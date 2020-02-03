Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Rush Limbaugh tells fans: ‘I’ve been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer’

Rush Limbaugh
Rush Limbaugh, pictured in 2012, told listeners Monday that he has lung cancer.
(Julie Smith / Associated Press )
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Feb. 3, 2020
1:59 PM
Share

Radio heavyweight Rush Limbaugh has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, he told his listeners Monday morning, shortly after telling his staff the same news.

The conservative host, who has been broadcasting “The Rush Limbaugh Show” since 1988, said he first noticed something wrong around his birthday in mid-January. By Jan. 20 he had an answer, confirmed by two medical institutions, he said.

The 69-year-old said he currently has no symptoms other than shortness of breath but will be taking the next couple of days off to deal with his health. He hoped to be back Thursday but acknowledged that might not happen.

“I thought about not telling anybody. I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don’t like making things about me,” said Limbaugh, a Broadcasting Hall of Fame member since 1998. “But there are days that I’m not going to be able to be here because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment.”

Advertisement

The worst thing that could happen, Limbaugh said, is if he tried to cover it up and then his absences made people suspicious. The news would eventually leak, he said, and then people would be asking why he tried to hide it.

Music
From its new $38-million home, can radio tastemaker KCRW adapt to a podcast world?
KCRW station manager Jennifer Ferro across campus at the station’s new ten-years-in-the-making multi-media studios.
Music
From its new $38-million home, can radio tastemaker KCRW adapt to a podcast world?
Over the last few months, engineers at left-of-the-dial radio station KCRW-FM (89.9) have been testing systems and training programmers in advance of a landmark moment.

Limbaugh previously withheld news of his hearing loss in 2001, which had become noticeable in May and resulted in near-total deafness by October of the same year. He had cochlear implant surgery that December.

In October 2003, he revealed a years-long addiction to painkillers — one that went back to the mid-’90s, around the time he discovered cigars — and then went to rehab, returning a month later.

Advertisement

“You know me, I’m the mayor of Realville,” Limbaugh said Monday. “So this has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can and do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.”

He said he had a great team of doctors assembled and it was just a matter of implementing a plan that he would hear about later this week.

“We’re at full speed ahead on this,” he said.

The host also noted that he had a “deeply personal relationship with God” that he doesn’t proselytize about but had been focused on “intensely” in recent weeks. And then he spoke to his millions of loyal listeners as if he were addressing them individually.

“I can’t describe this, but I know you’re there every day,” Limbaugh said. “I can’t see you. It’s strange, but I know you’re there, I know you’re there in great numbers. And I know that you understand everything I say.

“The rest of the world may not, when they hear it expressed a different way, but I know you do. You’ve been one of the greatest sources of confidence that I’ve had in my life.”

A Limbaugh rep did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christie D’Zurilla
Follow Us
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement