Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘The Hunt,’ ‘Lost Girls’ and more

March 13

Bacurau

A small Brazilian village mourning the loss of its matriarch is menaced by mysterious forces as well as a band of mercenaries. With Sonia Braga, Udo Kier, Bárbara Colen, Thomas Aquino. Written and directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho, Juliano Dornelles. In English and Portuguese with English subtitles. (2:11) NR.

Balloon

Two families attempt to escape Communist East Germany in a homemade hot-air ballon. With Friedrich Mücke, Karoline Schuch, David Kross. Written by Kit Hopkins, Thilo Röscheisen, Michael Herbig. Directed by Herbig. In German with English subtitles. (2:05) NR.

Big Time Adolescence

A suburban teen gets ill-advised life lessons from his older friend, a committed slacker. With Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck, Emily Arlook, Machine Gun Kelly. Written and directed by Jason Orley. (1:31) R.

Bloodshot

A soldier who was killed in action is brought back to life by a sinister corporation using nanotechnology. With Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce. Written by Jeff Wadlow, Eric Heisserer; story by Wadlow; based on the comic book by Kevin VanHook, Bob Layton, Don Perlin. Directed by Dave Wilson. (1:49) PG-13.

Fat Fiction

Jennifer Isenhart’s documentary challenges the notion that eating saturated fats is unhealthy. (1:55) NR.

Heimat Is a Space in Time

Filmmaker Thomas Heise’s cinematic essay follows four generations of his family through the upheavals of 20th-century German history. In German with English subtitles. (3:38) NR.

The Hunt

Everyday folks are abducted by wealthy elites to be hunted for sport. With Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, Ethan Suplee, Ike Barinholtz. Written by Nick Cuse, Damon Lindelof. Directed by Craig Zobel. (1:55) R.

I Still Believe

Fact-based drama about a Christian music star who finds his faith tested. With K.J. Apa, Britt Robertson, Melissa Roxburgh, Gary Sinise. Written by Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn. Directed by Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin. (1:55) PG.

A Kid From Coney Island

Documentary profiles former pro-basketball star Stephon Marbury. Directed by Coodie, Chike Ozah. (1:35) NR.

Lost Girls

A mother’s efforts to find her missing daughter leads to the discovery of the murders of sex workers in Long Island. With Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Dean Winters, Miriam Shor, Kevin Corrigan, Gabriel Byrne. Written by Michael Werwie; based on a book by Robert Kolker. Directed by Liz Garbus. (1:35) R.

Lost Transmissions

A schizophrenic music producer goes AWOL in L.A. after going off his medication. With Alexandra Daddario, Juno Temple, Simon Pegg. Written and directed Katharine O’Brien. (1:45) NR.

M.O.M. Mothers of Monsters

A woman resorts to extreme measures when she suspects her teenage son of plotting a school shooting. With Melinda Page Hamilton, Bailey Edwards, Edward Asner, Julian de la Celle. Written and directed by Tucia Lyman. (1:37) NR.

Mutant Blast

A military unit pursues a female soldier and a man with super strength during a zombie apocalypse. With Maria Leite, Pedro Barao Dias. Written and directed by Fernando Alle. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (1:23) NR.

My Senior Year

A teen tries to repair a romantic relationship while dealing with a personal loss and thoughts of suicide. With Perry Chicos, Samantha Luskey, Don Peterson, Tony D. Czech. Written and directed by Joe Carlini. (1:35) NR.

My Spy

Dave Bautista stars as a CIA operative who becomes the reluctant espionage mentor to a 9-year-old girl. With Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong. Written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber. Directed by Peter Segal.(1:39) PG-13.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

A pregnant teen from rural Pennsylvania travels to New York City with her cousin get an abortion. With Talia Ryder, Sidney Flanigan, Ryan Eggold, Sharon Van Etten. Written and directed by Eliza Hittman. (1:35) NR.

The Postcard Killings

A distraught New York detective goes to London seeking justice for the murders of his daughter and her husband. With Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Famke Janssen, Cush Jumbo, Joachim Król, Steven Mackintosh, Denis O’Hare. Written by Andrew Stern, Ellen Furman, Liza Marklund, Tove Alsterdal; based on the book by Marklund, James Patterson. Directed by Danis Tanovic. (1:44) NR.

Ride Like a Girl

A young Australian girl dreams of becoming a prize-winning jockey in this fact-based drama. With Teresa Palmer, Sam Neill, Sullivan Stapleton, Brooke Satchwell. Written by Andrew Knight, Elise McCredie. Directed by Rachel Griffiths. (1:38) PG.

The Roads Not Taken

A man with mental health issues leads his young daughter on a chaotic odyssey around New York City. With Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek, Laura Linney. Written and directed by Sally Potter. (1:25) R.

Slay the Dragon

Documentary follows activist Katie Fahey and others on their crusade to end the politically divisive process of gerrymandering. Directed Barak Goodman, Chris Durrance. (1:41)

Tokyo Godfathers

New restoration of this beloved 2003 anime fable about three homeless people in Tokyo who find and care for an abandoned baby. In Japanese with English subtitles; and dubbed in English. Written by Satoshi Kon, Keiko Nobumoto; story by Kon. Directed by Kon, Shôgo Furuya. (1:32) PG-13.

Tuscaloosa

A young man falls in love a patient while working at a mental hospital in 1972 Alabama. With Devon Bostick, Natalia Dyer, Tate Donavan, Marchánt Davis, Ella Rae Peck. Written and directed by Philip Harder; based on a novel by Glasgow Phillips. (1:41) NR.

Viral: Antisemitism in Four Mutations

Documentary charts the resurgence of antisemitism in the U.S. and Europe. Directed by Andrew Goldberg. (1:23) NR.

The Wild Goose Lake

A gangster and family man on the lam meets a seemingly innocent young woman who is harboring a secret of her own. With Ge Hu, Lun-Mei Kwei. Written and directed by Yi’nan Diao. In Chinese with English subtitles. (1:53) NR.

