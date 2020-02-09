Spike Lee’s Kobe Bryant tribute: A purple and gold suit

Oscar presenter and basketball fan Spike Lee turned up at the 92nd Academy Awards red carpet in a Lakers-inspired purple suit with gold trim and the numbers “2" and “4" outlined in gold on its lapels. The suit also sported a gold 24 on its back.

Spike Lee arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The look was an homage to Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26. The Oscars will honor Bryant this evening.

It was the second year in a row that Spike Lee wore a purple suit in tribute to a legend. When he won the award for best director in 2019 for “BlacKkKlansman,” he wore purple in homage to the singer Prince.

