What’s on TV Monday, Feb. 17: ‘All American’ on The CW

SERIES

The Neighborhood After Dave (Max Greenfield) takes Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) to a hockey game, Malcolm and Marty (Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears) begin to wonder if their neighbor is rubbing off too much on their dad. Also, Tina (Tichina Arnold) is mistaken for an A-list celebrity in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent The champion is crowned in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Aware that he needs to impress college recruiters, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is eager to get back to football, but that means convincing Billy and Grace (Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook) that he’s not pushing himself too hard. Also, Leila (Greta Onieogou) is thrilled about the music she and Coop (Bre-Z) are making, but Coop is distracted by troubling events in the streets. Samantha Logan, Cody Christian and Michael Evans Behling also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor Peter joins each of the four remaining bachelorettes in their hometowns, where their families question his intentions in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Washington As the American colonies make their bid for independence, their new commander in chief realizes he’s been handed a nearly impossible task in fighting the most powerful armed force in the world with an undisciplined ragtag group of soldiers in the second episode of this three-part documentary series. 8 p.m. History

Bob Hearts Abishola Dottie, Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde (Christine Ebersole, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley) must put aside their differences when they have dinner together. Also, Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) have significantly different views on how their relationship is progressing. Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe and Vernee Watson also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Lola (Simone Missick) presides over the trial of Emily’s (Jessica Camacho) client who rejects the rule of law and suddenly seizes control of the courtroom in this new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. CBS

No Passport Required This new episode samples the Portuguese, Brazilian and Cape Verdean culinary traditions in Boston. 9 p.m. KOCE

Brain Games Host Keegan-Michael Key welcomes billionaire CEO Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”) in this new episode. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Manifest The passengers of Flight 828 are beginning to understand the meaning of their increasingly terrifying callings. Ben (Josh Dallas) confronts Adrian (Jared Grimes) over his fear that he will lose his daughter to the Church of the Believers. Also, Zeke (Matt Long) puts Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) trust to another test, and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) turns to an old flame for help. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens In their new documentary “We Believe in Dinosaurs,” filmmakers Clayton Brown and Monica Long Ross examine the uniquely American conflict between science and religion through a look at a polarizing project in Kentucky, where avid creationists attempted to debunk the theory of evolution by constructing a realistic replica of Noah’s ark. The project is followed from the blueprint stage to opening day of the public attraction. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

2020 American Rescue Dog Show The two-part special concludes. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Hallmark Channel’s Tails of Joy As part of this week’s special programming built around the theme of rescue animal adoptions, this new documentary chronicles the rescue of 60 dogs and cats, starting with their transport from a rural area in Central California. Larissa Wohl hosts. 10 p.m. Hallmark

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning H. Beecher Hicks; Dr. Dina Bennett; podcaster Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cast of “The Real.” Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan RuPaul; Zoey Deutch (“Buffaloed”); Samantha Brown. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; Lucy Hale (“Fantasy Island” and “Katy Keene”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Cicely Tyson; Xosha Roquemore; Brigitte Nielsen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show How to defrost food; what not to microwave; major breakthroughs in the treatment of Alzheimer’s. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Parents argue over which of them is to blame for their 16-year-old son’s drug abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Little Big Shots”); KJ Apa (“Riverdale” and “I Still Believe”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Frequent versus binge drinking; mom-cation; baby bonds with a doll head; DIY yogurt with less sugar. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Lil Rel Howery. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Cameron Monaghan; Noel Fisher. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Calgary Flames, 1 p.m. FS Prime

Women’s College Basketball West Virginia visits Texas, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Oregon State visits UCLA, 6 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.