What’s on TV Friday, Feb. 21: Series finale of ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ on ABC

SERIES

MacGyver While Mac (Lucas Till) and his team are in midflight their pilot has a heart attack. They soon discover that the medical emergency was caused intentionally. Tristin Mays and Meredith Eaton also star with guest star Christopher Convery. 8 p.m. CBS

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector The team hunts a serial killer who stages perfect murders by brilliantly framing suspects in what appear to be open-and-shut cases. Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel and Roslyn Ruff star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) rush to help Harry (Rupert Evans) after he fails to expel his past. Poppy Drayton also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Fresh Off the Boat The family comedy ends its six-season run with two new episodes. In the first Jessica and Louis (Constance Wu, Randall Park) are mourning the loss of the family’s van. Then, in the series finale, the Huang boys (Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen) sneak off on a road trip. Lucille Soong also stars with guest stars Matt Oberg, Jaleel White and Andy Richter. 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC

Hawaii Five-0 Harry Langford (Chris Vance) helps investigate murders that follow the plot of a fabled, unpublished crime novel from the 1920s in this new episode of the police drama. Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale star. 9 p.m. CBS

This Week at the Comedy Cellar The standup comedy series returns for a new season. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

Trumbo Bryan Cranston stars in director Jay Roach’s 2015 biopic about the life of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who landed on the infamous Hollywood blacklist after he declined to cooperate fully with the House Committee on Un-American Activities as it explored allegations that the movie industry was putting Communist propaganda in its films. Diane Lane, Helen Mirren, Elle Fanning, John Goodman and Michael Stuhlbarg also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Steven Levy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The band BTS; Secrets of the Smithsonian. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kristen Bell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Victor and Libby Boyce, the Cameron Boyce Foundation. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Travel bargains: Monica Mangin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael Eric Dyson; Katie Hill; Storm Reid. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Nick and Vanessa Lachey (“Love Is Blind”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Steve Wilkos, Eboni K. Williams and Nicole Ryan. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Carol Kane. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Two couples whose love stories started on Twitter. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Kathie Lee Gifford; hair loss scams targeting women: which products work. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Lauren Graham; “Impractical Jokers” cast; Roy Choi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman claims to have been raped by her father and says a video was sold on the dark web. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Alfred Molina (“The Father”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Woman jailed for wedding fraud; a daddy-daughter cooking duo; sticky notes for weight loss. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President Trump’s using his pardon powers; Trump versus the Department of Justice: Elisabeth Bumiller, the New York Times; Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Shannon Pettypiece, NBC; Michael Schmidt, the New York Times; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); news commentator Van Jones. 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Hugh Grant; Vanessa Hudgens. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; performance by the cast of “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.” 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Harrison Ford; Bob “Science Bob” Pflugfelder; Wiz Khalifa; Ty Dolla Sign; Lil Yachty; Sueco the Child. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jane Fonda; Lily Tomlin. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Porter; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Caitlyn Smith performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Buffalo visits Kent State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; VCU visits St. Louis, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

