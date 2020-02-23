What’s on TV Monday, Feb. 24: ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC; Kobe Bryant Memorial

SERIES

The Voice Nick Jonas joins coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the first night of blind auditions as the singing competition returns for a new season. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor Madison gets an opportunity to talk to Peter and the final three women live together in one hotel suite in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star Owen (Rob Lowe) and his team respond when a runaway bull is loose at a used car lot. Also, Michelle (Liv Tyler) gets her strongest lead yet on her missing sister. Billy Burke guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Girl Scout Cookie Championship The bakers must blend a salty road-trip snack with a classic Girl Scout Cookie in the season finale. 8 p.m. Food Network

Better Call Saul Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) promotional stunt has unintended consequences. Also, Mike (Jonathan Banks) loses his temper in this new episode. 9 p.m. AMC

The New Pope Now that Voiello (Silvio Orlando) has bowed out of the running, Cardinal Assente (Maurizio Lombardi) is next in the line of succession in this new episode. Also, the Vatican’s plan to end radio broadcasts of the breathing of the comatose Pius XIII (Jude Law) inflames the idolaters. 9 p.m. HBO

The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) becomes obsessed with performing an autopsy on a young unidentified woman, while Claire, Morgan and Dr. Andrews (Antonia Thomas, Fiona Gubelmann, Hill Harper) try to help a male college student with a split personality disorder. Cameron Gellman and Luke Camilleri guest star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Filmmaker Jacqueline Olive earned a special jury prize at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival for her first documentary feature, “Always in Season,” a harrowing look at the multi-generational impact of lynching that draws a direct line between historic terrorism and the racial violence in today’s headlines. 10 p.m. KOCE

Spy Games The remaining competitors are given false identities and sent out on blind dates in this new episode. 10 p.m. Bravo

McMillions Gennaro “Jerry” Colombo lands in the ICU, leading Jerome “Jerry” Jacobson to scout for new recruiters to work the scam in this new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. HBO

In Memoriam

Kobe Bryant Memorial Coverage of the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. 9 a.m. CBS, KCAL, SportsNet. The memorial at Staples Center begins at 10 a.m. CBS; CW, ABC, Fox, 10 a.m. KCAL. SportsNet will rebroadcast the memorial throughout the day.

MOVIES

David Crosby: Remember My Name Cameron Crowe (“Almost Famous”) is among the producers on A.J. Eaton’s wildly acclaimed 2019 documentary profile of music legend David Crosby, chronicling his half-century in the California rock scene, from his early days with Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to his dark times in jail and estrangement from his band mates. The title is a play on Crosby’s 1971 album called “If I Could Only Remember My Name.” 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Rahm Emanuel. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Juliette Lewis (“Sacred Lies”); Josh Radnor (“Hunters”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Talk Raven-Symoné; Issac Ryan Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Corey Feldman says he’s ready to reveal who he says abused his best friend, the late Corey Haim. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs with Wilson Phillips; Ian Somerhalder; Kelly performs with Pentatonix. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Trevor Noah; Christopher Joyce. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Mike Colter (“Evil”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton; Donna Edwards; Genevieve Wood; Lara Brown. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Paul Reubens. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Christina Hendricks; Logan Lerman; Yola performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Jacqueline Novak; Caroline Rose performs; Michel’Le Baptiste performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lana Condor; Sofia Carson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Louisville visits Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

