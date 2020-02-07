Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Feb. 9: ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ on TCM and Kirk Douglas in ‘Lust for Life’ (1956)

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 9 - 15, 2020

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:04 p.m.

Friendly Persuasion (1956) TCM Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Fury (1936) TCM Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Sat. 7:20 a.m.

Glory (1989) EPIX Tues. 5:55 p.m. History Sat. 7 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) TCM Tues. 3:15 a.m.

The Great Escape (1963) TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Jaws (1975) Cinemax Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Julius Caesar (1953) TCM Sun. 10:30 p.m.

A Lonely Place to Die (2011) TMC Wed. 3:25 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Lust for Life (1956) TCM Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Madame Bovary (1949) TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

National Velvet (1944) TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Network (1976) TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Rocky (1976) AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) IFC Sun. 10:15 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Ovation Fri. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m.

The Third Man (1949) TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Titanic (1997) AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) History Sat. 10 a.m.

Unthinkable (2010) Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 9 - 15, 2020

Anaconda (1997) ★ AMC Sun. 6 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:02 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ IFC Fri. 2:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 8:15 a.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Bravo Fri. 9:14 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:22 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ E Fri. 6:45 p.m. E Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 7:50 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ E Fri. 4 p.m. E Fri. 9:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:25 p.m.

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) ★★ Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ IFC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:02 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Invictus (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11:55 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:55 a.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:08 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m. E Sat. 10 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:29 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 a.m. AMC Mon. 1:42 a.m. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:29 p.m.

Mississippi Burning (1988) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 7 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:29 p.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Redemption (2012) IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:10 a.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m.

Rosewood (1997) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Rudy (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9:25 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:59 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 3:29 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Watchmen (2009) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 9 - 15, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ CMT Mon. 10:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Tues. 12:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ TMC Tues. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Encore Mon. 10:13 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 6:52 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 3:30 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ AXS Fri. 3:45 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TBS Fri. 9 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. Noon

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 1 a.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Encore Sun. 10:22 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Brubaker (1980) ★★★ TCM Fri. 7:45 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 7 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Encore Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 11:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:40 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Encore Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Encore Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Encore Tues. 6:12 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:55 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Mon. 6 p.m. Audience Mon. 9 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:55 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Showtime Mon. 10 a.m.

Father of the Bride (1991) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Father of the Bride Part II (1995) ★★ TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ POP Tues. 6:30 a.m. POP Tues. 4 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ TMC Wed. 1:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ CMT Sat. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:04 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ EPIX Wed. 9:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 7:20 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:10 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8 a.m. Showtime Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:08 a.m. Encore Wed. 9:49 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Encore Fri. 5:39 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ POP Fri. 3:39 p.m. POP Sat. 12:39 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ POP Fri. Noon POP Sat. 9 a.m. POP Sat. 10 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9:50 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Encore Sun. 1:24 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5:11 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Cinemax Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Cinemax Wed. Noon

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 10:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ Encore Sat. 10:54 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ LOGO Wed. 10:55 p.m. LOGO Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ TNT Sun. 7 a.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ TNT Sun. 12:45 p.m. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 10:02 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 10:29 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Syfy Thur. 8:45 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ TNT Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ HBO Sat. 7:34 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TBS Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ TMC Mon. Noon TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:29 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 a.m. AMC Mon. 1:42 a.m. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:29 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ MTV Fri. 8:30 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10:10 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Encore Thur. 11:01 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:39 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:13 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ AMC Thur. 9:45 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Sun. 1:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 5 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:10 a.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Romancing the Stone (1984) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9:06 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ TBS Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Encore Tues. 3:31 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:16 a.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ TMC Tues. 12:55 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Signs (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 3:40 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Ovation Fri. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Thur. 10 p.m. FXX Fri. Noon

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ POP Wed. 4 p.m. POP Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 7 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FXX Thur. Noon FXX Fri. 10 a.m.

Splash (1984) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 2 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TBS Sat. 3:02 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Tues. 6 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:57 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ FX Fri. 2:30 p.m. FX Fri. 11 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Wed. 7 p.m. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:52 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 4:16 a.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sun. 4:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 1:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Sun. 10:30 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Showtime Mon. Noon

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ History Sat. 10 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 7 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 8:45 p.m. AXS Thur. 2:15 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:40 p.m. Encore Mon. 5:08 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m.

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Feb 9 - 15, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Abduction(2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.SyfySat. 1:15 p.m.SyfySun. 2 a.m.

About a Boy(2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EncoreTues. 12:08 p.m.

About Last Night(2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXXMon. 11:30 a.m.FXXTues. 9:30 a.m.

The Abyss(1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.HBOTues. 4:35 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss(2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCSun. 12:35 p.m.TMCFri. 6:20 a.m.

The Accidental Spy(2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang. Un vendedor de Hong Kong trata de resolver el acertijo dejado por un espía, pero termina encontrando un microbio mortal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins.KVEASat. 2 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective(1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.CMTMon. 10:30 p.m.CMTTues. 8 p.m.EPIXWed. 1:45 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls(1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMTTues. 12:30 p.m.CMTTues. 10 p.m.EPIXWed. 3:15 p.m.

Addicted(2014) ★ Sharon Leal, Boris Kodjoe. A successful businesswoman puts her family, career and life on the line to satisfy her addiction to sex. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.BETFri. 12:30 p.m.

Affairs of State(2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXWed. 2:20 a.m.

After Earth(2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.SyfySun. 8 p.m.SyfyMon. 4:45 p.m.

The Age of Adaline(2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.FreeformFri. 11:30 a.m.

Age of Summer(2018) Peter Stormare, Jake Ryan. An awkward teenager struggles to fit in with the cool kids when his family relocates to a small beach town in California. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCThur. 9 a.m.

Air Force(1943) ★★★ John Ridgely, Gig Young. A B-17 Flying Fortress crew reaches Pearl Harbor too late, then continues on to the Philippines. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TCMFri. 4:30 a.m.

Airplane!(1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCTues. 10 a.m.TMCFri. 3 p.m.

Ali(2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.KCOPSun. 2 p.m.

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes(2018) The life and times of Muhammed Ali are shown through the lens of his numerous appearances on ``The Dick Cavett Show.’' (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOTues. 9 p.m.HBOWed. 3:55 a.m.HBOThur. 5:25 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland(2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.EncoreMon. 10:13 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel(2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.HBOTues. 3:45 p.m.HBOFri. 1:55 p.m.

All Eyez on Me(2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins.VH1Thur. 4:20 p.m.VH1Fri. 11 a.m.

All Is True(2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.StarzMon. 11:08 a.m.

All of My Heart(2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 5 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding(2018) Brennan Elliott, Lacey Chabert. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 6 p.m.

All the Money in the World(2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.FXSun. 8:30 a.m.FXXSat. 10:30 a.m.FXXSun. 1 a.m.

All Things Valentine(2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HallmarkFri. 2 p.m.

Alone in the Game(2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceWed. 2 p.m.AudienceWed. 5 p.m.AudienceWed. 9:30 p.m.

Alpha(2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreTues. 6:43 a.m.EncoreTues. 1:52 p.m.

Always in My Heart(1942) ★★ Kay Francis, Walter Huston. An ex-convict musician finds his ex-wife ready to remarry and his daughter rising as a singer. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMWed. 10:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2(2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.FXWed. 5 p.m.FXThur. 1:30 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts(2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.StarzWed. 9 p.m.StarzThur. 6:20 a.m.

An American Dream(1966) ★★ Stuart Whitman, Janet Leigh. A TV host kills his wife, calls it suicide and gets in trouble with a mobster. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMFri. 10:05 p.m.

American Gangster(2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.ShowtimeSat. 3:35 p.m.

American Made(2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXTues. 5:30 p.m.FXWed. 2:30 p.m.

American Reunion(2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.TRUSat. 8 p.m.

Americano(2011) Mathieu Demy, Salma Hayek. Un hombre llega desde París a Los Ángeles para realizar los trámites de la herencia de su difunta madre, pero el hallazgo de una foto lo conduce a México, adonde se dirige en busca de una mujer llamada Lola. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.KVEASun. 2 p.m.

Amor a la Mexicana(1979) Felipe Arriaga, Eduardo de la Peña. Dos vendedores de ropa íntima femenina compiten por el premio al mejor vendedor y terminan en romance con las clientes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

Anaconda(1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.AMCSun. 6 a.m.IFCWed. 4:30 p.m.IFCThur. 1:02 a.m.IFCThur. 1:30 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse(2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXWed. 4:50 p.m.

Anna and the King(1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.AudienceThur. 5 p.m.AudienceThur. 9:30 p.m.

Anything for Love(2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 4 p.m.

Appetite for Love(2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 6 p.m.

Aquaman(2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.HBOThur. 3 p.m.

Argo(2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs.IFCSun. 2:15 p.m.IFCSun. 11:45 p.m.

Arizona(2018) Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt. Cassie is a single mother and real estate agent whose problems go from bad to worse when a disgruntled client kidnaps her. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.HBOSun. 3:25 a.m.

Armageddon(1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins.CinemaxSun. 6:52 a.m.CinemaxSun. 8 p.m.CinemaxWed. 3:30 p.m.

As Good as It Gets(1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.AXSFri. 3:45 p.m.AXSFri. 10 p.m.AXSSat. 10 a.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford(2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins.CinemaxMon. 1:50 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate(2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeTues. 3 p.m.

El Ataque de los Pájaros(1987) ★ Christopher Atkins, Michelle Johnson. Una reportera europea de televisión y su novio camarógrafo investigan ataques de aves contra humanos alrededor del mundo. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.KWHYThur. 8 p.m.

Attack the Block(2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXFri. 12:15 p.m.

Australia(2008) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman. An English aristocrat and a cattleman drive a herd across the Australian Outback to save her ranch from a hostile takeover. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.StarzWed. 7:14 a.m.

The Avengers(2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.EPIXSun. 12:05 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron(2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.TBSFri. 9 p.m.TBSSat. 6 p.m.

B

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Driver(2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.FXThur. 8 p.m.FXThur. 10:30 p.m.

The Bad and the Beautiful(1952) ★★★ Lana Turner, Kirk Douglas. A ruthless producer uses and discards Hollywood hopefuls as stepping stones to the top of the Tinseltown heap. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMTues. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys II(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.VH1Sun. Noon

Bad Day at Black Rock(1955) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Robert Ryan. A stranger incurs the wrath of racists when he arrives with a medal for a fallen Japanese-American war hero’s family. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMSun. 1:45 a.m.

Bad Girl(2016) Samara Weaving, Felicity Price. A troubled teenager has to fight for her life when she discovers her new friend’s dark secret. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TMCMon. 4 a.m.

Bad News Bears(2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.OvationTues. 10:30 p.m.OvationWed. 8:30 p.m.

Baggage Claim(2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.BETSat. 2 p.m.

Baila mi amor(1962) Begoña Palacios, Fernando Soto. Las aventuras de una joven actriz que se enamora en la vida del México moderno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYFri. Noon

Baltimore Rising(2017) Police and activists struggle to hold Baltimore together after Freddie Gray dies in police custody. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.HBOThur. 11:35 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous(2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCFri. 2:15 a.m.IFCFri. 6:30 a.m.

The Bank Job(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeTues. 2:10 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut(2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.VH1Thur. 1:30 a.m.VH1Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Basic Instinct(1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.SundanceFri. 10 a.m.SundanceSat. 3 a.m.

Battleship(2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.TNTTues. 1:30 p.m.

Baywatch(2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXXSat. 8 p.m.FXXSat. 10:30 p.m.

Beacons of Hope(2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins.AudienceSat. 5 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery(2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesSat. 9 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast(2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TBSSun. 8 p.m.TBSMon. 1:30 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil(2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceSun. 7 p.m.AudienceSun. 10:30 p.m.AudienceTues. 7 p.m.AudienceTues. 11 p.m.AudienceSat. 7 p.m.AudienceSat. 10:30 p.m.

Being Rose(2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCTues. 11:30 a.m.TMCWed. 5:05 a.m.TMCSat. 7:35 a.m.

La Bella y la Bestia(2012) Maximilan Simonischek, Cornelia Gröschel. El padre de una bella chica roba una rosa en un castillo habitado por una feroz bestia, ella decide reparar el daño y va al castillo para buscar a la Bestia, pero descubre que este tiene buen corazón y ha sido encantado, y éste le pide matrimonio. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.GALAFri. 5 p.m.

The Best Man Holiday(2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.BETSat. NoonBETSat. 8 p.m.

The Best of Enemies(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.ShowtimeMon. 5:15 p.m.ShowtimeFri. 7:45 p.m.

The Best of Me(2014) ★ Michelle Monaghan, James Marsden. The funeral of a close friend reunites former high-school sweethearts, who find that they are still in love after 20 years apart. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMTThur. 7:30 p.m.

Betty & Coretta(2013) ★★ Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige. After the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, their widows, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, continue to raise their children and fight for the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.OvationFri. 4 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop(1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ParamountTues. 7:30 p.m.ParamountTues. 11 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II(1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.ParamountWed. 1:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Ninja(1997) ★ Chris Farley, Nicollette Sheridan. A ninja watches out for his portly adopted brother, hired to track a mystery woman’s beau in Southern California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.EncoreMon. 3:37 a.m.

Bewitched(2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.ShowtimeFri. 2:05 p.m.

Beyond the Lights(2014) ★★★ Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker. A troubled star and an aspiring politician fall deeply in love, but those around the couple urge them to put their careers ahead of romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.BETFri. 8 p.m.BETSat. 5 p.m.

Beyond the Reach(2014) ★ Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine. In the Mojave Desert, a naked and unarmed hunting guide runs from a wealthy hunter who wants to ensure his silence in the death of an old man. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CinemaxWed. 3:45 a.m.

Big Daddy(1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.LifetimeTues. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeWed. 2:04 a.m.

The Big Lebowski(1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.StarzTues. 1:20 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son(2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.HBOSat. 11:30 a.m.

Billy Madison(1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CinemaxMon. 8 p.m.

Black Hawk Down(2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.BBC AmericaWed. 1 a.m.BBC AmericaWed. 5 p.m.

Black Swan(2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in ``Swan Lake.’' (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.HBOThur. 4:05 a.m.

Blade(1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs.SyfySat. 3:30 p.m.

Blade 2: Bloodhunt(2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.SyfySat. 6 p.m.

Blade: Trinity(2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.SyfySat. 8:30 p.m.

Blair Witch(2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.SyfyFri. 10:30 a.m.

Blended(2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 4:35 p.m.MTVFri. 12:30 p.m.MTVFri. 7:30 p.m.

The Bodyguard(1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FreeformTues. 11 a.m.

Bolden(2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXThur. 7 a.m.

Bonnie and Clyde(1967) ★★★★ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway. Acclaimed account of the gun-toting bank robbers and the trail of terror they blazed through the Southwest in the ‘30s. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TCMFri. 3 p.m.

The Boss(2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXXSun. 11 p.m.FXXMon. 4 p.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.(2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.EncoreFri. 11:12 p.m.EncoreSat. 5:56 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood(1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.ShowtimeSat. 12:05 p.m.

Brave(2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.EncoreSun. 10:22 a.m.

Braveheart(1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.AMCMon. 9 a.m.

The Break-Up(2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TBSSun. 8:30 a.m.TBSMon. 4 a.m.

Bride Wars(2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.AMCWed. 10:45 p.m.AMCThur. 3:15 p.m.

Bridesmaids(2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOWed. 4:20 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary(2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SundanceThur. 8:15 a.m.

Bringing Down the House(2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxMon. 6:10 p.m.

The Brothers(2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.ShowtimeSun. 6:15 a.m.

Brown Girl Begins(2017) Mouna Traoré, Nigel Shawn Williams. In 2049, Ti-Jeanne must revive Caribbean spirits and survive a possession ritual to save her people who are confined to an island off the mainland of Toronto. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.TMCTues. 7 a.m.

Brubaker(1980) ★★★ Robert Redford, Yaphet Kotto. The new warden of a corrupt Southern prison starts by posing as an inmate to observe its brutality. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TCMFri. 7:45 p.m.

Bull Durham(1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.MLBSun. 5 p.m.MLBSat. 7 p.m.

Bullet to the Head(2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Sung Kang. Después de la muerte de sus respectivos compañeros, un sicario de Nueva Orleans y un detective de Washington forman una alianza para acabar con su enemigo común. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.KVEASun. 4 p.m.

Bumblebee(2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EPIXSun. 1:05 p.m.

The ‘Burbs(1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.EncoreThur. 8:13 a.m.EncoreThur. 4:17 p.m.

Buried(2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.CinemaxWed. 5:20 a.m.CinemaxFri. 10:20 a.m.

Burn After Reading(2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EncoreFri. 7:31 a.m.

C

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Cabin in the Woods(2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXWed. 6:25 p.m.EPIXThur. 12:15 p.m.

Cake(2014) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza. After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman who also suffers with chronic pain seeks out the widower of the suicide. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOFri. 2:30 a.m.

Campfire Kiss(2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.HallmarkTues. 4 p.m.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?(2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOFri. 4:15 a.m.

Can You Keep a Secret?(2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOThur. 12:35 p.m.

Canal Street(2018) Bryshere Y. Gray, Mykelti Williamson. A Chicago lawyer embraces his undying faith when his teenage son is accused of murdering a classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.BETSun. Noon

Captain America: The First Avenger(2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EPIXSat. 10 p.m.

Cars 2(2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins.EncoreSun. 9:45 p.m.

Cartels(2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXFri. 1:45 a.m.

Casablanca(1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

Cast Away(2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.CinemaxMon. 11:25 a.m.CinemaxFri. 5:40 p.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy(2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCSun. 11 a.m.TMCFri. 4:30 p.m.

Central Intelligence(2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TBSSat. 9 p.m.

The Change-Up(2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.CinemaxWed. 8 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’(1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXSun. 4:35 a.m.

Cheyenne Autumn(1964) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Carroll Baker. A cavalry captain is ordered to stop 300 Cheyennes migrating from Oklahoma to Wyoming. (NR) 2 hrs. 39 mins.TCMSat. 4:45 a.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience(2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.AXSFri. 7 a.m.

El Chicano(2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeWed. 3:05 p.m.

Chokehold(2018) Casper Van Dien, Melissa Croden. After her father is unceremoniously murdered by crime bosses, Zoey Delacroix decides to put her dreams of professional MMA aside and fight her way through the underground ring of street fighting to avenge her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCTues. 6:20 p.m.

Christmas at the Chateau(2019) Kinsey Leigh Redmond. Three sisters try to save the Shakespeare Chateau, a historic mansion and beloved family home, from a corrupt bank that threatens to foreclose on Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCWed. 6:30 a.m.

Christmas Under Wraps(2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.HallmarkFri. 10 p.m.

Cinco asesinos esperan(1964) Jorge Martínez de Hoyos, Noé Murayama. Un asaltante frustrado porque no pudo robar un tren planea vengarse del comisario raptando a su esposa y sus dos hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.KWHYMon. 9 a.m.

Cinderella(2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.TBSSun. 5:45 p.m.

Cinderella Man(2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.StarzMon. 12:52 p.m.

Clandestine(2016) Nick DeMatteo, Janine Laino. When hard drugs invade a small town, local and federal law enforcement agencies find themselves working together. Navigating through local politicians and junkie informants, the team seeks to root out a sinister network of meth cooks and dealers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.KCOPSat. 2 p.m.

The Client List(2010) Jennifer Love Hewitt, Teddy Sears. A woman unknowingly takes a job at a massage parlor where prostitution runs rampant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 2 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind(1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.EPIXThur. 10 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2(2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.NickelodeonWed. 7 p.m.NickelodeonWed. 9 p.m.

Coach Carter(2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.TNTSat. 7 a.m.

Cold Pursuit(2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.HBOSun. 3:15 p.m.

Collision(2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.CinemaxTues. 4:05 p.m.

Colombiana(2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.StarzThur. 6:09 p.m.StarzFri. 7:04 a.m.

The Color Purple(1985) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover. A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering years of abuse from her father and others over 40 years. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins.SundanceMon. 8 p.m.SundanceMon. 11:30 p.m.

Coming to America(1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.ParamountWed. 7:30 p.m.ParamountWed. 11 p.m.

The Commandos Strike at Dawn(1942) ★★★ Paul Muni, Anna Lee. A fisherman loves a British admiral’s daughter and flees Norway, then returns to raid Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMThur. 3 p.m.

The Commuter(2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXSun. 11 p.m.EPIXMon. 10:30 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian(2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSat. 4 p.m.

Contact(1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins.OvationSun. 9:30 p.m.OvationMon. 4 p.m.

The Cookout(2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.VH1Tues. 2 p.m.

A Cool, Dry Place(1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CinemaxMon. 8:20 a.m.

Cool Hand Luke(1967) ★★★ Paul Newman, George Kennedy. A likable Southern loner on a chain gang resists the captain and keeps trying to escape. (GP) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TCMSat. Noon

The Count of Monte Cristo(2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CinemaxSun. 3:45 a.m.

A Country Wedding(2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 2 p.m.

Couples Retreat(2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EWed. 5 p.m.EWed. 7:30 p.m.

Coyote Ugly(2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.BravoFri. 9:14 p.m.BravoFri. 11:22 p.m.

Creed II(2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXTues. 8 p.m.EPIXWed. 9:45 a.m.

Critters Attack!(2019) Tashiana Washington, Dee Wallace. A baby sitter takes kids on a hike, unaware an alien ship full of hungry critters has crash landed nearby. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.SyfyWed. 9 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee(1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreFri. 2:05 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II(1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.EncoreFri. 3:45 p.m.

The Crooked Man(2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyTues. 7 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For(2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesSun. 7 p.m.

The Curse of La Llorona(2019) ★★ Linda Cardellini, Roman Christou. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving the legendary ghost La Llorona is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOWed. 12:45 p.m.

The Cutting Edge(1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EncoreSat. 12:45 p.m.EncoreSat. 6:25 p.m.

Cyrano de Bergerac(1950) ★★★ Jose Ferrer, Mala Powers. Long-nosed Cyrano loves fair Roxane but woos her with verse for a tongue-tied friend. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.KVCRWed. 8 p.m.

D

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy Day Camp(2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCTues. 8:30 a.m.

The Dark Tower(2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCTues. 10:05 p.m.

The Darkest Minds(2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CinemaxTues. 8:33 a.m.

A Dash of Love(2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 10 p.m.

Date With Love(2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 2 a.m.

Dater’s Handbook(2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 10 p.m.

David Copperfield(1935) ★★★ W.C. Fields, Freddie Bartholomew. Dickens’ Victorian orphan drifts until he finds a friendly aunt and the girl he will marry. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TCMThur. 4:45 a.m.

Days After Your Departure(2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR)HBOTues. 9 a.m.

Dead 7(2016) Nick Carter, Carrie Keagan. A group of gunslingers must take out a horde of zombies to save a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyMon. 4 a.m.

Deadpool(2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.FreeformSun. 10 p.m.FreeformMon. 8:30 p.m.

Deadpool 2(2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs.CinemaxWed. 9:55 p.m.

Death Sentence(2007) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Garrett Hedlund. A suburban businessman becomes a vigilante after thugs kill his son during a gas station robbery. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.CinemaxSat. 4:10 a.m.

Definitely, Maybe(2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.EncoreMon. 6:06 p.m.EncoreTues. 11:58 a.m.EncoreSat. 10:56 p.m.

Déjà Vu(2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CinemaxFri. 11:40 p.m.

Deliverance(1972) ★★★★ Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds. Four Atlanta businessmen encounter unexpected terrors during a rafting trip down a raging backwoods river. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.SundanceWed. 9:30 a.m.

Delta Farce(2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CinemaxWed. 2 p.m.

Den of Thieves(2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TMCWed. 8 p.m.

Desperado(1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.StarzMon. 8:26 a.m.

Destination Tokyo(1943) ★★★ Cary Grant, John Garfield. A submarine captain handles Tokyo Bay, depth charges, a lodged bomb and a crewman’s rush appendectomy. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TCMThur. 11:45 p.m.

Destination Wedding(2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 5 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada(2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCThur. 12:45 p.m.AMCThur. 12:50 p.m.

Did You Hear About the Morgans?(2009) ★ Hugh Grant, Sarah Jessica Parker. A husband and wife get a chance to repair their crumbling marriage when, after they witness a murder, federal agents hide them in a tiny Wyoming town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.OvationWed. 11 p.m.OvationSat. 8:30 p.m.

Die Hard(1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CinemaxSun. 10:30 p.m.

The Dilemma(2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CinemaxTues. 10:20 a.m.

Dirty Dancing(1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.ParamountFri. 10 p.m.

Disaster Movie(2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXWed. 4 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home(2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.StarzWed. 1:25 p.m.

The Dogs of War(1980) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Tom Berenger. Jamie, a mercenary, is hired by a large corporation to help liberate Zangaro, a small African nation, from an iron-fisted despot. Once there, Jamie learns more about the plight of the country’s people and joins the Zangaro people’s fight. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxTues. 4:23 a.m.CinemaxFri. 6:45 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction(2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.StarzFri. 5:31 a.m.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood(1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.EncoreFri. 12:55 p.m.

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead(1991) ★★ Christina Applegate, Joanna Cassidy. With the sitter dead, a Los Angeles teen lands a job in the fashion industry to feed her siblings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxThur. 9 a.m.

Dos Caballeros de Espada(1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Ariadne Welter. Dos caballeros, padre e hijo, salvan a una mujer de su captura y al rey de su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.KWHYMon. Noon

Double Jeopardy(1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EncoreTues. 6:12 p.m.EncoreWed. 1:55 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle(1998) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis. A 20th-century San Francisco doctor rediscovers his ability to communicate with animals. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.BETTues. 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle 2(2001) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wilson. To save an endangered species, a veterinarian who can talk to animals must reintroduce a performing bear to the wild. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.NickelodeonThur. 8 p.m.NickelodeonThur. 9 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!(2008) ★★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Steve Carell. Animated. Horton the elephant’s friends and neighbors think he has gone crazy when he claims that a tiny community lives on a speck of dust. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins.EncoreSun. 11:34 p.m.

Drive Angry(2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCSun. 10:15 p.m.TMCWed. 1:40 a.m.

Drumline(2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Wed. 2:30 p.m.VH1Thur. 11 a.m.

Due Date(2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOMon. 3:55 a.m.HBOSat. 1:50 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber(1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.ParamountFri. 12:30 p.m.

Duplicity(2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.StarzTues. 7:38 a.m.

E

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Eagle Eye(2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTMon. 1:30 a.m.

Easy A(2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMTSun. 9:30 p.m.MTVFri. 4 a.m.MTVFri. 3 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands(1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.AudienceMon. 6 p.m.AudienceMon. 9 p.m.AudienceTues. Noon

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag(1997) ★★ Joe Pesci, Andy Comeau. A fellow airline passenger takes home a mobster’s bag of severed human heads by mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.CinemaxMon. 4:30 p.m.

11:55(2016) Victor Almanzar, Shirley Rumierk. After being involved in the fatal shooting of a local drug dealer, Nelson returns to the neighborhood he left years ago. When word reaches Nelson that the dealer’s brother wants revenge, Nelson tries to break the cycle of violence that defined him. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCWed. 3 p.m.

Elizabeth Harvest(2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCMon. 2 a.m.

Endless Love(2014) ★ Alex Pettyfer, Gabriella Wilde. Parental disapproval only makes two teenage lovers more reckless as they pursue their intense affair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FreeformMon. 11 a.m.

Enemy of the State(1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CinemaxSun. 1:55 p.m.

Enough(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ESat. Noon

Everybody’s Fine(2009) ★★ Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore. A widower sets out on a road trip to reconnect with each of his adult children, then he finds that their lives are far from perfect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCMon. 8 p.m.

Evil Dead(2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SyfyWed. 12:30 p.m.SyfyThur. 12:56 p.m.

Executive Suite(1954) ★★★ William Holden, June Allyson. Four VPs and a junior executive jockey for power in a company run by the founder’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMMon. 11:15 p.m.

The Eye(2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.TMCSun. 9:15 a.m.

F

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Face/Off(1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.IFCThur. 11:15 p.m.IFCFri. 8:45 a.m.

The Facts of Life(1960) ★★★ Bob Hope, Lucille Ball. Incompatible friends, taken for granted by their spouses, fall in love after having to spend time alone together. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMSun. 5:30 a.m.

Failure to Launch(2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXFri. 4:10 p.m.

Falling for You(2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkMon. 4 p.m.

Fast & Furious(2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeMon. 1:50 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious(2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeMon. 10 a.m.

Fast Color(2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXTues. 5 a.m.

Father of the Bride(1991) ★★★ Steve Martin, Diane Keaton. A harried patriarch faces separation anxiety, exorbitant costs and more as he prepares for his daughter’s wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.TBSSun. 1:15 p.m.

Father of the Bride Part II(1995) ★★ Steve Martin, Diane Keaton. A worrisome family patriarch is driven to further distraction by the simultaneous pregnancies of his wife and daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.TBSSun. 3:30 p.m.

Fences(2016) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Viola Davis. Now working as a garbage collector in 1950s Pittsburgh, a former baseball star creates tension in his family when he squashes his son’s chance to meet a college football recruiter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.BETWed. 1:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.AMCFri. 10 a.m.

50 First Dates(2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.LifetimeTues. 8 p.m.LifetimeWed. 12:01 p.m.LifetimeThur. 6 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker(2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.EFri. 6:45 p.m.ESat. NoonBravoSat. 7:50 p.m.BravoSun. 1 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Black(2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of ``Fifty Shades of Grey,’' wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.ShowtimeThur. 1:35 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey(2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.EFri. 4 p.m.EFri. 9:15 p.m.BravoSat. 5:15 p.m.BravoSat. 10:25 p.m.

The Final Cut(2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXFri. 3:30 a.m.

Finding Neverland(2004) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet. Writer J.M. Barrie befriends a widow and her four sons who inspire him to create the character Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.TMCTues. 3 p.m.TMCSat. 11:10 a.m.

The Finest Hours(2016) ★★ Chris Pine, Casey Affleck. In 1952, four members of the U.S. Coast Guard sail a lifeboat through a ferocious storm to save more than 30 sailors trapped inside the stern of the SS Pendleton. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.TNTTues. 11 a.m.

The Firm(1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.OvationMon. 7:30 p.m.OvationTues. 4 p.m.TCMFri. 5 p.m.

First Kill(2017) Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis. Un corredor de bolsa de Wall Street y su hijo presencian el asesinato de un policía corrupto mientras están de caza. Los criminales secuestran al hijo, y exigen al padre que los ayude a recuperar un dinero y esquivar a la policía, o matarán al joven. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.UNIMASSun. 10:30 a.m.KFTRSun. 1:30 p.m.UNIMASSun. 8 p.m.KFTRSun. 11 p.m.

The First Wives Club(1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.POPTues. 6:30 a.m.POPTues. 4 p.m.

Five Feet Apart(2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.ShowtimeTues. 11 a.m.ShowtimeWed. 5 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 5:45 p.m.

Five Star Final(1931) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, H.B. Warner. A sensationalistic newspaper causes tragedy for several innocent people with ruthless reporting and distorted facts. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMThur. 9:30 a.m.

Flashdance(1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.ShowtimeFri. 12:30 p.m.

Flatliners(1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCWed. 1:05 p.m.TMCSat. 3:05 p.m.

Fools Rush In(1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.OvationSat. 6 p.m.

Footloose(2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMTSun. 12:30 p.m.

Footloose(1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMTSat. 1 a.m.CMTSat. 10 p.m.

Forces of Nature(1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.KCOPSun. 5 p.m.KDOCSun. 8 p.m.

Forever in My Heart(2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSat. Noon

Forever My Girl(2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXFri. 10:50 a.m.

Forrest Gump(1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.StarzWed. 4:49 a.m.StarzWed. 3:04 p.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights(2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.EncoreWed. 6:26 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin(2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.CMTWed. Noon

Four Weddings and a Funeral(1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EncoreSat. 2:15 p.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City(2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TMCTues. 8 p.m.

Friendly Persuasion(1956) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire. Indiana Quakers disagree over their son’s desire to join the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 19 mins.TCMSun. 10 a.m.

Friends With Benefits(2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.StarzThur. 12:36 p.m.StarzThur. 4:16 p.m.

The Front Page(1931) ★★★ Adolphe Menjou, Pat O’Brien. The managing editor of a Chicago newspaper stalls his ace reporter with a story. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMMon. 9:45 a.m.

Fury(1936) ★★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Spencer Tracy. On the way to see his sweetheart a man is wrongly jailed and besieged by a lynch mob. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMFri. 9:15 a.m.

G

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Gangs of New York(2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 10 a.m.IFCTues. 3 p.m.IFCWed. 1:30 a.m.IFCWed. 10 a.m.

Gaslight(1944) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman. A Scotland Yard detective figures out why a schizoid Victorian is trying to drive his wife mad. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins.TCMSat. 3 p.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement(1947) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire. A journalist moves to New York City and poses as a Jew to experience anti-Semitism for a magazine article. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMSun. 12:30 p.m.

George Washington Slept Here(1942) ★★★ Jack Benny, Ann Sheridan. Unhandy New Yorkers move into a Pennsylvania fixer-upper bought by the wife for its history. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMWed. 3:15 p.m.

Geostorm(2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTMon. 3 p.m.TNTTues. 1 a.m.

Get Carter(2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother’s death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.CinemaxFri. 3:54 p.m.

Get On Up(2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.CinemaxSat. 2:10 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’(2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.VH1Fri. 5:20 p.m.

The Gettysburg Story(2013) Narrated by Stephen Lang. Stephen Lang narrates a cutting-edge and hi-tech history of the Civil War’s bloody, pivotal battle. (NR) 1 hr.KCETWed. 2 p.m.

Ghost(1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.EPIXSat. 8:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters(1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXWed. 8 p.m.EPIXThur. 10:30 a.m.AMCSat. 4 p.m.

Ghostbusters II(1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXWed. 9:45 p.m.AMCSat. 6:30 p.m.

Ghosts of Mississippi(1996) ★★ Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg. A Mississippi prosecutor and the widow of Medgar Evers crusade to retry a white racist for the 1963 murder of the NAACP leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SundanceMon. 5 p.m.SundanceTues. 2 p.m.

Giant(1956) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson. A cattleman and his spoiled wife watch an upstart oilman try to take over Texas. (G) 3 hrs. 21 mins.TCMSat. 7:20 a.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo(2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.StarzTues. 11:51 p.m.

Girl, Interrupted(1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ShowtimeFri. 2:45 a.m.

Girls Trip(2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.FXXWed. 7 p.m.FXXWed. 9:30 p.m.

Gladiator(2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.IFCSun. 5 p.m.IFCMon. 10:30 a.m.

Glass(2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.HBOTues. 9:10 a.m.HBOFri. 4:30 p.m.

Glory(1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXTues. 5:55 p.m.HistorySat. 7 a.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet(2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins.EncoreSun. 11:58 a.m.

Gods of Egypt(2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.SyfyWed. 6:30 p.m.SyfyThur. 3:45 p.m.

Godzilla(2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TNTWed. 10 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters(2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOMon. 6:45 p.m.HBOFri. 12:15 p.m.HBOSat. 5:40 p.m.

Gone Girl(2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins.FXXFri. 1 p.m.FXXSat. 7:30 a.m.

Good Deeds(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.VH1Sat. 5:20 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur(2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.EncoreSun. 6:24 p.m.EncoreMon. 8:37 a.m.

The Good Son(1993) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Elijah Wood. An evil child terrorizes a visiting cousin who turns for help, but no one believes him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.CinemaxTues. 2:52 a.m.

Good Will Hunting(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FreeformSat. 7:30 a.m.

A Good Woman(2004) ★★ Helen Hunt, Scarlett Johansson. A 1930s society vamp leaves New York behind for Italy, where she worms her way into the lives of vacationing newlyweds. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.HBOThur. 6 a.m.

GoodFellas(1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.IFCSun. 8:30 p.m.IFCMon. 2:30 a.m.IFCTues. 7 p.m.IFCTues. 10:15 p.m.

Goodland(2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TMCSun. 7:45 a.m.TMCMon. 5:35 a.m.

Grace Unplugged(2013) ★ AJ Michalka, James Denton. A teenage Christian singer lands a record deal with the help of her father’s ruthless former manager, but her move to Los Angeles and desire for fame lead to a crisis of faith. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXThur. 3:05 a.m.

Grandma(2015) ★★★ Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner. A misanthropic poet takes her granddaughter across Los Angeles in search of the money she needs to terminate her unwanted pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins.StarzTues. 6:17 a.m.

The Grapes of Wrath(1940) ★★★★ Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell. Poor sharecroppers the Joads leave dust bowl Oklahoma in hope of better luck in California. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TCMTues. 3:15 a.m.

Grease(1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.AMCThur. 8 p.m.AMCThur. 10:30 p.m.

Grease 2(1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.OvationSat. 11 p.m.

The Great Escape(1963) ★★★★ Steve McQueen, James Garner. A group of Allied soldiers dig a tunnel out of a Nazi prison camp, pocketfuls of dirt at a time. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins.TCMWed. 12:30 p.m.

Green Book(2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.ShowtimeThur. 7:45 p.m.

The Green Hornet(2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.StarzThur. 2:28 a.m.

The Green Mile(1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 4 p.m.BBC AmericaSun. 9:10 p.m.

Green Zone(2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.StarzMon. 4:20 a.m.

Gremlins(1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.ShowtimeMon. 8 a.m.ShowtimeSat. 8:05 a.m.

Gridiron Gang(2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EPIXTues. 10:15 p.m.

Groundhog Day(1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.ShowtimeMon. 6:15 a.m.ShowtimeSun. 4:45 a.m.

Grown Ups(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ParamountThur. 7 p.m.ParamountThur. 10 p.m.

Guadalajara es México(1975) Cornelio Reyna, Verónica Castro. Un cantante famoso regresa a Guadalajara para casarse con la muchacha a la que siempre amó. Otro pretendiente intenta raptarla. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy(2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TNTSun. 5:30 p.m.TNTMon. 5 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner(1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.KCETFri. 8 p.m.KCETSat. 4 p.m.

Gulliver’s Travels(2010) ★ Jack Black, Jason Segel. While a man is on assignment in the Bermuda Triangle, a vortex transports him to Lilliput, a magic land of little people. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.HBOFri. 10:35 a.m.

The Gunman(2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.CinemaxMon. 2:50 a.m.CinemaxSun. 12:08 p.m.

A Guy Named Joe(1943) ★★ Spencer Tracy, Irene Dunne. A bomber pilot goes to heaven and becomes guardian angel to another pilot courting his old girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs.TCMSun. 3:15 a.m.

H

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hair Wolf(2018) Kara Young, Taliah Webster. The staff at a black hair salon fends off strange monsters: white women intent on sucking the lifeblood from black culture. (NR) 12 mins.HBOTues. 4:20 a.m.

Halloween(2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxTues. 9:35 p.m.CinemaxFri. 8:30 a.m.

Hanna(2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CinemaxMon. 4:45 a.m.CinemaxThur. 12:25 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U(2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOMon. 1 p.m.

Happy Gilmore(1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.CinemaxMon. 9:30 p.m.

The Happytime Murders(2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCThur. 12:30 p.m.

The Harder They Fall(1956) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Rod Steiger. A fight promoter hires a hard-luck sportswriter to hype a simple Argentine boxer for the mob. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins.TCMWed. 7:15 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1(2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.USATues. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2(2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.USATues. 6:10 p.m.

Harvest Moon(2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 2 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding(2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 3:30 a.m.

The Harvey Girls(1946) ★★★ Judy Garland, John Hodiak. A mail-order bride stops in a frontier gambler’s town to work as a waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMSun. 8 a.m.

The Hasty Heart(1949) ★★★ Ronald Reagan, Patricia Neal. A patient and a nurse comfort a dying Scottish soldier in World War II Burma. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMWed. 11:15 a.m.

The Hate U Give(2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.CinemaxWed. 1:30 a.m.

Haunter(2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TMCWed. 11:25 a.m.TMCThur. 2:05 a.m.

Haywire(2011) ★★★ Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender. After a successful mission to free a Chinese hostage, a highly trained operative is betrayed and left for dead by someone in her own agency. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SyfyMon. 2:45 p.m.SyfyTues. 11 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You(2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ESun. 7:30 a.m.ESat. 5 p.m.

Head of State(2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.BETMon. 1:30 p.m.

The Heat(2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXXSat. 5:30 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army(2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TNTThur. 12:30 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom(2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.IFCWed. 2 p.m.IFCThur. 3:02 a.m.IFCThur. 6:45 a.m.

Hero(2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CinemaxThur. 5:30 a.m.

Hidden Figures(2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.FXSun. 4:30 p.m.

Higher Learning(1995) ★★★ Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.OvationMon. 11 p.m.OvationTues. 1:30 p.m.

The Hills Have Eyes(2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.CinemaxSat. 9:25 p.m.

His Perfect Obsession(2018) Arianne Zucker, Ali Skovbye. Allison and her daughter Abigail return to Allison’s hometown after the death of Allison’s beloved aunt. While there, they encounter Bart, a man who knew Allison when she was a teen. But Bart’s friendliness soon turns into something more sinister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 6 p.m.

Hitman(2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SyfyMon. 7 p.m.SyfyTues. 3 p.m.

Hitman: Agent 47(2015) ★ Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware. Endowed with strength, speed, stamina and intelligence, a genetically engineered assassin targets a mega-corporation that plans to unlock the secret of his past to create an army of killers even more powerful than him. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.SyfyMon. 9 p.m.SyfyTues. 5 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes(2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesThur. 9 p.m.

Hollywoodland(2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of ``Superman’’ actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.StarzMon. 6:17 a.m.

El hombre propone(1965) Roberto Cañedo, Columba Domínguez. Se narran tres historias: ``Venganza’’, ``La amenaza’’ y ``Carnaval’’, todas ellas llenas de emoción, intriga y suspenso. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

Home Alone(1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.AMCTues. 8 p.m.AMCWed. 3 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York(1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs.AMCTues. 10:30 p.m.AMCWed. 5:30 p.m.

Homefront(2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCThur. 9 p.m.IFCFri. 11:45 a.m.

Honeymoon in Vegas(1992) ★★★ James Caan, Nicolas Cage. A Las Vegas gambler wins a Hawaii fling with a private eye’s bride during a convention of Elvis impersonators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.EncoreTues. 3:32 a.m.

Horrible Bosses(2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Para Nick, Kurt y Dale, la única solución para hacer su rutina diaria más tolerable sería hacer desaparecer a sus insoportables jefes. Siguiendo el consejo de un criminal, los tres idean un enrevesado e infalible plan para librarse de ellos. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins.UNIMASSat. 6 p.m.KFTRSat. 9 p.m.

The Horse Whisperer(1998) ★★★ Robert Redford, Kristin Scott Thomas. A New Yorker takes her daughter and the girl’s horse, both traumatized in a terrible accident, to a Montana healer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins.ShowtimeFri. 7:15 a.m.

Hot Shots!(1991) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Cary Elwes. A top-gun pilot keeps up with his rival and re-creates Hollywood love scenes with his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.EncoreWed. 1:08 a.m.EncoreWed. 9:49 a.m.

Hotel Artemis(2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ShowtimeWed. 7 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania(2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.DisneySun. 10 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls(2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.ShowtimeThur. 8:30 a.m.

How High(2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.MTVMon. 9 a.m.

How High 2(2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.MTVMon. 11 a.m.

Hulk(2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.EncoreFri. 5:39 p.m.

The Human Stain(2003) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman. A respected professor tries to conceal a long-term secret after inadvertently causing a racial controversy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxFri. Noon

The Hummingbird Project(2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeWed. 11 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire(2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.POPFri. 3:39 p.m.POPSat. 12:39 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1(2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.POPFri. 7:09 p.m.POPSat. 4:09 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2(2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.POPFri. 10:09 p.m.POPSat. 7:09 p.m.

The Hunger Games(2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.POPFri. NoonPOPSat. 9 a.m.POPSat. 10 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October(1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins.ShowtimeWed. 8:45 a.m.ShowtimeWed. 6:45 p.m.ShowtimeSat. 9:50 a.m.

The Hurricane(1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.CinemaxSat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hustle(2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXWed. 11:35 p.m.

I

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang(1932) ★★★ Paul Muni, Glenda Farrell. An innocent man is sent to a prison farm, where he endures the dehumanizing effects of a cruel criminal justice system. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMThur. 1 p.m.

I Am Legend(2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.ParamountSat. 3:30 p.m.ParamountSat. 9 p.m.

I Feel Pretty(2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeTues. 5:05 a.m.

I Still See You(2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXFri. 5:05 a.m.

I, Frankenstein(2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXSat. 3:50 a.m.

I, Robot(2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CinemaxFri. 8:05 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown(2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.EncoreSun. 1:24 p.m.

Ice Station Zebra(1968) ★★ Rock Hudson, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. submarine commander races Russians to a North Pole weather station to recover a Soviet spy satellite. (G) 2 hrs. 28 mins.TCMSat. 11 p.m.

The Impossible(2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCFri. 6:05 p.m.TMCSat. 4 a.m.

In & Out(1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreMon. 2:36 p.m.

In Search of Greatness(2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.EPIXThur. 5:40 a.m.

Independence Day(1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins.ParamountSat. 8 a.m.ParamountSat. 6 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence(2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs.FXWed. 11:30 p.m.FXThur. 11 a.m.

Indiscretion of an American Wife(1953) ★★ Jennifer Jones, Montgomery Clift. A Philadelphian says goodbye to her Italian lover at the train station in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins.TCMTues. 12:45 p.m.

The Intern(2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.AMCWed. 8 p.m.AMCThur. 5:15 p.m.

Intersection(1994) ★★ Richard Gere, Sharon Stone. An architect on the brink of a car accident recalls troubles with his wife and his mistress in Vancouver, British Columbia. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.KCOPSat. 4 p.m.

Into the Wild(2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins.TMCMon. 11:30 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty(2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOFri. 8:55 a.m.

Invictus(2009) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon. Following the fall of apartheid, Nelson Mandela tries to unite his countrymen by supporting the South African rugby team’s underdog bid for the 1995 World Cup Championship. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.IFCTues. 11:55 a.m.IFCWed. 6:55 a.m.

Invincible(2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.ShowtimeThur. 3:15 p.m.

Iron Man(2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SyfySun. 5:11 p.m.

Iron Man 2(2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EPIXSat. 5:55 p.m.

Isla Para Dos(1960) Arturo de Córdova, Yolanda Varela. Un pintor casado y entrado en edad se enamora de una chica joven, que le hace sentir un amor que jamás había sentido. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

The Island(2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.HBOMon. 10:40 a.m.HBOFri. 7:40 p.m.

It’s a Great Feeling(1949) ★★ Dennis Morgan, Doris Day. Gary Cooper, Errol Flynn, Ronald Reagan, Joan Crawford and a waitress join two comedians making a movie. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMTues. 5:30 a.m.

It’s a Party(2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TMCFri. Noon

J

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jackie Brown(1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins.EncoreWed. 10:53 p.m.EncoreThur. 11:30 a.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike(1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CinemaxMon. 10 a.m.CinemaxSat. 2:43 a.m.

Jane Eyre(1971) ★★★ George C. Scott, Susannah York. Charlotte Bronte’s gothic heroine loves her moody employer, who keeps a dark secret hidden from her. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins.KVCRSat. 9:30 p.m.

Jaws(1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CinemaxMon. 12:45 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge(1987) ★ Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest. A huge white shark harasses a New England widow and her marine-biologist son in the Bahamas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CinemaxSat. 6 a.m.

Jaws 2(1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins.CinemaxWed. Noon

Jerry Maguire(1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.TMCFri. 12:30 p.m.TMCFri. 10:05 p.m.TMCSat. 5 p.m.

Jersey Girl(2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.HBOWed. 5:31 a.m.

Jetsons: The Movie(1990) ★★ Voices of Mel Blanc, Rick Dees. Animated. George Jetson learns that Spacely Sprockets is conducting unsound mining operations on a distant asteroid. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins.HBOSat. 6:11 a.m.

The Jewel of the Nile(1985) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. Mercenary Jack rescues writer Joan in the Middle East, six months after ``Romancing the Stone.’' (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.EncoreSat. 10:54 a.m.

Jigsaw(2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXTues. Noon

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape(2018) Jim Gaffigan. Comic Jim Gaffigan proves that laughter is the best medicine when he talks about a family medical crisis and other topics during his hilarious stand-up routine. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.Comedy CentralFri. 10 p.m.

John Tucker Must Die(2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.CinemaxThur. 9:45 p.m.

Julie(1956) ★★ Doris Day, Louis Jourdan. A stewardess runs for her life once she realizes her second husband killed her first. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMTues. 9 a.m.

Julius Caesar(1953) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, James Mason. Shakespeare’s Brutus, Cassius and others plot the Roman ruler’s death, but Mark Antony avenges it. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TCMSun. 10:30 p.m.

Jumanji(1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.LOGOWed. 10:55 p.m.LOGOThur. 1:30 a.m.

Jumping the Broom(2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.EncoreSat. 4:02 a.m.

Jurassic Park(1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTSun. 7 a.m.TBSSat. 1 a.m.

Jurassic Park III(2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.TNTSun. 12:45 p.m.TBSFri. 7 p.m.TBSSat. 10:02 a.m.

Just Friends(2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.BravoFri. 7:08 p.m.BravoSat. 1:30 a.m.ESat. 10 p.m.

Just Wright(2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.LifetimeMon. 6 p.m.

K

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Karate Kid Part II(1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.AMCSat. 1:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III(1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.AMCWed. 1:05 a.m.AMCWed. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid(1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCSat. 10:30 a.m.AMCSat. 10:29 p.m.

Keanu(2016) ★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele. A man and his cousin pose as ruthless gangsters to recover a stolen kitten. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TBSSun. 2 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses(2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXSat. 2 a.m.FXSat. 3 p.m.

Key Largo(1948) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson. A gangster holds a GI and others hostage in a run-down Florida Keys hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMSat. 7 p.m.

The Kid(2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXWed. 6:25 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1(2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.LOGOTues. 4:30 p.m.LOGOTues. 10:20 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2(2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.LOGOTues. 7:05 p.m.LOGOWed. 12:55 p.m.

Kill Switch(2017) Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe. A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SyfyTues. 1 p.m.SyfyWed. 2 a.m.

Killer High(2018) Kacey Rohl, Humberly González. Sabrina’s perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfySat. 3:30 a.m.

Killers(2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXWed. Noon

Killing Lincoln(2013) ★★★ Billy Campbell, Jesse Johnson. In 1865, actor John Wilkes Booth assassinates President Abraham Lincoln, changing the course of American history. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HistoryWed. 11 a.m.

Kin(2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOSun. 7:30 a.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword(2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SyfySun. 2:24 p.m.SyfySun. 10:15 p.m.

The King’s Speech(2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.TMCMon. 4 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven(2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (NR) 3 hrs. 14 mins.AudienceWed. 7 p.m.AudienceWed. 11:30 p.m.

Kings Row(1942) ★★★ Ann Sheridan, Ronald Reagan. Sin surrounds a Freudian doctor, his playboy buddy and the buddy’s girlfriend in a circa-1900 town. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TCMWed. 1 p.m.

A Kiss Before Dying(1991) ★★ Matt Dillon, Sean Young. A social climber kills a tycoon’s daughter, then marries her twin and goes to work for her father. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.CinemaxWed. 8:35 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale(2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.ShowtimeFri. 10:05 a.m.

Knowing(2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. A professor and his son obtain an encoded time-capsule document that lists every major disaster over the past 50 years and predicts a future global calamity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.EPIXThur. 3:40 p.m.

L

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life(2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.SyfyThur. 6:15 p.m.SyfyFri. 3:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider(2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.SyfyThur. 8:45 p.m.SyfyFri. 6 p.m.

Las tapatías nunca pierden(1965) Elvira Quintana, José Ángel Espinosa. Un anciano se opone a que su nieta debute como cantante y compra todos los boletos de la función de teatro. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

The Last Airbender(2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.EPIXSat. 2:15 p.m.

The Last Bridesmaid(2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 7 a.m.

The Last Castle(2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CinemaxSun. 9:22 a.m.

The Last Man(2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXTues. 6:45 a.m.

The Last Song(2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EncoreSun. 5:05 a.m.

The Last Stand(2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXThur. 1:50 p.m.

The Last Witch Hunter(2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. Kaulder, el último cazador de brujas del mundo, se enfrenta a la reina de las brujas, a quien él mismo mató y por culpa de la cual sufre la maldición de ser inmortal y ver morir a todas las personas que ama. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSat. 2 p.m.KFTRSat. 5 p.m.UNIMASSat. 8 p.m.KFTRSat. 11 p.m.

Leap Year(2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.CMTSun. 11:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde(2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.StarzThur. 8:06 a.m.StarzThur. 8:54 p.m.

LEGO DC: Batman: Family Matters(2019) Voices of Troy Baker, Alyson Stoner. Animated. Ominous notes sent to the Bat-family have the heroes racing against time to stop Red Hood, who’s gathering Gotham City’s rogues’ gallery to enact revenge on the Dark Knight. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.TOONFri. 9 a.m.

Leprechaun(1993) ★★ Warwick Davis, Jennifer Aniston. An Irish fairy escapes from a crate and goes on a gory quest for his 100 stolen gold coins. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CinemaxTues. 8 p.m.

Leprechaun: Origins(2014) Dylan ``Hornswoggle’’ Postl, Stephanie Bennett. While backpacking through Ireland, two couples discover that one of the country’s most-famous legends is terrifyingly real. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CinemaxThur. 11:15 p.m.

Level 16(2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCThur. 4:30 p.m.

Life of Brian(1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.IFCMon. 6:30 a.m.IFCTues. 4 a.m.

Life of Crime(2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes. Double-crosses and plot twists abound when a corrupt real-estate developer decides not to pay a ransom to his wife’s kidnappers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXThur. 8:45 a.m.

Life of the Party(2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxThur. 8 p.m.

Little Caesar(1930) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. An aspiring small-town criminal relocates to Chicago to hit the big time, accompanied by his buddy, but once there they find their paths taking them in drastically different directions. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins.TCMThur. 11:15 a.m.

Little Man(2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.BETMon. 6:30 p.m.BETTues. 4 p.m.

The Lone Ranger(2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.EncoreMon. 1:05 a.m.EncoreMon. 12:04 p.m.EncoreThur. 5:41 a.m.

A Lonely Place to Die(2011) ★★★★ Melissa George, Ed Speleers. Five mountaineers stumble into a vicious kidnapping scheme after they rescue a child they find buried alive in the Scottish Highlands. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCWed. 3:25 a.m.TMCThur. 6:15 p.m.

Long Shot(2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOTues. 6:50 p.m.

The Longest Ride(2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.FXFri. 9 a.m.FXSat. 7 a.m.

Lord of War(2005) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto. A relentless Interpol agent tracks an arms dealer trying to stay one step ahead of his business rivals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXSun. 8:25 a.m.

The Losers(2010) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana. Miembros del equipo de operaciones especiales buscan a quienes los traicionaron e intentan matarlos. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.UNIMASSat. 4 p.m.KFTRSat. 7 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park(1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TNTSun. 9:45 a.m.

Love & Mercy(2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces ``Pet Sounds’’ and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EPIXTues. 1:55 p.m.

Love Affair(1994) ★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. Engaged to others, a man and a woman on a plane plan to meet again three months later atop the Empire State Building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.KCETFri. 9:50 p.m.

Love and Sunshine(2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 6 p.m.

Love at First Dance(2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSat. 11 a.m.

Love in Design(2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew W. Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 6 p.m.

Love on Safari(2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 2 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow(2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 4 p.m.

Love Unleashed(2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 3 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate(2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 1 p.m.HallmarkWed. 8 p.m.

Loverboy(1989) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Kate Jackson. A Los Angeles couple’s collegiate son brings special-delivery pizza to rich older women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.OvationSun. 9:30 a.m.OvationWed. 1 a.m.OvationFri. 2 p.m.

Loving(2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.CinemaxSat. 12:05 p.m.

Lucky in Love(2014) Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A woman must adjust to her new, seemingly perfect life when her pranks on April Fools’ Day come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 4 p.m.

Lucy(2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.FXXFri. 4 p.m.FXXSat. 1:30 p.m.

Lust for Life(1956) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn. Tormented Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh meets French painter Paul Gauguin. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins.TCMTues. 10:15 p.m.

M

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ma(2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.HBOSun. 7:15 p.m.HBOWed. 9 p.m.

MacGruber(2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreThur. 9:57 a.m.EncoreFri. 2:27 a.m.

Madagascar(2005) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals must learn to survive in the wild after they wash ashore on an exotic island. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.HBOSat. 7:34 a.m.

Madame Bovary(1949) ★★★★ Jennifer Jones, Van Heflin. A woman’s unquenchable thirst for romance ultimately proves to be her undoing. Based on Gustave Flaubert’s novel. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.TCMTues. 10:45 a.m.

Made of Honor(2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.ShowtimeTues. 9:15 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 4 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion(2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.LifetimeMon. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeTues. 2:04 a.m.

Magnificent Obsession(1954) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. A guilt-stricken playboy becomes a physician to atone for his role in the death of a woman’s husband and the accident that led to her blindness. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMMon. 7:45 a.m.

Maiden(2018) Tracy Edwards. In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.StarzWed. 10:03 a.m.

Major League(1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCSun. 4:05 p.m.

Malcolm X(1992) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett. The civil-rights leader rises from criminal to crusader, undergoing a religious conversion while jailed. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 21 mins.SundanceMon. 12:30 p.m.

Maleficent(2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.TBSSun. 10:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia!(2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.EncoreSat. 8:09 p.m.

Man on a Ledge(2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. Mientras intenta convencer a un expolicía en desgracia para que baje de la cornisa de un gran edificio, una negociadora de la policía empieza a sospechar que el hombre tiene motivos ulteriores. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.KVEASat. 9 p.m.

The Man Who Invented Christmas(2017) ★★ Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer. Using real-life inspiration and his vivid imagination, author Charles Dickens brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in ``A Christmas Carol,’' forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCMon. 7:05 a.m.

Manhattan Night(2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.CinemaxThur. 4:20 p.m.

Marshall(2017) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad. Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. He teams up with lawyer Sam Friedman to defend Joseph Spell, a black chauffeur who’s employer accuses him of sexual assault and attempted murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.BETWed. 10 p.m.

The Martian(2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FXSat. 8 p.m.

Martín Fierro(1968) Alfredo Alcon, Lautaro Murúa. Basada en la obra argentina sobre las andanzas de un gaucho del siglo XIX sometido a continuas injusticias. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins.KWHYSat. 5 p.m.

Matching Hearts(2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 7 p.m.HallmarkWed. 10 p.m.HallmarkSat. 7 p.m.

Matriarch(2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXTues. 8:35 a.m.

Max Keeble’s Big Move(2001) ★★ Alex D. Linz, Larry Miller. When his parents announce they are moving, a schoolboy decides to take revenge against his tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.HBOSat. 9:57 a.m.

Me cansé de rogarle(1965) Lucha Villa, Manuel López Ochoa. Una chica tiene fama de tener mala suerte y decide olvidarse de los hombres, hasta que un charro se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.KWHYThur. Noon

Me importa poco(1960) Miguel Aceves Mejía, America Alonso. Una joven y su novio van a un pueblo a estudiar el machismo en los hombres, pero ella se termina enamorando de un ``macho’’. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

The Mechanic(2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.ShowtimeFri. 1 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection(2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXWed. 1 a.m.FXWed. 12:30 p.m.

Meet the Browns(2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETSun. 8 p.m.BETMon. 4 p.m.

Meet Wally Sparks(1997) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Debi Mazar. As the threat of cancellation looms, a TV talk show host pulls an outrageous stunt in an attempt to boost his ratings. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXTues. 3:10 a.m.

Megachurch Murder(2015) Tamala Jones, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. After the apparent suicide of her father, a suspicious teen finds evidence that points to a murder conspiracy involving those closest to her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.BETSun. 2:30 p.m.

Men in Black(1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.ParamountSat. 11 a.m.ParamountSat. 11:30 p.m.

Men in Black II(2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.ParamountSat. 1:30 p.m.ParamountSun. 2 a.m.

Middle Men(2009) ★★ Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi. A Texas businessman tries unsuccessfully to maintain a clean family life when he becomes involved with porn stars, con artists, mobsters and other assorted bottom-feeders. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXMon. 4:25 a.m.

Midnight Special(2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOSun. 9:15 a.m.HBOWed. 12:10 p.m.

Mile 22(2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.ShowtimeMon. 3:40 p.m.ShowtimeSat. 2 p.m.ShowtimeSun. 3:10 a.m.

Miracle at St. Anna(2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins.CinemaxSat. 7:30 a.m.

Misery(1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCMon. NoonTMCFri. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible(1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.SundanceSat. 3:30 p.m.SundanceSun. 1:29 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II(2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.AMCSun. 8 a.m.AMCMon. 1:42 a.m.SundanceSat. 6 p.m.SundanceSat. 10:29 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III(2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCFri. 1 p.m.AMCSat. 3 a.m.

Mississippi Burning(1988) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe. Two FBI agents face racism while investigating the disappearance of three civil rights activists in 1964 Mississippi. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.SundanceTues. 8 p.m.SundanceTues. 11 p.m.AMCWed. 9:30 a.m.

Money Train(1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCWed. 10:30 p.m.

Moneyball(2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.StarzMon. 4:43 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail(1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCMon. 8:30 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont(2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 11 a.m.

Mortal Engines(2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.HBOTues. 11:35 a.m.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones(2013) ★★ Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower. A seemingly ordinary teenager discovers that she is descended from a line of half-angel warriors called Shadowhunters, who protect humanity from evil forces. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SyfyFri. 12:31 p.m.SyfySat. 8 a.m.

mother!(2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs.EPIXSun. 2:30 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith(2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs.CinemaxSun. 4:10 p.m.CinemaxFri. 1:50 p.m.

Mr. Deeds(2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.MTVFri. 8:30 a.m.

Mr. Wonderful(1993) ★★★ Matt Dillon, Annabella Sciorra. If a man finds his ex-wife a husband, he can then put her alimony toward his bowling-alley dream. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.CinemaxThur. 10:45 a.m.

Mrs. McCutcheon(2017) Alec Golinger, Nadine Garner. Having always felt wrong in his own body, 10-year-old Tom prefers to be known as Mrs. McCutcheon. This change creates challenges at his new school, as Mrs. McCutcheon struggles to find acceptance from peers. (NR) 17 mins.TMCThur. 12:45 p.m.

Mud(2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXTues. 11:40 a.m.

A Murder in Mansfield(2017) Collier Landry. When a man was 12-years-old, his father murdered his mother and buried her under the floorboards of their home in Mansfield, Ohio. Now, he returns to face the haunting effect that his mother’s killing has had on his life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.IDSat. 9 p.m.IDSun. Noon

Murder on the Orient Express(2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.FXSun. 7:30 p.m.FXSun. 11:04 p.m.FXTues. 8 p.m.FXTues. 10:30 p.m.

Music From Another Room(1998) ★★★ Jude Law, Gretchen Mol. A young man feels fated to marry a woman who is indifferent to him and betrothed to another. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXMon. 2:40 a.m.

The Mustang(2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CinemaxMon. 6:40 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding(1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXFri. 10:10 p.m.

My Daughter’s Been Kidnapped(2020) Boti Bliss, Morgan Obenreder. A single mother races against time to save her epileptic teenage daughter from sex traffickers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 8 p.m.LifetimeMon. 12:01 p.m.LifetimeSat. 6 p.m.

My Dear Secretary(1948) ★★ Laraine Day, Kirk Douglas. A playboy novelist’s most businesslike secretary becomes his wife and literary rival. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.KVCRWed. 9:55 p.m.

My Man Godfrey(1936) ★★★ William Powell, Carole Lombard. A Park Avenue socialite on a scavenger hunt finds a ``forgotten man’’ and brings him home. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMWed. 7 p.m.

My Secret Valentine(2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 9 p.m.HallmarkTues. 8 p.m.

N

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark(2014) Director Jon Brewer profiles the life of the musician using private journals, letters and film footage provided by Maria Cole prior to her death. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.OvationThur. 3 a.m.

National Velvet(1944) ★★★★ Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor. An English girl’s dream of racing her horse in the Grand National thunders to reality with the help of a former jockey. (G) 2 hrs. 5 mins.TCMSun. 2:45 p.m.

The Natural(1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins.OvationSun. 4 p.m.OvationTues. 7:30 p.m.OvationWed. 1 p.m.

The Neighbor in the Window(2020) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jenn Lyon. When Karen, her husband Scott and their young son relocate to Washington for Scott’s job, Karen looks forward to starting a new life. However, soon after she meets Lisa, her charming neighbor, her life starts to spiral out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 2 p.m.LifetimeSun. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeMon. 2:04 a.m.LifetimeSat. 4 p.m.

Network(1976) ★★★★ Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch. A TV executive boosts her ratings with a mad anchorman who thinks he speaks for God. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TCMMon. 9 p.m.

New in Town(2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Harry Connick Jr. An ambitious executive has a life-changing experience when she accepts an assignment to restructure a manufacturing plant in a backwater town. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.EncoreFri. 9:33 p.m.EncoreSat. 7:28 a.m.

The Nice Guys(2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.CinemaxThur. 2:20 p.m.

Night and Day(1946) ★★ Cary Grant, Alexis Smith. Ivy League songwriter Cole Porter joins World War I, marries a rich British nurse and returns to Broadway. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TCMThur. 9:15 p.m.

Night at the Museum(2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.StarzWed. 5:29 p.m.StarzThur. 4:29 a.m.StarzThur. 9:44 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian(2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.BBC AmericaTues. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaTues. 10:30 p.m.

Night School(2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CinemaxWed. 11:55 p.m.

Nighthawks(2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR)ShowtimeThur. 10:30 a.m.

9 to 5(1980) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin. Three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and force him to authorize office improvements. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.EncoreThur. 11:01 p.m.EncoreFri. 5:39 a.m.EncoreFri. 12:13 p.m.

No Country for Old Men(2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.StarzTues. 12:12 p.m.StarzTues. 3:20 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool(1994) ★★★ Paul Newman, Jessica Tandy. An aging irresponsible misfit falls in love with an unhappily married younger woman. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXFri. 2:15 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool(2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXThur. 1:10 a.m.

Norbit(2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.TBSSun. Noon

A Novel Romance(2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.HallmarkSun. 9 a.m.

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story(2010) ★ Elle Fanning, Nathan Lane. A girl must save an enchanted nutcracker and its magical world from the machinations of the evil Rat King. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCMon. 11 a.m.TMCTues. 5:10 a.m.TMCThur. 1:05 p.m.

O

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Of Human Hearts(1938) ★★★ Walter Huston, James Stewart. A preacher and his wife raise an ungrateful son, up to the Civil War. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMThur. 12:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman(1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.AMCThur. 9:45 a.m.

Old School(2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCWed. 10 p.m.IFCThur. 7 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex(2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs.ShowtimeTues. 1 p.m.ShowtimeTues. 10 p.m.

On the Waterfront(1954) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint. A conscience-stricken ex-boxer stands up to a corrupt union boss after unwittingly participating in a fellow longshoreman’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMMon. 12:45 p.m.

One Foot in Heaven(1941) ★★★ Fredric March, Martha Scott. A Methodist minister and his wife raise a family through years of challenge in small-town parishes. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMMon. 1:30 p.m.

One Way Passage(1932) ★★★ William Powell, Kay Francis. A condemned man and dying woman fall in love on a ship from Hong Kong to San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins.TCMWed. 9 p.m.

The Other Woman(2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.FreeformTues. 8:30 p.m.FreeformWed. 6:30 p.m.

The Others(2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOSun. 1:30 p.m.HBOThur. 9:50 a.m.

Ouija(2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.FXXTues. 2 p.m.FXXWed. 10:30 a.m.

Our Town(1940) ★★★ William Holden, Martha Scott. A narrator relates a couple’s tale of life, love and death in New Hampshire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMMon. 3:30 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales(1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HistorySat. 1 p.m.

The Outsiders(1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.AMCMon. 10:30 p.m.AMCTues. 6 p.m.

Over the Moon in Love(2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 7 a.m.

Overboard(1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.OvationWed. 4 p.m.

Overlord(2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXSun. 7:10 p.m.EPIXMon. 12:15 p.m.

Overnight Delivery(1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.HBOMon. 5:35 a.m.

P

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pain & Gain(2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TNTWed. 5:15 p.m.

Palm Swings(2017) Sugar Lyn Beard, Tia Carrere. After moving to Palm Springs, a young married couple are surprised to learn that neighbors are swingers. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCTues. 2 a.m.

Panic Room(2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.OvationSun. 7 p.m.OvationMon. 1:30 p.m.

Papillon(1973) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman. Safecracker Henri ``The Butterfly’’ Charriere tries to escape from Devil’s Island with counterfeiter Louis Dega. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins.TCMSat. 2:15 a.m.

Paranormal Activity(2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.KEYTSat. 9 a.m.KCOPMon. Noon

Paranormal Activity 2(2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXMon. 5:10 p.m.

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension(2015) ★ Chris J. Murray, Brit Shaw. The discovery of an old and mysterious camcorder leads to supernatural terror in a couple’s new home. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.KDOCSat. 1 p.m.

Patrulla de valientes(1966) Alberto Vázquez, Rosa María Vázquez. El dueño de una hacienda trata de educar a su hijo como guardabosques, pero el asunto no le interesa al hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

Paul Blart: Mall Cop(2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FreeformTues. Noon

Pavarotti(2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.ShowtimeTues. 4:50 p.m.

Paycheck(2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TMCTues. 11:40 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married(1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ShowtimeThur. 5 p.m.

Peppermint(2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.ShowtimeWed. 3:15 a.m.ShowtimeSat. 7:15 p.m.

Peregrina(1974) Antonio Aguilar, Sasha Montenegro. La historia del amorío entre una periodista americana y un oficial mexicano. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYWed. Noon

A Perfect Getaway(2009) ★★ Steve Zahn, Timothy Olyphant. Newlyweds find terror in paradise when they encounter other hikers who claim that some tourists were found brutally murdered. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreFri. 4 a.m.

Pet Sematary(1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EncoreWed. 8:04 a.m.

Pet Sematary(2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXMon. 6:45 p.m.

Peyton Place(1957) ★★★ Lana Turner, Hope Lange. The secret life of a small New England community is revealed in this adaptation of Grace Metalious’ novel. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.

Phantom(2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeTues. 7:15 p.m.

Phenomenon(1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ShowtimeSat. 6 a.m.

Phil(2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCMon. 9:45 p.m.TMCThur. 11 a.m.TMCFri. 4:35 a.m.

Picture Perfect(1997) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Jay Mohr. An advertising executive asks a young man to pose as her fiance so that she will be eligible for a promotion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOFri. 6:05 a.m.

Piranha DD(2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.SyfyWed. 4 a.m.SyfyWed. 11 a.m.

Pitch Perfect(2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.FreeformFri. 6 p.m.FreeformSat. 2:40 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2(2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FreeformFri. 8:30 p.m.FreeformSat. 5:20 p.m.

Pixels(2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Acción en vivo/animada. Un mecánico de televisión, un criminal y un teórico de la conspiración, todos ellos amigos del presidente y antiguos jugadores de élite de videojuegos, son reclutados por el presidente para ayudar a salvar al país. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 12:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 3:30 p.m.

Planet Terror(2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.SyfyThur. 11:30 a.m.

The Pledge(2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CinemaxTues. 11:25 p.m.

Poetic Justice(1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.VH1Fri. 8 p.m.VH1Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Point Break(2015) ★★ Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTWed. 3 p.m.

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story(2020) Nia Vardalos, Mike Dopud. Stacey Castor weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss, David. But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 4 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure(1972) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine. A clergyman leads survivors of a capsized luxury liner through the ship’s innards to its highest point. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins.IFCSun. 7:45 a.m.IFCTues. 6:55 a.m.

Predators(2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. En un planeta extraterrestre, un mercenario y su banda de combatientes luchan para sobrevivir en contra de la arremetida de unos temidos guerreros que están cazándolos por deporte. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.UNIMASSun. 4 p.m.KFTRSun. 7 p.m.IFCSat. 6:30 p.m.IFCSat. 10:29 p.m.

Pretty in Pink(1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FreeformWed. 11:30 a.m.FreeformWed. Noon

Pretty Woman(1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ParamountFri. 7 p.m.ParamountSat. 12:30 p.m.

Pride(2007) ★★ Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia’s roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.CinemaxSat. 10:15 a.m.

Pride & Prejudice(2005) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen. A convoluted courtship begins between a young woman and the handsome friend of a wealthy bachelor. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins.EncoreSat. 4:15 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice(1940) ★★★ Greer Garson, Laurence Olivier. The arrival of wealthy bachelors in town causes an uproar when families with single daughters aggressively seek engagements, including the Bennet family, with five eligible daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMThur. 2:30 a.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies(2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.SyfyFri. 10 p.m.

Pride of the Marines(1945) ★★★ John Garfield, Eleanor Parker. Blinded on Guadalcanal, war hero Al Schmid comes home unsure about his wife and future. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins.TCMFri. 2:15 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time(2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.EncoreThur. 1:32 a.m.EncoreThur. 6:01 p.m.

Prisoners(2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.HBOTues. 1:45 a.m.

The Prodigy(2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXTues. 1:35 a.m.

Project Ithaca(2019) James Gallanders, Deragh Campbell. Five strangers awaken to find themselves trapped aboard an alien spaceship that seems to be harnessing their terror to power the ship. They begin to understand that these species have been abducting humans for decades and possibly centuries. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.TMCWed. 4:30 p.m.

The Proposal(2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXFri. 7:30 p.m.FXSat. 5:30 p.m.

Proud Mary(2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.FXXWed. 5 p.m.FXXThur. 3 p.m.FXXSat. 3:30 p.m.

The Punisher(2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ShowtimeWed. 1 a.m.

The Purge(2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.IFCThur. 11:30 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

¡Quiero Vivir Mi Vida!(1972) Rodolfo de Anda, Angélica María. Un joven no quiere casarse con la rica mujer que le elige su padre pues se ha enamorado de una bella joven. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

A Quiet Place(2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXMon. 8:30 p.m.EPIXTues. 10:10 a.m.

R

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Rachel, Rachel(1968) ★★★ Joanne Woodward, James Olson. A schoolteacher faces approaching middle age while caring for her mother in Connecticut. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMFri. 1 p.m.

Raintree County(1957) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor. A New Orleans belle lures a man away from his sweetheart and into marriage during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 48 mins.TCMMon. 4:45 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II(1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AMCMon. 1 p.m.AMCTues. 12:30 p.m.

Rampage(2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CinemaxSun. 6:10 p.m.CinemaxWed. 10:10 a.m.

Ratchet & Clank(2016) ★★ Voices of Paul Giamatti, John Goodman. Animada. Ratchet, un joven mecánico, y Clanck, un robot con alma y muy inteligente, intentan impedir que el malvado alienígena Drek lleve a cabo su plan de destruir por completo el planeta Tenemule. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.KVEASat. Noon

Ray(2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.BETWed. 5:30 p.m.

Ready Player One(2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.CinemaxSun. 11:35 a.m.

Realive(2016) Tom Hughes, Charlotte Le Bon. A man who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer decides to freeze his body, hoping that time will provide a cure for his death sentence. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.SyfyFri. 3:04 a.m.

The Recruit(2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.HBOTues. 7 a.m.

Red Eye(2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.HBOSun. 4:49 a.m.

Red Riding Hood(2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOWed. 10:30 a.m.

Redcon-1(2018) Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo. After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.TMCSat. 9 p.m.TMCSun. 12:45 p.m.

Redemption(2012) Barry Corbin, Margot Kidder. A grieving sheriff buries his daughter, then learns that a man has been robbing graves. He is forced to examine his beliefs on mercy, justice and redemption as he tracks him down. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCThur. 9:15 a.m.

Rescue Dawn(2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.CinemaxTues. 5:50 p.m.

The Revenant(2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins.FXXSun. 8:30 a.m.

The Ringer(2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Brian Cox. Special Olympians train a man, who is pretending to be mentally impaired, to go toe-to-toe with the hated champion of the games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOWed. 8:50 a.m.

Rings(2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.SyfySat. 11 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes(2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOThur. 1:10 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story(2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins.AXSSat. 7 a.m.

Road House(1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.AMCMon. 8 p.m.AMCTues. 3:30 p.m.

Road to Perdition(2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 1:30 p.m.BBC AmericaMon. 1:10 a.m.SundanceTues. 11:30 a.m.SundanceWed. 2 a.m.

Robots(2005) ★★★ Voices of Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry. Animated. A robot leads a revolution against a corporate bigwig who wants to send older-model cyborgs to the scrap heap. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreSun. 6:08 a.m.

Rocketeer(1991) ★★★ Bill Campbell, Jennifer Connelly. A test pilot turns superhero in 1938 Hollywood with a Nazi-coveted rocket backpack designed by Howard Hughes. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.TMCSun. 6 p.m.

Rocky(1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.AMCMon. 3 p.m.AMCTues. 10:30 a.m.

Rocky II(1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.AMCMon. 5:30 p.m.AMCTues. 1 p.m.

Roll Bounce(2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.VH1Wed. Noon

Romance on the High Seas(1948) ★★ Jack Carson, Janis Paige. A man hires a private eye to watch his wife on a cruise, but the wife sends an impostor. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMTues. 7 a.m.

Romancing the Stone(1984) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A mousy novelist goes to Colombia for her sister and joins a mercenary on a treasure hunt. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EncoreSat. 9:06 a.m.

Romeo Must Die(2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. Han quiere vengar la muerte de su hermano, miembro de una pandilla asiática que le disputaba el control del puerto de Oakland a los gánsters afroamericanos. Pero todo se complica cuando conoce a Trish, dado que ambos pertenecen a bandos opuestos. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.KVEASat. 7 p.m.VH1Fri. 2:40 p.m.VH1Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Rooted in Peace(2015) Filmmaker Greg Reitman uses his past experiences in war zones to educate people on how to stop the cycle of war and violence. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.KVCRMon. 7 p.m.

Rosewood(1997) ★★★ Jon Voight, Ving Rhames. Spurred by a white woman’s lie, vigilantes destroy a black Florida town and slay inhabitants in 1923. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins.SundanceTues. 5 p.m.SundanceWed. Noon

Rudy(1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.IFCTues. 9:25 a.m.

Rumor Has It ...(2005) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner. A woman sets out to find the truth after learning that the movie ``The Graduate’’ may have been based on her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.FreeformFri. NoonFreeformFri. 2 p.m.

Run the Race(2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXMon. 8:45 a.m.

Runaway Bride(1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.TBSSun. 10:45 a.m.

Rush Hour(1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sun. 3:30 p.m.Comedy CentralSat. 8 p.m.

Rush Hour 3(2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.VH1Sun. 5:45 p.m.Comedy CentralSat. 5:50 p.m.Comedy CentralSat. 10:15 p.m.

Rust Creek(2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCFri. 8:05 a.m.

S

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Sandlot(1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.MLBMon. 6 p.m.

The Sandpiper(1965) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. A free-spirited artist, who lives near California’s Big Sur, meets the administrator of the parochial school that her young son attends and lures the cleric away from his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins.TCMMon. 2:45 a.m.

Savages(2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.CinemaxTues. 1:50 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan(1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.IFCSun. 10:15 a.m.BBC AmericaWed. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaThur. Noon

Scent of a Woman(1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.EncoreTues. 3:31 p.m.EncoreWed. 11:16 a.m.

The Scorpion King(2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.TBSSat. 3:45 a.m.

Searching(2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.StarzTues. 4:31 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient(2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 9 p.m.

Selfie From Hell(2018) Alyson Walker, Tony Giroux. A woman scours the internet for information after her cousin comes down with a mysterious illness. She uncovers a dark secret found only on the deep web. (R) 1 hr. 13 mins.TMCThur. 3 p.m.

Serendipity(2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreFri. 8 p.m.EncoreSat. 2:29 a.m.EncoreSat. 12:42 p.m.

Sergeant York(1941) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. A Tennessean becomes one of World War I’s most decorated heroes by single-handedly capturing a German position. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TCMFri. 6:45 a.m.

17 Again(2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.FreeformSat. NoonFreeformSat. 12:35 p.m.

Sex and the City(2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.LifetimeThur. 8 p.m.LifetimeFri. 12:01 p.m.

Shaft(2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.HBOSat. 8 p.m.HBOSun. Noon

Shakespeare in Love(1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.TMCTues. 12:55 p.m.TMCFri. 8 p.m.TMCSat. 1 p.m.

The Shallows(2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.FXMon. 10:30 a.m.FXTues. 7:30 a.m.

The Shape of Water(2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.FXSun. 11:30 a.m.FXFri. NoonFXSat. 10 a.m.

Shazam!(2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOWed. 2:05 p.m.HBOSat. 1:25 p.m.

She Made Them Do It(2012) Jenna Dewan Tatum, Mackenzie Phillips. Convicted of murder, Sarah Pender escapes from prison and becomes a most-wanted fugitive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. Noon

She’s the Man(2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxThur. 7:10 a.m.

Shoot ‘Em Up(2007) ★★ Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. El señor Smith, un hombre duro y amargado, acepta proteger a un bebé al que ha ayudado a nacer en medio de un tiroteo. Él no sabe que el niño es el objetivo de una extraña banda de criminales que tiene la misión de asesinarlo. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.UNIMASSun. 2:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 5:30 p.m.

Shrek(2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.NickelodeonFri. 5 p.m.NickelodeonSat. Noon

Sideways(2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.EncoreWed. 5:50 p.m.EncoreThur. 3:31 a.m.EncoreThur. 2:07 p.m.EncoreSun. 12:52 p.m.

Signs(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxThur. 3:40 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs(1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.OvationFri. 6 p.m.OvationSat. 1:30 p.m.

Silver Lake(2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceThur. 2 p.m.AudienceThur. 7:30 p.m.AudienceFri. Noon

The Simpsons Movie(2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.FXXThur. 10 p.m.FXXFri. Noon

Sinbad of the Seven Seas(1989) ★ Lou Ferrigno, John Steiner. The muscular hero seeks five jewels in exotic places, including the Amazon and an isle of the dead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CinemaxWed. 7 a.m.

Sister of the Bride(2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 2 p.m.

Sisters(2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.FXXMon. 1:30 p.m.FXXTues. 11:30 a.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow(2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CinemaxThur. 1:50 a.m.

Sleepless(2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BETWed. 11 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle(1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.SundanceThur. 10:30 a.m.SundanceFri. 2 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow(1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.OvationSun. 1:30 p.m.OvationFri. 8:30 p.m.OvationSat. 11 a.m.

Sniper 3(2004) Tom Berenger, Denis Arndt. Hired to kill a suspected terrorist, a sniper learns his target is an old friend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCMon. 1 p.m.TMCThur. 3:45 a.m.

The Snowman(2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to ``The Snowman Killer,’' an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.FXXWed. 2:30 p.m.FXXThur. 9:30 a.m.

Solace(2015) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell. A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.SyfySun. 12:08 p.m.SyfyMon. 8:30 a.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful(1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXFri. 12:40 p.m.

Somebody Up There Likes Me(1956) ★★★ Paul Newman, Pier Angeli. A youth turns his rebellious nature into a successful ring career in this fact-based portrait of boxer Rocky Graziano. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMWed. 3:30 a.m.

Something Borrowed(2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.CinemaxWed. 6:05 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give(2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.POPWed. 4 p.m.POPWed. 8 p.m.EPIXFri. 5:50 p.m.

Somewhere in Time(1980) ★★ Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour. A playwright uses self-hypnosis to find the actress whose vintage portrait hangs in a grand hotel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.TMCSun. 2:20 p.m.TMCSat. 12:30 p.m.

Space Jam(1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.NickelodeonTues. 7 p.m.

Spectre(2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins.FXXThur. NoonFXXFri. 10 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.StarzTues. 2:18 a.m.StarzTues. 9:45 a.m.StarzTues. 6:48 p.m.

Splash(1984) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah. A produce supplier finds love in New York with the mermaid he met as a boy on Cape Cod. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.FreeformThur. 11 a.m.

Split(2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXMon. 12:30 p.m.FXTues. 10 a.m.

Spotlight(2015) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton. Journalists from The Boston Globe investigate a cover-up of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.ShowtimeMon. 4 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 5 a.m.

The Spy Next Door(2010) ★ Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. A CIA operative must protect his girlfriend’s children from a Russian terrorist after one kid mistakenly downloads a top-secret formula. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXSat. 12:40 p.m.

Stagecoach(1939) ★★★★ John Wayne, Claire Trevor. An outlaw, a prostitute, a drunken doctor and assorted others go through Indian country. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMMon. 5 p.m.

Stan & Ollie(2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreTues. 1:52 a.m.EncoreTues. 10:18 a.m.

Stand Up Guys(2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.FXWed. 7 a.m.

A Star Is Born(1937) ★★★★ Janet Gaynor, Fredric March. A matinee idol turns to alcohol when his wife’s acting career starts to take off and his own popularity begins to dwindle. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.TCMMon. 11:30 a.m.

A Star Is Born(1954) ★★★★ Judy Garland, James Mason. A Hollywood star drinks away his career, as his singer wife becomes famous. (PG) 2 hrs. 34 mins.TCMSun. 7:15 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond(2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SyfySun. 9:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan(1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.EPIXFri. 8:50 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock(1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXSat. 2 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country(1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXSun. 3 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture(1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins.EPIXThur. 5:45 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back(1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TNTSun. 2:45 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens(2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.TBSSat. 3:02 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace(1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins.TBSSat. 12:02 p.m.

Stardust(2007) ★★★ Claire Danes, Charlie Cox. To win the heart of his beloved, a young man ventures into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.ShowtimeTues. 7 a.m.

Steel Magnolias(2012) Queen Latifah, Phylicia Rashad. Six Louisiana women gather at a beauty salon for their daily dose of female bonding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMTThur. 10 p.m.CMTFri. 7 p.m.

Stepmom(1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMTFri. 1 a.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story(2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 10:10 p.m.LifetimeSun. 2:11 a.m.

The Story of Us(1999) ★★ Bruce Willis, Michelle Pfeiffer. While their children are away at summer camp, a married couple try to remember why they fell in love. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.OvationSun. 11:30 a.m.OvationFri. 11 p.m.OvationSat. 9 a.m.

The Story of Us(2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 8 p.m.

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers(1946) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin. Martha and her husband, who saw her kill her aunt, fear a childhood friend saw her too. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins.TCMTues. 1:15 a.m.

Strike Up the Band(1940) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland. A drummer and his singer girlfriend form a high-school swing band for a radio contest. (NR) 2 hrs.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

Stronger(2017) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany. Jeff Bauman loses both of his legs when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. With unwavering support from his family and girlfriend, Bauman embarks on a long and heroic journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.EPIXWed. 12:20 p.m.

The Subject Was Roses(1968) ★★★ Patricia Neal, Jack Albertson. Bickering parents welcome their son home from World War II. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins.TCMWed. 9:15 a.m.

Sucker Punch(2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.HBOSun. 11:10 a.m.HBOFri. Noon

Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams(1973) ★★★ Joanne Woodward, Martin Balsam. A Manhattan couple with a gay son and an empty life go to France after the wife’s mother dies. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMFri. 11 a.m.

Superbad(2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EWed. 2:30 p.m.EWed. 11 p.m.

Superfly(2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.StarzThur. 1:23 p.m.StarzFri. 2:38 a.m.

Surf’s Up(2007) ★★★ Voices of Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges. Animated. Followed by a documentary film crew, a teenage penguin heads to Pen Gu Island for his first professional surfing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.NickelodeonMon. 7 p.m.

Surprised by Love(2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 1 p.m.

Suspect Zero(2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.CinemaxFri. 12:45 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama(2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.FreeformTues. 6 p.m.FreeformWed. 1:30 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart(2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR)HallmarkSat. 9 a.m.

T

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Take(2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.HBOWed. 2:20 a.m.

Taken 3(2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.FXMon. 8 p.m.FXMon. 10:30 p.m.UNIMASSun. 6 p.m.KFTRSun. 9 p.m.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 2 a.m.

The Tale of Despereaux(2008) ★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Dustin Hoffman. Animated. In the faraway kingdom of Dor, a misfit mouse must find his inner knight in order to rescue a kidnapped princess. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins.EncoreSun. 8:46 a.m.

A Tale of Two Cities(1935) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Elizabeth Allan. Dickens’ Madame Defarge knits, the Bastille falls, and a London lawyer makes a great sacrifice for love. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TCMThur. 7:15 a.m.

Tammy(2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTSun. 7 p.m.

Tangled(2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EncoreSun. 2:57 p.m.

Team America: World Police(2004) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Puppet commandos protect the planet from fiendish terrorists and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CinemaxSun. 2:07 a.m.

Ted(2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.FXFri. 2:30 p.m.FXFri. 11 p.m.

Ted 2(2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXFri. 5 p.m.FXSat. 12:30 p.m.

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo(2006) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. Five superheroes search for a Japanese criminal after a high-tech ninja attack. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TOONSat. 6 p.m.

Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities(2017) The history of black colleges and universities in America, which have educated the architects of freedom movements and cultivated leaders in every field. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KPBSSat. 9 p.m.KPBSSun. 2 a.m.

10 Things I Hate About You(1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.FreeformSat. 10:30 a.m.FreeformSun. Noon

10,000 B.C.(2008) ★★ Steven Strait, Camilla Belle. A young mammoth-hunter leads a small band of tribesmen on a journey to the ends of the Earth on a mission to save his beloved from her warlord kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.SyfyThur. 1:30 p.m.SyfyFri. 12:45 p.m.

Teresa(1951) ★★★ Pier Angeli, John Ericson. A World War II veteran and his Italian bride live uneasily with his parents in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMWed. 5:30 a.m.

Terminator Genisys(2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FXMon. 5:30 p.m.FXTues. 3 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation(1995) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey. Psycho Leatherface and his gruesome clan terrorize a high-schooler who loses her way the night of her prom. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXMon. 2:05 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D(2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXMon. 3:35 p.m.

Them That Follow(2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeSat. 10 p.m.

Thief(1981) ★★ James Caan, Tuesday Weld. A safecracker runs into trouble with the mob when he wants to quit after one last heist. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CinemaxTues. 12:47 p.m.

The Thing About Harry(2020) Jake Borelli, Niko Terho. Sam is a young gay man who’s forced to share a car ride with Harry -- a popular jock who was his enemy in high school. But things take an unexpected turn when Sam learns that Harry has come out, opening the door for a potential romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.FreeformSat. 8 p.m.FreeformSat. 10 p.m.

Think Like a Man(2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.VH1Sat. 11 p.m.

The Third Man(1949) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Visiting postwar Vienna, a writer of pulp Westerns probes the suspicious death of an old friend. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMSat. 1 p.m.

13 Going on 30(2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.StarzWed. 11:44 a.m.StarzWed. 7:20 p.m.

This Means War(2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.AMCFri. 1 a.m.AMCFri. 4 p.m.

Thor(2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok(2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TNTSun. 8 p.m.TNTMon. 7:30 p.m.

A Thousand Words(2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.HBOWed. 7:15 a.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(2017) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. After a 50-year-old woman’s daughter is murdered, she confronts the police in her town, using the billboards on the outskirts of town to begin a smear campaign against them. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXSun. 2 p.m.FXSat. 11 p.m.

The Three Musketeers(2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeThur. 6:30 a.m.

Three O’Clock High(1987) ★★ Casey Siemaszko, Anne Ryan. A bully challenges a California high-school student to a 3 o’clock fight in the parking lot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreTues. 5:11 a.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part(2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETThur. 5 p.m.BETFri. 3 p.m.

The Time Machine(2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. Un profesor es impulsado 800,000 años en el futuro por un invento que se mueve de aquí para allá en el tiempo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.UNIMASSat. 10 a.m.KFTRSat. 1 p.m.UNIMASSat. 10 p.m.KFTRSun. 1 a.m.

Timeline(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.TMCMon. 6 p.m.

Titanic(1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins.AMCFri. 6 p.m.AMCFri. 10:30 p.m.

To Be or Not to Be(1942) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Jack Benny. Joseph and his acting troupe must confuse the Nazis and stop Professor Siletsky from handing over a list of Polish resistance members. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar(1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.OvationWed. 6 p.m.OvationThur. 1:30 p.m.

Tolkien(2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels ``The Hobbit’’ and ``The Lord of the Rings.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.HBOThur. 2:10 a.m.

Top Gun(1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.CMTWed. 7 p.m.CMTThur. 1:30 a.m.

Toy Story 3(2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins.EncoreSun. 8 p.m.EncoreMon. 6:52 a.m.

Traffic(2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins.CinemaxFri. 4:16 a.m.

Traficantes por ambición(1989) Sergio Goyri, Rodolfo de Anda. Dos amigos viajan por el mundo en busca de aventura, pero la ambición los ciega y se ven envueltos en negocios ilegales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

Training Day(2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs.BETSat. 11 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction(2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.FXWed. 8 p.m.FXThur. 4:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon(2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins.EPIXSun. 10:30 a.m.

The Transporter(2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.SyfyTues. 7 p.m.SyfyWed. 4:30 p.m.

The Tree of Life(2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.CinemaxTues. 6:10 a.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell(2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SyfyMon. 10:45 a.m.SyfyTues. 2:03 a.m.

Triángulo(1971) Claudio Brook, Norma Lazareno. Líos familiares y persecuciones por investigadores y agentes policíacos conforman esta historia de una peculiar familia. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

Troy(2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins.CMTWed. 9:30 p.m.

True Grit(1969) ★★★ John Wayne, Glen Campbell. One-eyed Marshal ``Rooster’’ Cogburn and a Texas Ranger help a girl find her father’s killer. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TCMMon. 6:45 p.m.

Tucked(2018) Derren Nesbitt, Jordan Stephens. A veteran drag queen with a terminal illness begins a new friendship with a younger man and cleans up unfinished business with his estranged daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCMon. 2:35 p.m.

Tupac: Resurrection(2003) ★★★ Interviews, home movies and photographs illustrate the life of rapper/actor Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCThur. 10 p.m.

Turistas(2006) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Melissa George. Travelers stumble onto a terrifying secret after becoming stranded in the Brazilian jungle. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.CinemaxTues. 12:15 p.m.CinemaxSat. 7:50 p.m.

21 Jump Street(2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.FreeformMon. 6 p.m.FreeformTues. 2 p.m.

27 Dresses(2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.MTVFri. 6 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1(2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FreeformSun. 4:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FreeformSun. 7:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse(2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FreeformSun. 1:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon(2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FreeformSun. 10:30 a.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FreeformSun. 7:30 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ShowtimeMon. Noon

2 Guns(2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTSat. 9:45 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself(2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.BETSun. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail(2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.LifetimeMon. 8 p.m.LifetimeTues. 12:01 p.m.

U

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Ugly Truth(2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.LifetimeTues. 6 p.m.

Uncle Drew(2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CinemaxThur. 6:15 p.m.

Underworld(2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.IFCSat. 2 p.m.IFCSun. 12:59 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening(2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.StarzMon. 9:17 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars(2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SyfyTues. 9 p.m.SyfyWed. 2:30 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution(2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCSat. 11:30 a.m.IFCSun. 3:29 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans(2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.IFCSat. 4:30 p.m.

An Unfinished Life(2005) ★★ Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman. Old wounds get a chance to heal when a Wyoming rancher shelters his abused daughter-in-law and her child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.StarzWed. 10:46 p.m.

Unforgiven(1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HistorySat. 10 a.m.

Unknown(2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.HBOTues. 1:45 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy(2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkMon. 8 p.m.

Unthinkable(2010) ★★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Carrie-Anne Moss. An interrogator uses torture to force a terrorist to reveal the locations of three nuclear bombs. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreWed. 4:49 a.m.

The Upside(2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ShowtimeWed. 1 p.m.ShowtimeWed. 10 p.m.

Urban Cowboy(1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.CMTFri. 10 p.m.CMTSat. 7 p.m.

V

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The V.I.P.s(1963) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. Very important people must wait in a London airport. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins.TCMSat. 10:45 a.m.

Vagabundo en la Lluvia(1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Ana Luisa Peluffo. Al llegar de una fiesta, una mujer encuentra a un vagabundo en su casa, pero sobrevive con la ayuda de su mejor amiga. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

Valentine Ever After(2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 5 p.m.HallmarkWed. 6 p.m.

A Valentine’s Match(2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 3 p.m.HallmarkFri. 8 p.m.

Valkyrie(2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOMon. 7:05 a.m.HBOThur. 8 p.m.

Van Helsing(2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOMon. 2:40 p.m.HBOThur. 7:35 a.m.

Vault(2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXWed. 8:05 a.m.

Vertical Limit(2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.EncoreTues. 11:01 p.m.EncoreWed. 3:43 p.m.

View From the Top(2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.StarzWed. 2:31 a.m.

A Violent Separation(2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TMCWed. 6 p.m.

The Visit(2015) ★★ Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould. A teen and her younger brother discover a shocking secret about their seemingly charming grandparents while staying at their remote Pennsylvania farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXXTues. 4 p.m.FXXWed. 12:30 p.m.

Vive Como Sea(1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. La trama gira en torno a una familia en la que todos quieren vivir como sea sin importar a quien podrían perjudicar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

The Vow(2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.StarzThur. 11:36 a.m.StarzThur. 10:32 p.m.StarzFri. 10:44 a.m.

Voyage in Italy(1953) ★★★ Ingrid Bergman, George Sanders. An English couple on the verge of divorce go to Naples and see a miracle. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.KVCRSat. 8 p.m.

W

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Walk to Remember(2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.FreeformThur. 6 p.m.

Walking Tall(2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.StarzTues. 10:23 p.m.

Walking the Dog(2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkTues. 10 p.m.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit(2005) ★★★ Voices of Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes. Animated. Pest controllers Wallace and Gromit must save the day when a vegetable-munching beast ravages town gardens. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins.HBOSat. 4:46 a.m.

Warcraft(2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.FXWed. 10 a.m.FXThur. 7:30 a.m.

WarGames(1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, ``Global Thermonuclear War.’' (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.AXSWed. 6 p.m.AXSWed. 8:45 p.m.AXSThur. 2:15 p.m.

Warrior(2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.EPIXSun. 4:50 p.m.

Watchmen(2009) ★★ Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman. After his former colleague is murdered, a masked vigilante uncovers a plot to discredit and destroy the world’s superheroes. (R) 2 hrs. 43 mins.IFCWed. 6:30 p.m.IFCThur. 3:30 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2(1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCWed. 9:50 a.m.TMCSat. 6 a.m.

We Belong Together(2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.BETThur. 8 p.m.BETFri. 5:30 p.m.

We Die Young(2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXSat. 5:25 a.m.

Wedding Crashers(2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins.ESat. 7:30 p.m.

The Wedding Guest(2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.ShowtimeWed. 5 p.m.ShowtimeThur. 4:45 a.m.

The Wedding Planner(2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.POPTues. 6:30 p.m.POPTues. 9:31 p.m.

The Wedding Singer(1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 2:15 p.m.MTVFri. 10:30 a.m.MTVFri. 5:08 p.m.

Wedding Swingers(2018) Michael Nathanson, Charlbi Dean Kriek. A TV producer invites his old college friends to a destination wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCTues. 3:35 a.m.TMCSat. 2:15 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins(2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EncoreMon. 4:09 p.m.EncoreTues. 8:22 a.m.

What Dreams May Come(1998) ★★ Robin Williams, Cuba Gooding Jr. A man explores a lush, vivid afterlife and tries to reunite with his beloved wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TMCMon. 9 a.m.TMCThur. 7 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas(2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.FreeformThur. Noon

What Men Want(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXSat. 10:40 a.m.EPIXSat. Noon

What to Expect When You’re Expecting(2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ESun. 6 a.m.ESun. 10 p.m.ESat. 2:30 p.m.

What We Do in the Shadows(2014) ★★★ Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.FXMon. 7 a.m.FXTues. 1 a.m.

When Worlds Collide(1951) ★★★ Richard Derr, Barbara Rush. A pilot, his girlfriend and lottery winners escape by rocket to another planet before a star hits Earth. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

White Boy(2017) In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.EncoreWed. 2:35 a.m.

White Chicks(2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.BETMon. 9 p.m.BETTues. 6:30 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump(1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Tues. 11:30 a.m.VH1Sat. 1 a.m.

White Oleander(2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.CinemaxFri. 2:25 a.m.

Whitney Houston: Everlasting Voice(2016) The singer’s life from her chart-topping hits in the 1980s and 1990s to her turbulent marriage to Bobby Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.OvationTues. 4 a.m.

The Whole Truth(2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SyfyMon. 12:45 p.m.SyfyTues. 9 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too?(2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXFri. 6:45 a.m.

Wild Hogs(2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.CinemaxMon. 11:05 p.m.

Wildlife(2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCSat. 9 a.m.TMCSun. 4:25 a.m.

Wildling(2018) Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif. After a childhood in captivity under the care of a man who taught her to fear the outside world, a young woman sees her new freedom shattered by a series of unsettling events. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ShowtimeThur. Noon

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet(1996) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes. Twentieth-century teenagers fall in love, despite feuding families, in an update of the classic tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EncoreSun. 3:02 a.m.

Winchester(2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCSat. 7:20 p.m.

The Wind(2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.ShowtimeThur. 1:35 p.m.

Windtalkers(2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.TMCSun. 8 p.m.

Winnie the Pooh(2011) ★★★ Voices of Jim Cummings, Bud Luckey. Animated. Owl mistakenly misleads Pooh and friends into believing that Christopher Robin has been abducted. (G) 1 hr. 9 mins.EncoreSun. 7:40 a.m.

The Wolverine(2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTSun. 10:45 p.m.TNTMon. 10:15 p.m.

Wonder(2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXTues. 4 p.m.

Wonder Park(2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXSat. 7 a.m.

World War Z(2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXMon. 3 p.m.FXTues. 12:30 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph(2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EncoreSun. 4:40 p.m.EncoreMon. 5:08 a.m.

Written on the Wind(1956) ★★ Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall. A Texas oilman’s sister makes him doubt his wife and best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMSat. 9 p.m.

X

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. El profesor Xavier lidera a Wolverine y otros superhéroes contra Magneto, un mutante que dominará a la humanidad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.UNIMASSat. NoonKFTRSat. 3 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Year of the Dog(2007) ★★★ Molly Shannon, Laura Dern. After her beloved beagle dies, an office worker unsuccessfully searches for ways to fill the void in her life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCWed. 8:10 a.m.TMCThur. 5:20 a.m.

The Yellow Handkerchief(2008) ★★★ William Hurt, Maria Bello. An ex-con, a heartbroken teen and an insecure young man form a close bond as they travel together through post-Katrina Louisiana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXMon. 7:05 a.m.

You Can’t Take My Daughter(2020) Lyndsy Fonseca, Hunter Burke. Amy, a vibrant law student, is attacked and raped by Demetri, a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant from the rape, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep the baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 8 p.m.LifetimeSun. 12:01 p.m.

The Young Cannibals(2019) Megan Purvis. Seven friends are tricked into eating burgers made of human flesh. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCSat. 11 p.m.TMCSun. 2:45 a.m.

The Young Lions(1958) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift. Two U.S. soldiers and a Nazi meet amid World War II inhumanity. (NR) 2 hrs. 47 mins.TCMTues. 2 p.m.

The Young Philadelphians(1959) ★★★ Paul Newman, Barbara Rush. An ambitious lawyer’s claim to a prominent family name is open to the glare of a murder trial. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins.TCMThur. 6:45 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zombie(1979) ★★★ Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch. A New York reporter follows a woman to an island where a doctor faces an epidemic of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCFri. 3 a.m.

Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead(2015) Andrew Harwood Mills, Dan van Husen. At the height of World War II, the Nazis turn concentration camp prisoners into an army of the undead. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.ShowtimeThur. 3:15 a.m.

Zombieland(2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.SyfyThur. 10:45 p.m.SyfyFri. 8 p.m.

Zombies(2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DisneySun. 11:35 a.m.DisneySun. 1:20 p.m.DisneySun. 3:05 p.m.DisneySun. 4:50 p.m.DisneySun. 6:35 p.m.DisneySun. 8:20 p.m.DisneySun. 9:55 p.m.DisneySun. 11:40 p.m.DisneyMon. 1:25 a.m.DisneyMon. 3:10 a.m.DisneyMon. 8 p.m.DisneyTues. 8 p.m.DisneyWed. 8 p.m.DisneyThur. 8 p.m.DisneyFri. 6:15 p.m.

Zombies 2(2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DisneyFri. 8 p.m.DisneyFri. 9:30 p.m.DisneySat. 10 a.m.DisneySat. 8 p.m.