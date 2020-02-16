What’s on TV Monday, Feb. 17: ‘All American’ on The CW

SERIES
The Neighborhood After Dave (Max Greenfield) takes Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) to a hockey game, Malcolm and Marty (Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears) begin to wonder if their neighbor is rubbing off too much on their dad. Also, Tina (Tichina Arnold) is mistaken for an A-list celebrity in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent The champion is crowned in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Aware that he needs to impress college recruiters, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is eager to get back to football, but that means convincing Billy and Grace (Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook) that he’s not pushing himself too hard. Also, Leila (Greta Onieogou) is thrilled about the music she and Coop (Bre-Z) are making, but Coop is distracted by troubling events in the streets. Samantha Logan, Cody Christian and Michael Evans Behling also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor Peter joins each of the four remaining bachelorettes in their hometowns, where their families question his intentions in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Washington As the American colonies make their bid for independence, their new commander in chief realizes he’s been handed a nearly impossible task in fighting the most powerful armed force in the world with an undisciplined ragtag group of soldiers in the second episode of this three-part documentary series. 8 p.m. History
Bob Hearts Abishola Dottie, Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde (Christine Ebersole, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley) must put aside their differences when they have dinner together. Also, Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) have significantly different views on how their relationship is progressing. Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe and Vernee Watson also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise Lola (Simone Missick) presides over the trial of Emily’s (Jessica Camacho) client who rejects the rule of law and suddenly seizes control of the courtroom in this new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. CBS
No Passport Required This new episode samples the Portuguese, Brazilian and Cape Verdean culinary traditions in Boston. 9 p.m. KOCE
Brain Games Host Keegan-Michael Key welcomes billionaire CEO Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”) in this new episode. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Manifest The passengers of Flight 828 are beginning to understand the meaning of their increasingly terrifying callings. Ben (Josh Dallas) confronts Adrian (Jared Grimes) over his fear that he will lose his daughter to the Church of the Believers. Also, Zeke (Matt Long) puts Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) trust to another test, and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) turns to an old flame for help. 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens In their new documentary “We Believe in Dinosaurs,” filmmakers Clayton Brown and Monica Long Ross examine the uniquely American conflict between science and religion through a look at a polarizing project in Kentucky, where avid creationists attempted to debunk the theory of evolution by constructing a realistic replica of Noah’s ark. The project is followed from the blueprint stage to opening day of the public attraction. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
2020 American Rescue Dog Show The two-part special concludes. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Hallmark Channel’s Tails of Joy As part of this week’s special programming built around the theme of rescue animal adoptions, this new documentary chronicles the rescue of 60 dogs and cats, starting with their transport from a rural area in Central California. Larissa Wohl hosts. 10 p.m. Hallmark
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning H. Beecher Hicks; Dr. Dina Bennett; podcaster Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Cast of “The Real.” Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan RuPaul; Zoey Deutch (“Buffaloed”); Samantha Brown. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; Lucy Hale (“Fantasy Island” and “Katy Keene”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Cicely Tyson; Xosha Roquemore; Brigitte Nielsen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show How to defrost food; what not to microwave; major breakthroughs in the treatment of Alzheimer’s. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Parents argue over which of them is to blame for their 16-year-old son’s drug abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Little Big Shots”); KJ Apa (“Riverdale” and “I Still Believe”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Frequent versus binge drinking; mom-cation; baby bonds with a doll head; DIY yogurt with less sugar. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Lil Rel Howery. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Cameron Monaghan; Noel Fisher. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Calgary Flames, 1 p.m. FS Prime
Women’s College Basketball West Virginia visits Texas, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Oregon State visits UCLA, 6 p.m. ESPN2
