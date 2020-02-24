Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Here’s that blue dress from ‘The Notebook’ that Kobe Bryant gave to Vanessa

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in ‘The Notebook’
“The Notebook” stars Ryan Gosling, left, and Rachel McAdams.
(Melissa Moseley / New Line Productions)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Feb. 24, 2020
12:07 PM
During a heartbreaking tribute to Kobe Bryant, his widow, Vanessa Bryant, tearfully remembered the gifts her husband gave her years ago in a nod to the romantic 2004 film “The Notebook,” starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

At Monday’s memorial at Staples Center, Bryant honored the late basketball star as “charismatic,” “adoring” and “loving.”

“He was truly the romantic one in our relationship,” Bryant said, adding that Kobe loved romantic comedies like “Stepmom,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Little Women.”

“He planned special anniversary trips and and a special traditional gift every year of our marriage,” she said.

“He gifted me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in ‘The Notebook’ movie,” Bryant added. “When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story.”

Watch a scene from “The Notebook,” featuring that fabled blue dress, below.

Dorany Pineda
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
