Museums in L.A. this week: James Hetfield’s classic cars at the Petersen and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Jan. 26-Feb. 2:

Bruce Meyer’s All-American Cruise-in A celebration of automotive designer Carroll Shelby and the film “Ford v Ferrari” features classic and modern American performance and custom cars. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 9 a.m. Free. (323) 930-2277. Petersen.org

The Executive Condolence Codi Barbini’s video installation compiles footage from presidential addresses following mass shootings from over the past 30 years; also on display: Preliminary Research Office’s fantastical scale-model cityscape “All Over the Place”; “Movement and Motivation,” a survey of Berfin Ataman’s wearables, kinetic sculptures, etc.; and “Museum as Brand: Staying Relevant in the Digital Age.” A+D Museum, 900 E. 4th St., L.A. Now on view; ends April 5. Closed Mon.-Tue. Suggested donation, $10. aplusd.org

Objects From the Concentration Camps Photographs by Richard Wiesel document personal effects left behind by victims of the Holocaust.Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Starts Sun.; ends April 10. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

Tishan Hsu: Liquid Circuit First-ever U.S. survey of the New York-based artist’s works includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, reliefs and more. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Sun.; ends April 19. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

Lia Halloran: Double Horizon Immersive, three-screen projection features large-scale aerial views of greater Los Angeles. ArtCenter College of Design, Peter and Merle Mullin Gallery, 1111 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena. Starts Thu.; ends March 1. Closed Mon. Free. artcenter.edu

Winter 2020 Art Openings Mark Strickland’s “Between Heaven and Hell: Fears and Desires” and Susan Cooper’s “Story Line: My Family’s History.” Hillel at UCLA, 574 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Starts Thu.; ends March 30. Closed Sat.-Sun. Free. uclahillel.org

photo l.a. Annual event features photography from scores local and international galleries and dealers. Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. Starts Fri.-ends next Sun. $15 and up; passes available. photola.com

Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection Classic and custom vehicles, plus guitars, photos and other memorabilia from the personal collection of the Metallica frontman. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Oct. 2020. Open 7 days. $11-$16; active military, caregivers and under 4, free. (323) 930-2277. Petersen.org

Transcendients: Heroes at Borders Multimedia artist Taiji Terasaki salutes activists battling discrimination, prejudice and inequality. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Opens Sat.; ends March 29. Closed Mon. $6, $12; 5 and under, free. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

Paul McCarthy: Head Space, Drawings 1963-2019 First comprehensive U.S. survey of drawings and works on paper by the L.A.–based artist (starts next Sun.; ends May 10). Also on display: “Hammer Projects: Ja’Tovia Gary” featuring the film “The Giverny Suite” exploring the bodily autonomy of black women (starts next Sun.; ends May 17). UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu