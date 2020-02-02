Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Femme Fatale,’ ‘Suspiria’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Feb. 2-9:

Moonrise Kingdom Lovestruck 12-year-olds (Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward) in a small New England town run away together in Wes Anderson’s 2012 charmer. With Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $8. thenewbev.com

Sins of the Brothers Kuchar Pioneering 1960s underground artist Mike Kuchar introduces films and videos he made with his late twin brother George. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Femme Fatale A photographer (Antonio Banderas) falls under the spell of a mystery woman (Rebecca Romijn) in Brian de Palma’s stylish 2002 thriller. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Wed., 9 p.m. $15. drafthouse.com

A Night of French Short Films 2020 nominees from the Césars and other film festivals; presented with English subtitles. Theatre Raymond Kabbaz, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12, $16. (310) 286-0553. theatreraymondkabbaz.com

Groundhog Day Bill Murray stars in Harold Ramis’ 1993 fantasy comedy about a weatherman forced to relive the same day over and over; with Andie MacDowell. Catalina Island Museum, Brown Family Digital Theater , 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Fri., 7 p.m. $12. (310) 510-2414. catalinamuseum.org

Suspiria Something sinister lurks at a prestigious European ballet academy in Dario Argento’s 1977 terror tale. With Jessica Harper, Joan Bennett. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

To Live and Die in L.A. William Petersen and Willem Dafoe star in William Friedkin’s gritty 1985 crime drama. Arena Cinelounge Sunset, 6464 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Fri.-ends Feb. 13. Various days and times. $10, $16. (323) 924-1644. arenascreen.com

Before They Die! Reggie Turner’s 2008 documentary tells the stories of African American survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

Motion Plus Design Daylong event celebrates the animators and designers who create title sequences for films from around the world. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $25, $75. themontalban.com

The Labyrinth: The Testimony of Marian Kolodziej Documentary about an Auschwitz survivor and the drawings he made later in life to help process the horrors he experienced. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org