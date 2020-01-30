What’s on TV Friday, Jan. 31: ‘Hawaii Five-0' on CBS

SERIES

Hawaii Five-0 After Danny (Scott Caan) meets the woman of his dreams (guest star Kate Siegel), they get into a potentially fatal car accident in a remote area far from help. Also, McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) recruits Quinn and Tani (Katrina Law, Meaghan Rath) to help when Eddie the dog begins to exhibit symptoms of PTSD in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector A young woman from a small Russian community who witnessed a murder comes to Lincoln and Amelia (Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel) for help in this new episode of the crime series. Claire Coffee also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed When Harry (Rupert Evans) comes down with a mysterious illness, Macy, Mel and Abigael (Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Poppy Drayton) work together to save his life. Sarah Jeffery and Jordan Donica also star. 8 p.m. CW

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) is tries to help Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) win first prize in a cookie sales competition against her fellow troop members in this new episode of the family comedy. Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly and Daniel DiMaggio also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) is overwhelmed by a heartbroken Evan (Ian Chen), who now wants to spend more time with her. Also, Emery (Forrest Wheeler) announces he is vegan and faces the wrath of Louis and Eddie (Randall Park, Hudson Yang) in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. When Jin (Bobby Lee) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a deadly hit, he asks Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to help save her in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Blue Bloods When an undercover police detective accuses a fellow cop of police brutality it’s up to Frank (Tom Selleck) to lead the investigation. Also, Baez and Danny (Marisa Ramirez, Donnie Wahlberg) probe the murder of a photographer whose models had recently accused him of assault. Bridget Moynahan also stars in this new episode with guest stars Nahanni Johnstone, Haskiri Velazquez and Robyn Payne. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Impeachment Trial of President Trump The Senate trial will be covered as breaking news with analysis and commentary on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other cable and broadcast outlets.



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Singers Eric Owens and Angel Blue. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ted Danson; Louis Tomlinson; a preview of the Super Bowl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chefs Leah Cohen and Carla Hall. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke (“The Masked Singer”); Tapatio. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Blake Lively (“The Rhythm Section”); Little Big Town. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Wayne Brady performs; Super Bowl snacks with Michael Symon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray NFL stars Von Miller, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mike Daniels and their parents. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Luenell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tyra Banks. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Rev Run and wife Justine. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Inside Susan Lucci’s heart; symptoms not to ignore; knock-off blow dryers and hair irons. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Anna Faris; Tony Gonzalez; Santia Deck. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her son thinks he is a mechanized cyborg sent to warn of the apocalypse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Bomer (“The Sinner”). Guest host Sean Hayes (“Lazy Susan”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Cannabis cafe; stomach removed to prevent cancer; month-long screen ban for kids; making proteins. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The Senate impeachment trial: Karoun Demirjian, the Washington Post; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Susan Page, USA Today; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Jake Sherman, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Democratic residential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Michael Eric Dyson; Mitch Landrieu; Mikie Sherrill; Rick Wilson. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ewan McGregor; Fran Lebowitz; Mustard; Roddy Ricch. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Edie Falco; Fortune Feimster. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kumail Nanjiani; Sting performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rachel Brosnahan; RuPaul Charles. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; Jonas Brothers; Eric Swalwell; Adam Marcello performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Awkwafina. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball VCU visits Rhode Island, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN, SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

2020 Australian Open Tennis Women’s Championship, 12:30 a.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.