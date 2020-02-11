What’s on TV Wednesday, Feb. 12: ‘Riverdale’ on The CW

SERIES
Survivor The 40th edition of the unscripted series brings back 20 winners from past seasons to battle it out in Fiji for $2 million, the largest prize in the show’s history. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Doctors Charles and Curry (Oliver Platt, Molly Bernard) reveal a misdiagnosis that may change a family’s life. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Concerned about what life after high school graduation might hold, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Also, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets tragic news about someone close to her. Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch also star. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs When Erica and Barry (Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile) receive the same grade in class, Erica gets suspicious and finds out something very interesting about her brother. Also, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) helps Adam (Sean Giambrone) with the upcoming Valentine’s Day dance. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature The new episode “Wild Florida” documents the state’s diverse environments, which include pine forests, coral reefs and the Everglades wetlands. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Zoo: Bronx-Sized In a new episode of this documentary series, a silverback gorilla has a toothache. Also, zookeepers work to bring a tiny toad species back from near extinction. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates investigates Northwest Flight 2501, a flight that vanished in bad weather over Lake Michigan in 1950, taking the lives of all 58 people on board. 8 p.m. Discovery
Summer House While house parents Kyle and Amanda are out of town at a big family wedding, the kids give in to the temptation to run wild in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo
Party of Five Lucia (Emily Tosta) organizes a fundraiser at the restaurant. Niko Guardado, Audrey Gerthoffer, Brandon Larracuente and Elle Paris Legaspi also star. 9 p.m. Freeform
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge In the season finale Trey Songz joins Martha Stewart’s team and Tamar Braxton joins team Snoop Dogg as they compete to prepare the best Valentine’s Day dinner and win the Potluck Party Platter. 9 p.m. VH1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Attorneys Fred Gray and Benjamin Crump. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today “Sesame Street”; the power of music. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Ferrell; Issa Rae; Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin; Wendy Bazilian. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Billy Bush. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sam Heughan (“Outlander”); Milo Manheim (“Zombies 2"); psychic Char Margolis makes predictions. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Nick Kroll; winner from Westminster Kennel Club dog show. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jeff Probst (“Survivor”); Ross Mathews (“The Tonight Show”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kirstie Alley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Rapper Timbaland. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Elizabeth Smart tells of being sexually assaulted on a plane; an NYPD father kills his little son. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sebastian Maniscalco; Lana Condor. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man and the women he thinks he’s dating online. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show NBA All-Star Game: Charles Barkley. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Joe Mantegna. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Measles and the immune system; doctor sues over bad reviews; pain; sinus infection; anxiety. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah LaKeith Stanfield. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tom Papa. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Seacrest; Zoë Kravitz. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Ferrell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie; Lucy Hale. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR
The Late Late Show With James Corden Aaron Paul; Will Arnett; Jonas Brothers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Edie Falco; Adam Pally; Andrew Zimmern and José Andrés; Elijah Wood performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Relationship expert Shan Boodram; Chris Sullivan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Creighton visits Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Alabama visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Boston College visits Miami, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Marquette visits Villanova, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Iowa State visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. ESPN, 7 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Calgary Flames visit the Kings, 7 p.m. NBCSP
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.