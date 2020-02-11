What’s on TV Wednesday, Feb. 12: ‘Riverdale’ on The CW

SERIES

Survivor The 40th edition of the unscripted series brings back 20 winners from past seasons to battle it out in Fiji for $2 million, the largest prize in the show’s history. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Doctors Charles and Curry (Oliver Platt, Molly Bernard) reveal a misdiagnosis that may change a family’s life. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Concerned about what life after high school graduation might hold, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Also, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets tragic news about someone close to her. Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch also star. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs When Erica and Barry (Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile) receive the same grade in class, Erica gets suspicious and finds out something very interesting about her brother. Also, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) helps Adam (Sean Giambrone) with the upcoming Valentine’s Day dance. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Nature The new episode “Wild Florida” documents the state’s diverse environments, which include pine forests, coral reefs and the Everglades wetlands. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized In a new episode of this documentary series, a silverback gorilla has a toothache. Also, zookeepers work to bring a tiny toad species back from near extinction. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates investigates Northwest Flight 2501, a flight that vanished in bad weather over Lake Michigan in 1950, taking the lives of all 58 people on board. 8 p.m. Discovery

Summer House While house parents Kyle and Amanda are out of town at a big family wedding, the kids give in to the temptation to run wild in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Party of Five Lucia (Emily Tosta) organizes a fundraiser at the restaurant. Niko Guardado, Audrey Gerthoffer, Brandon Larracuente and Elle Paris Legaspi also star. 9 p.m. Freeform

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge In the season finale Trey Songz joins Martha Stewart’s team and Tamar Braxton joins team Snoop Dogg as they compete to prepare the best Valentine’s Day dinner and win the Potluck Party Platter. 9 p.m. VH1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Attorneys Fred Gray and Benjamin Crump. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today “Sesame Street”; the power of music. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Ferrell; Issa Rae; Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin; Wendy Bazilian. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sam Heughan (“Outlander”); Milo Manheim (“Zombies 2"); psychic Char Margolis makes predictions. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Nick Kroll; winner from Westminster Kennel Club dog show. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jeff Probst (“Survivor”); Ross Mathews (“The Tonight Show”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kirstie Alley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Rapper Timbaland. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Elizabeth Smart tells of being sexually assaulted on a plane; an NYPD father kills his little son. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sebastian Maniscalco; Lana Condor. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man and the women he thinks he’s dating online. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show NBA All-Star Game: Charles Barkley. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Joe Mantegna. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Measles and the immune system; doctor sues over bad reviews; pain; sinus infection; anxiety. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah LaKeith Stanfield. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tom Papa. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Seacrest; Zoë Kravitz. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Ferrell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie; Lucy Hale. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR

The Late Late Show With James Corden Aaron Paul; Will Arnett; Jonas Brothers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Edie Falco; Adam Pally; Andrew Zimmern and José Andrés; Elijah Wood performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Relationship expert Shan Boodram; Chris Sullivan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Creighton visits Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Alabama visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Boston College visits Miami, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Marquette visits Villanova, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Iowa State visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. ESPN, 7 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Calgary Flames visit the Kings, 7 p.m. NBCSP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.