Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 2 - 8, 2020

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) EPIX Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Annie Hall (1977) TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Apartment (1960) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Cinema Paradiso (1988) Cinemax Mon. 8:45 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Freeform Mon. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Forrest Gump (1994) Starz Fri. 12:43 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:42 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1966) TCM Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Going My Way (1944) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Interiors (1978) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

A Lonely Place to Die (2011) TMC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) BBC America Thur. 3 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

On the Town (1949) TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Starz Tues. 4:33 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:20 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:26 p.m.

Raging Bull (1980) AXS Sat. 4 p.m. AXS Sat. 11 p.m. AXS Sun. 10 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Encore Fri. 10:52 p.m.

Advertisement

Shane (1953) Encore Mon. 10 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:40 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Ovation Thur. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) TMC Sun. 8:35 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Showtime Fri. 10:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) Showtime Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) BBC America Sat. 6:28 p.m. BBC America Sun. Noon

Tootsie (1982) Sundance Fri. 8:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:29 a.m.

12 Years a Slave (2013) BET Tues. 5:30 p.m. BET Wed. 2 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) History Thur. 1 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Encore Thur. 9:59 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:08 p.m.

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 2 - 8, 2020

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ IFC Wed. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ IFC Mon. Noon EPIX Thur. 4:55 p.m. AMC Sun. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 1:15 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ IFC Mon. 10 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 1 a.m. Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:59 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:29 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:29 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Bravo Mon. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 5:32 p.m. Bravo Sun. 11:52 p.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 8 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Wed. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ IFC Mon. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 1:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ IFC Thur. 9:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:32 a.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:15 p.m. AMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. AMC Sun. 10:29 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Bravo Sun. 7:40 p.m. Bravo Sun. 9:46 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 7 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ IFC Thur. 9:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Mon. 4:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Rosewood (1997) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon Sundance Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

That Awkward Moment (2014) ★ Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Sundance Fri. 8:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:29 a.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ IFC Thur. 4:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:02 a.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 3 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Sundance Tues. 9:51 p.m. Sundance Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 2 - 8, 2020

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1:50 a.m. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 6:23 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:10 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 10:50 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 3:40 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 10:43 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon Freeform Sat. 6 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 1 a.m. Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 8:05 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:46 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Tues. 6:50 p.m. HBO Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 2:25 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Mon. 11 a.m. MLB Tues. 5 p.m. MLB Sun. 1 p.m. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 11:20 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 10:53 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ TNT Mon. 6:30 p.m. TNT Tues. Noon

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 4 p.m. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Showtime Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Showtime Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 4:55 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 p.m. Paramount Sun. 2:25 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Freeform Mon. 8 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Mon. 2 p.m. Audience Mon. 5 p.m. Audience Mon. 9:30 p.m. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 8:30 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon Audience Sun. 2 p.m. Audience Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 2:25 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Showtime Mon. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 4 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 2:55 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Encore Sat. 12:38 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ POP Sat. 6:30 a.m. POP Sat. 5 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

The Flintstones (1994) ★★ Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Sat. 11 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Starz Fri. 12:43 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:42 p.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 8 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Wed. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Going My Way (1944) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6:10 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 5:25 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:35 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 9 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 6:01 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 5:29 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 5:29 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:28 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 10 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ IFC Thur. 9:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ POP Wed. 6 p.m. POP Wed. 9:31 p.m. Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ WGN America Sun. 6 a.m. WGN America Sun. 8 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:27 a.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:05 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 7 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ TMC Tues. 10:05 p.m. Showtime Mon. 4 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ CMT Mon. 8:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Encore Sat. 5:37 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:26 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:11 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TRU Wed. 10 p.m. TRU Thur. Noon

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ MTV Sat. 7 a.m. MTV Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ MTV Sat. 3 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TBS Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ AMC Wed. 1:05 a.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ AMC Sat. 11 a.m. AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ TBS Sun. 3:30 a.m. TBS Sun. 4 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ TBS Sun. 1 a.m. TBS Sun. 6:30 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 4:20 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11:40 p.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Encore Mon. 8 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:23 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:17 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Tues. 10:40 a.m. HBO Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ History Thur. 10 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Showtime Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ KCOP Mon. 5 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 12:50 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 2:10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Starz Tues. 4:33 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:20 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:26 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Mon. 3 p.m. HBO Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Encore Wed. 2:49 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ TNT Mon. 1:30 p.m. TBS Mon. Noon

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 7:20 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Encore Fri. 10:52 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Showtime Sat. Noon

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ Encore Mon. 10 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ KCOP Mon. 3 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Mon. Noon Nickelodeon Mon. 6 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 7 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 10:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Ovation Thur. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 11 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ POP Wed. 3 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:50 p.m. POP Thur. 6 a.m. POP Sat. 7:30 p.m. POP Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ E Thur. 4 p.m. E Fri. Noon

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 8:35 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ MTV Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 1:40 p.m. EPIX Sun. 10 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:35 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ AMC Tues. 3:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 9:45 a.m. AMC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 10:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ BBC America Sat. 6:28 p.m. BBC America Sun. Noon

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Sundance Fri. 8:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:29 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 2:05 a.m. Showtime Mon. 2 a.m.

The Towering Inferno (1974) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 6 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 5:25 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:05 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sun. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ E Thur. 6:30 p.m. E Thur. 9 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Showtime Mon. 12:35 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ History Thur. 1 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Encore Thur. 9:59 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:08 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 7 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ TMC Tues. 2:25 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ TNT Mon. 4 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Starz Fri. 3:07 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:50 a.m. Starz Fri. 9:02 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Encore Tues. 10:52 p.m. Encore Wed. 7:10 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:01 p.m.

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Feb 2 - 8, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B(2014) ★★ Alexandra Shipp, Rachael Crawford. The story of the music sensation, from her discovery on the TV show ``Star Search’’ to her tragic death in a plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.OvationMon. 11 p.m.

About a Boy(2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EncoreMon. 6:09 a.m.

Above and Beyond(1953) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Eleanor Parker. Air Force Col. Paul Tibbets cannot tell his wife he is training to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins.TCMFri. 8 a.m.

Absence of Malice(1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster’s honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXWed. 1:50 a.m.EPIXFri. 6 p.m.

The Abyss(1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.HBOTues. 6:05 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss(2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCThur. 8 p.m.

Acrimony(2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs.EPIXMon. 1:45 a.m.

Action Point(2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXTues. 10:10 a.m.

Addams Family Values(1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.ShowtimeTues. 5:50 a.m.ShowtimeSat. 6:30 a.m.

The Adventures of Robin Hood(1938) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. The Sherwood Forest outlaw and his men save King Richard and Maid Marian from Prince John and Sir Guy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMMon. 5 p.m.

Affairs of State(2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXWed. 8:30 a.m.

The Aftermath(2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.HBOWed. 1:50 a.m.

Airplane!(1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCFri. 9:30 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem(2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCWed. 4 a.m.IFCWed. 9 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel(2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.HBOMon. 6:50 p.m.HBOFri. 9 p.m.

All for Love(2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HallmarkTues. 6 p.m.

All Is True(2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.StarzWed. 2:21 a.m.

All of My Heart(2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 10 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love(2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. Noon

All the Brothers Were Valiant(1953) ★★ Robert Taylor, Stewart Granger. Whaling brothers sail the 19th-century South Seas, where black pearls and a woman bring mutiny. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMFri. 10:15 a.m.

All the Money in the World(2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.FXXMon. 11 p.m.FXXTues. 10:30 a.m.FXSun. Noon

All Things Valentine(2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HallmarkFri. 10 p.m.

All This and Heaven Too(1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Charles Boyer. In a 19th-century scandal, a French duke and his children’s governess become suspects in the death of his wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins.TCMMon. 9:15 p.m.

Almost Famous(2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXFri. 10:15 p.m.

Alpha(2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreFri. 6:21 p.m.EncoreSat. 3:59 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks(2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FreeformWed. 11 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel(2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.FreeformThur. 11 a.m.DisneySat. 6:25 p.m.DisneySun. 4:50 p.m.

Amélie(2001) ★★★ Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz. An accidental find convinces a young woman to try to enrich the lives of a tobacco dealer, a painter and three lonely people. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CinemaxFri. 10:45 a.m.

American Buffalo(1996) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Franz. Three losers wait for a partner and plot to rob someone who bought a valuable coin from one’s junk shop. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXThur. 8:25 a.m.

American Christmas(2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCMon. 6:25 a.m.TMCThur. 12:45 p.m.TMCSat. 6 a.m.

American Gangster(2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.ShowtimeSat. 3:35 p.m.ShowtimeSun. 12:50 p.m.

American Made(2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXThur. 7 p.m.FXXThur. 9:30 p.m.

American Outlaws(2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXWed. 3:50 a.m.

An American Werewolf in London(1981) ★★★ David Naughton, Jenny Agutter. A New York student becomes the scourge of London after being bitten by a beast on the moors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CinemaxSat. 12:45 p.m.

Anaconda(1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.IFCMon. NoonEPIXThur. 4:55 p.m.AMCSun. 9 a.m.AMCMon. 1:15 a.m.

...And Justice for All(1979) ★★★ Al Pacino, Jack Warden. A lawyer in contempt of court agrees to defend a judge he hates, accused of rape. (R) 2 hrs.KCETSat. 8 p.m.KCETSun. 4 p.m.

The Angry Birds Movie(2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.FXXMon. 7:30 a.m.

Anna Christie(1930) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Charles Bickford. A Swedish woman with a secret finds her bargeman father, barfly Marthy and a seaman who falls for her. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMWed. 9:15 a.m.

Annie Hall(1977) ★★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. A New York comedian recalls his lost love, a kooky singer with a style all her own. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMSat. 7 p.m.

Annihilation(2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.EPIXThur. 11:45 p.m.

Anywhere With You(2018) Morgan Saylor, McCaul Lombardi. A young couple who are in the throes of a new relationship decide to pull up stakes and make a fresh start in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TMCSat. 3 p.m.

The Apartment(1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

Appetite for Love(2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 11 p.m.

Apt Pupil(1998) ★★ Ian McKellen, Brad Renfro. A high-school student forms an unhealthy relationship with a former Nazi death-camp officer. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.EPIXTues. 11:35 a.m.

Aquaman(2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.HBOWed. 3:20 p.m.HBOSat. 7 p.m.

Are We Done Yet?(2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.OvationMon. 6:30 p.m.OvationTues. 2 p.m.

Are We There Yet?(2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.EncoreMon. 6:23 p.m.EncoreTues. 4:08 a.m.EncoreTues. 1:40 p.m.

Armageddon(1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins.CinemaxWed. 6:23 a.m.

Arrival(2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.SyfyWed. 12:57 p.m.SyfyThur. 9:30 a.m.

Assassin’s Creed(2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXSat. 9:30 a.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford(2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins.CinemaxFri. 12:10 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate(2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeWed. 4:30 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 6 a.m.

Atlantic City(1980) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Susan Sarandon. A boardwalk numbers runner feels young again with a casino clam shucker and a lucky cocaine deal. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMSun. 7 p.m.

Avatar(2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins.FXTues. 7 p.m.FXTues. 10:30 p.m.FXXSun. 7 p.m.FXXSun. 10:30 p.m.

The Avengers(2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.EPIXMon. 1:30 p.m.

The Aviator(2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins.EncoreMon. 9:52 p.m.EncoreTues. 10:47 a.m.EncoreFri. 8 p.m.EncoreSat. 7:34 a.m.EncoreSat. 4:23 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator(2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCMon. 10 a.m.

B

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Boom(1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.OvationThur. 1:30 p.m.

Baby Mama(2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.StarzWed. 12:15 p.m.

The Bachelor Party(1957) ★★ Don Murray, E.G. Marshall. A married New York bookkeeper reluctantly joins a distasteful gathering for a bridegroom. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMTues. 3:15 p.m.

Back Street(1941) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Margaret Sullavan. An Ohio woman spends her life as a married New Yorker’s mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMFri. 1:45 p.m.

Back to the Future(1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.FreeformMon. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II(1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.FreeformMon. 8:10 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III(1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.FreeformMon. 10:50 p.m.

Bad Boys(1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Sun. 1 p.m.VH1Mon. Noon

Bad Boys II(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.VH1Sun. 3:40 p.m.

Bad Girl(2016) Samara Weaving, Felicity Price. A troubled teenager has to fight for her life when she discovers her new friend’s dark secret. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TMCFri. 3:30 a.m.

Bad Moms(2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXMon. 4 p.m.FXMon. 11:03 p.m.

Bad Teacher(2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.StarzThur. 2:45 a.m.StarzThur. 11:41 a.m.

La Bamba(1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.KCOPSun. 2 p.m.

The Bank Job(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeSat. 1 a.m.

Barbershop(2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EncoreSun. 1:10 a.m.EncoreSun. 3:50 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business(2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.EncoreSun. 5:35 p.m.

Barefoot(2014) ★ Evan Rachel Wood, Scott Speedman. The black sheep of a wealthy family brings a naive, sheltered young woman home for his brother’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.EPIXTues. 4 a.m.

Battleground(1949) ★★★ Van Johnson, John Hodiak. U.S. soldiers from all over fight in the Battle of the Bulge. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMMon. 5:45 a.m.

Beacons of Hope(2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins.AudienceThur. 2 p.m.

The Beautician and the Beast(1997) ★★ Fran Drescher, Timothy Dalton. A wacky beautician leaves Queens, N.Y., to tutor a European tyrant’s children in Slovetzia. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxTues. 3:50 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery(2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesSat. 9 p.m.

Beauty Shop(2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.EncoreSun. 2:02 p.m.

Bedtime Stories(2008) ★★ Adam Sandler, Keri Russell. A hotel handyman tries to make the most of the situation when he learns that the outlandish tales he tells his niece and nephew are coming true. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.TNTSun. 10 a.m.

Beetlejuice(1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.FreeformMon. 10:43 a.m.FreeformSat. NoonFreeformSat. 6 p.m.

Before Midnight(2013) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. On the last night of their idyllic Greek vacation, longtime lovers Jesse and Celine reminisce about their lives together and what different choices might have brought. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXFri. 4:10 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil(2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceFri. 7 p.m.AudienceFri. 11 p.m.UNIMASMon. 11 p.m.KFTRTues. 2 a.m.UNIMASSun. 9 p.m.KFTRSun. 11 p.m.

Being Rose(2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCTues. 6:40 a.m.

The Benchwarmers(2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.StarzFri. 1:40 p.m.

Bermuda Tentacles(2014) Linda Hamilton, Trevor Donovan. On a mission to locate the U.S. president, a rescue team battles an ancient monster in the Bermuda Triangle. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyThur. 4 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin(2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXWed. 5:25 a.m.

The Best Man(1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs.StarzTues. 12:25 p.m.

Beyond the Reach(2014) ★ Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine. In the Mojave Desert, a naked and unarmed hunting guide runs from a wealthy hunter who wants to ensure his silence in the death of an old man. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CinemaxSat. 12:40 p.m.

Big Daddy(1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.LifetimeMon. 4 p.m.LifetimeWed. 6 p.m.

Big Game(2014) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila. Un chico de 13 años que está en un campamento ayuda al presidente de los Estados Unidos cuando su avión cae derribado en Finlandia como consecuencia de un complot terrorista que busca su muerte. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.KVEASun. 7 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son(2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.HBOWed. 1:30 p.m.HBOSat. 10:45 a.m.

BlacKkKlansman(2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.CinemaxMon. 10:15 p.m.

Blazing Saddles(1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SundanceThur. 1 a.m.SundanceThur. 8 a.m.

Blended(2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.VH1Sat. 11:30 a.m.VH1Sat. 10 p.m.Comedy CentralSun. 9 p.m.

Blossoms in the Dust(1941) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. The story of Edna Gladney, founder of the Texas Children’s Home and Aid Society of Fort Worth. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMSat. 4 a.m.

Blues Brothers 2000(1998) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman. Newly released from prison, Elwood Blues reassembles the Blues Brothers Band with new members. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.EncoreMon. 1:01 a.m.

Body Double(1984) ★★ Craig Wasson, Melanie Griffith. An actor house-sits a friend’s Hollywood home and sees a woman murdered next door. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXTues. 5:50 p.m.

The Bone Collector(1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EncoreSun. 12:02 p.m.

The Book of Eli(2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.AMCTues. 8 p.m.AMCWed. 5:30 p.m.

The Bookshop(2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXFri. 4:55 a.m.

Born to Dance(1936) ★★★ Eleanor Powell, James Stewart. A tap-dancing understudy meets a sailor on leave and replaces the star of a show. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMTues. 3:30 a.m.

Bottled With Love(2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 10 p.m.

Bowfinger(1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.StarzTues. 7:11 a.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.(2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.EncoreFri. 8:16 a.m.

The Boy Next Door(2015) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman. A high-school teacher learns to regret her moment of weakness when the student with whom she had a brief fling begins to terrorize her at home and at work. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXXTues. 1:30 p.m.FXXWed. 10:30 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood(1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.ShowtimeSat. 8:05 p.m.

Brave New Wild(2014) The history of America’s golden age of rock climbing before the ascent of the Dawn Wall in 1970. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.KVCRMon. 6 a.m.

The Breakfast Club(1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EncoreSun. 6:46 a.m.

Breaking In(2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CinemaxTues. 12:31 p.m.CinemaxFri. 5:15 a.m.

Breakthrough(2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOMon. 9:51 a.m.HBOWed. 11:30 a.m.

Bridal Wave(2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.HallmarkFri. 6 p.m.

Bridesmaids(2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOTues. 6:50 p.m.HBOSat. 12:10 p.m.

Bridge to Terabithia(2007) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb. A boy and his new friend, the class outsider, create an imaginary world in which they rule as king and queen. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.HBOSun. 5:57 a.m.

Bringing Down the House(2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxSat. 2:25 a.m.

Broadway Melody of 1936(1935) ★★★ Jack Benny, Eleanor Powell. A Broadway columnist feuds with a producer whose upstate girlfriend poses as a Paris star. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMTues. 5:30 a.m.

Brown Girl Begins(2017) Mouna Traoré, Nigel Shawn Williams. In 2049, Ti-Jeanne must revive Caribbean spirits and survive a possession ritual to save her people who are confined to an island off the mainland of Toronto. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.TMCTues. 11:20 a.m.TMCFri. 3:05 p.m.

Bruce Lee: His Last Days, His Last Nights(1976) ★★ Li Hsiu Hsien, Betty Ting Pei. The martial artist falls in love with an actress and dies under mysterious circumstances. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.CinemaxSun. 1:20 a.m.

Bull Durham(1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.MLBMon. 11 a.m.MLBTues. 5 p.m.MLBSun. 1 p.m.TCMSun. 9 p.m.

Bumblebee(2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EPIXSun. 8 p.m.

The ‘Burbs(1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.EncoreWed. 1:05 p.m.EncoreWed. 10:56 p.m.

Burn After Reading(2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EncoreMon. 1:34 p.m.EncoreTues. 5:45 a.m.

Bus Stop(1956) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Don Murray. A brash young cowboy gets off the bus in Phoenix and courts a cafe singer. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.

C

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ca$h(2010) ★★ Sean Bean, Chris Hemsworth. A stroke of good luck turns out to be anything but fortuitous when a couple crosses paths with a sinister stranger. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXSat. 2:35 a.m.

Caged(1950) ★★★ Eleanor Parker, Agnes Moorehead. An innocent lands in a women’s prison with crude inmates and a big matron called Evelyn. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMFri. 6:15 a.m.

The Caine Mutiny(1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Jose Ferrer. A World War II Naval officer is court-martialed for relieving paranoid Capt. Queeg of command during a typhoon. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins.TCMThur. 2:45 p.m.

Calendar Girls(2003) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Julie Walters. When older women pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a Yorkshire hospital, the results are a worldwide sensation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.CinemaxFri. 6:47 a.m.

The Call(2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.LifetimeTues. 6 p.m.

Camille(1936) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Robert Taylor. Marguerite is a well-kept courtesan of the rich and influential Baron de Varville, but when a promising young man falls in love with her, his sincere adoration causes her to question her comfortable life. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMWed. 10:45 a.m.

Canal Street(2018) Bryshere Y. Gray, Mykelti Williamson. A Chicago lawyer embraces his undying faith when his teenage son is accused of murdering a classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.BETMon. 5:30 p.m.

La cantina(1993) Rafael Inclán, Alfonso Zayas. Recuenta los incidentos populares ocurridos en una pequeña cantina. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier(2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Capitán América, Viuda Negra y un nuevo aliado, Falcon, se enfrentan a un enemigo inesperado mientras intentan exponer una conspiración que pone en riesgo al mundo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.KVEAMon. 3 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger(2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EPIXMon. 11:20 a.m.

Captain Phillips(2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.AMCSat. 11 p.m.AMCSun. 11:05 a.m.

The Caretakers(1963) ★★★ Robert Stack, Joan Crawford. A doctor and a head nurse clash over therapy for a housewife in a West Coast mental hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMFri. 4:15 a.m.

Case 39(2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland. A social worker saves a girl from abusive parents but finds there is more to the child than meets the eye. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXThur. 11:55 a.m.

Cast Away(2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.CinemaxMon. 10:53 a.m.CinemaxFri. 2:50 a.m.

Cat Ballou(1965) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin. When an outlaw with a fake nose kills her father, a schoolmarm hires his drunken twin to get revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMThur. 9:30 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can(2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TNTMon. 6:30 p.m.TNTTues. Noon

The Catcher Was a Spy(2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCFri. Noon

Cedar Rapids(2011) ★★★ Ed Helms, John C. Reilly. Three veteran attendees guide a sheltered insurance agent through a life-altering weekend at an Iowa convention. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.HBOFri. 4 a.m.

Central Intelligence(2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TNTSat. 8 p.m.TNTSun. 6 p.m.

The Change-Up(2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.CinemaxSun. 2:50 a.m.

Chico Pistolón(1994) Mario Almada, César Bono. Un policía sin éxito se enfrenta a un poderoso narcotraficante. (NR) 2 hrs.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

The China Syndrome(1979) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon. A TV reporter and her cameraman tour a California nuclear-power plant and see the cover-up of a meltdown crisis. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXTues. 3:45 p.m.TCMThur. 7:15 p.m.

Christmas at the Chateau(2019) Kinsey Leigh Redmond. Three sisters try to save the Shakespeare Chateau, a historic mansion and beloved family home, from a corrupt bank that threatens to foreclose on Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCFri. 7:45 a.m.

Christmas at the Plaza(2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Julia Duffy. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 10 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick(2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.WGN AmericaWed. 4 p.m.WGN AmericaWed. 6:30 p.m.

Cimarron(1960) ★★ Glenn Ford, Maria Schell. Husband-and-wife homesteaders spend 25 years in Oklahoma after the great land rush of 1889. (NR) 2 hrs. 27 mins.TCMWed. 2:15 a.m.

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits(2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.FreeformTues. 11 a.m.FreeformWed. Noon

Cinema Paradiso(1988) ★★★★ Salvatore Cascio, Philippe Noiret. A Sicilian boy discovers the movies with his local theater’s projectionist. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins.CinemaxMon. 8:45 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs(2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.NickelodeonMon. 8 p.m.NickelodeonTues. 7 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2(2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.NickelodeonSat. 4:45 p.m.

Clueless(1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTMon. 6 p.m.CMTMon. 10:45 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter(1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.OvationSat. 4 p.m.OvationSun. 10:30 a.m.

Code of Honor(2016) Steven Seagal, Craig Sheffer. Un excoronel de las fuerzas especiales se convierte en un vigilante justiciero que mata criminales, mientras un excompañero quiere detenerlo. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 1 a.m.

The Cokeville Miracle(2015) Nathan Stevens, Jasen Wade. On May 9, 1986, a small ranching community in Wyoming experiences a divine intervention when a couple detonates a bomb inside a crowded classroom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXWed. 6:55 a.m.

The Con Is On(2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXFri. 1:40 a.m.

The Conspirator(2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXSat. 6:25 a.m.

Contact(1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins.OvationWed. 4 p.m.OvationSat. 7 p.m.

Contraband(2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. Un excontrabandista se encuentra de regreso en el juego para pagar una deuda de su cuñado con un rudo narcotraficante. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.UNIMASMon. 5:30 p.m.KFTRMon. 8:30 p.m.

The Convenient Groom(2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 5 a.m.

Cooking With Love(2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSat. 8 p.m.

Cooties(2014) Elijah Wood, Alison Pill. Elementary-school teachers come under attack from children who have been turned into vicious monsters by contaminated chicken nuggets. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.StarzThur. 11:13 p.m.StarzFri. 4:57 a.m.

The Core(2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.SundanceSun. 3:30 p.m.SundanceMon. 12:59 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians(2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs.CinemaxTues. 10:15 p.m.CinemaxFri. 4:20 p.m.

Creed(2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.BETWed. 5:30 p.m.

Criminal(2016) ★★ Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot. Hoping to stop a diabolical plot, the CIA implants the memories and skills of a dead agent into the mind of a dangerous convict. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.FXTues. 7 a.m.

Crossfire(1947) ★★★ Robert Young, Robert Mitchum. A GI helps a pipe-smoking detective trap an anti-Semitic soldier for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMFri. 10:15 p.m.

The Curse of La Llorona(2019) ★★ Linda Cardellini, Roman Christou. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving the legendary ghost La Llorona is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOMon. 3:55 a.m.

D

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

D.O.A.(1949) ★★★ Edmond O’Brien, Pamela Britton. A dying accountant has a few days left to find out who spiked his drink with poison and why. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.KVCRSun. 8 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls(2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.BETThur. 4 p.m.BETFri. 11:30 a.m.BETSat. 7:30 p.m.BETSun. 5:30 p.m.

Dante’s Peak(1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.SundanceSun. 6:30 p.m.SundanceSun. 10:29 p.m.

Dark Haul(2014) Tom Sizemore, Rick Ravanello. After escaping from its captors, a deadly creature threatens to fulfill a prophecy and destroy the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyThur. 2 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises(2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.TNTTues. 10:30 p.m.

The Dark Tower(2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCSun. 5:30 p.m.TMCMon. 5:30 a.m.

Dark Victory(1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. An heiress with only months to live embarks on a social whirl, then marries her doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMMon. 11:45 p.m.

The Darkest Hour(2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.HBOSun. 2:15 a.m.

Date Night(2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMTThur. 12:30 p.m.

Date With Love(2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 6 p.m.

Day of Reckoning(2016) Raymond J. Barry, Barbara Crampton. Fifteen years after demon-like beings nearly eradicated mankind, they return to finish the job. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyMon. 4 a.m.

Days After Your Departure(2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR)HBOTues. 2:40 p.m.

Days of Thunder(1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeWed. 8:05 a.m.

Dazed and Confused(1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.StarzTues. 10:28 a.m.StarzTues. 10:40 p.m.

Death Warrant(1990) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume. An undercover officer investigates murder and mayhem in a prison where kickboxing comes in handy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.AMCFri. 9 a.m.

Deepwater Horizon(2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.FXTues. 12:30 p.m.FXWed. 9:30 a.m.

Déjà Vu(2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CinemaxWed. 8 p.m.

Delta Farce(2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CinemaxThur. 2:20 a.m.

Demolition Man(1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.ShowtimeThur. 5:30 a.m.

Descendants(2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.DisneyMon. 4 p.m.

Descendants 3(2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.DisneyMon. 8 p.m.

Descendants 2(2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.DisneyMon. 6 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada(2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.IFCSun. 7:30 p.m.IFCSun. 10:29 p.m.

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel(2011) ★★★ The story of the legendary editor of ``Harper’s Bazaar’’ and ``Vogue.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins.EPIXTues. 7 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman(2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.LifetimeFri. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeSat. 2:04 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules(2011) ★★ Zachary Gordon, Devon Bostick. Wimpy Greg and his older brother and chief tormentor try to survive their parents’ attempts to have them bond. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOSun. 9:57 a.m.

Did You Hear About the Morgans?(2009) ★ Hugh Grant, Sarah Jessica Parker. A husband and wife get a chance to repair their crumbling marriage when, after they witness a murder, federal agents hide them in a tiny Wyoming town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.OvationTues. 11 p.m.

Diggstown(1992) ★★ James Woods, Louis Gossett Jr. A con man baits a tank-town big shot with a gimmick bout: his aging brawler vs. any 10 men. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CinemaxWed. 4:40 p.m.

The Dilemma(2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CinemaxWed. 12:20 p.m.CinemaxFri. 9:25 p.m.

Dirty Dancing(1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.VH1Sat. 4:55 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen(1967) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. Army major selects and trains 12 hard-core criminals for a daring raid on an impregnable Nazi chateau. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins.TCMThur. 11:15 p.m.

Dirty Teacher(2013) Josie Davis, Cameron Deane Stewart. After a high school senior learns her boyfriend is having an affair with a teacher, she becomes the victim of an elaborate frame-up. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeTues. 10:33 p.m.LifetimeWed. 2:34 a.m.

Django Unchained(2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins.ParamountSat. 8 p.m.ParamountSun. 2:25 p.m.

Doc of the Dead(2014) Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXThur. 5:35 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction(2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.StarzFri. 10:52 p.m.

Donnie Brasco(1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.EPIXTues. 7:45 p.m.EPIXWed. 10:10 a.m.

Donnybrook(2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.ShowtimeTues. 9:15 p.m.ShowtimeThur. 11 p.m.

Dos alegres gavilanes(1963) Lucha Villa, Julio Aldama. Los caporales de un rancho son muy trabajadores, pero muy mujeriegos, y para que dos hermanas los acepten tiene que concluir todos sus amoríos. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

Downsizing(2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.EPIXSat. 2:05 p.m.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde(1941) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Ingrid Bergman. Gentle Dr. Jekyll tests a serum on himself, releasing vicious alter-ego Mr. Hyde on 19th-century London. Prowling the town, Hyde ventures to a music hall and encounters Ivy, whom he takes forcibly as his mistress. (G) 1 hr. 54 mins.TCMMon. 7 a.m.

Draft Day(2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTSun. 12:30 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor(2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.IFCTues. 9 a.m.IFCThur. 1:45 p.m.IFCFri. 8:30 a.m.

Drive Angry(2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCFri. 1:35 a.m.

Drunk Parents(2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreFri. 4:42 p.m.

The Duel(2016) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth. A Texas Ranger investigates a series of murders in an Old West town that’s run by a former Confederate officer. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.AMCTues. 10:35 p.m.AMCWed. 3 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber(1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.ParamountSat. 1 a.m.

E

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial(1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.FreeformMon. 8 a.m.

Easy A(2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMTMon. Noon

Edge of Tomorrow(2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.SyfyTues. 6 p.m.SyfyWed. 3:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands(1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.AudienceMon. 2 p.m.AudienceMon. 5 p.m.AudienceMon. 9:30 p.m.AudienceThur. 5 p.m.AudienceThur. 8:30 p.m.AudienceFri. NoonAudienceSun. 2 p.m.AudienceSun. 7:30 p.m.

11:55(2016) Victor Almanzar, Shirley Rumierk. After being involved in the fatal shooting of a local drug dealer, Nelson returns to the neighborhood he left years ago. When word reaches Nelson that the dealer’s brother wants revenge, Nelson tries to break the cycle of violence that defined him. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCWed. 2 a.m.

Elizabeth Harvest(2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCThur. Noon

Elysium(2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCFri. 8 p.m.AMCSat. 2 p.m.

Emma(1932) ★★★ Marie Dressler, Richard Cromwell. Children sue their former nanny after their father, whom she weds, leaves her his fortune. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMWed. 8 a.m.

The Emoji Movie(2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.FXWed. 4 p.m.FXThur. 12:30 p.m.

Enchanted Kingdom(2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins.BBC AmericaFri. 2 p.m.

El encuentro de un hombre solo(1973) Jorge Luke, Patricia Aspíllaga. Un escritor relata la historia de un amigo que quedó desfigurado por el fuego al tratar de salvar a una criatura de las llamas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

Enemy of the State(1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CinemaxWed. 2:25 p.m.

Enough(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.BravoMon. 10:30 p.m.BravoTues. 12:30 p.m.BravoSun. 5:32 p.m.BravoSun. 11:52 p.m.

The Equalizer 2(2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.StarzTues. 2:28 a.m.StarzTues. 6:57 p.m.

Eragon(2006) ★★ Ed Speleers, Jeremy Irons. The discovery of a dragon’s egg puts a poor farm boy on the path to his destiny to be a Dragon Rider and defeat an evil king. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.HBOSat. 7:15 a.m.

La Escondida(1956) María Félix, Pedro Armendáriz. En plena Revolución Mexicana, la hija de un peón llega a convertirse en cortesana de lujo, sin embargo, no logra olvidar su amor por un rebelde. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

Esta y la Otra con Un Solo Boleto(1983) Arturo Martínez, Ariadne Welter. Gente circense adopta a un niño encontrado en una canasta que tiene un gemelo víctima de un plan para cobrar su herencia. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYThur. 8 p.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story(1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CinemaxMon. 5:55 p.m.CinemaxFri. 8:40 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie(1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.SundanceSat. 11 a.m.

The Expendables(2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMTThur. 8 p.m.CMTFri. 1 a.m.

The Eye(2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.TMCWed. 6:20 p.m.TMCThur. 2 a.m.

F

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Fallen(1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EncoreMon. 7:53 a.m.

Fantastic Four(2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.AMCWed. 8 p.m.AMCThur. 5:30 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer(2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.AMCWed. 10:30 p.m.AMCThur. 3:30 p.m.

A Farewell to Arms(1932) ★★★ Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper. An ambulance driver and a nurse share an ill-fated romance in World War I Italy. Based on Ernest Hemingway’s novel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.KVCRThur. 9:33 p.m.TCMFri. 7 p.m.

Fast & Furious(2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeMon. 2:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.ShowtimeWed. 2:45 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious(2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeMon. 10:45 a.m.ShowtimeTues. 4 a.m.

Faster(2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeWed. 12:30 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FXFri. 10 p.m.FXSat. 6 p.m.

Fences(2016) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Viola Davis. Now working as a garbage collector in 1950s Pittsburgh, a former baseball star creates tension in his family when he squashes his son’s chance to meet a college football recruiter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.BETThur. 10 p.m.BETFri. 5:30 p.m.

Ferdinand(2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXWed. 8 p.m.FXWed. 10:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off(1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.FreeformMon. 2:55 p.m.

A Few Good Men(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.AMCTues. 3 p.m.AMCWed. Noon

Field of Dreams(1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.EncoreSat. 12:38 p.m.

Fierce People(2005) ★★★ Diane Lane, Donald Sutherland. A drug addict and her teenage son spend a fateful summer at a benevolent billionaire’s lavish estate. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXFri. 6:50 a.m.

50 First Dates(2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.LifetimeMon. 6 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker(2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.ESun. 7 p.m.EMon. Noon

Fifty Shades of Black(2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of ``Fifty Shades of Grey,’' wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.ShowtimeThur. Noon

Fifty Shades of Grey(2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ESun. 4:30 p.m.ESun. 9:30 p.m.

Fighting(2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. A scam artist introduces a young man to New York’s bare-knuckle street-fighting circuit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.EncoreThur. 1:47 p.m.

Fighting With My Family(2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXWed. 10 p.m.EPIXSun. 1:20 a.m.

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool(2017) ★★ Annette Bening, Jamie Bell. Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame finds romance and happiness with a younger man, but her life changes forever when she is diagnosed with breast cancer in the 1970s. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EncoreWed. 3:15 a.m.

Finding Neverland(2004) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet. Writer J.M. Barrie befriends a widow and her four sons who inspire him to create the character Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.TMCMon. 12:05 p.m.TMCSun. 12:30 p.m.

The Firm(1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.OvationWed. 7:30 p.m.OvationThur. 4 p.m.

The First Wives Club(1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.POPSat. 6:30 a.m.POPSat. 5 p.m.

The Five-Year Engagement(2012) ★★★ Jason Segel, Emily Blunt. Career plans and other obstacles stand in the way of two lovers who run into trouble each time they try to set a wedding date. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 11:45 p.m.

Flatliners(1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCMon. 6 p.m.TMCSat. 11 a.m.

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas(2000) ★ Mark Addy, Stephen Baldwin. Young Fred Flintstone courts heiress Wilma Slaghoople, while Barney Rubble romances Betty O’Shale during a weekend in Rock Vegas. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.FreeformFri. 11 a.m.

The Flintstones(1994) ★★ John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins. Betty’s Barney helps Wilma’s Fred move up the ladder at Slate & Co. in Stone Age Bedrock. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.FreeformThur. NoonFreeformSat. 11 a.m.

Flip That Romance(2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 2 a.m.

Flirtation Walk(1934) ★★ Dick Powell, Ruby Keeler. A West Point cadet puts on a show with a general’s daughter he once loved and lost in Hawaii. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMThur. 3 a.m.

Focus(2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.AMCThur. 10 a.m.

Fool’s Gold(2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.TBSMon. 11:30 a.m.TNTSun. 2 p.m.

Fools Rush In(1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.OvationMon. 4 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall(2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 1:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump(1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.StarzFri. 12:43 p.m.StarzFri. 4:42 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin(2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.MTVTues. 8:30 a.m.

42nd Street(1933) ★★★★ Ruby Keeler, Warner Baxter. An understudy gets a shot at stardom when a Broadway performer is sidelined with a twisted ankle. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMTues. 1:45 a.m.

1408(2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCWed. 6:45 a.m.

The 4th(2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TMCTues. 8:05 a.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City(2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TMCTues. 2:05 a.m.

Frankenweenie(2012) ★★★ Voices of Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short. Animated. A boy faces unintended and sometimes monstrous consequences when he conducts a science experiment to bring his beloved dog, Sparky, back from the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.EncoreMon. 3:08 a.m.

Fresh(1994) ★★★ Sean Nelson, Giancarlo Esposito. Death and violence anger a 12-year-old drug courier who pits his employers against each other. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.BETTues. 10:30 a.m.

Friday(1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.USASun. 3 p.m.USASun. 9 p.m.

Friday After Next(2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.USASun. 5 p.m.

Friday Night Lights(2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.CinemaxSat. 8:35 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé(2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 4 p.m.HallmarkSun. 3 p.m.

From Here to Eternity(1953) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift. While a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor looms, an Army sergeant, a former boxer and an officer’s wife become entangled with others at an Army base on Oahu. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMSun. 2:45 p.m.

From the Rough(2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.GolfThur. 8 a.m.

The Front(1976) ★★★ Woody Allen, Zero Mostel. A man acts as a front for renowned television writers politically blacklisted during the McCarthy era. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMSat. 8:45 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket(1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.IFCWed. 7 p.m.IFCWed. 9:45 p.m.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum(1966) ★★★★ Zero Mostel, Phil Silvers. A con-man slave and his sidekick fake a courtesan’s funeral to fool a pimp in ancient Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMSat. 10:30 p.m.

Furious 7(2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXFri. 7 p.m.FXSat. 3 p.m.

G

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Game(1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.EncoreTues. 6:49 p.m.

The Gender Card Flip(2016) Collette Wolfe, Sam Huntington. A man and a woman compete in an unusual race for mayor in an alternate reality where gender roles are magically reversed. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCWed. 5 p.m.

Get Carter(2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother’s death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.CinemaxWed. 10:55 a.m.

Get Hard(2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TNTSat. 10:15 p.m.

Get On Up(2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.CinemaxTues. 5:40 p.m.

Get Out(2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXSun. 11 p.m.FXMon. 1:30 a.m.

Ghost(1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.EPIXSat. 10:05 a.m.

Ghostbusters(1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.SundanceWed. 8 p.m.SundanceThur. 10 a.m.IFCFri. 6:45 p.m.IFCFri. 11:30 p.m.IFCSat. 9:15 a.m.

Ghostbusters II(1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.SundanceWed. 10:30 p.m.SundanceThur. 12:30 p.m.IFCFri. 9 p.m.IFCSat. 1:45 a.m.IFCSat. 11:30 a.m.

Girls Trip(2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.FXMon. 1:30 p.m.FXTues. 10 a.m.

Glass(2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.HBOMon. 12:50 p.m.

Gods of Egypt(2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.SyfyTues. 8:30 p.m.SyfyWed. 6 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters(2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOThur. 1:50 p.m.

Going My Way(1944) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Barry Fitzgerald. Singing Father O’Malley bails out crusty Father Fitzgibbon’s financially strapped parish. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

Golden Gate(1994) ★★ Matt Dillon, Joan Chen. A mission to find subversives within San Francisco’s Chinese community has far-reaching consequences for an FBI agent. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXSat. 8:30 a.m.

The Good Mistress(2014) Annie Heise, Kendra Anderson. A woman’s one-night stand turns out to be her friend’s husband, and a local political candidate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 2 p.m.

GoodFellas(1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.BBC AmericaWed. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaWed. 11:30 p.m.

Goodland(2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TMCFri. 4:30 p.m.

Gosford Park(2001) ★★★ Eileen Atkins, Bob Balaban. Domestic servants and their aristocratic masters are equally suspect in the wake of a murder at a lavish British estate. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.TMCTues. 5:35 p.m.TMCWed. 5:15 a.m.TMCSat. 10 p.m.

Grease 2(1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.OvationMon. 8:30 p.m.

The Great Race(1965) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. The Great Leslie and sinister professor Fate enter their wacky cars in a 1908 race from New York to Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins.TCMTues. 9 p.m.

The Greatest Story Ever Told(1965) ★★★ Max von Sydow, Charlton Heston. The life of Jesus unfolds according to the Bible, from birth to the Resurrection, on an epic scale. (G) 3 hrs. 15 mins.TCMThur. 11:15 a.m.

Green Book(2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.ShowtimeTues. 4:50 p.m.

Green Lantern(2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOSat. 12:35 p.m.

The Green Mile(1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins.AMCSat. 7 p.m.AMCSun. 2:10 p.m.

Gremlins(1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.ShowtimeMon. 6:10 a.m.ShowtimeThur. 7:30 a.m.ShowtimeThur. 5:25 p.m.TMCSun. 3:35 p.m.

Groundhog Day(1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.ShowtimeMon. 9 a.m.

Grown Ups(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ParamountFri. 8 p.m.ParamountFri. 10:30 p.m.

The Guardian(2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. Un entrenador del programa de entrenamiento de la Guardia Costera transforma a un joven recluta en su protegido y lo lleva a una misión en el estrecho de Bering. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.KVEASun. 8:30 p.m.

H

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Halloween(2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxSun. 9:50 a.m.

Hanna(2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CinemaxThur. 8 p.m.

Happy Gilmore(1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.CinemaxFri. 6:25 p.m.

The Happy Prince(2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EncoreThur. 12:42 p.m.EncoreThur. 3:34 p.m.EncoreFri. 6:29 a.m.

The Happytime Murders(2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.ShowtimeThur. 1:45 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets(2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins.SyfyThur. 6:01 p.m.SyfyFri. 1:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire(2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins.SyfyFri. 8:30 p.m.SyfySat. 5:29 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins.SyfyFri. 5:29 p.m.SyfySat. 2:28 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone(2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins.SyfyThur. 2:30 p.m.SyfyFri. 10 a.m.

Harsh Times(2005) ★★ Christian Bale, Freddy Rodriquez. An unstable Gulf War veteran incites confrontation and violence through the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.HBOFri. 2 a.m.

Hart’s War(2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.EncoreWed. 5:03 a.m.

A Harvest Wedding(2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 5 a.m.

The Hate U Give(2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.CinemaxTues. 8 p.m.CinemaxSat. 2:15 p.m.

Haunted High(2012) ★★ Danny Trejo, Charisma Carpenter. Trapped high-school students fight for their lives when spirits possess their principal and teachers. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.SyfyFri. 1:17 a.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut(2009) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Kyle Gallner. A woman turns to a priest for help when her cancer-stricken son becomes increasingly disturbed by paranormal activity that seems to permeate their new home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.StarzThur. 1 a.m.

Havana Motor Club(2015) ★★★ Underground drag racers try to organize Cuba’s first official car race since shortly after the revolution ended in 1959. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.EPIXThur. 7 a.m.

He Got Game(1998) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ray Allen. A convict’s freedom depends upon convincing his estranged son, a basketball star, to attend the governor’s alma mater. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.CinemaxMon. 8 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You(2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ESun. 2 p.m.

Hellboy(2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs.HBOSun. 5:55 p.m.

Hercules: The Thrachian Wars(2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.TNTWed. 11 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom(2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.IFCMon. 2 p.m.IFCTues. 1:30 a.m.IFCTues. 11:30 a.m.

Here Comes the Navy(1934) ★★★ James Cagney, Pat O’Brien. A rowdy sailor flirts with a petty officer’s sister and becomes a hero at sea. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMThur. 1 a.m.

Hero(2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CinemaxFri. 2:40 p.m.

Hidden Figures(2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.FXSun. 8 p.m.

Higher Learning(1995) ★★★ Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.OvationSat. 10:30 p.m.

Hold Back the Dawn(1941) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Olivia de Havilland. A Romanian gigolo exits Mexico by marrying a U.S. teacher on a field trip. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.TCMMon. 7 p.m.

Holmes & Watson(2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.StarzWed. 7:27 a.m.

Home Alone(1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.IFCThur. 6:45 p.m.IFCFri. 1:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York(1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs.IFCThur. 9:15 p.m.IFCFri. 4 p.m.

The Honeymooners(2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.HBOThur. 5:05 a.m.

Hotel Artemis(2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ShowtimeWed. 6:30 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania(2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.DisneySun. 6:25 p.m.

The House on Sorority Row(1983) ★★ Kathryn McNeil, Eileen Davidson. Seven sorority sisters drown their housemother, then meet the son she hid for 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSun. 10:35 p.m.TMCMon. 1:45 a.m.

House Party(1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.ShowtimeTues. 11 a.m.ShowtimeSat. 6:20 p.m.TMCSun. 10:05 a.m.

House Party 2(1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.ShowtimeTues. 12:45 p.m.TMCSun. Noon

Hover(2018) Cleopatra Coleman, Shane Coffey. As environmental strain causes food shortages around the world, a compassionate caregiver uncovers a deadly connection between the health of her clients and agricultural drone technology. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.SyfySun. 8:30 a.m.

How High(2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.VH1Thur. 11 a.m.

How High 2(2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.VH1Thur. 1 p.m.

How to Be a Player(1997) ★ Bill Bellamy, Natalie Desselle. A womanizer’s sister and girlfriend study him for anthropology class, then try to reform him. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.VH1Wed. 9 a.m.

How to Be Single(2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TNTMon. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games(2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.POPWed. 6 p.m.POPWed. 9:31 p.m.AudienceSun. 5 p.m.AudienceSun. 9:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October(1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins.ShowtimeFri. 2:05 p.m.

The Hunted(2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Un instructor de combate sale de su retiro para capturar al exestudiante que ha estado matando civiles en Oregón. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.UNIMASSun. 12:55 p.m.KFTRSun. 5 p.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War(2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TNTTues. 5:30 p.m.UNIMASMon. 10 a.m.KFTRMon. 1 p.m.

The Hurricane(1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.CinemaxThur. 3:50 a.m.CinemaxSat. 6:05 a.m.

The Hustle(2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.EPIXSun. 9:50 a.m.

I

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Never Sang for My Father(1970) ★★★ Melvyn Douglas, Gene Hackman. A middle-aged New York professor loses his mother and reaches out to his bitter father. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.KVCRThur. 8 p.m.KVCRSun. 9:28 p.m.

Ice Age(2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins.WGN AmericaSun. 6 a.m.WGN AmericaSun. 8 a.m.

Identity(2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreMon. 12:01 p.m.

Identity Thief(2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.TBSMon. 8 p.m.TBSTues. 12:30 p.m.

Idiocracy(2006) ★★ Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.CinemaxFri. 8 p.m.

Imperium(2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.SyfyTues. 12:33 p.m.SyfyWed. 7:30 a.m.

The Impossible(2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCMon. 8 p.m.

In a World ...(2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOSat. 2:20 a.m.

In the Line of Fire(1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.EncoreSat. 10:27 a.m.EncoreSat. 9 p.m.EncoreSun. 4:35 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone(2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCTues. 6:45 a.m.IFCThur. 11:30 a.m.IFCFri. 3:32 a.m.

Innerspace(1987) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Martin Short. A grocery clerk gets jabbed with a hypodermic holding a miniaturized Air Force pilot and craft. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.CinemaxSun. 4:45 a.m.

Interiors(1978) ★★★★ Diane Keaton, Geraldine Page. A perfectionist frustrates her daughters and drives out her husband. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

The Intern(2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.IFCSun. 2:15 p.m.AMCSun. 6:15 p.m.AMCSun. 10:29 p.m.

Intersection(1994) ★★ Richard Gere, Sharon Stone. An architect on the brink of a car accident recalls troubles with his wife and his mistress in Vancouver, British Columbia. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.KDOCSun. 1 p.m.

Interstellar(2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.FXTues. 3 p.m.FXWed. NoonFXXSat. 2 p.m.FXXSun. 11:30 a.m.

Into the Wild(2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins.TMCMon. 9:35 a.m.TMCTues. 4:10 a.m.

Intolerable Cruelty(2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOFri. 5:30 a.m.

Invincible(2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.ShowtimeWed. 5:30 p.m.

Iron Man(2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SyfySun. 8:05 p.m.

The Island(2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.HBOFri. 2:15 p.m.HBOMon. Noon

The Isle(2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.ShowtimeThur. 9:30 a.m.

The Italian Job(2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.ParamountSun. 8 a.m.ParamountSun. 10 p.m.

J

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack and Jill(2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.StarzFri. 3:08 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer(2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.BBC AmericaMon. 3 p.m.

Jackie Brown(1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins.EncoreSun. 7:23 p.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike(1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CinemaxFri. 11:20 p.m.

Jagged Edge(1985) ★★ Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges. A lawyer falls in love with her client, a San Francisco publisher accused of killing his heiress wife. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXWed. Noon

Jarhead(2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.ShowtimeFri. 1:45 a.m.

Jason Bourne(2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.FXXThur. 4:30 p.m.FXXFri. Noon

Jaws 2(1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins.CinemaxTues. 11:45 a.m.

Jerry Maguire(1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.ShowtimeWed. 10 a.m.TMCFri. 10:05 p.m.

Jobs(2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOTues. 12:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum(2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.HBOWed. 7:45 p.m.

Juarez(1939) ★★★ Paul Muni, Bette Davis. President Benito Pablo Juarez rids Mexico of Napoleon III’s puppets, Emperor Maximilian and wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TCMSun. 4:15 a.m.

Juliet, Naked(2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXFri. 8:45 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle(2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.FXThur. 8 p.m.FXThur. 10:30 p.m.

June in January(2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 6 p.m.

Just Add Romance(2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 2 p.m.

Just Friends(2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.BravoSun. 7:40 p.m.BravoSun. 9:46 p.m.

Just Wright(2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.LifetimeMon. 2 p.m.LifetimeFri. 6 p.m.

La juventud se impone(1964) Enrique Guzmán, César Costa. Dos amigos estudian en la universidad y cantan en un café, ambos se empeñan en casar a sus respectivos padres. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.KWHYSat. 9 a.m.

K

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kidnap(2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.BETMon. 3:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1(2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ParamountSun. 12:05 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2(2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.ParamountMon. 12:30 p.m.

Kin(2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOSat. 9 a.m.

King Kong(2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins.EncoreMon. 3:13 p.m.

King Solomon’s Mines(1950) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Stewart Granger. An Englishwoman and her brother hire Allan Quatermain to take them to her husband and African treasure. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMFri. Noon

The King’s Speech(2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.TMCWed. 1 p.m.TMCSat. 8 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven(2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (NR) 3 hrs. 14 mins.AudienceWed. 7 p.m.AudienceWed. 11 p.m.AudienceMon. 7 p.m.AudienceMon. 11:30 p.m.AudienceMon. Noon

Kingsman: The Golden Circle(2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins.FXSat. 9 p.m.FXSun. 12:30 p.m.

Knocked Up(2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.EWed. 1:30 p.m.EWed. 6:30 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island(2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTThur. 5:30 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer(1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXFri. 12:15 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda(2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.NickelodeonThur. 7 p.m.

L

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

La La Land(2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.EMon. 4:30 a.m.

Lady Be Good(1941) ★★★ Eleanor Powell, Ann Sothern. Broadway songwriters marry and divorce twice before they finally get it right. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.TCMTues. 7:45 a.m.

The Lake House(2006) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock. A lonely doctor and a frustrated architect begin exchanging letters, then discover that they are living two years apart. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.POPSat. 10:30 p.m.POPSun. 3:30 p.m.

Land of the Lost(2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.SyfySun. 4 a.m.SyfySun. 12:30 p.m.

Lassie Come Home(1943) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Donald Crisp. An English boy’s collie finds her way back home from Scotland after his father sells her to a duke. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMMon. 1:15 p.m.

The Last Airbender(2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.EPIXMon. 7:05 a.m.

The Last Castle(2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CinemaxThur. 11:30 a.m.CinemaxThur. 9:55 p.m.

The Last Stand(2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXSun. 6 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen(2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ParamountThur. 1:30 a.m.

The Lawnmower Man(1992) ★★ Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan. A scientist uses a mentally impaired man to test virtual reality, the computer simulation of the real. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCFri. 6 p.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen(2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.StarzWed. 12:27 p.m.StarzWed. 1:56 p.m.

A League of Their Own(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TMCTues. 10:05 p.m.ShowtimeMon. 4 a.m.

Legally Blonde(2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMTMon. 8:30 p.m.CMTTues. 1:15 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde(2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.StarzTues. 8:50 a.m.StarzWed. 5:50 a.m.

The Legend of Hercules(2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SyfyMon. 8 a.m.

Leprechaun(1993) ★★ Warwick Davis, Jennifer Aniston. An Irish fairy escapes from a crate and goes on a gory quest for his 100 stolen gold coins. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CinemaxSun. 8 p.m.

Leprechaun 4 in Space(1996) ★ Warwick Davis, Rebekah Carlton. An evil leprechaun holds an alien princess hostage so he can marry her and rule the universe. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CinemaxMon. 12:40 p.m.

Leprechaun in the Hood(2000) ★ Warwick Davis, Ice-T. An evil leprechaun and a powerful producer pursue three rap artists who stole a magic flute. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CinemaxMon. 2:15 a.m.

Leprechaun 3(1995) ★ Warwick Davis, John Gatins. The diminutive demon meets his match when a college student becomes contaminated with leprechaun blood. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.CinemaxSun. 11:05 p.m.

Leprechaun 2(1994) ★ Warwick Davis, Charlie Heath. A malevolent leprechaun seeks to fulfill a 1,000-year-old curse by enslaving an alluring Californian. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.CinemaxSun. 9:35 p.m.

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood(2003) ★ Warwick Davis, Tangi Miller. A young woman and her friends incur the wrath of an evil leprechaun who will stop at nothing to protect his gold. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.CinemaxMon. 3:50 a.m.

Leprechaun: Origins(2014) Dylan ``Hornswoggle’’ Postl, Stephanie Bennett. While backpacking through Ireland, two couples discover that one of the country’s most-famous legends is terrifyingly real. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CinemaxMon. 5:20 a.m.

Lethal Weapon(1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EncoreWed. 11:13 a.m.EncoreWed. 7:08 p.m.EncoreThur. 8:07 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2(1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EncoreSat. 5:37 a.m.EncoreSat. 2:26 p.m.EncoreSat. 11:11 p.m.

Level 16(2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCWed. 3:30 a.m.

Life(2017) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson. Terror strikes when astronauts aboard the International Space Station discover a rapidly evolving life-form from Mars that threatens Earth. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.FXWed. 7:30 a.m.FXThur. 1 a.m.

Life of Brian(1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.IFCTues. 4 a.m.

Like Cats and Dogs(2017) Cassidy Gifford, Wyatt Nash. Spencer and Lola couldn’t be more different. He’s a cat person, and she loves dogs. When a reservation mix-up lands them -- and their pets -- in the same vacation house, they have to find a way to get along without killing each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 10 a.m.

The Limits of Control(2009) ★★ Isaach De Bankolé, Gael García Bernal. A mysterious stranger embarks on a journey across Spain and through his own consciousness as he completes a task that remains outside the law. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOSat. 4 a.m.

Little Black Book(2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.TBSMon. 9:30 a.m.

Little Boy(2015) ★★ Jakob Salvati, Emily Watson. In 1940s California, a priest and a magician inspire a boy to do good works in the hope that God will recognize his strong faith and bring his father home from war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOWed. 6 a.m.

The Little Stranger(2018) ★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson. The inhabitants of Hundreds Hall -- mother, son and daughter -- remain haunted by something ominous. When Dr. Faraday takes on a new patient there, he has no idea how closely the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOThur. 4:05 p.m.

Little Women(1949) ★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. Based on the story by Louisa May Alcott. The four March sisters forge unbreakable emotional ties during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TCMMon. 11 a.m.

Little Women(1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.ShowtimeSat. 10 a.m.

The Lives of a Bengal Lancer(1935) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Franchot Tone. British officers rescue their colonel’s son from vicious captors in colonial India. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins.TCMFri. 5 p.m.

Logan(2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXFri. 4 p.m.FXSat. Noon

A Lonely Place to Die(2011) ★★★★ Melissa George, Ed Speleers. Five mountaineers stumble into a vicious kidnapping scheme after they rescue a child they find buried alive in the Scottish Highlands. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCTues. 12:45 p.m.

Lord of War(2005) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto. A relentless Interpol agent tracks an arms dealer trying to stay one step ahead of his business rivals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXTues. Noon

Lottery Ticket(2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.VH1Fri. 1 p.m.

Love and Sunshine(2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 1 p.m.

Love at First Bark(2017) Jana Kramer, Kevin McGarry. A single woman with a new, out of control German shepherd turns to a handsome dog trainer for help. As they make progress with the dog, she realizes she may be developing feelings for the trainer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 7 p.m.

Love at First Glance(2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.HallmarkWed. 8 p.m.

Love Blossoms(2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 4 p.m.

Love by Chance(2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 6 p.m.

Love on Iceland(2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSat. 4 p.m.

Love on the Menu(2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 8 a.m.

Love on the Sidelines(2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.HallmarkMon. 9 p.m.

Love Struck Café(2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 2 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order(2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 1 a.m.

Love, of Course(2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 2 p.m.

Love, Once and Always(2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 9 a.m.

M

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ma(2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.HBOSun. 8 p.m.

Machete Kills(2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCWed. 11 a.m.IFCThur. 7 a.m.

Mad Max(1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ShowtimeSat. 2 p.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior(1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BBC AmericaThur. 3 a.m.BBC AmericaFri. Noon

Mad Max: Fury Road(2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs.SyfyWed. 8:30 p.m.

Madame Curie(1943) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. After a laboratory courtship, the Polish scientist and her French husband discover radium in 1898. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TCMSat. 5:45 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EPIXWed. 2:10 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven(2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.SyfySat. 9 p.m.SyfySun. 5:05 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven(1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TCMFri. 2 a.m.

Maiden(2018) Tracy Edwards. In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.StarzTues. 9 p.m.StarzWed. 9 a.m.StarzWed. 3:48 p.m.

Major Payne(1995) ★★ Damon Wayans, Karyn Parsons. A Marine with little understanding of civilians commands a group of young ROTC cadets and falls for a school doctor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.StarzThur. 4:19 a.m.StarzThur. 5:08 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon(1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMMon. 9 a.m.

The Man Who Invented Christmas(2017) ★★ Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer. Using real-life inspiration and his vivid imagination, author Charles Dickens brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in ``A Christmas Carol,’' forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCThur. 11 a.m.

Manhattan Night(2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.CinemaxWed. 8:58 a.m.

Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words(2017) Narrated by Fanny Ardant. Never-before-seen footage and performances offer insight into the life and career of renowned opera singer Maria Callas. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EncoreFri. 2:56 a.m.EncoreFri. 1 p.m.

El Marido de Mi Novia(1951) María Elena Marqués, Abel Salazar. Una mujer va a la capital para mantener a su marido inválido, por lo que se dedica a robar carteras en los autobuses, pero ella se enamora de otro ladrón. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

Mars Needs Moms(2011) ★★ Seth Green, Voice of Dan Fogler. Animated. After Martians kidnap his mother, a 9-year-old boy joins forces with a tech-savvy human and a rebel Martian to rescue her. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.EncoreMon. 4:37 a.m.

Matching Hearts(2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 9 p.m.

Matilda(1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.FreeformFri. NoonFreeformFri. 6 p.m.

Me, Myself & Irene(2000) ★ Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger. Nice-guy Charlie and aggressive Hank, the two personalities of a Rhode Island state trooper, fight over the same woman. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.CMTWed. 12:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents(2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.TRUWed. 10 p.m.TRUThur. Noon

Megachurch Murder(2015) Tamala Jones, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. After the apparent suicide of her father, a suspicious teen finds evidence that points to a murder conspiracy involving those closest to her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.BETSun. 8 p.m.

Men in Black(1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.MTVSat. 7 a.m.MTVSat. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black II(2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.MTVSat. 3 p.m.

The Merchant of Venice(2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.HBOWed. 3:45 a.m.

Metropolitan(1990) ★★★ Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements. A West Side loner gets a taste of high society when he becomes involved with a group of privileged young Manhattanites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCWed. 11:15 a.m.

El mexicano feo(1984) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Dos organilleros viven en la misma vecindad, ambos muy diferentes: uno irresponsable y borracho, otro serio y juicioso. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.KWHYWed. Noon

Midnight Special(2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOFri. 9:05 a.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream(1935) ★★★★ James Cagney, Mickey Rooney. Shakespeare’s Puck and forest fairies prompt a triple mortal wedding, with entertainment by Bottom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TCMThur. 4:45 a.m.

Mile 22(2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.ShowtimeFri. 12:30 p.m.

Misery(1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCWed. 8 p.m.

Misión cumplida(1970) Fernando Soler, Resortes. Un honesto agente del Ministerio Público tiene una hija que estudia leyes y un hijo que va a prisión por imprudente. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

Miss Congeniality(2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.TBSMon. 3:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous(2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.TBSMon. 5:30 p.m.TBSTues. 3 a.m.

Mission: Impossible(1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.AMCWed. 1:05 a.m.AMCWed. 9:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout(2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.EPIXMon. 8:50 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II(2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.AMCSat. 11 a.m.AMCSun. 2 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation(2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. El equipo enfrenta al Sindicato, una peligrosa corporación de agentes especiales muy preparados, y dispuestos a todo para establecer un nuevo orden mundial. Ethan regresa a la acción, acompañado de la enigmática agente doble británica Ilsa Faust. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.KVEASun. 1:30 p.m.

The Mist(2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.IFCMon. 7:15 a.m.

Mister Buddwing(1966) ★★ James Garner, Jean Simmons. An amnesiac wakes up in New York and turns to women he might have known, hoping to remember. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMSun. 12:30 p.m.

Money Monster(2016) ★★ George Clooney, Julia Roberts. After losing money on a stock tip, a disgruntled investor holds a Wall Street guru and a producer hostage on live television. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.FXSat. 1 a.m.FXSat. 7 a.m.

Money Train(1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCSat. 12:30 p.m.

Moneyball(2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.StarzWed. 10:44 p.m.StarzThur. 6:47 p.m.

El monstruo resucitado(1953) Miroslava, Carlos Navarro. Una reportera investiga el extraño caso de un cirujano plástico que crea un monstruo que secuestra a la chica de la que el médico se ha enamorado. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones(2013) ★★ Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower. A seemingly ordinary teenager discovers that she is descended from a line of half-angel warriors called Shadowhunters, who protect humanity from evil forces. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SyfyTues. 3:02 p.m.SyfyWed. 9:59 a.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation(1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCThur. 9:30 a.m.IFCFri. 6:30 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us(2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXXThur. 2 p.m.FXXFri. 9:30 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith(2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs.CinemaxWed. 2:15 a.m.

Mr. Baseball(1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.MLBMon. 1 p.m.MLBFri. 5 p.m.MLBSun. 5 p.m.

Mr. Brooks(2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CinemaxWed. 4:18 a.m.

Mr. Deeds(2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.VH1Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Mrs. McCutcheon(2017) Alec Golinger, Nadine Garner. Having always felt wrong in his own body, 10-year-old Tom prefers to be known as Mrs. McCutcheon. This change creates challenges at his new school, as Mrs. McCutcheon struggles to find acceptance from peers. (NR) 17 mins.TMCFri. 6:55 a.m.

Mud(2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXSat. 12:20 p.m.

The Mummy Returns(2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TBSSun. 3:30 a.m.TBSSun. 4 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor(2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.TBSSun. 1:30 p.m.

The Mummy(1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TBSSun. 1 a.m.TBSSun. 6:30 p.m.

The Mummy(2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.FXThur. 2:30 p.m.FXFri. 10:30 a.m.

The Mustang(2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CinemaxSat. 11:40 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding(1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXSat. 4:20 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2(2016) ★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. The Portokalos clan makes plans for a huge wedding after a shocking family secret comes to light. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TNTSun. Noon

My Husband’s Double Life(2018) Amy Nuttall, Daniel Lapaine. When a woman suspects her husband of infidelity, she discovers he has another wife. He’s also been hiding illegal business dealings, and he’ll stop at nothing to keep them a secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 4 p.m.

My One & Only(2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 3 a.m.

Mystery Street(1950) ★★★ Ricardo Montalban, Sally Forrest. A Harvard doctor’s study of a female skeleton leads a Boston police detective to a killer. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMMon. 3:45 a.m.

N

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Napoleon Dynamite(2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.MTVTues. 11 a.m.

The Natural(1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins.OvationSun. 8 p.m.

The Neighbor in the Window(2020) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jenn Lyon. When Karen, her husband Scott and their young son relocate to Washington for Scott’s job, Karen looks forward to starting a new life. However, soon after she meets Lisa, her charming neighbor, her life starts to spiral out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 8 p.m.LifetimeMon. 12:01 p.m.

Neptune’s Daughter(1949) ★★★ Esther Williams, Red Skelton. A swimwear designer’s sister mistakes a madcap masseur for the captain of a polo team. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMTues. 9:45 a.m.

Never Been Kissed(1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMTSun. 1 a.m.CMTSun. 7 p.m.

Next(2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FXXFri. 10 p.m.FXXSat. Noon

Next Friday(2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.USASun. 7 p.m.

The Next Three Days(2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.EPIXTues. 1:30 p.m.

The Nice Guys(2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.CinemaxThur. 6:20 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian(2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.BBC AmericaMon. 5:30 p.m.BBC AmericaMon. 11:40 p.m.

Nighthawks(2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR)ShowtimeWed. 2:15 p.m.

9 to 5(1980) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin. Three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and force him to authorize office improvements. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.EncoreMon. 8 p.m.EncoreTues. 7:23 a.m.EncoreTues. 3:17 p.m.

No Escape Room(2018) Jeni Ross, Mark Ghanimé. A father and daughter check out a small town’s escape room and discover something sinister about the place. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins.SyfyTues. 2:55 a.m.SyfyTues. 8:30 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool(2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXThur. 2 a.m.

None but the Lonely Heart(1944) ★★★ Cary Grant, Miss Ethel Barrymore. A cockney ne’er-do-well’s dying mother guides him in World War II London. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMWed. 3 p.m.

None Shall Escape(1944) ★★★ Marsha Hunt, Alexander Knox. How a crippled World War I veteran became a Nazi commandant is revealed during his war-crimes trial. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMSat. 2:30 a.m.

North by Northwest(1959) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins.TCMThur. 8:45 a.m.

The North Star(1943) ★★ Anne Baxter, Dana Andrews. Members of a Ukrainian farm collective become guerrillas to fight the Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMWed. 4:45 a.m.

Now, Voyager(1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. A Boston spinster finds a lover after the counsel of a kind psychiatrist brings her out of her frumpy shell. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins.TCMSun. 6:30 a.m.

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story(2010) ★ Elle Fanning, Nathan Lane. A girl must save an enchanted nutcracker and its magical world from the machinations of the evil Rat King. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCThur. 9 a.m.TMCFri. 5:05 a.m.TMCSat. 9:05 a.m.

O

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

October Kiss(2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkSun. 3:30 a.m.

The Odd Life of Timothy Green(2012) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Joel Edgerton. A boy magically appears on the doorstep of a childless couple who desperately want a family but are unable to conceive. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.StarzThur. 8:10 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman(1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.SundanceTues. 2 p.m.SundanceWed. 9 a.m.

The Old Man & the Gun(2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CinemaxSat. 8:25 p.m.

Old School(2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCMon. 4:30 p.m.IFCMon. 9 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex(2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs.ShowtimeMon. 9 p.m.

On the Town(1949) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra. Sailors Gabey, Chip and Ozzie have 24 hours to meet pretty women and see the sights of New York. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMTues. 11:30 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico(2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.StarzWed. 4:05 a.m.StarzWed. 9 p.m.

The Other Woman(2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.FXXTues. 3:30 p.m.FXXWed. 12:30 p.m.

The Others(2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOTues. 10:40 a.m.HBOSat. 2:30 p.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil(2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXXWed. 8:30 a.m.FXXWed. Noon

Out Cold(2001) ★ Jason London, Lee Majors. Friends try to thwart a weaselly heir to a resort who plans on selling the operation to a cowboy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CinemaxThur. 8:20 a.m.

Out of the Furnace(2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.StarzTues. 12:13 p.m.

The Outsiders(1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.AMCMon. 10:44 p.m.AMCTues. 6 p.m.

Overboard(2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXSat. 6:05 p.m.

Overboard(1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.OvationTues. 9 p.m.

P

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

La pachanga(1981) Julissa, Claudia Islas. En un edificio, al mismo tiempo se festeja el cumpleaños de una muchacha y se vela a un viejo que murió de frío. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

Palm Swings(2017) Sugar Lyn Beard, Tia Carrere. After moving to Palm Springs, a young married couple are surprised to learn that neighbors are swingers. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCSun. 3:40 a.m.

Pandorum(2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.HBOThur. 1:30 a.m.

Panic Room(2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.OvationMon. 1:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity(2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.KEYTSun. 9 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2(2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXThur. 6:25 p.m.

The Parts You Lose(2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.ShowtimeThur. 7:15 p.m.

The Patriot(2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.HistoryThur. 10 a.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow(1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform ``Band on the Run,’' ``Silly Love Songs,’' ``Maybe I’m Amazed.’' (G) 1 hr. 45 mins.AXSSat. 8 a.m.

Paul, Apostle of Christ(2018) ★★ Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner. Luke ventures to Rome to visit Paul -- the apostle who’s bound in chains and held captive in Nero’s bleakest prison cell. Before Paul’s execution, Luke resolves to write another book that details the birth of what will come to be known as the church. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.EncoreSat. 2:09 a.m.

Paycheck(2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TMCSun. 1:35 p.m.

Pearl Harbor(2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins.FreeformTues. 6 p.m.

Pecado de amor(1961) Sara Montiel, Terence Hill. Una artista se enamora de un político casado, y cuando es acusada de asesinato, la esposa de éste adopta a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYFri. Noon

Peggy Sue Got Married(1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ShowtimeSat. 8:05 a.m.

Peppermint(2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCSun. 7:05 p.m.

A Perfect Getaway(2009) ★★ Steve Zahn, Timothy Olyphant. Newlyweds find terror in paradise when they encounter other hikers who claim that some tourists were found brutally murdered. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreSun. 2:55 a.m.

The Perfect Guy(2015) ★ Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy. A California lobbyist must turn the tables on her ex-beau when he becomes a violent stalker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXThur. 7 a.m.

Perfect Match(2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 2 p.m.

Pet Sematary(2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.EPIXFri. 10:30 a.m.

Phantom(2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeTues. 7:30 a.m.

Phenomenon(1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ShowtimeThur. 1:30 p.m.

Phil(2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCMon. 7:50 a.m.

The Picture of Dorian Gray(1945) ★★★ George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield. Corrupted by a lord, Oscar Wilde’s London aristocrat stays young, but his portrait begins to age. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMSun. 12:30 p.m.

Pixels(2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Acción en vivo/animada. Un mecánico de televisión, un criminal y un teórico de la conspiración, todos ellos amigos del presidente y antiguos jugadores de élite de videojuegos, son reclutados por el presidente para ayudar a salvar al país. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 5 p.m.KFTRSun. 9 p.m.

Los Placeres Ocultos(1989) Sonia Infante, Humberto Zurita. Una psiquiatra es violada por un paciente, y ella trata de vengarse entablando una relación sadomasoquista con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles(1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.KCOPMon. 5 p.m.

The Player(1992) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Greta Scacchi. About 65 real-life movie stars fringe the satire of a Hollywood studio executive who gets away with murder. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TCMSun. 11 p.m.

The Pledge(2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CinemaxTues. 1:45 p.m.CinemaxSat. 6:20 p.m.

Pocketful of Miracles(1961) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Bette Davis. Runyonesque Dave the Dude turns Apple Annie into a Manhattan dowager in director Frank Capra’s remake of his 1933 ``Lady for a Day.’' (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins.TCMTues. 11:45 p.m.

Poetic Justice(1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.VH1Mon. Noon

Point Break(2015) ★★ Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTThur. 10 p.m.

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story(2020) Nia Vardalos, Mike Dopud. Stacey Castor weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss, David. But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 6 p.m.

Poseidon(2006) ★★ Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell. Los sobrevivientes a bordo de un crucero accidentado se unen para luchar por sus vidas, buscando estar seguros en medio de un laberinto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.KFTRSun. 7 p.m.UNIMASSun. 7 p.m.

The Possession(2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXThur. 3:20 p.m.

Practical Magic(1998) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman. Raised by their aunts, two sisters use different means to avoid a family legacy of witchcraft. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.OvationTues. 4 p.m.OvationSun. 1:30 p.m.

Precious Cargo(2016) Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Bruce Willis. To get back in the good graces of her murderous boss, a seductive thief recruits an ex-lover to steal rare and valuable gems. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SyfySun. 10:30 a.m.SyfyMon. 2 a.m.

Predator 2(1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.IFCWed. 1:30 p.m.IFCThur. 3:30 a.m.

Pretty in Pink(1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FreeformMon. 12:50 p.m.

Pretty Woman(1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Sat. 2:10 p.m.VH1Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies(2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.SyfyMon. 12:18 p.m.

Primal Fear(1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.OvationWed. 11 p.m.OvationThur. 7:30 p.m.OvationSat. 1 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time(2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.EncoreThur. 4:15 a.m.EncoreThur. 5:21 p.m.

The Prince(2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SyfyTues. 10:30 a.m.SyfyWed. 2:03 a.m.

The Princess and the Pirate(1944) ★★★ Bob Hope, Virginia Mayo. Cowardly Sylvester, man of seven faces, protects a blonde from a pirate in the West Indies. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMWed. 9 p.m.

Prisoners(2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.HBOTues. 3:30 a.m.HBOThur. 9:30 p.m.

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex(1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Errol Flynn. Matronly Elizabeth I loves the dashing Earl of Essex, but politics come first. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMMon. 3 p.m.

The Prodigy(2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXThur. 1:45 p.m.

Project Ithaca(2019) James Gallanders, Deragh Campbell. Five strangers awaken to find themselves trapped aboard an alien spaceship that seems to be harnessing their terror to power the ship. They begin to understand that these species have been abducting humans for decades and possibly centuries. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.TMCThur. 3:40 a.m.

Prometheus(2012) ★★ Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender. A clue to mankind’s origins leads a team of explorers to deep space, where they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TNTThur. 3 p.m.

Proof(2005) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins. A depressed woman copes with the death of her father, a brilliant but mentally ill mathematician. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.CinemaxWed. 12:40 p.m.CinemaxSun. 6:45 a.m.

Pulp Fiction(1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.StarzTues. 4:33 a.m.StarzTues. 4:20 p.m.StarzSat. 12:26 p.m.

The Punisher(2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.AMCThur. 11:30 p.m.AMCFri. 2 p.m.UNIMASMon. 12:30 p.m.KFTRMon. 3:30 p.m.UNIMASMon. 8 p.m.KFTRMon. 11 p.m.

Punisher: War Zone(2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeWed. 1 a.m.ShowtimeSat. 3 a.m.

The Purge(2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.BBC AmericaThur. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaFri. 2 a.m.

Push(2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXFri. 7:30 a.m.

Puzzle(2018) ★★★ Kelly Macdonald, Irrfan Khan. A woman who has a talent for assembling jigsaw puzzles sneaks away from her suburban town and goes to New York City, where she partners with a man for a puzzle tournament in Atlantic City. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.EncoreThur. 2:29 a.m.EncoreThur. 12:01 p.m.

Q

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Quiet Ones(2014) ★★ Jared Harris, Sam Claflin. Operating on the theory that paranormal activity is caused by negative human energy, a rogue professor and his students attempt to create a poltergeist by pushing a young woman to the edge of sanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXThur. 3:55 a.m.

R

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Race(2016) ★★ Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis. Overcoming racism at home and abroad, track and field superstar Jesse Owens competes for Olympic glory in 1936 Berlin. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.BETThur. 12:30 p.m.

Raging Bull(1980) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty. The violent nature of prizefighter Jake LaMotta leads first to a boxing championship, then to a downward spiral of self-destruction. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.AXSSat. 4 p.m.AXSSat. 11 p.m.AXSSun. 10 a.m.

Rampage(2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CinemaxFri. 12:50 p.m.

Rasputin and the Empress(1932) ★★★ John Barrymore, Ethel Barrymore. A prince plots to kill mad monk Rasputin for the good of the czar, the czarina and Russia. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TCMWed. 12:45 p.m.

Ray(2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.BETMon. Noon

Ready Player One(2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.CinemaxThur. Noon

Reclaim(2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CinemaxThur. 9:50 a.m.CinemaxSun. 8:10 a.m.

The Recruit(2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.HBOThur. 8:10 a.m.

The Red Danube(1949) ★★ Walter Pidgeon, Ethel Barrymore. A British officer in love with a ballerina helps her evade Russian agents who have been tailing her. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins.TCMSun. 2:15 a.m.

Red Eye(2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.HBOSun. 1:30 p.m.

Rescue Dawn(2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.CinemaxThur. 1:45 p.m.

Rescuing Madison(2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 4 p.m.

The Revenant(2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins.FXXSun. 3:30 p.m.

Ride Along(2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXMon. 9 a.m.

Ride Along 2(2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXMon. 11 a.m.

The Rider(2017) ★★★ Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau. After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new purpose. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.EncoreFri. 1:11 a.m.

The Ringer(2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Brian Cox. Special Olympians train a man, who is pretending to be mentally impaired, to go toe-to-toe with the hated champion of the games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOMon. 5:30 a.m.

Rings(2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.SyfyThur. 12:05 p.m.SyfyThur. 11 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes(2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOMon. 3 p.m.HBOSat. 4:15 p.m.

Rising Sun(1993) ★★★ Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes. Los Angeles police detectives tie a skyscraper homicide to Washington politics and corporate Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.EncoreWed. 2:49 p.m.

A River Runs Through It(1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins.EPIXFri. 2:05 p.m.

The River Wild(1994) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon. Strangers threaten a former river guide, her husband and their son on a white-water rafting trip in the West. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.EncoreThur. 6:13 a.m.

Road House(1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.AMCTues. 12:30 p.m.AMCTues. 12:45 p.m.

Road to Morocco(1942) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Bob Hope. Two shipwrecked stowaways ride a camel and meet a princess, whom they rescue from a desert chief. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMWed. 7:15 p.m.

Rock Dog(2016) ★★ Voices of Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard. Animada. Una radio caída del cielo cambia la hasta entonces apacible vida de un mastín tibetano. El perro descubre el rock y abandona su aldea para encontrar a un músico legendario y convertirse en una estrella del rock. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.KVEASun. Noon

Rocketeer(1991) ★★★ Bill Campbell, Jennifer Connelly. A test pilot turns superhero in 1938 Hollywood with a Nazi-coveted rocket backpack designed by Howard Hughes. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.TMCThur. 7 a.m.

Rocky Balboa(2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.EncoreSat. 7:16 p.m.EncoreSun. 8:26 a.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq.(2017) ★★ Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney who joins another law firm after the death of his boss and mentor. Israel’s legacy of activism soon gets put to the test when he takes on the case of Langston Bailey, a young man accused of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXXSun. 9 a.m.

Rosewood(1997) ★★★ Jon Voight, Ving Rhames. Spurred by a white woman’s lie, vigilantes destroy a black Florida town and slay inhabitants in 1923. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins.SundanceTues. 1 a.m.

The Row(2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXTues. 5:30 a.m.

Royal Hearts(2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 4 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker(2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkSun. 7 a.m.

Rudy(1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.IFCFri. 11 a.m.IFCSat. 6:45 a.m.

Runaway Bride(1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.TNTMon. 1:30 p.m.TBSMon. Noon

Rush Hour(1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sun. 7:20 p.m.

Rush Hour 3(2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.VH1Sun. 10 p.m.

Rust Creek(2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCMon. 10 p.m.TMCThur. 6 p.m.

S

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Safe(2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BBC AmericaThur. 10 p.m.BBC AmericaFri. 4 a.m.

San Andreas(2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TNTMon. 9:30 p.m.

The Sandlot(1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.MLBMon. 9 a.m.MLBWed. 5 p.m.MLBSat. 5 p.m.

Savages(2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.CinemaxMon. 1:20 p.m.CinemaxThur. 5:45 p.m.

Schindler’s List(1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins.EncoreFri. 10:52 p.m.

The Scorpion King(2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.TBSSat. 7 p.m.TBSSun. 11:30 a.m.

Scream(1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeSat. Noon

The Seagull(2018) Saoirse Ronan, Annette Bening. At a picturesque lakeside estate, a love triangle unfolds between the diva Irina, her lover Boris, and the ingenue Nina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.EncoreTues. 12:47 p.m.

Searching(2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.StarzThur. 9:57 a.m.

Season of the Witch(2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOThur. 6:35 a.m.

The Secret Life of Bees(2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EncoreSun. 10:10 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets(2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXWed. 6 p.m.FXThur. 10:30 a.m.

The Secret of My Success(1987) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Helen Slater. A would-be yuppie from Kansas sorts mail in Manhattan but pretends to be a corporate executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.CinemaxTues. 8:15 a.m.

Seduced by My Neighbor(2018) Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John. A single mom moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who aims to prove he’s the best man to protect her -- even if he has to create the danger himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 10:10 p.m.LifetimeMon. 2:11 a.m.

Selena(1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TNTMon. 11 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen(2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesFri. 9 p.m.

Separate Tables(1958) ★★★ David Niven, Burt Lancaster. An alleged war hero, a spinster and other long-term guests interact at a seaside British resort. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

Se7en(1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.AMCFri. 11 a.m.AMCSat. 1:05 a.m.

Set It Off(1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs.BETTues. 2 p.m.BETWed. 10:30 a.m.

Seve: The Movie(2014) José Luis Gutiérrez, José Navar. Severiano Ballesteros battles adversity to become one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins.GolfMon. 12:30 p.m.

Sex and the City(2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.LifetimeMon. 8 p.m.LifetimeTues. 12:59 p.m.LifetimeWed. 8 p.m.LifetimeThur. 12:01 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love(1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.TMCTues. 8 p.m.TMCFri. 11 a.m.

Shallow Hal(2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 4 p.m.

Shane(1953) ★★★★ Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur. An ex-gunfighter sides with Wyoming homesteaders against a ruthless cattle baron. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.EncoreMon. 10 a.m.

The Shape of Water(2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.FXSun. 3 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead(2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.StarzThur. 3:26 p.m.StarzFri. 10:08 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption(1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins.ParamountThur. 6:30 p.m.ParamountThur. 11 p.m.ParamountSun. 10:40 a.m.ParamountSun. 6:30 p.m.

Shazam!(2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOTues. 2:50 p.m.HBOFri. Noon

Shocker(1989) ★★ Michael Murphy, Peter Berg. Dreams link a police detective’s son to a killer TV repairman turned into a soul-stealing spirit by the electric chair. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.CinemaxTues. 2 a.m.

Shooter(2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Un exfrancotirador es obligado a volver al servicio militar y planea vengarse de sus poderosos enemigos después de ser traicionado y herido. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.UNIMASMon. 3 p.m.KFTRMon. 6 p.m.

Short Circuit(1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.KCOPMon. 3 p.m.

Showgirls(1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins.EncoreWed. 1:01 a.m.

Shrek(2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.NickelodeonMon. NoonNickelodeonMon. 6 p.m.

Shrek Forever After(2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.NickelodeonWed. 7 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado(2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EncoreSun. 10:54 p.m.

Signs(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxWed. 10:10 p.m.CinemaxSat. 4:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs(1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.OvationThur. 10:30 p.m.OvationFri. 4 p.m.

Silver Lake(2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceTues. 6 p.m.AudienceTues. 9 p.m.AudienceWed. Noon

Silver Streak(1976) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jill Clayburgh. A Los Angelean gets help from a petty thief to rescue a woman from killers on the same train to Chicago. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EncoreWed. 9:17 a.m.

Silverado(1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.SundanceTues. 5 p.m.SundanceWed. NoonSundanceWed. 12:20 p.m.

The Sin of Madelon Claudet(1931) ★★ Helen Hayes, Lewis Stone. An ex-convict Frenchwoman walks streets to put her illegitimate son through medical school. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMFri. 8:45 p.m.

Sing(2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXXMon. 9:30 a.m.

Singin’ in the Rain(1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSat. 10:30 a.m.

Sister of the Bride(2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 6 a.m.

6 Souls(2010) ★ Julianne Moore, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. Dr. Cara Harding, a skeptical psychiatrist, is introduced to a patient who consistently assumes the personalities of murder victims. Cara’s work with him puts her and her daughter Sammy at risk of becoming victims themselves. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.SyfySat. 1 a.m.SyfySat. 11:59 a.m.

The Skulls(2000) ★ Joshua Jackson, Paul Walker. A freshman joins an elite society that will guarantee him success, but he questions his decision when his reporter roommate dies mysteriously. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOFri. 7:15 a.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow(2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CinemaxSat. 4:15 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez(2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.StarzFri. 6:27 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow(1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.OvationSun. 11 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire(2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.CinemaxTues. 6:10 a.m.

Snatch(2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXSat. 11:35 p.m.

Sniper: Legacy(2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCThur. 2:15 p.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TNTTues. 3 p.m.

The Social Network(2010) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield. Six years after creating Facebook in his dorm room, Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire, but his great success leads to personal and legal complications. (PG-13) 2 hrs.FreeformWed. 8 p.m.

Some Like It Hot(1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs.TCMTues. 6:45 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give(2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.POPWed. 3 p.m.EPIXWed. 11:50 p.m.POPThur. 6 a.m.POPSat. 7:30 p.m.POPSun. 12:30 p.m.

Somewhere in Time(1980) ★★ Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour. A playwright uses self-hypnosis to find the actress whose vintage portrait hangs in a grand hotel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.TMCWed. 9:30 a.m.

The Song(2014) ★★ Alan Powell, Ali Faulkner. A long-struggling musician finally hits the big time with a love song he wrote for his wife, but sudden fame and temptation cause his life and marriage to crumble. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.KTBNMon. 9 p.m.

Soul Plane(2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.VH1Thur. 3 p.m.VH1Fri. 2 a.m.VH1Fri. 11 a.m.

Southie(1998) ★★ Donnie Wahlberg, Rose McGowan. A prodigal finds trouble upon returning from New York City to his Boston neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXTues. 8:30 a.m.

The Spanish Main(1945) ★★★ Paul Henreid, Maureen O’Hara. Dutch pirates of Tortuga save the Mexican viceroy’s daughter from marriage to the governor. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMSun. 8:30 a.m.

Sparkle(2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.BETFri. 2 p.m.

Speed(1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.EThur. 4 p.m.EFri. Noon

Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.StarzMon. 9:57 a.m.StarzThur. 5:58 a.m.StarzThur. 1:15 p.m.StarzThur. 9:02 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming(2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.FXThur. 5 p.m.FXFri. 1 p.m.

Spy(2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXFri. 2:30 p.m.FXXSat. 11:30 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me(2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXSat. 9:35 p.m.EPIXSun. 7:50 a.m.

Stalker’s Prey(2017) Cynthia Gibb, Saxon Sharbino. Laura’s life is changed forever after she is saved from a shark attack. Bruce, the man who rescued her, begins to believe that she is not showing him the proper gratitude that a ``hero’’ deserves. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.LifetimeSun. Noon

Stan & Ollie(2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreTues. 2:28 a.m.EncoreTues. 5:09 p.m.EncoreFri. 9:48 a.m.

Stand by Me(1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCSun. 8:35 a.m.

A Star Is Born(2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HBOFri. 4:40 p.m.

Star Trek(2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.MTVSat. 9:30 a.m.

Star Trek Beyond(2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SyfySun. 2:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan(1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSun. 1:40 p.m.EPIXSun. 10 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock(1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXSun. 3:35 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier(1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXMon. 5:55 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country(1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXSun. 3:10 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection(1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXMon. Noon

Star Trek: The Motion Picture(1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins.EPIXSun. 11:25 a.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace(1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins.TBSSat. 9 p.m.

Stardust(2007) ★★★ Claire Danes, Charlie Cox. To win the heart of his beloved, a young man ventures into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.ShowtimeThur. 11:15 a.m.

Steel Magnolias(2012) Queen Latifah, Phylicia Rashad. Six Louisiana women gather at a beauty salon for their daily dose of female bonding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMTSat. 1 a.m.CMTSat. 10 p.m.

Step Up(2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sat. 9 a.m.

Stir Crazy(1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.SundanceFri. 11 a.m.

Stockholm(2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.StarzWed. 10:40 a.m.StarzWed. 5:28 p.m.

Stomp the Yard(2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Storks(2016) ★★ Voices of Andy Samberg, Katie Crown. Animated. When the Baby Factory produces an adorable but unauthorized girl, a stork and his human friend race against time to deliver the bundle of trouble before the boss finds out. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins.HBOSun. 7:33 a.m.

The Story of Louis Pasteur(1936) ★★★ Paul Muni, Josephine Hutchinson. French scientist Louis Pasteur discovers cures for rabies and anthrax, and develops a process for sterilizing raw milk. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMThur. 7:15 a.m.

The Story of Us(1999) ★★ Bruce Willis, Michelle Pfeiffer. While their children are away at summer camp, a married couple try to remember why they fell in love. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.OvationFri. 1 a.m.OvationFri. 2 p.m.OvationSun. 6 p.m.

The Story of Us(2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 5 p.m.

Sucker Punch(2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.HBOThur. Noon

Suicide Squad(2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TNTTues. 8 p.m.TNTWed. 1 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears(2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.AMCTues. 3:15 a.m.AMCTues. 9:45 a.m.AMCMon. 3:15 a.m.

Sunrise at Campobello(1960) ★★★ Ralph Bellamy, Greer Garson. Franklin Delano Roosevelt fights polio and enters politics with his wife, Eleanor. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins.TCMSat. 8 a.m.

Superbad(2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EWed. 4 p.m.EWed. 9 p.m.ESat. 1 p.m.ESat. 6 p.m.

Superfly(2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.StarzWed. 7:02 p.m.

SuperGrid(2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.ShowtimeSat. 4:45 a.m.

Surprised by Love(2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 8 p.m.

Suspect Zero(2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.CinemaxWed. 6:20 p.m.

Sweet Bird of Youth(1962) ★★★ Paul Newman, Geraldine Page. Florida gigolo Chance Wayne brings home ex-screen queen Alexandra Del Lago. (NR) 2 hrs.TCMSat. 2:45 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life(2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 11 a.m.

The Sweetest Heart(2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR)HallmarkWed. 2 p.m.

T

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Tammy(2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.MTVWed. 11 a.m.MTVThur. 3:30 a.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex(1994) ★ Denise Richards, Terry Kiser. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins.TMCSun. 9 p.m.TMCMon. 12:10 p.m.

10,000 B.C.(2008) ★★ Steven Strait, Camilla Belle. A young mammoth-hunter leads a small band of tribesmen on a journey to the ends of the Earth on a mission to save his beloved from her warlord kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.SyfyMon. 10 a.m.

The Tender Trap(1955) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Frank Sinatra. An actress flirts demurely with a swinging Manhattan bachelor who thinks he has it made. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.TCMTues. 1:15 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day(1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins.ShowtimeFri. 10:05 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 6:30 p.m.

The Terminator(1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ShowtimeFri. 4:30 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service(2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ShowtimeFri. 4 a.m.

That Awkward Moment(2014) ★ Zac Efron, Miles Teller. After making a pact to have fun and hold tight to bachelorhood, each of three friends finds himself in a serious relationship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.BravoSun. 2 a.m.

Thelma & Louise(1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.AXSThur. 6 p.m.AXSThur. 9 p.m.AXSFri. 2 p.m.

Thief(1981) ★★ James Caan, Tuesday Weld. A safecracker runs into trouble with the mob when he wants to quit after one last heist. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CinemaxSat. 10:35 a.m.

Think Like a Man(2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.VH1Wed. 11 a.m.

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo(1944) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Van Johnson. Lt. Col. James Doolittle leads B-25s off the USS Hornet’s deck on a 1942 mission to bomb Japan. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins.TCMSat. Noon

The 33(2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOTues. 8:30 a.m.

This Land Is Mine(1943) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. A cowardly schoolmaster finds courage to openly defy the Nazis in his European town. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMSun. 10:30 a.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(2017) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. After a 50-year-old woman’s daughter is murdered, she confronts the police in her town, using the billboards on the outskirts of town to begin a smear campaign against them. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXSun. 5:30 p.m.

Three Comrades(1938) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Margaret Sullavan. A World War I veteran and his two partners love a doomed woman in 1920s Germany. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMFri. 3:15 p.m.

Three O’Clock High(1987) ★★ Casey Siemaszko, Anne Ryan. A bully challenges a California high-school student to a 3 o’clock fight in the parking lot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreTues. 9:15 a.m.EncoreFri. 4:57 a.m.EncoreFri. 11:28 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma(2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs.TMCMon. 1:55 p.m.TMCTues. NoonTMCFri. 8 p.m.

Timeline(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.TMCMon. 4 p.m.TMCFri. 1:05 p.m.

Titanic(1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins.BBC AmericaSat. 6:28 p.m.BBC AmericaSun. Noon

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar(1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.OvationTues. 6:30 p.m.OvationWed. 1:30 p.m.

Todos los pecados del mundo(1971) José Marrone, Susana Giménez. Relato antológico en el que cada uno de los pecados capitales es representado en una breve historia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.KWHYSat. Noon

Tolkien(2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels ``The Hobbit’’ and ``The Lord of the Rings.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.HBOThur. 10:05 a.m.HBOSun. 11:38 a.m.

Tootsie(1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.SundanceFri. 8:30 a.m.SundanceSat. 2 a.m.IFCSun. 11:45 a.m.IFCMon. 3:29 a.m.

Top Gun(1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.CMTThur. 10:30 p.m.CMTFri. 7:30 p.m.

Total Recall(1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.ShowtimeTues. 2:05 a.m.ShowtimeMon. 2 a.m.

The Towering Inferno(1974) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Paul Newman. San Francisco’s fire chief faces a burning skyscraper whose architect and builder are trapped with a party on the top floor. (PG) 2 hrs. 45 mins.CinemaxMon. 6 a.m.

Trading Places(1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.ParamountWed. 11 p.m.

Traición(2018) Juan Manuel Bernal, Diana Ávalos. Una historia que narra la tormentosa relación entre un padre y su hija, quienes deben traicionarse el uno al otro para poder continuar con sus vidas. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

Training Day(2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs.BETWed. 9 p.m.BETThur. 6:30 p.m.

Trainwreck(2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.FXXWed. 3 p.m.FXXThur. 11 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon(2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins.EPIXSun. 5:25 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen(2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.AMCThur. 8 p.m.AMCFri. 4:30 p.m.

The Tree of Life(2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.CinemaxMon. 3:35 p.m.CinemaxTues. 3:50 a.m.

¡Tres Amigos!(1970) Andrés García, Lucha Villa. Un hombre y sus dos hijos van a la ciudad a vender ganado y son testigos de la muerte de un amigo al que juran vengar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. 5 p.m.

Los Triunfadores(1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. En pleno campo de batalla, un mexicano en la guerra de Vietnam recuerda a sus amistades y a su banda musical. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYThur. Noon

Tron: Legacy(2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.StarzTues. 2:12 p.m.

Troop Beverly Hills(1989) ★★ Shelley Long, Craig T. Nelson. An idle rich woman’s husband challenges her to lead their daughter’s troop of campers. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCThur. 4:15 p.m.IFCFri. 1:02 a.m.SundanceSun. 3 a.m.

Tropic Thunder(2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCMon. 6:30 p.m.IFCMon. 11 p.m.

True Grit(2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXTues. 2:05 a.m.

Tucked(2018) Derren Nesbitt, Jordan Stephens. A veteran drag queen with a terminal illness begins a new friendship with a younger man and cleans up unfinished business with his estranged daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCSun. 2:15 a.m.

Tupac: Resurrection(2003) ★★★ Interviews, home movies and photographs illustrate the life of rapper/actor Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCThur. 4 p.m.

Turistas(2006) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Melissa George. Travelers stumble onto a terrifying secret after becoming stranded in the Brazilian jungle. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.CinemaxTues. 10:10 a.m.

12 Years a Slave(2013) ★★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender. In the pre-Civil War United States, Solomon Northup, a free black man of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., is kidnapped and sold into slavery to a malevolent owner in the South. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.BETTues. 5:30 p.m.BETWed. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1(2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FreeformSun. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FreeformSun. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse(2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FreeformSun. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon(2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FreeformThur. 6 p.m.FreeformSun. 2:30 p.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FreeformWed. 5 p.m.FreeformSun. 11:30 a.m.

Twister(1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EThur. 6:30 p.m.EThur. 9 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ShowtimeMon. 12:35 p.m.

Two Weeks Notice(2002) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant. A millionaire confronts his feelings for his lawyer, who is quitting after five years of service. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.TBSMon. 1:30 p.m.TBSMon. 10:30 p.m.TNTSun. 4 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral(2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXSat. 12:15 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween(2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXWed. 12:25 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself(2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.BETSun. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail(2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.LifetimeFri. 8 p.m.LifetimeSat. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family(2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXWed. 4:05 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club(2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.BETFri. 9 p.m.BETSat. 5 p.m.

U

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Ugly Truth(2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.LifetimeMon. 11:03 p.m.

Una viuda sin sostén(1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. El director de una orquesta abandona a su novia porque no tiene dinero, pero un millonario se casa con ella. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

Unbroken(2014) ★★ Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXSun. 9 a.m.

Unforgettable(1996) ★★ Ray Liotta, Linda Fiorentino. A Seattle medical examiner framed for his wife’s murder injects himself with a drug that will allow him to see her memories of those of her killer’s. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXSat. 4:25 a.m.

Unforgiven(1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HistoryThur. 1 p.m.

Unknown(2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.HBOSun. 2:55 p.m.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown(1964) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Harve Presnell. A young woman tries to enter 1890s Denver society but goes to Europe after her husband strikes gold. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TCMSat. 12:30 p.m.

The Untouchables(1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.EncoreThur. 9:59 a.m.EncoreThur. 11:08 p.m.

Up in the Air(2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.KDOCMon. 8 p.m.KCOPTues. Noon

Upgrade(2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOThur. 3:20 a.m.

The Upside(2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ShowtimeTues. NoonShowtimeTues. 2:30 p.m.ShowtimeFri. 8 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 8:55 p.m.

Urban Cowboy(1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.CMTFri. 10 p.m.CMTSat. 7 p.m.

Urge(2015) Justin Chatwin, Ashley Greene. An island getaway turns deadly when a mysterious nightclub owner introduces a group of friends to a drug that can’t be taken more than one time. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.SyfySat. 3:30 a.m.SyfySat. 10 a.m.

V

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacation(2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TNTSun. 10:30 p.m.

A Valentine’s Match(2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. NoonHallmarkWed. 10 p.m.HallmarkSun. 7 p.m.

Valkyrie(2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOThur. 6 p.m.

The Valley of Decision(1945) ★★★ Greer Garson, Gregory Peck. A steel tycoon’s son loves the family maid, an Irish steelworker’s daughter, in late-1800s Pittsburgh. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMMon. 1:30 a.m.

Van Helsing(2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOMon. 7:39 a.m.HBOWed. 9:15 a.m.HBOSun. 3:45 a.m.

The Vatican Tapes(2015) ★★ Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michael Peña. The fate of the world hangs in the balance when a cleric battles an ancient satanic force for a young woman’s soul. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.EPIXFri. 3:20 a.m.

Venom(2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.StarzMon. 6:16 a.m.StarzFri. 8:13 a.m.StarzFri. 7:07 p.m.StarzSat. 3:04 a.m.

A Violent Separation(2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TMCWed. 10 p.m.TMCSat. 2:30 a.m.TMCMon. 3:30 a.m.

The Vow(2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.StarzMon. 8:11 a.m.

W

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Walk Among the Tombstones(2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.AMCFri. 10:30 p.m.AMCSat. 4:30 p.m.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story(2007) ★★ John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer. Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox rises to music stardom, falls victim to drug abuse, and finds the love of a good woman. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.ShowtimeWed. 7:15 p.m.

A Walk to Remember(2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.FreeformSun. 7:30 a.m.FreeformSun. Noon

Walking the Dog(2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkThur. 8 p.m.

Wayne’s World(1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCTues. 2:25 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2(1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCTues. 4 p.m.TMCSat. 7:30 a.m.TMCSun. 5:25 a.m.

We Were Soldiers(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.IFCWed. 4 p.m.IFCThur. 12:30 p.m.

We’re the Millers(2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TNTSun. 8 p.m.

Wedding Crashers(2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins.ESat. 3:30 p.m.ESat. 8:30 p.m.

The Wedding Guest(2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.ShowtimeTues. 9:15 a.m.ShowtimeTues. 7:30 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer(2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.MTVWed. 8:30 a.m.

The Wedding Singer(1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 6:40 p.m.

Wet Hot American Summer(2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.ShowtimeWed. 3:45 p.m.

What Dreams May Come(1998) ★★ Robin Williams, Cuba Gooding Jr. A man explores a lush, vivid afterlife and tries to reunite with his beloved wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TMCWed. 3 p.m.TMCThur. 5:05 a.m.TMCSat. 1 p.m.

What Men Want(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXWed. 8 p.m.EPIXThur. 9:55 a.m.

What Women Want(2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTMon. 4 p.m.

When Ladies Meet(1933) ★★ Ann Harding, Robert Montgomery. The wife of a publisher meets his girlfriend, who does not know he’s married. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMWed. 6:30 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks(2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.LifetimeTues. 8 p.m.LifetimeWed. 12:01 p.m.

White Heat(1949) ★★★ James Cagney, Virginia Mayo. A brave federal agent poses as a thug to infiltrate psychopathic hoodlum Cody Jarrett’s gang of thieves. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins.TCMWed. 11 p.m.

White Oleander(2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.CinemaxThur. 3:55 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards(2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EncoreThur. 7:19 p.m.EncoreFri. 3:01 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too?(2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXWed. 5:55 p.m.EPIXMon. 3:50 a.m.

Wildlife(2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCWed. 12:15 p.m.TMCSat. 4:30 p.m.

Wildling(2018) Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif. After a childhood in captivity under the care of a man who taught her to fear the outside world, a young woman sees her new freedom shattered by a series of unsettling events. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ShowtimeThur. 3:45 p.m.

Winchester(2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCTues. 9:30 a.m.TMCSat. 6:15 p.m.

The Wind(2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.ShowtimeThur. 9 p.m.ShowtimeSun. 9:30 p.m.

Windtalkers(2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.TMCThur. 9:45 p.m.

Winter Love Story(2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 8 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street(2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins.FXMon. 6 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans(2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TBSSun. 9:30 a.m.

X

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men Origins: Wolverine(2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.StarzFri. 3:07 a.m.StarzFri. 11:50 a.m.StarzFri. 9:02 p.m.

X-Men 2(2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.AMCThur. 12:30 p.m.AMCThur. 12:35 p.m.

XXX(2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EncoreTues. 10:52 p.m.EncoreWed. 7:10 a.m.EncoreWed. 5:01 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Year of the Dog(2007) ★★★ Molly Shannon, Laura Dern. After her beloved beagle dies, an office worker unsuccessfully searches for ways to fill the void in her life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCWed. 7:45 a.m.

Young Guns(1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.SundanceTues. 8 p.m.SundanceWed. 3 p.m.

Young Guns II(1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.SundanceTues. 9:51 p.m.SundanceWed. 5:30 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead(2015) Andrew Harwood Mills, Dan van Husen. At the height of World War II, the Nazis turn concentration camp prisoners into an army of the undead. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.ShowtimeThur. 3:30 a.m.

Zombieland(2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.SyfyMon. 2:45 p.m.