What’s on TV Thursday, Feb. 13: ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS

SERIES

Young Sheldon Meemaw (Annie Potts) meets Dale’s (Craig T. Nelson) ex-wife (guest star Reba McEntire). Iain Armitage, Wallace Shawn and Zoe Perry also star in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Katy Keene Thanks to Pepper’s (Julia Chan) blog, everyone seems to know that Katy’s (Lucy Hale) personal life is in a rut. Also, after landing an extra job at a record store to pay the bills, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) learns that the business may close soon. Jonny Beauchamp also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Last Man Standing Vanessa (Nancy Travis) turns to Mike and Carol (Tim Allen, Erika Alexander) for advice on her state assembly campaign. 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish The girls decide to throw a baby shower for Nomi (Emily Arlook), but the mood sours when the guest of honor reveals shocking news about the circumstances of her pregnancy. Halle Bailey, Andrew Liner, Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa also star. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Outmatched Kay and Mike (Maggie Lawson, Jason Biggs) are surprised when the kids (Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Connor Kalopsis) suggest they be allowed to move out of the house. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Genevieve (Maeve Press) is sent to the principal’s office again after promising Matilda (Kayla Cromer) she wouldn’t make a scene. Josh Thomas also stars. 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

The Unicorn Natalie (Makenzie Moss) is caught in the middle when Wade (Walton Goggins) has a date with the mother of one of her friends that ends badly. Rob Corddry, Omar Miller, Princess K. Mapp also star, with guest stars Paula Newsome and Julie Berman. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Project Runway Tie-dyeing is back, and designers need to create their own textiles to elevate the style from casual to couture wear. 9 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Wife Swap The unscripted series is rebooted. 9 p.m. Paramount

Indebted While trying to get Asher (Anders Garrett) into a program for gifted students, Dave (Adam Pally) makes some questionable decisions without approval from Rebecca (Abby Elliott). Also, Stew (Steven Weber) starts driving for a ride-share service to earn some extra cash and Joanna (Jessy Hodges) is one of his first passengers. Fran Drescher also stars in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Cam performs; retired golfer David Feherty. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Zach Woods; James Marsden. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jason Lee (“Hollywood Unlocked”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan James Marsden (“Sonic the Hedgehog”); Lucy Hale (“Katy Keene”); Valentine’s Day for children. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jason Biggs (“OutMatched”); Valentine’s Day decor. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Alfonso Ribeiro (“Catch 21"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Scott Bakula. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Fran Drescher (“Indebted”); Ambyr Childers (“You”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Women’s exes post their intimate photos and videos online and blackmail them to take them down. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Amy Poehler; Rebecca Romijn. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An adoption imposter tricks couples into believing she has a baby for them and then disappears. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lauren Graham (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jake Borelli and Karamo. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Nurses drug patients to lighten workload; allergic reaction; extreme time out; boosting metabolism. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Nick Kroll (“Olympic Dreams”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Will Arnett. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rosario Dawson; Logan Lerman; Megan Thee Stallion performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Marsden; Sam Heughan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pratt; Huey Lewis; Sam Hunt performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Patrick Stewart; June Diane Raphael. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell; Nat Faxon and Jim Rash; Cam performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natasha Leggero; Moshe Kasher. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Memphis visits Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN; Wichita State visits University of Central Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Colorado visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN; Washington visits USC, 6 p.m. ESPN2; San Francisco visits Santa Clara, 6 p.m. SportsNet; Arizona visits California, 7:30 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Stanford, 8 p.m. ESPN2; San Diego visits Pepperdine, 8 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Calgary Flames visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. FS Prime and TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.