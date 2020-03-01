Classical music in L.A. this week: Joshua Bell with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for March 1-8:

The Art of Orchestration Lecture with KUSC’s Alan Chapman. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

The Descent of Orpheus to the Underworld The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music presents Charpentier’s rarely performed work; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival. UCLA’s William Andrews Clark Memorial Library, 2520 Cimarron St., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $50; seating is limited. 1718.ucla.edu

David Higgs The organist plays works by Liszt, Duruflé, Muthel, Dupre, George Shearing and William Albright. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $10 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Advertisement

Duet of Remembrance: Dreams New West Symphony presents the first entry in a two-part series, concluding April 18-19, that commemorates the Holocaust; program includes Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Hans Krása’s children’s opera “Brundibár,” and Haas’ Study for Strings; with California Lutheran University Choir, Women’s Chorale and Areté Vocal Ensemble, Los Robles Children’s Choir and members of the Kingsmen Shakespeare Company. Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120; two-concert packages, $54-$216. (866) 776-8400. NewWestSymphony.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live The Choir of Saint James performs music by Morten Lauridsen plus contemporary works from the Balkans and the British Isles. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Roberto Devereux LA Opera stages Donizetti’s musical drama about England’s Elizabeth I and her younger lover; with soprano Angela Meade and tenor Ramón Vargas. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends March 14. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Sweet Land Artistic director Yuval Sharon’s experimental opera company The Industry deconstructs the myth of American identity in this new site-specific work. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1724 Baker St., downtown L.A. Sun., 5:30 and 8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 6 and 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 6:30 and 9 p.m.; ends March 15. $75-$110. sweetlandopera.com

Advertisement

UCLA American Jewish Music Festival: Music Crossing Boundaries Inaugural family-friendly event features classical music, klezmer, tango, show tunes, etc., and features pianist Inna Faliks, the UCLA Philharmonia & UCLA Chamber Singers, et al. UCLA Shoenberg Music Building, 445 Charles E. Young Drive E., Westwood. Sun., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $15, $20. schoolofmusic.ucla.edu

Women Speak Los Robles Master Chorale presents a program of contemporary music by all-female composers, performed and conducted by women; with vocal ensemble Vox Femina Los Angeles, soprano Elissa Johnston, pianist Vicki Ray, et al. Ascension Lutheran Church, 1600 E. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. Sun., 4 p.m. $5-$35. (805) 526-7464. losroblesmasterchorale.org

The Music Guild Piano Trio Celeste plays pieces by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also at Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$56; students, $5; discounts available; caregivers, free. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org

Intimate Dvorak & Ives Members of the LA Phil play string quartets by Dvorak and Ives. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Joshua Bell & Academy of St Martin in the Fields The violinist and conductor leads the orchestra in a program that includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 and Paganini’s Violin Concerto No. 1. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org. Also at Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Wed., 8 p.m. $49 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Piano Spheres Pianist Thomas Kotcheff performs Frederic Rzewski’s “Songs of Insurrection.” Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20, $40. pianospheres.org

Chamber Music Palisades Works by Beethoven, Jean Cras and Bruce Broughton with harpist Cristina Montes Mateo, flutist Susan Greenberg and the Lyris Quartet. St. Matthew’s Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Tue., 8 p.m. $35; students, free. (310) 463-4388. cmpalisades.org

Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist Brendan White performs Hindemith’s epic piano work “Ludus Tonalis.” Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

Advertisement

NPR’s From the Top Live taping of the popular public-radio showcase for young classical musicians. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $35-$59. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Pablo Sáinz Villegas’ Americano Trio The Spanish classical guitarist and company explore the music of the Americas. Pepperdine University, Smothers Theatre, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Wed., 8 p.m. $25-$50. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

Experimental Music at Battery Books The trio of saxophonist Robert Reigle, bassist Jeff Schwartz and percussionist Tim Feeney perform; a set by saxophonist Ulrich Krieger follows. Battery Books and Music, 26 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Thu., 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 376-9913. thebatterybooksmusic.business.site

Power to the People! Herbie Hancock The jazz keyboardist and composer joins Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil for a program that also includes works by Jessie Montgomery, Courtney Bryan and Wayne Shorter. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $59-$146. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Delirium Musicum Chamber music by Bach, Vivaldi, Rameau and Arvo Part, plus new works Anna Pidgorna, Kai-Young Chan and David Bird. Nichols Canyon Music, 2330 Nichols Canyon Road, Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006. Also at Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave, Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. deliriummusicum.com

First Fridays at First! The Barrantes & Pinto-Ribeiro Piano Duo plays pieces by Barber, Tchaikovsky and Fernando Lopes-Graca. First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

Ghost Ensemble: Arctic Air The ensemble performs Pauline Oliveros’ meditative large-ensemble work, plus pieces by James Ilgenfritz, Marguerite Brown, et al. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $18, $22. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Advertisement

Power to the People! Residente The Puerto Rican rapper joins Dudamel and the LA Phil for a program that also includes Jessie Montgomery’s “Banner” and Gabriela Ortiz’s “Téenek — Invenciones de Territorio.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $40-$85. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Gil Shaham and Akira Eguchi The violinist and the pianist play pieces by Bach, Franck, Kreisler , et al. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $38-$68. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

Happy Birthday, Beethoven Eckart Preu leads Long Beach Symphony in Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, “The Great,” and Beethoven’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Stefan Jackiw. Long Beach Convention Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $30 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203. longbeachsymphony.org

Imani Uzuri: Revolutionary Choir The vocalist and composer leads a participatory teach-in for new and classic protest songs. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. Free; RSVP at caamuseum.org. Also at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. March 8. Next Sun., 1 p.m. Free for ticket holders to Yolanda Adams’ 2 p.m. concert. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

The Canterbury Tales: A Pilgrimage in Song Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble explores Chaucer’s classic tome with works by French, Italian and English composers from the late Middle Ages and the Renaissance. Harvey Mudd College, Drinkward Recital Hall, 320 E. Foothill Blvd., Claremont. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. jouyssance.org

Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Webern, Berg, Schoenberg and Schubert and more. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$75. (818) 500-9997. dilijan.larkmusicalsociety.org

Farhang’s Nowruz with Darya Dadvar The Iranian soprano makes her L.A. stage debut. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 6 p.m. $50-$220. (310) 825-2101. roycehall.org

Game of Tones Los Angeles Baroque and Kensington Baroque Orchestra join forces for a program of works by Bach, Handel, Telemann, et al. St James’ Episcopal Church, 1325 Monterey Road, South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. losangelesbaroque.org

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “French Romances,” a program of music for strings, piano and voice by Saint-Saëns, Ravel, Hahn and Faure. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Masterpieces for the Living Los Cancioneros Master Chorale performs works by Handel, Haydn and Saint-Saens, plus Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” with chamber orchestra. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Next Sun. 7 p.m. $15, $25 (310) 781-7171. LCMasterChorale.com

Mozart Classical Orchestra: Strings Attached Works by Mozart, Svensen, Tchaikovsky and Hubay. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$52. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

Power to the People! Yolanda Adams The gospel superstar and the West Angeles Church of God in Christ Choir join Dudamel and the LA Phil for a program that also includes works by Jessie Montgomery and Duke Ellington. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $72-$232. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Second Sundays at Two The Barrantes & Pinto-Ribeiro Piano Duo plays pieces by Fauré, Poulenc and Ravel. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

Topanga Symphony Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6, von Weber’s “Euryanthe” Overture, and the world premiere of Barry Brisk’s Cello Concerto featuring cellist Jerome Kessler. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. topangasymphony.com

