‘Oklahoma!’ and ‘Moulin Rouge!’ lead the Pantages-Dolby 2020-21 season lineup

Oh, what a beautiful morning to learn that the acclaimed Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!” is coming to Los Angeles.

Broadway in Hollywood, the series presenting national tours at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre and the Dolby Theatre, unveiled on Tuesday morning the seven productions of its 2020-21 season, including the musical adaptation of “Tootsie” as well as “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

Daniel Fish’s stripped-down staging of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” — lauded for spotlighting the darker psychological truths at the core of the classic Americana musical — kicks off the season, playing Nov. 3–22 at the Dolby.

The production won the Tony Award for best musical revival and made history when featured actress Ali Stroker became the first performer in a wheelchair to win a Tony. (No word yet on whether Los Angeles audiences will be served chili and cornbread during intermission, as was the custom on Broadway.)

The Dolby also will house the musicals “The Cher Show” (March 23–April 11, 2021), featuring 35 Cher hits and Bob Mackie’s costumes ; “Tootsie” (April 13–May 2, 2021), based on the 1982 movie that starred Dustin Hoffman; and “Pretty Woman: The Musical” (June 8–27, 2021), adapted from the 1990 film with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

“The Lion King” will play in Los Angeles for its fourth engagement. (Deen van Meer)

The season includes two Disney shows with music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice. One is a new production of the star-crossed romance “Aida,” stopping into the Dolby in the spring (May 13–June 5, 2021). Schele Williams is directing the staging, which features a revised book by David Henry Hwang and new choreography by Camille A. Brown.

The other is the long-running Broadway musical “The Lion King,” playing at the Pantages throughout the summer (June 25–Sept. 5, 2021). This will mark the show’s fourth L.A. engagement, returning to town after an eight-year absence.

The Pantages also will welcome “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (Oct. 13, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022). Inspired by the 2001 movie that starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, the glamorous stage spectacular features a whopping 70 pop hits .

Season ticket packages are available online . Single-ticket sales dates have not yet been announced.

This is the second season that the Nederlander Organization, which owns the Pantages, is programming shows at the Dolby under the Broadway in Hollywood banner. The arrangement lets L.A. audiences see other shows while “Hamilton” plays its lengthy return engagement at the Pantages beginning in March (with tickets currently selling through September).

“This season is truly the perfect marriage of Broadway and Hollywood, as many of our blockbuster shows draw their inspiration from Hollywood itself,” said Broadway in Hollywood general manager Jeff Loeb in the announcement. “It’s an exciting time for theater in L.A. — as we continue our mission to bring more shows to one of the greatest theatrical markets in the country for nights our patrons will never forget.”