Entertainment & Arts

Dance in L.A. this week: Ballet West’s ‘Giselle’ and more

Ballet West’s “Giselle”
Ballet West stages the classic dance fable “Giselle” at the Soraya on Tuesday.
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Jan. 31, 2020
2:58 PM
Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Feb. 2-9:

Astaire Dances III American Contemporary Ballet presents recreations of classic dance routines by the movie legend, set to songs by Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Johnny Mercer. Metropolis Los Angeles 877 S. Francisco St., upper level, downtown L.A. Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 16. $45-$105. acbdances.com

Dance at the Odyssey 2020 L.A. Contemporary Dance Company kicks off its 15th season with four world premieres. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com

Giselle Ballet West presents the classic supernatural dance fable about a young woman who has her heart broken by a nobleman. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Tue., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Things to do

Dance at the Odyssey 2020 World premiere of “Pastoral,” choreographer Victoria Marks’ new reimagining of the Copland classic “Appalachian Spring.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com

Sean Dorsey Dance The company performs the transgender choreographer’s latest modern dance work, “Boys in Trouble.” Glorya Kaufman International Dance Center, USC, 849 W. 34th St., L.A. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. usc.edu

Viver Brasil: Celebrating Samba Family-friendly exploration of Afro-Brazilian dance and music. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 11 a.m. $5. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

Entertainment & ArtsMusicThings to DoArtsClassical Music
Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
