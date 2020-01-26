Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘The Misfits,’ ‘Road Warrior,’ ‘Rashomon’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Jan. 26-Feb. 2:

The Road Warrior Mel Gibson reprises his role as Mad Max in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic 1981 action thriller, screening as a benefit for Australian fire relief. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. (323) 917-5053. $12. fairfaxcinema.com

Once Upon a Time in the West / My Darling Clementine Henry Fonda plays the heavy in Sergio Leone’s 1968 spaghetti western, and the hero, Wyatt Earp, in John Ford’s 1946 recounting of the shootout at the OK Corral. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sun., 5 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Klute A high-end call girl (Oscar winner Jane Fonda) helps a private detective (Donald Sutherland) investigate a missing-persons case in Alan J. Pakula’s 1971 mystery drama. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $8. thenewbev.com

Advertisement

The World of Henry Orient Peter Sellers plays a concert pianist who finds himself the object of two teenage fans’ obsession in this 1964 comedy; includes a Q&A with costar Paula Prentiss. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Tue., 7 p.m. $15. laemmle.com

Cine Nueva Onda: Experimental Latinx & Latin American Film Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles launches a new season with the short films “Retiro” and “La Ruta” by Puerto Rican filmmaker Natalia Lassalle-Morillo. Luckman Intimate Theatre, Cal-State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Thu., 6:30 p.m. Free; all ages welcome. lacla.org

The Misfits Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable and Montgomery Clift costar in Walter Houston’s black-and-white 1961 drama about a divorcee and others in rural Nevada. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri., 6 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 6:30 p.m. (323) 917-5053. $12. fairfaxcinema.com

Advertisement

Rashomon A shocking episode is seen from different characters’ perspectives in Akira Kurosawa’s classic black-and-white 1950 drama set in feudal Japan; in Japanese with English subtitles. Toshiro Mifune stars. Arena Cinelounge Sunset, 6464 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Fri.-ends Feb. 6. Various days and times. $10, $16. (323) 924-1644. arenascreen.com

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World The titular 20-something slacker (Michael Cera) takes all comers in Edgar Wright’s exuberant 2010 mix of romance, comedy and video game-style action. With Jason Schwartzman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Alison Pill, Anna Kendrick. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

My Dinner with André Wallace Shawn and theater director André Gregory shoot the breeze while sharing a meal at a fancy Manhattan restaurant in Louis Malle’s philosophical 1981 comedy. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

