Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Mar. 1: ‘Seven Days in May’ on TCM and more

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 1 - 7, 2020

Apocalypse Now (1979) HBO Wed. 1:40 a.m.

Duck Soup (1933) TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

8 1/2 (1963) TCM Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Encore Sat. 7:35 p.m.

Great Expectations (1946) TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

A Letter to Three Wives (1949) TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) TCM Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Lust for Life (1956) TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Milk (2008) Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:15 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:57 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Paths of Glory (1957) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Pygmalion (1938) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Sundance Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Seven Days in May (1964) TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

The Shining (1980) BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Song of Bernadette (1943) TCM Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Spartacus (1960) TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) Showtime Fri. 1 p.m.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Titanic (1997) BBC America Sun. 3:26 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:33 p.m.

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) TCM Tues. 2:45 a.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 1 - 7, 2020

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon AMC Wed. Noon

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ IFC Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Sundance Tues. 10 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Death Wish (1974) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Bravo Sat. 11:36 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:38 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 8 a.m. AMC Sun. 5:49 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Sundance Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:15 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Redemption (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:34 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Sundance Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 a.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Sat. 6:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:03 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Mon. 10 a.m.

Victor Frankenstein (2015) ★★ Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3:40 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:56 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 1 - 7, 2020

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 6 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Freeform Fri. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Starz Sun. 2:40 p.m. Starz Mon. 3:51 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:55 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:56 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:54 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Encore Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 1:25 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ KVEA Sat. Noon

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ WGN America Sat. 7 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:02 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:33 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:59 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 10:59 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 8:55 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:55 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ CMT Thur. 6:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 12:21 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Starz Wed. 4:22 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:44 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Dick Tracy (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 10:50 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 3:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) ★★ Freeform Wed. Noon

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Sun. 1:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:35 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ TMC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 7:35 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Starz Mon. 1:51 a.m. Starz Mon. 9:24 a.m. Starz Mon. 2:58 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Syfy Tues. 3 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:10 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 5:20 p.m. Showtime Tues. 2:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. Noon

Gravity (2013) ★★★ AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9:25 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:55 p.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ E Sun. 7 p.m. E Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 6:05 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:04 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 8:32 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:02 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 10 p.m. Syfy Mon. 3:59 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ TNT Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ TMC Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Starz Wed. 10:51 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:23 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ TBS Sat. 8 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Ovation Sun. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★ TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Disney Fri. 6:30 p.m. Disney Sat. 10 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8:15 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ A Sun. 5 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 5:40 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:25 a.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Out of Africa (1985) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 6:23 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 11:10 a.m. HBO Thur. 1:40 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:52 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m. MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 1:54 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:08 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Song of Bernadette (1943) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Encore Fri. 10:24 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:26 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 8:40 p.m. AXS Thur. 2:20 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ EPIX Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 2:10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 4:45 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 1 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 3:26 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:33 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Encore Tues. 8:34 a.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Wed. 5 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:59 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ AMC Sat. 10 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of March 1 - 7, 2020

A

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B (2014) ★★ Alexandra Shipp, Rachael Crawford. The story of the music sensation, from her discovery on the TV show ``Star Search’’ to her tragic death in a plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 a.m.

Abducted on Air (2020) Perrey Reeves, Kim Shaw. Kidnapped and held captive, a TV news reporter stages a dramatic escape -- only to learn that she may still be in grave danger. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 3:58 p.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m. BET Wed. 7 p.m. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster’s honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 p.m.

Accommodations (2018) Kat Foster, Patrick Heusinger. A woman decides to quit accommodating everyone around her and goes on a creative journey to bring meaning to her life. (NR) TMC Thur. 7:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sun. Noon HBO Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:40 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Sat. 11:02 p.m.

The Age of Innocence (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer. An upper-class lawyer falls in love with his fiancee’s freethinking cousin in 1870s New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:35 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Akeelah and the Bee (2006) ★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

El alazбn y el rosillo (1964) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre comienza a criar caballos, dando la ganancia a sus vecinos para que recuperen sus tierras de un estafador. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (2018) The life and times of Muhammed Ali are shown through the lens of his numerous appearances on ``The Dick Cavett Show.’' (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 8 a.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:50 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Alone in the Game (2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. 11 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Along the Great Divide (1951) ★★ Kirk Douglas, Virginia Mayo. A U.S. marshal leads a lynch-mob survivor, his daughter and others across the desert to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 7 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 7 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 5:49 p.m. Encore Sun. 3:42 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 4:27 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:42 a.m.

The Amityville Horror (1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sat. 9:11 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:56 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon AMC Wed. Noon

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Wed. 6:53 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sun. 2:40 p.m. Starz Mon. 3:51 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:55 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:56 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:54 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Anna and the King (1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9 p.m. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

Los aсos vacнos (1970) Elsa Aguirre, Joaquín Cordero. En un ambiente tropical, una solterona se enamora de nuevo, pero, a raíz de este nuevo amor, volverá un drama del pasado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Apocalypse Now (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel called Kurtz. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 1:40 a.m.

Aquarela (2018) From massive waves to melting ice, filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky travels around the world to capture stunning images of the beauty and raw power of water. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Tues. 11:22 a.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sun. 11:06 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:28 p.m.

Arrival (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:57 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:27 a.m.

The Art of Getting By (2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:50 a.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

The Aspern Papers (2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. Starz Mon. 11:34 p.m. Starz Tues. 6:08 p.m.

The Babadook (2014) ★★★ Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall. A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

Baby Monitor Murders (2020) Natalie Sharp, Jon Cor. A babysitter believes her employer is hatching a deadly scheme after she overhears a murder plot on the baby monitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 3 a.m.

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995) ★★ Schuyler Fisk, Bre Blair. Seven girls balance the growing pains of adolescence with the demands of operating a daycare camp for children. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) ★★★ Lana Turner, Kirk Douglas. A ruthless producer uses and discards Hollywood hopefuls as stepping stones to the top of the Tinseltown heap. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Bad Date Chronicles (2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the website``Bad Date Chronicles,’' which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the ``bad dater.’' (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

The Bad Seed (2018) Mckenna Grace, Rob Lowe. When a tragedy takes place at his daughter’s school, a man is forced to question everything he thought he knew about his beloved girl. He slowly begins to suspect that she played a role in the horrific incident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Michelle Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Thur. 3:12 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:26 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:15 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Bandits (2001) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. Two bank robbers fall for a bored housewife who helps them commit heists across the country. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Mon. 4:58 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Thur. 4:15 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Beach Blanket Bingo (1965) ★★ Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello. Lovers quarrel around surfers, Don Rickles, Buster Keaton, Von Zipper’s biker gang. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Beach Party (1963) ★★★ Bob Cummings, Dorothy Malone. An anthropologist studying the sex habits of young people finds himself in the middle of a pie-throwing brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Beaches (2017) Idina Menzel, Nia Long. Two youngsters meet on the Venice Boardwalk and embark on a lifelong friendship. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Ovation Thur. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 2 p.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Sun. 2 p.m. Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Beast of the City (1932) ★★★ Walter Huston, Jean Harlow. A police chief fighting crime and corruption is betrayed by his brother who falls for a gun moll. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Bedtime Stories (2008) ★★ Adam Sandler, Keri Russell. A hotel handyman tries to make the most of the situation when he learns that the outlandish tales he tells his niece and nephew are coming true. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:25 a.m.

Before Stonewall (1984) ★★★ Interviews with historians and activists highlight a portrait of America’s gay and lesbian community prior to 1970. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sun. 8:30 p.m. Audience Mon. Noon Audience Mon. 7 p.m. Audience Mon. 11 p.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

Better Start Running (2018) Alex Sharp, Analeigh Tipton. A store clerk finds himself on the run with the girl of his dreams, his grandfather and a hitchhiker. Against all common sense, they follow a mysterious map that takes them on a wild adventure, but an FBI agent and her partner start to close in. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Wed. 7 a.m. TMC Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animada. Cuando un giro inesperado de eventos los sumerge en el medio de un peligroso plan, un niño prodigio, su robot y sus amigos se convierten en héroes de alta tecnología en una misión para salvar su ciudad. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Wed. 1:38 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 6:40 a.m. HBO Wed. 6:40 a.m.

The Big Year (2011) ★★ Steve Martin, Jack Black. Three men race around North America in a prestigious contest to see who can spot the greatest number of bird species in a single year. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:20 a.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 1 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. WGN America Sat. 7 a.m.

Black Narcissus (1947) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Sabu. Anglican nuns face a variety of pressures as they attempt to maintain a convent school and hospital in the Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Blades of Glory (2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Wed. 12:37 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2 a.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Blood and Bone (2009) Michael Jai White, Julian Sands. Un vagabundo compite en las peleas ilegales en Los Ángeles. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Blood Promise (2008) Troy Mittleider, Madilynn Beck. A young couple move next to the house of a grieving man who has lost his wife. He picks fights with the new neighbors, but the woman tries to help him get past the grief -- even though her attempts create problems in her marriage. (NR) 24 mins. KTBN Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Blue Valentine (2010) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams. A couple find that they are powerless to stop the downward spiral of their marriage. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. Noon

Bombshell (1933) ★★★ Jean Harlow, Lee Tracy. A high-strung movie actress finds her life is not her own once a dynamic and domineering publicity agent takes over. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 12:02 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:33 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:59 p.m.

Born Yesterday (1950) ★★★ Judy Holliday, William Holden. A scrap-metal tycoon pays a Washington newsman to make his girlfriend couth. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

The Boy (2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Tues. 1 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:20 a.m.

Bright Lights (1935) ★ Joe E. Brown, Ann Dvorak. A burlesque comic makes it on Broadway, then leaves his wife/partner for a debutante. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Fri. 4:16 p.m. Starz Sun. 5:04 a.m.

A Brilliant Young Mind (2014) ★★★ Asa Butterfield, Rafe Spall. Struggling to build relationships with others, a teenage math prodigy develops a budding friendship with a young girl while competing at the International Mathematics Olympiad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Bringing Up Baby (1938) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. A paleontologist loses a dinosaur bone to a dog whose heiress owner also has a pet leopard, called Baby. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:59 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 8:55 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Bug (1975) ★ Bradford Dillman, Joanna Miles. A scientist experiments with mutated insects freed by an earthquake, making matters worse. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Cabin in the Sky (1943) ★★ Ethel Waters, Eddie ``Rochester’’ Anderson. Agents of heaven and hell fight for Little Joe’s soul after his wife gets him a pardon. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 1:55 p.m.

California Suite (1978) ★★★ Alan Alda, Jane Fonda. Beverly Hills Hotel guests include bicoastal ex-spouses and an Oscar nominee. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Candy Corn (2019) P.J. Soles, Tony Todd. It’s Halloween weekend, and a group of bullies are planning their annual hazing on local outcast Jacob Atkins. When they take things too far, he’s resurrected to seek revenge against those who wronged him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 1:15 a.m.

El capitбn Mantarraya (1970) Tin Tan, Manuel ‘Loco’ Valdéz. El capitán de un pequeño bote narra sus interesantes aventuras en el mar a un grupo de niños de su aldea. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Capricorn One (1978) ★★★ Elliott Gould, James Brolin. The first manned flight to Mars is a flop, so a space official fakes it Hollywood-style for the public. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:28 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

The Card (1952) ★★★ Alec Guinness, Glynis Johns. A student who altered his school grades finds himself rising through the ranks of business and politics. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

El Caso de la Mujer Asesinadita (1954) Jorge Mistral, Gloria Marín. Un hombre y una mujer unen sus fuerzas psíquicas y descubren que ambos han tenido el mismo sueño de cómo será su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sun. 5:45 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Chaos Theory (2007) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Emily Mortimer. After his wife plays a prank on him, an efficiency expert finds himself subject to the random nature of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 1:01 a.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web (2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 9:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:10 a.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon

The China Syndrome (1979) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon. A TV reporter and her cameraman tour a California nuclear-power plant and see the cover-up of a meltdown crisis. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:50 p.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank ``Ponch’’ Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. POP Tues. 4 p.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 2:28 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:42 p.m.

Circus Clown (1934) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Patricia Ellis. A country boy falls for a female impersonator and joins the circus despite his father. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMT Thur. 6:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Class (1983) ★★ Jacqueline Bisset, Rob Lowe. A preppie acts like a Ph.D. candidate in a bar and picks up an older woman, his roommate’s mother. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:35 a.m.

Class Act (1992) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Two disparate high-school newcomers trade places, find girlfriends and don’t want to trade back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

El Club de los Suicidas (1970) Enrique Guzmán, Pilar Bayona. Un joven vive en medio del peligro hasta que se enamora de una chica y aprende a apreciar las pequeñas cosas de la vida. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Clues to Adventure (1949) Narrated by John Nesbitt, Mary Gordon. Events in history that contributed to the adoption of three amendments in the United States Bill of Rights. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 6:25 a.m.

Cold Creek Manor (2003) ★ Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone. An ex-convict plagues a couple and their two children after they move into his former mansion. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:17 a.m.

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Collateral Damage (2002) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elias Koteas. Un bombero busca venganza del terrorista responsable de un bombardeo, que cobró la vida de su esposa y su hijo. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Concert for George (2003) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Eric Clapton. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and others celebrate the music of George Harrison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVCR Thur. 7 p.m. KVCR Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:21 p.m.

The Conspirator (2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Cost of a Soul (2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Crank 2: Alto voltaje (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Chev Chelios es un sicario que se dedica a asesinar a gente para la mafia. Ahora debe enfrentarse a un gánster chino que ha robado su indestructible corazón y lo ha sustituido por un sofisticado artefacto con batería. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Tues. 3:55 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:10 a.m.

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment (1963) ★★★ President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, work to get two black students enrolled at the University of Alabama despite Gov. George Wallace’s ban. (NR) 53 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

The Crow: City of Angels (1996) ★ Vincent Perez, Mia Kirshner. A magic black crow guides a motorcycle mechanic who returns to avenge the murders of himself and his son. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:45 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 5 p.m.

The Crow: Salvation (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eric Mabius. To avenge their deaths, a mystical crow resurrects an innocent young man who was executed for the murder of his lover. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:15 p.m.

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) ★★★ Edward Furlong, David Boreanaz. A resurrected ex-convict seeks revenge against Satanists who murdered both him and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1 a.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:25 a.m.

Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018) Marisol Nichols, Brian Krause. A teenage girl under house arrest discovers that the nightmarish urban legend of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, is true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Mon. 4:46 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Cyrus (2010) ★★★ John C. Reilly, Jonah Hill. A downtrodden divorced man becomes locked in a battle of wills with his new lover’s possessive son. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 10:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 7:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 11:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 1:30 a.m. Audience Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 4:22 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:44 p.m.

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 9:45 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:41 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:03 p.m.

The Dancer Upstairs (2002) ★★ Javier Bardem, Juan Diego Botto. While investigating a string of terrorist incidents, a detective falls for a woman who may have ties to the group. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:08 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:50 p.m.

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Sun. 7:42 a.m.

The Darkness (2016) ★ Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell. A supernatural force terrorizes a couple and their two children after the young son brings home some mysterious rocks from the Grand Canyon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 4:10 a.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Day of the Dead (2008) ★★ Ving Rhames, Mena Suvari. After zombies take over the world, a group of survivors struggles to survive within a bunker. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Days of Wine and Roses (1962) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Lee Remick. A boozing PR man’s wife joins him in drinking but not in Alcoholics Anonymous. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Tues. 3:10 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:27 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Dead Ringer (1964) ★★★ Bette Davis, Karl Malden. Edith kills Margaret, her twin, and takes her identity, fooling Edith’s boyfriend but not Margaret’s lover. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Dead Still (2014) Ben Browder, Gavin Casalegno. A photographer must save his son from a supernatural camera that causes bizarre deaths. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 3 a.m.

Dead Water (2019) Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien. When a relaxing getaway turns deadly, a former Marine must risk his life once again to save his wife and best friend from pirates. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 9 a.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Death Wish (1974) ★★★ Charles Bronson, Hope Lange. A New York architect turns vigilante hit man after thugs attack his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Deception (1946) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. The Manhattan mistress of a famous composer would kill to be with the cellist she loves. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:35 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:40 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Sun. 6 p.m.

The Descendants (2011) ★★★ George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:10 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:23 a.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Wed. 5:17 p.m. Encore Thur. 11 a.m.

Devil (2010) ★★ Chris Messina, Logan Marshall-Green. As frightening events unfold, five strangers realize they are trapped in an elevator with Lucifer himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:40 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 6 p.m.

Dick Tracy (1990) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Madonna. The comic-strip detective woos Tess Trueheart, dodges Breathless Mahoney and chases nicknamed crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:50 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Different Flowers (2017) Emma Bell, Hope Lauren. A young woman embarks on an adventure with her free-spirited sister after leaving her fiance at the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Sat. 6:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Bravo Sat. 11:36 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:38 p.m.

District 9 (2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 9:25 a.m. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sun. 6:04 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:28 p.m.

Don’t Breathe (2016) ★★★ Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. Three trapped thieves must fight for their lives after breaking into the home of a blind veteran. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Dos gallos y dos gallinas (1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. Dos rancheros en una situación económica muy precaria heredan el rancho de un tío. Sin embargo, su tía quiere despojarlos de todo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle (1998) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis. A 20th-century San Francisco doctor rediscovers his ability to communicate with animals. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wilson. To save an endangered species, a veterinarian who can talk to animals must reintroduce a performing bear to the wild. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Duck Soup (1933) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Spies intervene when Freedonia’s prime minister declares war on nearby Sylvania. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 1:56 p.m.

Duplicity (2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Sun. 5:28 a.m.

Dying to Be You (2020) Natalie Dreyfuss, Michael Patrick Denis. Terror strikes when a young woman learns that her pen pal since childhood plans to take over her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Eddie the Eagle (2016) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman. Guided by a rebellious and charismatic coach, British ski jumper Michael ``Eddie’’ Edwards trains for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

8 1/2 (1963) ★★★★ Marcello Mastroianni, Claudia Cardinale. An Italian film director seeking the meaning of life retreats from his wife, mistress and flatterers. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Tues. 2:35 p.m. BET Wed. 1:05 p.m. POP Fri. 7:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 8 a.m. AMC Sun. 5:49 a.m.

Everest (2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sat. 2:58 a.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Wed. 6:30 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:01 a.m. Syfy Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Fri. 8:31 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:10 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Sun. 1:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. Noon

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Fri. 9 a.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m. Audience Fri. 1 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Thur. 4:05 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Final Portrait (2017) ★★★ Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer. In 1964, American writer James Lord is asked to sit for a portrait by artist Alberto Giacometti. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 10:26 a.m.

The Final Wish (2018) Lin Shaye, Michael Welch. After his father’s death, a man returns home to help his grief-stricken mother. Going through his dad’s belongings, he comes across a mysterious item that is more than it seems. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 4:50 p.m. TMC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. 10:35 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Mon. 10 p.m.

Fluidity (2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR) TMC Mon. 2 a.m.

Flushed Away (2006) ★★★ Voices of Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet. Animated. After an ignoble landing in Ratropolis, a pampered rodent enlists the help of a sewer scavenger in finding his way back to his posh London flat. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. WGN America Sun. 11 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Foreign Correspondent (1940) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Laraine Day. A political assassination plunges an American reporter into international intrigue in pre-World War II Europe. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Encore Sat. 7:35 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Mon. 1:51 a.m. Starz Mon. 9:24 a.m. Starz Mon. 2:58 p.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Freedom on My Mind (1994) ★★ Filmmaker Connie Field and Marilyn Mulford profile the Mississippi voter registration project from 1961-'64. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Freeheld (2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Mon. 5:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 8 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Tues. 3 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:57 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:27 p.m.

Fright Night 2: New Blood (2013) Will Payne, Jaime Murray. In Romania, Charley Brewster enlists the aid of Peter Vincent to put a stake in the plans of a sultry vampire who wants the blood of Charley’s ex-girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 4 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter (2000) ★★ Ara Celi, Marco Leonardi. An executioner’s daughter joins an outlaw who escaped death, in a journey that leads to vampires. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:15 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999) ★ Bruce Campbell, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. A bank robber headed for a Mexican heist stumbles into a bar frequented by the undead, where he’s turned into a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:45 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancй (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Thur. 11:43 a.m.

The Frozen Ground (2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:10 a.m.

Frozen in Love (2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Fun Size (2012) ★ Victoria Justice, Thomas Mann. A teenager and her friends embark on a frantic search for her little brother after he disappears into a sea of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Fri. 7 a.m.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Fri. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:59 p.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 6:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:36 a.m.

Gator (1976) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Jack Weston. A federal agent forces a paroled moonshiner called Gator to go undercover in a corrupt county. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ John Travolta, Madeleine Stowe. Two investigators find an underworld of sex and cover-ups behind an Army captain’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:10 a.m.

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Rex Harrison. A London widow falls in love with a sea captain’s ghost haunting her cottage by the sea. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer. An Irish engineer and a U.S. hunter stalk two lions decimating a construction crew in East Africa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sat. 12:19 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:16 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m.

The Gift (2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Tues. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Girl in the Box (2016) Zane Holtz, Addison Timlin. In May of 1977, Colleen, a 22-year-old hitchhiker, is kidnapped by a young couple and spends the next seven years being their slave and baby sitter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Girl in the Bunker (2017) Julia Lalonde, Henry Thomas. A young woman is kidnapped and held in a bunker by a sexual predator. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 11:11 p.m.

Girl, Interrupted (1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 7:04 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:20 p.m. Showtime Tues. 2:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969) ★★ Peter O’Toole, Petula Clark. The life of a shy English schoolmaster brightens when he falls in love with a music-hall singer who becomes his wife. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. Noon

Gosford Park (2001) ★★★ Eileen Atkins, Bob Balaban. Domestic servants and their aristocratic masters are equally suspect in the wake of a murder at a lavish British estate. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Grace (2018) Katie Cassidy, Tate Donovan. A famous writer begins suffering from a crippling case of writer’s block. His agent sends him a strange, belligerent woman to be his new assistant, hoping the change will inspire him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sun. 9:25 a.m.

Great Expectations (1946) ★★★★ John Mills, Valerie Hobson. Dickens’ orphan Pip goes to London to become a gentleman, thanks to his anonymous benefactor. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Tues. 8 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5:50 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Sun. 3:55 p.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sun. 8:03 a.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 9:38 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:22 p.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 2:20 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Freeform Sun. 8 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

Guess Who (2005) ★★ Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher. The sarcastic patriarch of a black family freely expresses his opinion of his daughter’s white boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 5 p.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Half Nelson (2006) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps. A Brooklyn teacher struggles with drug addiction while trying to serve as a father figure for a youngster whose brother is in jail for dealing. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 2:20 a.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. E Sun. 7 p.m. E Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Happening (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel. A high-school science teacher and his wife flee to the farmlands of Pennsylvania in an attempt to escape an invisible killer that threatens all of humanity. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Happy Feet Two (2011) ★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Reluctant to dance, the son of Mumble the tap-dancing penguin runs away from home and meets a penguin that can fly. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 7:20 a.m.

The Hard Way (1991) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Woods. A Hollywood star of action movies tags along with a New York police detective to see the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:55 a.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:05 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:04 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:32 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:02 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Thur. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 10 p.m. Syfy Mon. 3:59 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Havana (1990) ★★ Robert Redford, Lena Olin. An American gambler loves a rich rebel’s wife in 1958 Cuba on the verge of Castro. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:55 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sun. 9:09 a.m. Starz Fri. 6:38 a.m.

Hearts in Atlantis (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Anton Yelchin. A mysterious man with a very rare ability enters the lives of a widow and her son in Connecticut. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 3:43 a.m.

Hercules: The Thrachian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. History Wed. 8 a.m.

His Fatal Fixation (2020) Sarah Fisher, Robin Dunne. After surviving a violent attack from a jealous stalker, a traumatized woman moves to a new city to look for a fresh start. But as she struggles to cope with the emotional and physical scars, she soon sees visions of her stalker at every turn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:50 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Holland in Tulip Time (1934) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. Cultures and customs of the North Holland province of the Netherlands. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 8:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The Horse Whisperer (1998) ★★★ Robert Redford, Kristin Scott Thomas. A New Yorker takes her daughter and the girl’s horse, both traumatized in a terrible accident, to a Montana healer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Thur. 2:21 a.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ Rob Schneider, Anna Faris. An ancient curse causes a mean-spirited teenage girl and an incompetent male thief to switch bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 7:25 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:05 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Fri. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:55 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Tues. 5:55 p.m. HBO Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:45 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:45 p.m.

I Am Somebody (1970) In 1969, 400 underpaid black women go on strike to demand union recognition. (NR) 28 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 5 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 a.m.

I Want You (1951) ★★★ Dana Andrews, Dorothy McGuire. Uncle Sam sends small-town family men into the Korean War whether they like it or not. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 10:51 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:23 p.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:48 a.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Incarnate (2016) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten. Recruited by a Vatican emissary, an exorcist taps into the subconscious mind of a tormented boy to free him from demonic possession. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:05 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Inside Moves (1980) ★★★ John Savage, David Morse. A man paralyzed by a suicide attempt meets an injured basketball player and other regulars at a bar. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:25 a.m.

Into the Grizzly Maze (2014) James Marsden, Thomas Jane. A bloodthirsty grizzly bear stalks two estranged brothers in the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 12:28 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:11 a.m.

An Invisible Sign (2010) ★ Jessica Alba, Bailee Madison. Mona uses math to overcome her personal problems and teaches her students the same tricks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Mon. 2:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 4:25 a.m.

It’s a Party (2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. Un ladrón y sus compinches planean recuperar la fortuna en oro que perdieron al intercambiarla por un compañero. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:19 a.m.

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006) ★★★ Jet Li, Betty Sun. After spending time in a remote village to atone for his past, a martial artist gets caught in a duel to defend China’s honor against his country’s enemies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Jiejie (2017) Leann Lei, Eva Du. Embarrassed by her un-American look, Fen betrays her younger sister on their first day at church. (NR) 15 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret (2013) ★★ Tania Raymonde, Jesse Lee Soffer. Jodi Arias reclama defensa propia durante el juicio por el asesinato de su ex-novio, Travis Alexander. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. USA Fri. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. USA Sat. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 10:23 p.m.

Johnny Belinda (1948) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Lew Ayres. Scandal erupts when a woman who cannot hear or speak is accused of gunning down the bully who supposedly raped her. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Johnny English (2003) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, John Malkovich. A bumbling British agent tries to find a French billionaire who has stolen the crown jewels. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Tues. 7:25 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Mon. 7:30 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

June (2018) Ching Wang, Joe Lee. An immigrant Chinese wife joins her husband in 1950s America after he graduates from the university. (NR) 13 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:53 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 a.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:40 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. 8 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:50 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Just Add Romance (2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Thur. 9:43 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:43 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:40 a.m.

The Killer Downstairs (2019) Cindy Busby, Marcus Rosner. A woman finds herself in a fight for her life when the man she rents her basement suite to becomes obsessed with her and begins threatening the lives of the people around her. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

Killing Streets (1991) ★ Michael Paré, Lorenzo Lamas. The twin brother of a supposedly dead Marine captain goes to Beirut to see for himself. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:58 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. A Sun. 1 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 2:37 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:52 a.m.

The Kingmaker (2019) Imelda Marcos. Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield examines the controversial history of Filipino politician Imelda Marcos and her family. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Sun. 8:40 a.m. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Mon. 4 p.m.

Knowing (2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. A professor and his son obtain an encoded time-capsule document that lists every major disaster over the past 50 years and predicts a future global calamity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBC America Thur. Noon

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Las noches del Blanquita (1985) Lucha Villa, Antonio Aguilar Jr. Una cantante mexicana se enamora de un hombre joven quien está comenzando una carrera del espectáculo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:35 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:20 p.m.

The Last King of Scotland (2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:55 p.m.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel. A controversial account of the life of Jesus of Nazareth, focusing on internal doubt and conflict he may have felt. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

Laura (1944) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews. An arrogant New York columnist taunts a detective obsessed with a slain woman’s portrait. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Law and Jake Wade (1958) ★★ Robert Taylor, Richard Widmark. A lawman’s former outlaw partner forces him at gunpoint to lead the way to their buried loot. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Lawless Range (2015) Patrick John Flueger, Austin Nichols. After his oft-troubled brother angers dangerous people, Sean has to choose between standing by his brother or finally giving up on him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Layer Cake (2004) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Colm Meaney. A mid-level drug dealer must perform two final tasks for his boss before he can quit the business for good. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Fri. 4:55 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Wed. 2:26 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 9:14 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:10 p.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiliado y vendido a la esclavitud debido a un amor prohibido, Hércules debe usar sus formidables poderes para luchar por su reino legítimo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

LEGO Batman: The Movie -- DC Superheroes Unite (2013) Voices of Troy Baker, Clancy Brown. Animated. Batman and the Justice League team up to prevent Lex Luthor and the Joker from destroying the world one brick at a time. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Les Misйrables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. HBO Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Leslie Howard: The Man Who Gave a Damn (2015) The life and career of Leslie Howard. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

A Letter to Three Wives (1949) ★★★★ Jeanne Crain, Linda Darnell. A flirt tells three women she will be leaving town with one of their husbands. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

The Letter (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. A woman claiming self-defense for the murder of her lover is threatened by an incriminating letter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) ★★★★ Jean Harlow, Spencer Tracy. An editor’s fiancee and a lawyer help him trick an heiress suing his paper. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Life Is Beautiful (1997) ★★★ Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi. With a game, an Italian Jew shields his son from Nazi horrors in a concentration camp during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:10 a.m.

Lights of New York (1928) ★★ Helene Costello, Cullen Landis. A man is framed for the murder of a crime boss. This film made history as the first all-talking motion picture. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 11:10 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FX Wed. 10 a.m.

Lolita (1962) ★★★ James Mason, Shelley Winters. Professor Humbert Humbert marries a widow to be near her nymphet daughter. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 a.m.

A los cuatro vientos (1955) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Rosita Quintana. Una joven que vive en la miseria conoce a un empresario que la lanza como cantante, lo cual desata los celos de su novio. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Wed. 1 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Love at the Shore (2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Love Begins (2011) ★★ Wes Brown, Julie Mond. Clark Davis, a traveler with dreams of seeing the world, has to work on Ellen and Cassie’s farm to pay off a debt. He slowly starts to win Ellen over, but when her former fiance returns, Ellen faces a difficult choice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Love by the 10th Date (2017) Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland. Four friends balance their dating adventures with their career ambitions at an upscale magazine, teaching themselves and each other how to get the most out of love and life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 1 a.m.

Love in Store (2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Love in Winterland (2020) Chad Michael Murray, Italia Ricci. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Love on a Limb (2016) Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan. Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town’s beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Love on Ice (2017) Julie Berman, Andrew W. Walker. A former figure skating champion gets an improbable second shot to reclaim glory when a young coach sees greatness in her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★ Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal. An old-money Harvard man Oliver woos and weds a no-money music student from the wrong side of the tracks. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Love Struck Cafй (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Love Unleashed (2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Lust for Life (1956) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn. Tormented Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh meets French painter Paul Gauguin. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Tues. 5:42 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Machine Gun Preacher (2011) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan. Sam Childers, a former biker, travels to Africa to establish an orphanage for young victims of war. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Thur. 2:47 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:29 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:50 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Disney Fri. 6:30 p.m. Disney Sat. 10 a.m.

Made (2001) ★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. An amateur boxer and a loose cannon journey from Los Angeles to Manhattan to perform a job for a mobster. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:20 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Wed. 7 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Maiden (2018) Tracy Edwards. In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Mon. 12:18 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sat. 6:08 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Marked for Death (1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Basil Wallace. A former drug agent and his old Army buddy exterminate a so-called Jamaican drug posse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 10:41 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:12 a.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:25 p.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m. FXX Sun. 1:25 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sun. 1:53 a.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:20 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Meet Wally Sparks (1997) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Debi Mazar. As the threat of cancellation looms, a TV talk show host pulls an outrageous stunt in an attempt to boost his ratings. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 a.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:41 p.m.

Megachurch Murder (2015) Tamala Jones, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. After the apparent suicide of her father, a suspicious teen finds evidence that points to a murder conspiracy involving those closest to her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 10:37 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:04 p.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer’’ at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 1 p.m. Showtime Mon. 4 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5 p.m.

Milk (2008) ★★★★ Sean Penn, Emile Hirsch. In San Francisco, Harvey Milk becomes the first openly gay man elected to a notable U.S. public office, before being assassinated by Dan White in 1978. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:15 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:57 p.m.

Miracle at St. Anna (2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Mirror Mirror (2012) ★★ Julia Roberts, Lily Collins. Una princesa es salvada de la muerte por un grupo de ladrones diminutos y espera poder recuperar su reino en contra de una reina malvada. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. KMEX Sun. 9 a.m.

Mis Tres Viudas Alegres (1953) Resortes, Silvia Pinal. Las aventuras de tres jóvenes que tenían el mismo ex esposo, quien las deja viudas y ricas, pero hay una condición. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) ★★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Marin Ireland. In 1993 a high school girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught with the prom queen. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sat. 4:06 a.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ Zach Cregger, Trevor Moore. A young man awakens from a four-year coma and discovers that his virginal high-school sweetheart is now a centerfold model in Playboy magazine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 2:28 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and ``off the grid’’ to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Wed. 1 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Tues. 3 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Money Monster (2016) ★★ George Clooney, Julia Roberts. After losing money on a stock tip, a disgruntled investor holds a Wall Street guru and a producer hostage on live television. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 6:11 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:08 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:20 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Most Wanted Man (2014) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant’s attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Movie-Mania (1937) Dave Apollon, Tommy Rafferty. A director turns into a one-man production staff on the set of his newest film, ``Dark Eyes.’' (NR) 21 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 a.m. EPIX Thur. 9:20 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

Murder Most Foul (1964) ★★★ Margaret Rutherford, Ron Moody. Agatha Christie’s tweedy sleuth Miss Marple is a juror with a hunch about a murder trial. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m.

Murder, She Said (1961) ★★★ Margaret Rutherford, Arthur Kennedy. Agatha Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple gets a job at an estate where she thinks there’s a corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Muscle Beach Party (1964) ★★ Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello. A contessa has her eyes on a surfer whose beach faces a threat from imposing bodybuilders. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison. Oscar-winning adaptation of the Broadway hit about an English professor who teaches a cockney merchant to be a lady. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

My Father, the Hero (1994) ★★ Gérard Depardieu, Katherine Heigl. While on a tropical vacation with her father, a teen passes him off as her lover, to impress a boy. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:05 a.m.

My Nightmare Landlord (2020) Caroline Harris, Ignacyo Matynia. Lydia moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, but she finds herself increasingly isolated when the manager becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. Noon

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m.

My Wife’s Secret Life (2019) Jason Cermak, Blake Williams. Kent devises a revenge plan against a woman whose husband ruined his marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 5:42 p.m.

The Nanny (1965) ★★★ Bette Davis, Wendy Craig. A bratty British boy accuses his frumpy nanny of awful things. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Narco juniors (2010) Eleazar García Jr., Bernabé Meléndrez. Don Reynaldo Montemayor, poderoso capo de la región es traicionado y asesinado. Sus hijos Raúl y Diego son convocados por su madre para que se presenten al velorio. En el trayecto ambos son emboscados por separado tratando de darles muerte. (NR) KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Narda o el verano (1970) Enrique Álvarez Félix, Héctor Bonilla. Dos amigos se van de vacaciones a la playa con el deseo de compartir una misma amante pues creen que eso es madurez. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Wed. 2 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:40 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:25 a.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Neighbor in the Window (2020) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jenn Lyon. When Karen, her husband Scott and their young son relocate to Washington for Scott’s job, Karen looks forward to starting a new life. However, soon after she meets Lisa, her charming neighbor, her life starts to spiral out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

A Neighbor’s Deception (2017) Ashley Bell, Gates McFadden. A woman begins to suspect that her therapist neighbor’s offer of free treatments is not the altruistic gesture that it appeared to be. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Nell (1994) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Liam Neeson. Two doctors observe and try to communicate with a wild woodswoman in North Carolina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6 a.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

El бngel negro (1942) Emilio Tuero, Marina Tamayo. Un aventurero y mujeriego por naturaleza participa en una misteriosa y complicada relación amorosa con tres mujeres. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:55 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Nightmare Tenant (2019) Lauralee Bell, Virginia Tucker. When a woman rents out her college-bound daughter’s room to a young woman, she doesn’t realize that the girl is her daughter’s vengeful high school rival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Nine (2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Nocturnal Animals (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal. A writer asks his ex-wife to read a manuscript of his new novel, a troubling story about a family man whose life takes a dark turn. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:10 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Northwest Hounded Police (1946) Voices of Bill Thompson, Frank Graham. Animated. From the snowy North to the streets of New York City, an escapee from Alka-Fizz Prison cannot shake the diminutive but determined Mountie on his trail. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Nosotros los nobles (2013) Gonzalo Vega, Karla Souza. Tres jóvenes mimados no pueden acceder a la fortuna familiar y son obligados a buscar trabajo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Fri. 6:10 a.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Nun’s Story (1959) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Peter Finch. The daughter of a Belgian surgeon enters a convent in hopes of serving God as a nursing nun in the Congo. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TNT Tues. Noon

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Obsession (2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:20 p.m. Cinemax Mon. 2:40 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:15 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 6 a.m. Showtime Tues. 9 p.m.

On With the Show (1929) ★★ Betty Compson, Sally O’Neil. The producer is broke, the box office has been robbed, and the coat-room girl bumps the star of the show. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Out of Africa (1985) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Robert Redford. Married Baroness Blixen, pen name Isak Dinesen, loves British hunter Denys Finch Hatton in early 1900s Kenya. (PG) 2 hrs. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:23 a.m.

Out of the Past (1947) ★★★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer. A private eye cannot seem to get away from a gambler and his no-good girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. History Wed. 1 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

The Package (1989) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Joanna Cassidy. An Army sergeant and his officer ex-wife are caught in a Cold War plot over a military prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Paper Chase (1973) ★★★ Timothy Bottoms, John Houseman. A first-year law student dates his toughest professor’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Paths of Glory (1957) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Ralph Meeker. A World War I French colonel defends three soldiers picked to be shot for a general’s blunder. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:25 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform ``Band on the Run,’' ``Silly Love Songs,’' ``Maybe I’m Amazed.’' (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Mon. 2 p.m. AXS Mon. 9 p.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Wed. 11 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. 11:10 a.m. HBO Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:15 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:35 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

A Perfect World (1993) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood. A Texas Ranger hunts an escaped convict who takes a 7-year-old boy hostage in 1963. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Thur. 3 a.m.

Personal Velocity (2002) ★★★ Narrated by John Ventimiglia, Kyra Sedgwick. An abused wife, a cookbook editor and a pregnant woman ponder their relationships and the future. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 8:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:40 p.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Pi (1998) ★★★ Sean Gullette, Mark Margolis. A Wall Street firm and a Hasidic sect hound a mathematical genius seeking profundity on his computer. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:50 p.m.

Pin Up Girl (1944) ★★ Betty Grable, John Harvey. A Missouri stenographer poses as a Broadway star to impress a sailor and is asked to perform. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Pinky (1949) ★★★ Jeanne Crain, Ethel Barrymore. Respected in New England, a light-skinned nurse returns to her grandmother and racism in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

La Pintada (1986) Rosenda Bernal, Sergio Goyri. Después de ser violada, una mujer jura vengarse y así empieza a devorar hombres y fortunas. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Piranha DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:40 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sat. Noon

Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:04 p.m.

Police Story: Lockdown (2013) ★★ Jackie Chan, Ye Liu. El propietario de un bar ha tomado a sus clientes como rehenes, incluyendo a su propia novia, la hija de un capitán de la policía, Zhong Wen. El secuestrador tiene la intención de utilizarlos para negociar la liberación de un asesino convicto. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 12:55 p.m. KFTR Sat. 2:55 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Sat. 1:35 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:40 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 10 p.m.

Pregnant and Deadly (2019) Christa B. Allen, Amber Lynn Ashley. Amber and Kyle are ready to move on after a car accident, but their world turns upside down when Jessica, the other driver who lost her unborn baby in the crash, moves in next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Premonition (2007) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon. A woman battles time and destiny to save her family after experiencing a precognitive vision of her husband’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Wed. 2:31 a.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:08 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sun. 4:55 p.m. Encore Mon. 11:59 a.m.

The Prince & Me (2004) ★★ Julia Stiles, Luke Mably. A premedical student falls in love with a Danish prince who keeps his identity a secret. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sun. 12:42 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:43 a.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 11:55 a.m.

Private Eyes (1953) ★★ Bowery Boys, Joyce Holden. Now Slip can read minds; he and the gang open a detective agency. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:50 p.m.

The Producers (2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Fri. 8:35 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Pumpkin (2002) ★★ Christina Ricci, Hank Harris. A sorority girl falls in love with a disabled student, much to the dismay of her jock boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Sat. 8 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:10 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:04 p.m.

Pygmalion (1938) ★★★★ Leslie Howard, Wendy Hiller. Professor Henry Higgins bets he can teach a cockney flower girl how to speak and act like a duchess. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m.

Race to Witch Mountain (2009) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb. A Las Vegas taxi driver unexpectedly becomes the guardian of two runaways who possess paranormal powers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:52 a.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Real Men (1987) ★ James Belushi, John Ritter. A CIA agent teams up with a wimp on a mission involving aliens, Soviets and economic doom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Sat. 12:48 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Red Dust (1932) ★★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. Two kinds of women love a he-man rubber planter in Indochina. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Red Headed Woman (1932) ★★ Jean Harlow, Chester Morris. A gold digger breaks up her boss’s marriage and sins her way to financial success. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Redemption (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Agata Buzek. A troubled war veteran assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for his sins. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Thur. 1:34 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Remember Me (2010) ★★ Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin. Emerging secrets threaten the budding romance between a troubled young man and the young woman who helped him rediscover happiness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Renoir (2012) ★★★ Michel Bouquet, Christa Théret. Pierre-Auguste Renoir paints on the French Riviera in 1915 after his wife dies and his son is wounded in a battle. He finds a young woman named Andrée and she becomes his last model. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Rent (2005) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs. Artists, junkies and misfits in New York’s East Village struggle with poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Tues. 9:04 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:02 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:40 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:48 a.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

Ride the Pink Horse (1947) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Wanda Hendrix. A shady ex-GI leads the FBI to a mobster he tries to blackmail in a New Mexico town. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

El rнo de las animas (1964) Joaquín Cordero, Germán Robles. Dos vaqueros llegan a un pueblo abandonado debido a las inundaciones, pero descubren que todo es culpa de un cacique. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Mon. 7 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Robots (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry. Animated. A robot leads a revolution against a corporate bigwig who wants to send older-model cyborgs to the scrap heap. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Tues. 10:19 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:28 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 a.m. EPIX Tues. Noon

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:08 p.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of ``Roman Holiday.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Thur. 3:15 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 a.m.

Rosauro Castro (1950) Pedro Armendáriz, Carlos López Moctezuma. Un poderoso cacique pueblerino aterroriza a varios campesinos. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Sundance Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m. MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Fri. 7:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 4 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:25 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Sally (1929) ★★ Marilyn Miller, Alexander Gray. Sally discovers the joy of dancing while growing up in an orphanage. While working as a waitress, she is hired to impersonate a famous Russian dancer in her Broadway debut. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

Saratoga (1937) ★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. A horse breeder’s granddaughter falls in love with a gambler in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Satan Met a Lady (1936) ★★ Bette Davis, Warren William. A private eye meets two women looking for a ram’s horn. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Say Amen, Somebody (1982) ★★★ Filmmaker George T. Nierenberg surveys gospel music, featuring ``Mother’’ Willie Mae Ford Smith and ``Professor’’ Thomas A. Dorsey. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 1:54 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:08 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Tues. 6 a.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. A Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 2:12 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:54 p.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 8 a.m.

Secondhand Lions (2003) ★★★ Michael Caine, Robert Duvall. In the 1960s, an urban teen stays with his rural great-uncles and listens to their fantastic tales. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 2:06 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:03 a.m.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon. 5:38 a.m.

Seduced by a Stranger (2017) Chandra West, Steve Bacic. Julie’s life is turned upside down when Martin moves to her neighborhood. As Julie begins to fall for his charms, another woman is determined to kill him. When the other woman catches Julie in Martin’s arms, she’s determined to kill them both. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Sense and Sensibility (1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Seraphim Falls (2006) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan. In 1868 a determined hunter and four hired gunmen relentlessly pursue an injured man across Nevada. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. 7 a.m.

Serpico (1973) ★★★ Al Pacino, John Randolph. Based on the true story of Frank Serpico, who sacrificed his career to expose widespread corruption in the NYPD. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:50 p.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Seven Days in May (1964) ★★★★ Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas. An aide discovers his general’s Pentagon plot and tells the president. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:55 a.m. Showtime Thur. 1:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:45 a.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Sun. 2 p.m. E Mon. Noon

Seventh Son (2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. E Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018) ★★★ Voices of Logan Lerman, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. After being rescued by a young soldier on the eve of America’s entry into World War I, a terrier gets a home, a family and the chance to embark on an incredible adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Sat. 5:55 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Sharon 1.2.3. (2018) Gina Rodriguez, Nadine Velazquez. A true nerd turned successful business man lives the dream with two gorgeous women named Sharon, but when he meets another woman named Sharon, he falls in love. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. POP Tues. 6:30 p.m. POP Tues. 9:31 p.m.

The Shepherd (2008) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Un agente de la patrulla fronteriza debe impedir que un comando de soldados de fuerzas especiales introduzca heroína en los Estados Unidos. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) ★★ Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. El señor Smith, un hombre duro y amargado, acepta proteger a un bebé al que ha ayudado a nacer en medio de un tiroteo. Él no sabe que el niño es el objetivo de una extraña banda de criminales que tiene la misión de asesinarlo. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 9:30 p.m. KFTR Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Fri. 7:35 p.m.

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Fri. 4:29 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 6 a.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Fri. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Sundance Sat. 3:45 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:50 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

6 Souls (2010) ★ Julianne Moore, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. Dr. Cara Harding, a skeptical psychiatrist, is introduced to a patient who consistently assumes the personalities of murder victims. Cara’s work with him puts her and her daughter Sammy at risk of becoming victims themselves. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:27 a.m. Syfy Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Ski School (1991) ★★ Dean Cameron, Tom Breznahan. A fun-loving ski instructor and his pupil lead their friends against a prim counterpart for supremacy of the slopes. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:05 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business (2014) Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince’s legal battle with his record company in which he reclaimed the rights to his intellectual property and set the norm across the music world. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 8:49 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:53 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:51 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 2 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. 7:19 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Tom Berenger, Billy Zane. A lone Marine sharpshooter goes on a Panama mission with a Washington bureaucrat accustomed to paper targets. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Sat. 6:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Song of Bernadette (1943) ★★★★ Jennifer Jones, Charles Bickford. Based on the true story of a 19th-century peasant woman who claimed to see the Virgin Mary near her home in Lourdes. (NR) 2 hrs. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Wed. Noon

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 11:20 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:52 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:38 p.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Mon. 8:55 a.m.

The Spanish Prisoner (1998) ★★★ Campbell Scott, Rebecca Pidgeon. An inventor and his secretary become involved in a scam after befriending a mysterious businessman. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier. A gladiator slave leads a revolt in decadent Rome and attempts to lead his followers to freedom. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

Spotlight (2015) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton. Journalists from The Boston Globe investigate a cover-up of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:20 p.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to ``the Boss’’ and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Fri. 7 a.m.

The Spy Next Door (2010) ★ Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. A CIA operative must protect his girlfriend’s children from a Russian terrorist after one kid mistakenly downloads a top-secret formula. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 3 a.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Stardust (2007) ★★★ Claire Danes, Charlie Cox. To win the heart of his beloved, a young man ventures into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Fri. 10:24 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:26 a.m.

Stay (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 8:40 p.m. AXS Thur. 2:20 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Step Up 3 (2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Steven Universe: The Movie: Sing-a-Long (2019) Voices of Zach Callison, Deedee Magno. Animated. Steven thinks he is done defending the Earth until a new threat arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TOON Fri. 5:30 p.m. TOON Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Stickman (2017) Alanna Bale, Valerie Buhagiar. As a child, when Emma was wrongly accused of murdering her sister, she knew the Stickman committed the crime. Years later, although she has her demons under control, the Stickman returns to wreak havoc. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

A Stolen Life (1946) ★★ Bette Davis, Glenn Ford. A New England artist takes the place and the husband of her twin sister who has drowned. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Stone (2010) ★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. An inmate uses whatever means necessary to convince a parole officer to grant his release. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:25 p.m.

The Story of Three Loves (1953) ★★★ Moira Shearer, Leslie Caron. A ballerina risks her life; a governess is wooed by her charge; an aerialist finds a new partner. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 7 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin. Martha and her husband, who saw her kill her aunt, fear a childhood friend saw her too. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) ★★★★ Robert Walker, Farley Granger. A psychopath and a tennis player meet in a club car and plot that each will murder someone for the other. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Super (2010) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Ellen Page. After his wife leaves him, a fry cook emulates a TV superhero and transforms himself into a costumed vigilante. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 3:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Thur. 4:47 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:48 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:52 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Tal Para Cual (1953) Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante. Dos rancheros inventan una historia de mentiras para poder obtener dinero y seguir con su vida bohemia. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m. CMT Thur. Noon CMT Sat. 5 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. Un comando americano y sus hombres tratan de llevar a una doctora y a refugiados africanos a un lugar seguro. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Fri. 11 p.m.

Ten Little Indians (1966) ★★★ Hugh O’Brian, Shirley Eaton. Unwary houseguests meet their deaths when they are invited by an unknown host to a secluded mountain mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:20 p.m.

The Tenderfoot (1932) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Ginger Rogers. Cowboy Peter Jones moves to New York and is tricked into investing in a bad show when he becomes smitten with Ruth, the producer’s secretary. When it flops, Peter buys out his partners and faces a series of bizarre challenges to revive the show. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 1 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams. A retired Texas Ranger pursues a killer named Leatherface and his family of chainsaw-wielding cannibals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 12:59 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:15 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Michelle Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) ★★★★ Sabu, John Justin. A boy thief and a genie in a bottle help a blinded prince recover his kingdom from a grand vizier. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield. A wealthy woman stalks the womanizing club owner who seduced, then betrayed, her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Mon. 12:02 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Fri. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 4 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m. CMT Wed. Noon

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. History Wed. 10 a.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part (2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. Noon BET Thur. 12:30 p.m. BET Thur. 6 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:26 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:33 p.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels ``The Hobbit’’ and ``The Lord of the Rings.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) ★★★★ Albert Finney, Susannah York. Henry Fielding’s lusty foundling hero meets a series of attractive women in 18th-century England. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 8:34 a.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

Tracers (2014) Taylor Lautner, Marie Avgeropoulos. La mafia comienza a perseguir a un mensajero que recorre Nueva York en bicicleta. Sólo una atractiva mujer, miembro de un grupo de practicantes de parkour, estará dispuesta a ayudarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 7 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Tues. 6:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Wed. 5 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m. FX Mon. 4 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Triбngulo (1971) Claudio Brook, Norma Lazareno. Líos familiares y persecuciones por investigadores y agentes policíacos conforman esta historia de una peculiar familia. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:03 p.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. CMT Thur. 9 p.m.

Trumbo (2015) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Trust the Man (2005) ★★ David Duchovny, Julianne Moore. Two New York couples with too much spare time try to navigate through the challenges and pitfalls of love and marriage. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:55 p.m.

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Joan Allen. Flamboyant inventor Preston Tucker’s ill-fated battle to produce a faster and safer automobile for postwar America. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:25 p.m.

Tupac: Resurrection (2003) ★★★ Interviews, home movies and photographs illustrate the life of rapper/actor Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 12:40 p.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) ★★★★ Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb. One of 12 jurors holds out in the case of a boy from the slums who is accused of killing his father. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Twelve Monkeys (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe. A psychiatrist finally believes a patient who claims to be a time-traveler sent to 1996 to prevent a virulent holocaust. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sun. 4:30 p.m. E Tues. 6:30 p.m. E Tues. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Two Weeks in Another Town (1962) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Edward G. Robinson. An actor and a director, both washed-up in Hollywood, try to make a comeback in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. FXX Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 1 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 2:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Wed. 10:59 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Mon. 10 a.m.

Unforgettable (1996) ★★ Ray Liotta, Linda Fiorentino. A Seattle medical examiner framed for his wife’s murder injects himself with a drug that will allow him to see her memories of those of her killer’s. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:20 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:05 a.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Tues. 11:51 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:16 a.m.

Urge (2015) Justin Chatwin, Ashley Greene. An island getaway turns deadly when a mysterious nightclub owner introduces a group of friends to a drug that can’t be taken more than one time. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 1:55 a.m.

La usurpadora (1972) Manolo Escobar, Irán Eory. Una cantante española decide dejar la fama y la fortuna por un nuevo amor y una familia de huérfanos. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Valentнn de la Sierra (1968) Antonio Aguilar, Lupita Ferrer. Un jefe revolucionario cae en una trampa, su mujer y el pueblo lo salvan pero su campamento es arrasado. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:55 a.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 3:12 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:31 a.m.

A Very British Christmas (2019) Rachel Shenton, Mark Killeen. Opera singer Jessica Bailey’s flight to her concert in Vienna gets delayed and she is stuck in a remote area of England. The only place to stay is a bed-and-breakfast in an enchanting village run by a handsome widower named Andrew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 10:10 a.m.

Victor Frankenstein (2015) ★★ Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy. When the experiments of radical scientist Victor Frankenstein go too far, only Igor Strausman, his equally brilliant protégé, can bring him back from the brink of madness and save him from his monstrous creation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 11:27 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:46 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Bravo Sat. 3:40 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:56 p.m.

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:03 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Tues. 8:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:35 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 4:10 a.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:45 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m.

Welcome to Mooseport (2004) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ray Romano. The owner of a small-town Maine hardware store runs for mayor against a former U.S. president. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Thur. 2:34 p.m.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 3:27 p.m.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) ★★★ Bette Davis, Joan Crawford. A Hollywood child-star has-been torments her famous sister, now in a wheelchair. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Michelle Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 1:20 p.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:35 a.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Where the Boys Are (1960) ★★ Dolores Hart, George Hamilton. Angie, Melanie, Tuggle and Merritt take off to Florida for spring break, and find that the trip isn’t all fun and games. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Whip It (2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Mon. 5 p.m. Audience Mon. 9 p.m. Audience Tues. 1 a.m.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016) ★★ Tina Fey, Margot Robbie. In 2002, cable news producer Kim Barker shakes up her routine by covering the war in Kabul, Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 6:21 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:55 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 3:30 p.m.

White Lightning (1973) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jennifer Billingsley. A Florida moonshiner called Gator turns informer to catch the sheriff who killed his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:05 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:20 p.m.

Wife vs. Secretary (1936) ★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. A publisher’s wife begins to think his secretary is more than just his secretary. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Wild at the Wheel (1970) After a serious car accident, a traffic investigator tries to learn why a teen was speeding. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Winchester (2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Sun. 7:45 a.m.

The Window (1949) ★★★ Bobby Driscoll, Barbara Hale. A boy sees a murder in his New York tenement, but his parents do not believe him. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Winter’s Dream (2018) Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson. When a former ski champion re-enters the competitive world after a 16-year-old downhill racer asks for help, she finds a new love and reawakens an old passion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018) ★★★ Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show ``Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 10:40 a.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 2:30 p.m. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Wrong Todd (2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:36 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sat. 10 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. Un estrella del deporte extremo es elegido para infiltrarse en el santuario de un anarquista que pretende crear el caos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

The Yellow Handkerchief (2008) ★★★ William Hurt, Maria Bello. An ex-con, a heartbroken teen and an insecure young man form a close bond as they travel together through post-Katrina Louisiana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:55 p.m.

You Can’t Say No (2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 6:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 9:25 a.m.

You Can’t Take My Daughter (2020) Lyndsy Fonseca, Hunter Burke. Amy, a vibrant law student, is attacked and raped by Demetri, a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant from the rape, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep the baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

You Got to Move (1985) ★★★ Filmmakers Lucy Massie Phenix and Veronica Selver mix archival material with homespun stories of change in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Young Man With a Horn (1950) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Lauren Bacall. A trumpet player who is driven by his music is ruined by one woman and saved by another. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Your Highness (2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:10 p.m.

Zombie Honeymoon (2004) ★★★ Tracy Coogan, Graham Sibley. A woman tries to adapt to the new behavior of her husband after an encounter with a zombie leaves him in a similar state. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 6:49 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:44 p.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 1 p.m.

