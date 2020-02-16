Museums in L.A. this week: Artemio Sepúlveda at the Laguna Art Museum and more

Here is a list of new museums shows in L.A. for Feb. 16-23:

Openings

Luchita Hurtado: I Live I Die I Will Be Reborn First-ever U.S. survey of works by the 99-year-old Venezuelan-born painter. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends May 3. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Ree Morton: The Plant That Heals May Also Poison Survey of works by the late post-minimalist and feminist artist includes installations, drawings, sculptures, paintings, etc. Also on display: sculptural works by L.A.-based artist Ann Greene Kelly. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Free. Starts Sun.; ends June 14. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

Artemio Sepúlveda Works created by the Mexican-born painter during his two-plus decades living and working in Laguna Beach during the 1970s-90s. Also on display: “Travels in Mexico: Watercolors from the Gene and Diane Crain Collection.” Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts next Sun.; ends May 25. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org