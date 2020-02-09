Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Spike Lee’s Kobe Bryant tribute: A purple and gold suit

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Julissa James
Feb. 9, 2020
4:36 PM
Oscar presenter and basketball fan Spike Lee turned up at the 92nd Academy Awards red carpet in a Lakers-inspired purple suit with gold trim and the numbers “2" and “4" outlined in gold on its lapels. The suit also sported a gold 24 on its back.

Spike Lee
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The look was an homage to Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26. The Oscars will honor Bryant this evening.

It was the second year in a row that Spike Lee wore a purple suit in tribute to a legend. When he won the award for best director in 2019 for “BlacKkKlansman,” he wore purple in homage to the singer Prince.

488161_ET_Oscars_Arrivals_Roaming_ALS_5864-739162.JPG
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
488161_ET_Oscars_Arrivals_Roaming_ALS_5868-739160.JPG
Spike Lee and Billy Porter on red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
488161_ET_Oscars_Arrivals_Roaming_ALS_5893-739167.JPG
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Julissa James
