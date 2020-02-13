What’s on TV Friday, Feb. 14: ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS

SERIES
MacGyver Gen. Acosta (guest star Xander Berkeley) recruits Mac (Lucas Till) and his team to steal a top classified project from a military lab, to expose flaws in the facility’s security system. Emmanuelle Vaugier also guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector The Bone Collector (Brían F. O’Byrne) challenges Lincoln and Amelia (Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel) with a three new victims across the city. 8 p.m. NBC
Hawaii Five-0 On Valentine’s Day Dr. Cunha and Tani (Kimee Balmilero, Meaghan Rath) are held hostage during a convenience store robbery. Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin also star in this new episode of the police drama. 9 p.m. CBS
20/20 This new episode examines the Jodi Arias murder case, featuring excerpts from Arias’ personal journal and murder victim Travis Alexander’s blog, along with new interviews with Alexander’s friends and family. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) work with a Texas Ranger (guest star Lyle Lovett) when they are put on a case to find the Lone Star Killer in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Strike Back Daniel MacPherson, Warren Brown, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber and Varada Sethu return to their roles as members of the Section 20, a covert special forces unit, as this action drama launches its final season. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers Featured in the season finale of the stand-up comedy series are Gavin Matts, Brenton Biddlecombe and Punkie Johnson. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
High Maintenance The Guy (Ben Sinclair) makes a delivery to a man (Calvin Leon Smith) who has hired a rookie escort (Jay Jurden) to spend the night in this new episode. Abigail Bengson also stars. 11 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Zombies 2 Featuring new original songs and dance numbers, this sequel to the 2018 Disney Channel hit “Zombies” picks up a few months after the events in the town of Seabrook, which is now enjoying amicable relations between its human and zombie residents and Zed (Milo Manheim) is looking forward to inviting girlfriend (Meg Donnelly) to their school’s prom. Trevor Tordjman, Emilia McCarthy and Kylee Russell also star. 8 p.m. Disney
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); author Lisa Damour. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Consumer; Presidents Day. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR. Travel: Sarah Dandashy. Cast of “Duncanville”; Alfred Molina (“The Father” at Pasadena Playhouse). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Will Ferrell (“Downhill”); Jerry O’Connell; Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lucy Hale. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Buddy and Lisa Valastro. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Steve Harvey; Taylor Dayne performs; Dita Von Teese; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Author DeVon Franklin. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Morris Chestnut; couples’ food fights; caught-on-tape health stings; Mark Wahlberg challenge. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman has victimized hundreds of couples across America by promising them a baby who does not exist. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwyneth Paltrow (“The Goop Lab”); guest host John Legend. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Lakeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Howery. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Hospital may have covered up deaths; reversing a “sugar brain”; virginity tests; toy gun for kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Democratic presidential race; President Trump’s post-impeachment moves; potential pardons: Molly Ball, Time magazine; Josh Dawsey, the Washington Post; Josh Lederman, NBC; Amna Nawaz, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Katie Couric; Van Jones, CNN; Bret Stephens, New York Times. (N) 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-Calif.). Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Mayor Kevin Faulconer (R-San Diego); Mayor Darrell Steinberg (D-Sacramento); Mayor Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach); L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger (R-San Marino); State Senator Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles). (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Buscemi; Zoey Deutch; Justin Bieber and Quavo. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bradley Whitford; Brett Gelman; Camila Cabello. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Ilan Rubin performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jenny Slate; Kathryn Hahn. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Celebrities from film, TV and music, along with NBA legends and WNBA players participate in a fun and entertaining basketball game. From Chicago. 4 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball Davidson visits St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Illinois-Chicago visits Wright State, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Rising Stars Challenge The NBA’s top rookies and sophomores go head-to-head on the court. From Chicago. 6 p.m. TNT
