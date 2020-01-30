What’s on TV Friday, Jan. 31: ‘Hawaii Five-0' on CBS

SERIES
Hawaii Five-0 After Danny (Scott Caan) meets the woman of his dreams (guest star Kate Siegel), they get into a potentially fatal car accident in a remote area far from help. Also, McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) recruits Quinn and Tani (Katrina Law, Meaghan Rath) to help when Eddie the dog begins to exhibit symptoms of PTSD in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector A young woman from a small Russian community who witnessed a murder comes to Lincoln and Amelia (Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel) for help in this new episode of the crime series. Claire Coffee also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed When Harry (Rupert Evans) comes down with a mysterious illness, Macy, Mel and Abigael (Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Poppy Drayton) work together to save his life. Sarah Jeffery and Jordan Donica also star. 8 p.m. CW
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) is tries to help Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) win first prize in a cookie sales competition against her fellow troop members in this new episode of the family comedy. Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly and Daniel DiMaggio also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) is overwhelmed by a heartbroken Evan (Ian Chen), who now wants to spend more time with her. Also, Emery (Forrest Wheeler) announces he is vegan and faces the wrath of Louis and Eddie (Randall Park, Hudson Yang) in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Magnum P.I. When Jin (Bobby Lee) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a deadly hit, he asks Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to help save her in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Blue Bloods When an undercover police detective accuses a fellow cop of police brutality it’s up to Frank (Tom Selleck) to lead the investigation. Also, Baez and Danny (Marisa Ramirez, Donnie Wahlberg) probe the murder of a photographer whose models had recently accused him of assault. Bridget Moynahan also stars in this new episode with guest stars Nahanni Johnstone, Haskiri Velazquez and Robyn Payne. 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Impeachment Trial of President Trump The Senate trial will be covered as breaking news with analysis and commentary on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other cable and broadcast outlets.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Singers Eric Owens and Angel Blue. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ted Danson; Louis Tomlinson; a preview of the Super Bowl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chefs Leah Cohen and Carla Hall. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke (“The Masked Singer”); Tapatio. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Blake Lively (“The Rhythm Section”); Little Big Town. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Wayne Brady performs; Super Bowl snacks with Michael Symon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray NFL stars Von Miller, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mike Daniels and their parents. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Luenell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tyra Banks. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Rev Run and wife Justine. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Inside Susan Lucci’s heart; symptoms not to ignore; knock-off blow dryers and hair irons. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Anna Faris; Tony Gonzalez; Santia Deck. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her son thinks he is a mechanized cyborg sent to warn of the apocalypse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Bomer (“The Sinner”). Guest host Sean Hayes (“Lazy Susan”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Cannabis cafe; stomach removed to prevent cancer; month-long screen ban for kids; making proteins. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The Senate impeachment trial: Karoun Demirjian, the Washington Post; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Susan Page, USA Today; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Jake Sherman, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Democratic residential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Michael Eric Dyson; Mitch Landrieu; Mikie Sherrill; Rick Wilson. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ewan McGregor; Fran Lebowitz; Mustard; Roddy Ricch. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Edie Falco; Fortune Feimster. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kumail Nanjiani; Sting performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rachel Brosnahan; RuPaul Charles. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; Jonas Brothers; Eric Swalwell; Adam Marcello performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Awkwafina. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball VCU visits Rhode Island, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN, SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
2020 Australian Open Tennis Women’s Championship, 12:30 a.m. ESPN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.