:29 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution(2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCTues. 12:30 p.m.IFCWed. 10:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans(2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.IFCTues. 10:30 a.m.IFCWed. 2 a.m.

Unstoppable(2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.CinemaxMon. 8 p.m.CinemaxFri. 12:45 p.m.

The Upside(2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ShowtimeThur. 8 p.m.

Urban Cowboy(1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.KDOCSun. 8 p.m.

Urge(2015) Justin Chatwin, Ashley Greene. An island getaway turns deadly when a mysterious nightclub owner introduces a group of friends to a drug that can’t be taken more than one time. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.SyfySun. 2 p.m.SyfyMon. 1:31 a.m.

A Valentine’s Match(2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 9 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets(2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.SyfyThur. 3:40 p.m.SyfyThur. 11 p.m.

Valkyrie(2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOSat. 3:30 p.m.

The Valley of Decision(1945) ★★★ Greer Garson, Gregory Peck. A steel tycoon’s son loves the family maid, an Irish steelworker’s daughter, in late-1800s Pittsburgh. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMTues. 12:15 p.m.

Vault(2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXWed. 5:45 a.m.

Vegas Vacation(1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.IFCSun. 8 p.m.IFCMon. NoonIFCFri. 10:45 a.m.IFCFri. 12:15 p.m.

Vertigo(1958) ★★★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A former San Francisco detective who dreads heights falls for a woman he is hired to protect. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins.EncoreSun. 7:49 a.m.

Very, Very Valentine(2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkWed. 10 p.m.HallmarkSat. 3 p.m.

The Visit(2015) ★★ Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould. A teen and her younger brother discover a shocking secret about their seemingly charming grandparents while staying at their remote Pennsylvania farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXXTues. 4 p.m.FXXWed. 1:30 p.m.

The Vow(2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.StarzSat. 8:13 p.m.StarzSun. 2:48 a.m.

A Walk to Remember(2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.LifetimeMon. 6 p.m.

The Walk(2015) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley. In 1974, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit attempts to walk on a tightrope attached to the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FXWed. 7 a.m.

Walking Tall(2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.EncoreFri. 10:25 a.m.

War Dogs(2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.CinemaxSun. 10:20 a.m.CinemaxSun. 8 p.m.CinemaxFri. 6:15 p.m.

Waterworld(1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.StarzMon. 8:54 p.m.

The Way We Were(1973) ★★★ Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford. A leftist and a writer meet in college, and their love spans the 1930s and ‘50s. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMSat. 11:15 p.m.

Wayne’s World(1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCSun. 2:30 p.m.TMCFri. 8 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2(1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCSun. 4:05 p.m.TMCFri. 9:35 p.m.

We Belong Together(2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.BETThur. 4:05 p.m.

We Die Young(2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXThur. 4:55 a.m.

The Wedding Guest(2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.ShowtimeFri. 4:30 p.m.

The Wedding Planner(2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ShowtimeMon. 11:15 a.m.ShowtimeTues. 1:30 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 10:15 a.m.ShowtimeSat. 5 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins(2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.StarzTues. 12:13 p.m.StarzTues. 4:32 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen(2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOTues. 10:45 a.m.

West Side Story(1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins.EncoreSat. 7:38 a.m.

What Men Want(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXTues. 8 p.m.EPIXWed. 11 a.m.

When a Stranger Calls(2006) ★★ Camilla Belle, Tommy Flanagan. A sadistic stranger subjects a teenage baby-sitter to an increasingly threatening round of phone calls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.TMCMon. 11:30 a.m.TMCThur. 4:45 p.m.TMCFri. 4:30 a.m.

White Boy(2017) In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.StarzTues. 5:01 a.m.

White Boy Rick(2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.StarzThur. 11:42 p.m.

White Chicks(2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.BETThur. 6:32 p.m.

White House Down(2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.ParamountSun. 1:30 p.m.ParamountSun. 7:30 p.m.BETMon. 1:03 p.m.MTVFri. 7 a.m.MTVFri. 2:30 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump(1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Who Will Write Our History(2018) Narrated by Joan Allen, Jowita Budnik. In 1940, a clandestine group of Jewish journalists, scholars and community leaders in the Warsaw ghetto risks everything to defeat Nazi lies and propaganda. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.DiscoverySun. 3 p.m.

The Whole Truth(2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SyfySat. 8:30 a.m.SyfySun. 2:11 a.m.

Why Be Good?(1929) Neil Hamilton, Edward Martindel. A salesgirl falls in love with the wealthy heir to the store where she works, so his father orchestrates an elaborate test of her virtue. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMWed. 6:45 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too?(2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXFri. 4:05 p.m.

Why Him?(2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXFri. 2 p.m.FXSat. 10:30 a.m.

Widows(2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.HBOThur. 12:45 p.m.

The Wife(2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EncoreFri. 7:02 a.m.EncoreFri. 5:38 p.m.

Wild at the Wheel(1970) After a serious car accident, a traffic investigator tries to learn why a teen was speeding. (NR) 10 mins.TCMSat. 2:38 a.m.

Wild Hogs(2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.HBOThur. 12:05 p.m.CinemaxSat. 12:45 p.m.

Wildlife(2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCMon. 8 p.m.TMCTues. 4:05 a.m.

Wings and the Woman(1942) ★★★ Anna Neagle, Robert Newton. Aviators Amy Johnson and James Mollison marry, set records and serve in World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMWed. 1:15 p.m.

Winter Love Story(2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 11 a.m.

A Winter Princess(2019) Natalie Hall. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 2 p.m.

Without a Paddle(2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.CinemaxMon. 11:30 a.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery(2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesThur. 7 p.m.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesFri. 9 p.m.

Woman of the Year(1942) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy. A New York sportswriter marries a political columnist whose career comes first. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMMon. 10:45 a.m.

A Woman’s Face(1938) ★★★ Ingrid Bergman, Anders Henrikson. A plastic surgeon’s work on a scarred and bitter con artist transforms her, both in body and spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMThur. 11:45 a.m.

Wonder Park(2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXSun. 11:30 a.m.

Wonder Woman(2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.TBSSun. 5 p.m.TBSSat. 6 p.m.TBSSun. Noon

Wuthering Heights(1939) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier. Emily Brontë's gothic heroine Cathy loves stableboy Heathcliff but marries squire Edgar. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMSat. 4:45 a.m.

X-Men(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.AMCThur. 10 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine(2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.StarzSat. 6:45 a.m.StarzSat. 6:23 p.m.

X-Men: First Class(2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.BBC AmericaTues. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaWed. 1 a.m.AMCThur. 12:30 p.m.AMCThur. 12:40 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand(2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCSat. 4:30 p.m.IFCSun. 12:30 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.SyfySun. 8:30 p.m.SyfyMon. 6:28 p.m.

The Yearling(1946) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Jane Wyman. A pet deer changes a boy and his parents, pioneering farmers in Florida after the Civil War. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TCMTues. 2:30 p.m.

Yo Quiero Ser Mala(1949) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Una modesta artista se siente muy amargada al enterarse de que su amado la traiciona con una artista y decide ser mala. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYMon. 9 a.m.

You Can’t Say No(2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCMon. 2:55 p.m.

Young Bess(1953) ★★★ Jean Simmons, Stewart Granger. Henry VIII’s daughter Elizabeth has a forbidden romance with naval hero Thomas Seymour. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMFri. 2:45 p.m.

Your Highness(2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.CinemaxTues. 11:40 a.m.

Zombie(1979) ★★★ Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch. A New York reporter follows a woman to an island where a doctor faces an epidemic of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCSat. 10:30 p.m.TMCSun. 1:35 a.m.

Zombieland(2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.SyfySat. 7:45 p.m.

Zookeeper(2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.StarzMon. 7:54 a.m.