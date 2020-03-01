What’s on TV Monday, March 2: ‘Black Lightning’ on CW

SERIES

The Voice The blind auditions conclude with this new episode. Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton are the performers’ coaches. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor Ahead of next week’s season finale, the customary “Women Tell All” episode provides a forum to the prospects eliminated by Peter Weber so far. There’s also a blooper reel. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star Owen and Michelle (Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler) help a family whose home is infested by rattlesnakes. Also, a man who has dementia gets himself into a very dangerous situation. Ronen Rubinstein also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Black Lightning The Pierce family begins preparing for a long and arduous fight when they learn that Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady) and the Markovians are moving to attack Freeland. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar and Damon Gupton star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Better Call Saul Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) business enters uncharted territory. Also, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) is faced with a difficult legal problem and Mike (Jonathan Banks) continues to spiral. 9 p.m. AMC

Kids Baking Championship Hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the four remaining bakers to make 3-D dinosaur cookies shaped like a tyrannosaurus, velociraptor, stegosaurus, brontosaurus or triceratops in the first of two new episodes. Then, in the season finale, the final three are challenged to make cakes that resemble fruit. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Brain Games Tiffany Haddish and director Jordan Peele join Keegan-Michael Key to play games that show how Hollywood pros manipulate our brains to make us feel genuine emotion while watching movies. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The Good Doctor A patient with a mysterious and undiagnosed illness that has baffled other doctors for years forces Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and the team to take big risks in this new episode of the medical drama. Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Breeders A couple (Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard) are juggling full-time careers, aging parents and a mortgage while parenting their young children (George Wakeman and Jayda Eyles). Michael McKean, Joanna Bacon and Alun Armstrong also star in this new series. 10 p.m. FX

McMillion$ Focusing their attention on Dwight Baker, the FBI intercepts a call with “Uncle Jerry” that leads them to evidence of a game piece exchange in this new episode. 10 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Town Hall Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg faces voters in Manassas, Va. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are the moderators. 3:30 p.m. Fox News

MOVIES

Aquarela Filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky’s 2019 documentary serves a stark warning against climate change, presenting a series of images showing man at the mercy of water in its many forms. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author David Plouffe. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. Financial adviser Winnie Sun; Finesse Mitchell (“Outmatched”); Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Winston Duke (“Spenser Confidential”); Aaron Tveit (“Moulin Rouge”); American Authors performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ana Navarro guest cohosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Coyote Peterson (“Brave the Wild”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The cast of “Cheer”; a talented new designer’s fashions. 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Shocking medical conditions plaguing everyday people; red mold growing at home may make people sick. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Lilly Singh; Paul Wesley; activist Sinéad Burke. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”); Chris Pratt. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Earwax; the Word of the Day Giveaway. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Flula Borg; Cameron Esposito. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rachel Maddow; Pamela Adlon; Joji performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ty Burrell; John Heilemann; James Taylor performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mark Wahlberg; Iliza Shlesinger; Rob Haze. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Winston Duke; Surfaces; Glen Sobel performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Taran Killam. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Tennis Pepperdine visits Oklahoma, 11 a.m. FS Prime

College Basketball N.C. State visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.