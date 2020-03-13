Movies on TV this week: March 15: ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ on Freeform; Raiders of the Lost Ark and more

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 15 - 21, 2020

The Battleship Potemkin (1925) TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Encore Tues. 10:13 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:56 p.m.

Hamlet (1948) TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) EPIX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

A Man for All Seasons (1966) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 10 p.m.

Milk (2008) Encore Thur. 1:50 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:06 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:49 p.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) TCM Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Platoon (1986) TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Quiet Man (1952) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

The Sea Hawk (1940) TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

The Shining (1980) BBC America Sun. 10 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m. POP Thur. 6:30 p.m. POP Fri. 4 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) TMC Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) Encore Sun. 8:12 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:31 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:17 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 15 - 21, 2020

Anaconda (1997) ★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m. EPIX Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ IFC Mon. 11:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:05 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

The Core (2003) ★★ Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 9:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:52 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Bravo Sun. 2 a.m. Bravo Sun. 4 a.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 4 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:03 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Sundance Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Redemption (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ AMC Mon. 4 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:15 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 10 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:18 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10:29 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:27 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Underworld (2003) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Victor Frankenstein (2015) ★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ E Tues. 5:30 p.m. E Tues. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:36 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:40 p.m.

Watchmen (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 1:15 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 15 - 21, 2020

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Starz Tues. 7:13 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:50 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ IFC Mon. 11:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:05 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 1:25 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 4:01 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Wed. 12:20 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:21 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Sun. 6 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 8:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Starz Sun. 7:18 a.m. Starz Mon. 6:04 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:52 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:28 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Encore Tues. 10:13 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:56 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ TMC Thur. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 9:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:52 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Disney Sun. 6:30 p.m. Disney Mon. 5 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Encore Fri. 7:44 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:11 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sun. 1 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ USA Fri. 8:30 p.m. USA Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ CMT Mon. 11:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:02 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Starz Sun. 9:51 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8:25 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:19 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 5:45 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10:45 p.m. Paramount Fri. 6 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ E Sun. 7 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 12:26 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ POP Fri. 8:30 p.m. POP Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Tues. 5:39 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ TMC Mon. 12:10 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:03 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:35 a.m. Paramount Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Freeform Sat. Noon

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:27 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:30 a.m. CMT Wed. 11:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ VH1 Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:19 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 9:19 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. Noon

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 11 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ HBO Sat. 2:50 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Thur. 8 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ WGN America Sat. 3 p.m. WGN America Sat. 5 p.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 10:45 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:49 p.m. AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ TMC Mon. 9:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 3:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m. POP Thur. 6:30 p.m. POP Fri. 4 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m. EPIX Sun. 7:05 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 1:35 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Encore Mon. 2:28 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:34 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Paramount Fri. 8:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 12:05 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Sun. 8:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Sun. Noon Freeform Tues. 8 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ USA Sat. 4 p.m. USA Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Tues. 7:55 a.m. Encore Tues. 10 p.m. Encore Wed. 7:02 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:45 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 1:15 a.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 2 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 8:12 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:31 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:17 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of March 15 - 21, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team(2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. La misión más explosiva del equipo A comienza cuando la capitana Charisa, antigua novia de Fénix, persigue a todos los agentes por un delito que no cometieron. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.UNIMASSun. 4 p.m.KFTRSun. 9 p.m.

Abducted(2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeMon. 1:30 p.m.

Abduction(2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXSun. 2:15 a.m.

Accepted(2006) ★★ Justin Long, Jonah Hill. After trying and failing to get into college, a high-school senior and his friends fool parents and peers by creating their own university. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EncoreWed. 5:27 a.m.EncoreWed. 5:31 p.m.

Accidental Obsession(2015) Josie Davis, Marc Menard. A lawyer unwittingly becomes friends with an unstable woman who has a criminal history. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.LifetimeSat. 2 p.m.

Accommodations(2018) Kat Foster, Patrick Heusinger. A woman decides to quit accommodating everyone around her and goes on a creative journey to bring meaning to her life. (NR)TMCMon. 8 a.m.TMCTues. 5:10 a.m.TMCWed. 9:45 a.m.

Acrimony(2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs.EPIXTues. 12:35 p.m.

Across 110th Street(1972) ★★ Anthony Quinn, Yaphet Kotto. Mobsters and crooked police hunt three hoods who have robbed a mob operation in Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMFri. 11 p.m.

Action Point(2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXThur. 9:40 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau(2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOMon. 8:55 a.m.HBOThur. 4:20 p.m.

Adventures in Love & Babysitting(2015) Tammin Sursok, Travis Van Winkle. Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 1 p.m.

After Darkness(2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXMon. 6:20 p.m.

After Hours(1985) ★★★ Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette. A Manhattan yuppie enters dark SoHo, led by strange women into the urban unknown. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CinemaxTues. 9:30 a.m.

After the Wedding(2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.StarzMon. 2:47 p.m.StarzThur. 5:12 a.m.StarzThur. 8:55 p.m.StarzFri. 2:43 a.m.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News(2020) Filmmaker Andrew Rossi examines the rising phenomenon of fake news and how it impacts the average citizen in the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOThur. 9 p.m.

Against the Ropes(2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeMon. 9 a.m.ShowtimeSun. 4:15 a.m.

The Age of Innocence(1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer. An upper-class lawyer falls in love with his fiancee’s freethinking cousin in 1870s New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 18 mins.EPIXSat. 7:05 a.m.

Age of Summer(2018) Peter Stormare, Jake Ryan. An awkward teenager struggles to fit in with the cool kids when his family relocates to a small beach town in California. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCWed. 8:15 a.m.TMCSat. 6 a.m.

Air Force One(1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.KCOPSun. 2 p.m.

All About the Benjamins(2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.BETFri. 8:35 p.m.BETSat. 2 p.m.

All of My Heart(2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. NoonHallmarkSun. 2 a.m.

All That Heaven Allows(1955) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. Friends and family want a rich widow to end her romance with a tree surgeon about 15 years her junior. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMSun. 10:45 a.m.

All the Money in the World(2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.FXSat. 2:03 a.m.FXSat. 8:30 a.m.

Alone in the Game(2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceMon. 7 p.m.AudienceMon. 11 p.m.

Along Came Polly(2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.HBOFri. 8:25 p.m.

Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze(2016) Voices of Kate Higgins, Ben Diskin. Animated. Wolf pups Stinky, Claudette and Runt venture out into a blizzard to save their parents. They’re joined by a sleepy bear cub and a feisty porcupine. (NR) 47 mins.HBOSat. 5:13 a.m.

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs(2016) Voices of Ben Diskin, Lindsay Torrance. Animated. After Kate, Humphrey, and their three pups are forced to relocate their den, they discover Amy, a friendly raptor who came to life after being uncovered during a big dig. (NR) 45 mins.HBOSat. 6:44 a.m.

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom(2017) Voices of Kate Higgins, Ben Diskin. Animated. Stinky, Runt and Claudette spring into action when rogue wolves threaten the royal bears. With courage, wits and help from their wild friends, the alpha and omega wolves rise to protect the queen and princess and save their forest home. (NR) 44 mins.HBOSat. 6 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man(2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. La investigación de Peter Parker para resolver la desaparición de sus padres lo coloca en el camino de un choque con el alter ego mortal de un científico conocido como el Lagarto. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.KVEASun. 3 p.m.

The American Epic Sessions(2016) Taj Mahal, Jack White. Contemporary artists use equipment from the 1920s to record music. (NR)KVCRSun. 9 p.m.KVCRTues. 12:30 p.m.

American Gangster(2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.StarzWed. 5:37 a.m.StarzWed. 10:47 p.m.

American History X(1998) ★★★ Edward Norton, Edward Furlong. A brutal skinhead emerges from prison reformed and tries to show his neo-Nazi brother the error of his ways. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.ShowtimeWed. 10:10 p.m.

Anaconda(1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.SundanceSun. 10:30 a.m.EPIXFri. 6:30 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God(2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.EPIXWed. 7:05 a.m.

Angels & Demons(2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.StarzMon. 8:35 a.m.StarzMon. 4:42 p.m.

Anger Management(2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.StarzTues. 7:13 p.m.StarzWed. 3:50 a.m.

Anna(2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.HBOWed. 8 p.m.

Anne of Green Gables: The Good Stars(2017) Ella Ballentine, Julia Lalonde. The inquisitive, free-spirited Anne Shirley turns 13 and faces a host of new experiences. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KVCRSat. 8:30 a.m.

Ant-Man(2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.TNTSun. 2:30 p.m.

Any Number Can Play(1949) ★★ Clark Gable, Alexis Smith. At odds with his wife and son, a casino owner bets all against a lucky oilman out to break the bank. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMFri. 8:45 p.m.

Anything for Love(2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 4 p.m.

Appetite for Love(2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 2 p.m.

Arbitrage(2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXSat. 4:05 p.m.

Are We There Yet?(2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.StarzWed. 7:26 p.m.

Arrival(2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.SyfyMon. 2 p.m.

The Art of Us(2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 9 a.m.

At Close Range(1986) ★★★ Sean Penn, Christopher Walken. A rural teen joins his father’s crime clan and winds up running for his life with his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.AXSFri. 4:20 p.m.AXSFri. 10:30 p.m.AXSSat. 9 a.m.

At Eternity’s Gate(2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCMon. 6 p.m.TMCThur. 11 a.m.TMCFri. 4:35 a.m.

The Aviator(2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins.StarzFri. 8:50 a.m.

Ay Chabela(1950) Joaquín Cordero, Lorena Velázquez. Los personajes de una pieza dramática interpretan una obra musical. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

B

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Babadook(2014) ★★★ Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall. A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCWed. 3:25 p.m.

Baby Boom(1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.POPThur. 8:30 p.m.POPFri. 6 p.m.

Baby Mama(2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.EncoreSun. 1:41 p.m.EncoreSun. 10:46 p.m.EncoreMon. 8:16 a.m.

The Baby-Sitters Club(1995) ★★ Schuyler Fisk, Bre Blair. Seven girls balance the growing pains of adolescence with the demands of operating a daycare camp for children. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCSun. 10 a.m.TMCFri. 8 p.m.

Bad Influence(1990) ★★★ Rob Lowe, James Spader. A fast-lane stranger befriends a Los Angeles yuppie and slowly makes his life a lurid nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.CinemaxWed. 5:30 a.m.

Bad Moms(2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXThur. 8 p.m.FXThur. 11:41 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale(2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins.CinemaxSun. 8 p.m.CinemaxWed. 5:35 p.m.CinemaxSat. 11:30 a.m.

Badlands(1973) ★★★ Martin Sheen, Sissy Spacek. A thrill-seeking teenage girl joins a garbageman on a South Dakota killing spree. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMFri. 9:15 a.m.

Badman’s Country(1958) ★★ George Montgomery, Neville Brand. Pat Garrett, Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson and Buffalo Bill Cody lure Butch Cassidy and his gang to town. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMFri. 2 a.m.

La Bamba(1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.OvationTues. 10:30 p.m.OvationWed. 4 p.m.

Bandits(2001) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. Two bank robbers fall for a bored housewife who helps them commit heists across the country. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.StarzWed. 8:16 a.m.

The Bank Job(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCTues. 8 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut(2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.VH1Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Batman(1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.IFCSun. 1:30 p.m.IFCSun. 7 p.m.AMCWed. 8 p.m.AMCThur. 2 p.m.

Batman & Robin(1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.IFCMon. 3:15 a.m.IFCMon. 8:30 a.m.AMCThur. 11 a.m.

Batman Forever(1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.IFCMon. 11:15 a.m.IFCMon. 12:30 p.m.AMCSat. 6 a.m.

Batman Returns(1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.IFCSun. 4:15 p.m.IFCSun. 9:45 p.m.AMCWed. 11:05 p.m.AMCThur. 5 p.m.

Battle Circus(1953) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, June Allyson. A nurse joins a boozing major’s Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMThur. 12:45 p.m.

The Battleship Potemkin(1925) ★★★★ Aleksandr Antonov, Vladimir Barskiy. Silent. Sergei Eisenstein’s classic film depicts the mutiny aboard a czarist battleship during the failed revolution of 1905. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMMon. 8:45 a.m.

Baywatch(2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXThur. 5:30 p.m.FXFri. 1:30 p.m.

Beacons of Hope(2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins.AudienceThur. 2:30 a.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery(2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesSun. 7 p.m.

Bedazzled(2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOThur. 6:25 a.m.

Beethoven(1992) ★★ Charles Grodin, Bonnie Hunt. Children talk their father into letting them keep a St. Bernard puppy, which grows to be a problem. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.OvationFri. 2 p.m.

Before You Know It(2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeThur. 5 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil(2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceSun. 9 p.m.AudienceMon. 1 a.m.AudienceSat. 7 p.m.AudienceSat. 11 p.m.

Beneath the 12-Mile Reef(1953) ★ Robert Wagner, Terry Moore. A Greek sponge diver in Florida loves the daughter of a rival family of Key West sponge hookers. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.KVCRWed. 10:15 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin(2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXMon. 8:10 a.m.

The Best of Enemies(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.ShowtimeWed. 9:15 a.m.ShowtimeWed. 5:45 p.m.

Better Start Running(2018) Alex Sharp, Analeigh Tipton. A store clerk finds himself on the run with the girl of his dreams, his grandfather and a hitchhiker. Against all common sense, they follow a mysterious map that takes them on a wild adventure, but an FBI agent and her partner start to close in. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TMCSat. 7:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop(1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ParamountFri. 1:25 a.m.

Beyond Borders(2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Clive Owen. An American socialite living in London joins a renegade doctor’s humanitarian efforts in war-torn nations. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ShowtimeTues. 6:15 a.m.

The BFG(2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.Disney XDSat. 7 p.m.

The Big City(1963) ★★★ Anil Chatterjee, Madhabi Mukherjee. An Indian woman becomes the breadwinner when her husband loses his banking job. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins.TCMSun. 11 p.m.

A Big Hand for the Little Lady(1966) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Joanne Woodward. Married homesteaders stop at a Texas hotel, where he loses big at poker and she takes his place. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMFri. 5 p.m.

The Big Lebowski(1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EncoreSat. 10:36 a.m.

Big Momma’s House 2(2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.HBOSat. Noon

Biker Boyz(2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCThur. 10 p.m.

Billy Elliot(2000) ★★★ Julie Walters, Jamie Bell. A working-class youngster in 1984 England discovers a hidden talent for dance with the help of a hard-bitten teacher. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeFri. 7:15 a.m.

Biloxi Blues(1988) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Christopher Walken. During World War II, a Brooklyn writer contends with a drill sergeant and other situations at a Mississippi boot camp. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxSat. 6:10 a.m.

Biography of a Bachelor Girl(1935) ★★ Ann Harding, Robert Montgomery. A revealing book about a worldly artist causes problems for the people mentioned in it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMWed. 3:15 a.m.

The Birthday Wish(2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 2 p.m.

Black ’47(2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCMon. 4:15 p.m.

Black Panther(2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TNTSun. 8 p.m.TNTMon. 7:30 p.m.

Black Widow Killer(2018) Erin Karpluk, Ryan Robbins. Abbey, a high school senior, starts her own investigation into a murder. She soon unveils her new teacher’s dark past, but the teacher is one step ahead of her. When Abbey’s mother goes missing, Abbey must find a way to save her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 6 p.m.

Blade(1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs.TNTSat. 11 a.m.

Blade II(2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.TNTSat. 1 p.m.

Blade: Trinity(2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.TNTSat. 12:30 p.m.TNTSat. 3 p.m.

Blaze(2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ShowtimeWed. 7 a.m.

Blazing Saddles(1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.BBC AmericaFri. 4:01 p.m.BBC AmericaSat. 2 a.m.

Blended(2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 8 p.m.

The Blind Side(2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.FreeformMon. 6 p.m.FreeformTues. 2 p.m.

Blood Promise(2008) Troy Mittleider, Madilynn Beck. A young couple move next to the house of a grieving man who has lost his wife. He picks fights with the new neighbors, but the woman tries to help him get past the grief -- even though her attempts create problems in her marriage. (NR) 24 mins.KTBNSat. 2:30 a.m.

The Blot(1921) ★★★ Philip Hubbard, Margaret McWade. Silent. A poor professor, his wife and daughter live next door to a rich shoemaker. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TCMSun. 9 p.m.

Blue Streak(1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCTues. 1:15 p.m.TMCSat. 9:05 a.m.TMCSat. 5:30 p.m.

The Body Disappears(1941) ★★ Jeffrey Lynn, Jane Wyman. A professor injects a bachelor-party drunk with a serum which makes him invisible. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMWed. 10:15 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody(2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HBOTues. 8:05 a.m.

Bonnie and Clyde(1967) ★★★★ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway. Acclaimed account of the gun-toting bank robbers and the trail of terror they blazed through the Southwest in the ‘30s. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TCMFri. 3:45 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween(2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.VH1Fri. 10 p.m.VH1Sat. 5:20 p.m.

The Book of Eli(2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.AMCFri. 10 p.m.AMCSat. 1:30 p.m.

The Bookshop(2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXThur. 7:45 a.m.

Booty Call(1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins.ShowtimeTues. 3:05 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July(1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.EncoreWed. 12:20 p.m.EncoreWed. 1:21 p.m.

Born to Love(1931) ★ Constance Bennett, Joel McCrea. A nurse marries a nobleman in World War I London when she hears her child’s father has been shot down. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMThur. 4:30 a.m.

Bottled With Love(2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 6 p.m.

The Boxtrolls(2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.FreeformThur. Noon

The Boy and the Pirates(1960) ★ Charles Herbert, Susan Gordon. Abu the genie sends a boy back in time to the ship of Blackbeard the pirate. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMTues. 2:15 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood(1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.ShowtimeWed. 3:45 p.m.ShowtimeThur. 2:05 a.m.

Breach(2007) ★★★ Chris Cooper, Ryan Phillippe. The FBI charges a newly promoted employee with the task of finding proof that a renowned agent is a traitor to the country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.StarzSat. 4:48 a.m.StarzSat. 12:45 p.m.

Breathless(1959) ★★★ Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg. A French hood kills a policeman and heads for Italy with his American girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMFri. 1 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary(2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.ShowtimeThur. 11:50 a.m.

Brightburn(2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.StarzFri. 11:42 a.m.StarzFri. 6:28 p.m.

Broadminded(1931) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Ona Munson. An irresponsible playboy causes transcontinental trouble for his older cousin who was hired to act as his chaperone. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMThur. 3 a.m.

Bruce Almighty(2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOSun. 6 a.m.

Bull Durham(1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.AXSWed. 6 p.m.AXSWed. 8:30 p.m.AXSThur. 2:30 p.m.

Bullitt(1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn. A San Francisco police detective gets hold of a mob-witness/corruption case and won’t let go. (M) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMSat. 3 p.m.

Burn After Reading(2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EncoreSat. 2:15 p.m.

But the Flesh Is Weak(1932) ★ Robert Montgomery, C. Aubrey Smith. A poor-but-charming father and son try to enter high society by marrying rich English widows. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins.TCMWed. 7:30 a.m.

Butterfield 8(1960) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Laurence Harvey. A Manhattan call girl has a tragic affair with a rich married man. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins.TCMSat. 3 a.m.

C

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Caddyshack(1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.BBC AmericaFri. 6 p.m.BBC AmericaSat. Noon

The Call(2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.LifetimeTues. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeWed. 2:04 a.m.

Campfire Kiss(2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.HallmarkWed. 8 p.m.

Candy Corn(2019) P.J. Soles, Tony Todd. It’s Halloween weekend, and a group of bullies are planning their annual hazing on local outcast Jacob Atkins. When they take things too far, he’s resurrected to seek revenge against those who wronged him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TMCThur. 6:35 p.m.

Captain Blood(1935) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A British doctor sold into slavery becomes a dashing Caribbean pirate and fights a duel with a French pirate to win a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins.TCMMon. 5 p.m.

Captains Courageous(1937) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Freddie Bartholomew. Portuguese fishermen pick up a rich man’s son who has fallen overboard. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins.TCMMon. 5:15 a.m.

Captive State(2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.ShowtimeSun. 11:30 a.m.ShowtimeTues. 8:30 a.m.ShowtimeTues. 4:30 p.m.

Carmen Jones(1954) ★★★ Dorothy Dandridge, Harry Belafonte. A sultry plant worker drives a wartime soldier to murder in Jacksonville, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMSun. 8:45 a.m.

Cartels(2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXThur. 3:05 a.m.

Casino(1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.StarzSun. 2:23 a.m.

Chanoc en la Isla de los Muertos(1975) Lucha Villa, Humberto Garza. Chanoc se halla en una isla habitada por seres que pertenecen al mundo de las tinieblas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYThur. 8 p.m.

Charlie Says(2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeThur. 12:15 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’(1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXSun. 6 a.m.

The Cheerleader Escort(2019) Cynthia Preston, Damon Runyan. A college freshman who just made the cheerleading squad finds herself falling for a much older man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 4 p.m.

El Chicano(2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeFri. 2:35 p.m.

China Seas(1935) ★★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. A steamer captain moves gold with his ex-lover, a blonde and a pirate boss on board. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMMon. 3:30 p.m.

The China Syndrome(1979) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon. A TV reporter and her cameraman tour a California nuclear-power plant and see the cover-up of a meltdown crisis. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXMon. 4:15 p.m.

Class Act(1992) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Two disparate high-school newcomers trade places, find girlfriends and don’t want to trade back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Tues. 3:30 p.m.VH1Wed. 2:10 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger(1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.SundanceTues. 5 p.m.SundanceWed. Noon

Coach Carter(2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.AMCWed. 9 a.m.

Colewell(2019) Karen Allen, Hannah Gross. The Colewell Post Office is closing, and Nora must decide whether to relocate for a new job or face retirement in Colewell. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.ShowtimeMon. 5:45 a.m.

Collateral Damage(2002) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elias Koteas. Un bombero busca venganza del terrorista responsable de un bombardeo, que cobró la vida de su esposa y su hijo. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.UNIMASSat. 11 a.m.KFTRSat. 1 p.m.UNIMASSat. 10 p.m.KFTRSun. Noon

El comando del diablo(2011) Emilio Franco, Eleazar García Jr. Tras la pérdida de su esposa a manos del Canibal, Damián busca venganza con la ayuda de su primo El Cuervo. A partir de ese momento, Damian se retira de la policía y ambos forman el temible Comando del Diablo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

Coming to America(1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.ParamountThur. 6:30 p.m.ParamountThur. 10 p.m.

The Company Men(2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.TMCTues. 4:35 p.m.TMCWed. 5 a.m.

The Con Is On(2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXThur. 1:25 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian(1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.EncoreSat. 8 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer(1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EncoreSat. 10:09 p.m.

Congo(1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.CinemaxWed. 8 p.m.

Contraband(2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TBSSun. 10:30 a.m.TBSMon. 3:08 a.m.

Conviction(2010) ★★ Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell. Following the imprisonment of her brother, a woman earns a law degree and fights to clear him of murder. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.AudienceSun. 7 p.m.AudienceSun. 11 p.m.AudienceTues. 7 p.m.AudienceTues. 10:30 p.m.

Cooking With Love(2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 6 a.m.

The Cooler(2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.EPIXTues. 2 a.m.

The Core(2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.SundanceWed. 9 a.m.

Corky Romano(2001) ★ Chris Kattan, Vinessa Shaw. An assistant veterinarian poses as an FBI agent in order to steal incriminating evidence against his father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.HBOMon. 6:20 a.m.

Cost of a Soul(2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CinemaxThur. 10:45 a.m.

Couples Retreat(2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.ESun. 4:30 p.m.ESun. 9:30 p.m.EWed. 5 p.m.EWed. 7:30 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens(2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CinemaxMon. 12:20 p.m.CinemaxSun. 2:05 a.m.

Crawl(2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.EPIXSat. 2:35 a.m.EPIXSat. 12:50 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love.(2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.HBOThur. 12:10 p.m.

Creature From the Black Lagoon(1954) ★★★ Richard Carlson, Julia Adams. Fossil hunters encounter a dangerous, humanlike amphibian in the Amazon. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMSat. 1:30 p.m.

Creed(2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.VH1Thur. 4:20 p.m.

Creed II(2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXSat. 10:05 p.m.

A Criminal Is Born(1938) George P. Breakston, David Durand. Four youths, neglected by their parents, are tempted to turn to crime. (NR) 21 mins.TCMFri. 3:15 a.m.

Crimson Peak(2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.HBOWed. 4:20 a.m.

The Crimson Pirate(1952) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Nick Cravat. An acrobatic pirate and his sidekick help Caribbean rebels fight Spain with an inventor’s weapons. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMTues. 12:15 p.m.

The Crow: City of Angels(1996) ★ Vincent Perez, Mia Kirshner. A magic black crow guides a motorcycle mechanic who returns to avenge the murders of himself and his son. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.CinemaxTues. 11:10 a.m.

The Crow(1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CinemaxWed. 10:55 a.m.

Cruise of the Zaca(1952) Narrated by Errol Flynn. Erroll Flynn takes scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography on an expedition to the South Seas. (NR) 17 mins.TCMMon. 10:15 a.m.

Cry Havoc(1943) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, Ann Sothern. An Army nurse, a waitress, a dancer and six other women run a bomb-shelter field hospital on Bataan. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMThur. 9 a.m.

Cujo(1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EncoreSat. 9:01 a.m.

Cyrus(2010) ★★★ John C. Reilly, Jonah Hill. A downtrodden divorced man becomes locked in a battle of wills with his new lover’s possessive son. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.AudienceWed. 7 p.m.AudienceWed. 10 p.m.AudienceThur. 1 a.m.

D

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Da Vinci Code(2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.StarzSun. 7:18 a.m.StarzMon. 6:04 a.m.StarzThur. 8:52 a.m.StarzThur. 5:28 p.m.

Daddy’s Home(2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FXMon. 11:45 p.m.FXTues. 4 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls(2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.BETWed. 4 p.m.

Dances With Wolves(1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs.EncoreTues. 10:13 a.m.EncoreTues. 6:56 p.m.

Dante’s Peak(1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 1:30 p.m.

The Daring Young Man(1942) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Marguerite Chapman. After the military turns him down as being unfit, a man proves himself a hero by cracking a Nazi spy ring. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMWed. 8 p.m.

The Dark Tower(2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCSun. 6:25 p.m.TMCMon. 4:15 a.m.TMCWed. 10:30 p.m.

Darkest Hour(2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HistoryWed. 11:01 a.m.

The Darkest Hour(2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CinemaxSat. 3:45 p.m.

Date Movie(2006) ★ Alyson Hannigan, Adam Campbell. A hopeless romantic and her British beau face a number of obstacles on their way to the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins.CinemaxWed. 2:35 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow(2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOFri. 1:55 p.m.

Day of Reckoning(2016) Raymond J. Barry, Barbara Crampton. Fifteen years after demon-like beings nearly eradicated mankind, they return to finish the job. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyThur. 1:45 a.m.

The Day of Rest(1939) Robert Benchley. A family man tries to spend a quiet Sunday at home, but his wife and children have other ideas. (NR) 10 mins.TCMSat. 5:09 a.m.

Daylight(1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CinemaxWed. 12:30 p.m.CinemaxFri. 12:15 p.m.

Days of Thunder(1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCThur. 1 p.m.TMCThur. 8 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die(2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CinemaxTues. 9:50 p.m.

Dead Water(2019) Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien. When a relaxing getaway turns deadly, a former Marine must risk his life once again to save his wife and best friend from pirates. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCWed. 5 p.m.TMCSat. 1:05 a.m.

A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face(2020) Shawn Pyfrom, Kevin Fonteyne. Two criminals kidnap a fashion model, intent on selling her to human traffickers. Held hostage in a remote cabin, she must do whatever it takes to escape her captors and get back to her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeSun. 2:04 a.m.

Deep Impact(1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs.BBC AmericaSun. 4 p.m.AMCTues. 5:30 p.m.AMCWed. Noon

Demolition Man(1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCThur. 3 p.m.

Den of Thieves(2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins.ShowtimeTues. NoonShowtimeTues. 11:10 p.m.ShowtimeSat. 12:05 p.m.ShowtimeSun. 1:45 a.m.

Descendants 3(2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.DisneyFri. 5:35 p.m.

The Descent: Part 2(2009) ★★ Shauna Macdonald, Krysten Cummings. An amnesiac spelunker joins a rescue team to explore underground caves where bloodthirsty creatures dwell. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXFri. 4:55 p.m.

The Descent(2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXFri. 3:15 p.m.

Despicable Me 3(2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXWed. 7 p.m.FXWed. 9 p.m.

Destination Wedding(2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. Noon

Destiny Turns On the Radio(1995) ★ James LeGros, Dylan McDermott. An escaped convict catches a ride with a gambler to Las Vegas, where he seeks his girlfriend and his share of bank-robbery loot. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXTues. 8:40 a.m.

The Devil’s Rejects(2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.IFCTues. 6 a.m.

Dial M for Murder(1954) ★★★ Ray Milland, Grace Kelly. A husband’s plot to murder his unfaithful wife goes awry in Alfred Hitchcock’s adaptation of the Frederick Knott play. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman(2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.BETSun. NoonBETThur. 9 p.m.BETFri. 5:30 p.m.

Die Hard(1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CinemaxThur. 9:40 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CinemaxSun. 5:50 p.m.CinemaxThur. 11:55 p.m.

Different Flowers(2017) Emma Bell, Hope Lauren. A young woman embarks on an adventure with her free-spirited sister after leaving her fiance at the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCThur. 7:35 a.m.

Dirty Dancing(1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BravoSat. 9:44 p.m.BravoSat. 11:52 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights(2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.BravoSun. 2 a.m.BravoSun. 4 a.m.

District 9(2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeSun. 9:35 a.m.

Django Unchained(2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins.BETSat. 8 p.m.

Doc(1971) ★★ Stacy Keach, Faye Dunaway. Doc Holliday, Kate Elder and Wyatt Earp hang out in Tombstone before the shootout at the OK corral. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMThur. 10:15 p.m.

Doc Hollywood(1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.POPTues. 4 p.m.POPThur. 4 p.m.POPThur. 11 p.m.

Doc of the Dead(2014) Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXFri. 5:20 a.m.

Dodge City(1939) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A Texas cattleman comes to Dodge City, Kan., with his buddies and dons a badge to clean it up. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMFri. 12:15 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story(2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.HBOSat. 1:45 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home(2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.StarzTues. 2:24 p.m.

The Doors(1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.OvationWed. 6:30 p.m.OvationThur. 1 p.m.

Double Team(1997) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Rodman. An international spy teams with a flamboyant weapons dealer to escape from a penal colony and save his family. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCWed. 1:50 p.m.

Down a Dark Hall(2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.CinemaxTues. 3:05 p.m.

Downhill Racer(1969) ★★★ Robert Redford, Gene Hackman. A cocky American skier’s arrogant behavior clashes with his coach prior to the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXTues. 5:25 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax(2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.DisneySun. 6:30 p.m.DisneyMon. 5 p.m.

Drag Me to Hell(2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.EncoreFri. 10:45 p.m.

Dragon Blade(2015) Jackie Chan, John Cusack. Un decurión romano huido a China y un heroico guarda chino injustamente caído en desgracia, unen sus fuerzas para combatir una terrible amenaza que acecha no sólo a China, sino a toda la humanidad. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.UNIMASSun. 2 p.m.KFTRSun. 4:30 p.m.

Drive Angry(2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.ShowtimeMon. 4 a.m.

Drugstore Cowboy(1989) ★★★ Matt Dillon, Kelly Lynch. An addict, his wife and another couple steal the drugs they live for in 1971 Portland, Ore. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CinemaxSat. 4:25 a.m.

Drunk Parents(2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.StarzWed. Noon

Dumb & Dumber(1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.Comedy CentralSat. 5:30 p.m.

Dying to Be You(2020) Natalie Dreyfuss, Michael Patrick Denis. Terror strikes when a young woman learns that her pen pal since childhood plans to take over her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 4 p.m.

E

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Eagle Eye(2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTSun. Noon

Earth Girls Are Easy(1989) ★★ Geena Davis, Jeff Goldblum. Valley girls cruise Southern California with Mac, Wiploc and Zebo from the planet Jhazzala. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXWed. 2:45 p.m.

Earthworm Tractors(1936) ★★ Joe E. Brown, June Travis. A salesman pulls out all the stops in a last-ditch effort to sell his latest tractor to an old-fashioned lumberman. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins.TCMWed. 6:30 p.m.

Eddie the Eagle(2016) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman. Guided by a rebellious and charismatic coach, British ski jumper Michael ``Eddie’’ Edwards trains for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXWed. 7 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow(2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.SyfyFri. 12:58 p.m.SyfyFri. 5:30 p.m.

8 Mile(2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EncoreFri. 7:44 a.m.EncoreFri. 3:11 p.m.

Elevator to the Gallows(1958) ★★★ Jeanne Moreau, Maurice Ronet. A French war hero plots to kill his lover’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMSat. 9 p.m.

Ella Enchanted(2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Hugh Dancy. A young woman embarks on a journey to break the curse of obedience placed upon her by a fairy godmother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.KCOPSat. 2 p.m.

Elysium(2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCTues. 11 p.m.AMCWed. 2:30 p.m.BBC AmericaThur. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaFri. 8 a.m.

The Emoji Movie(2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.FXWed. 1 p.m.FXThur. 10:30 a.m.

Empire State(2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SyfyMon. 4:30 p.m.SyfyTues. 11:30 a.m.

Employee of the Month(2006) ★★ Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.ShowtimeTues. 4:25 a.m.

Enough(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.BETThur. 6 p.m.POPFri. 11:30 p.m.POPSat. 3:30 p.m.

Esa Mi Raza(1979) Enrique Cuenca, Rafael Inclán. El Polivoz en enredos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz(1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.EncoreSun. 4:29 a.m.

Escape From New York(1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.SundanceTues. 4 a.m.

Escaping My Stalker(2020) Alexandra Paul, Mariette Hartley. After being rescued from a dangerous life on the streets, 17-year-old Taylor now lives as the adopted daughter of Larry and Sandy Stewart. But things are about to take a nefarious turn, as a mysterious threat is developing against the family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. Noon

Every Day(2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXFri. 8:25 a.m.

The Expendables 2(2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Cuando uno de sus compañeros muere, el mercenario Barney Ross y su equipo dan rienda suelta a sus violentos deseos de venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.UNIMASSat. 1 p.m.KFTRSat. 6 p.m.

Extraction(2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.SyfyTues. 3:34 p.m.SyfyWed. 10:30 a.m.

F

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Failure to Launch(2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.OvationTues. 6 p.m.OvationWed. 2 p.m.

Fallen(1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.StarzWed. 3:22 p.m.

Falling for Vermont(2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 6 p.m.

Falling for You(2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSat. 11 a.m.

The Family That Preys(2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.BETSun. 12:05 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald(2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.HBOSun. 9:15 a.m.HBOWed. 11:05 a.m.

Fantastic Four(2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXWed. NoonFXWed. 3 p.m.

A Farewell to Arms(1932) ★★★ Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper. An ambulance driver and a nurse share an ill-fated romance in World War I Italy. Based on Ernest Hemingway’s novel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TCMThur. 7:30 a.m.

Fargo(1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreSat. 12:35 p.m.

Fast & Furious(2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.USASat. 11:17 a.m.USASat. 8:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw(2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOSun. 6:35 p.m.HBOThur. 6:40 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6(2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FXSun. 1 p.m.FXSun. 10 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.USASat. 9 a.m.USASat. 6:15 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious(2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.USAFri. 8:30 p.m.USASat. 1:35 p.m.

Fast Five(2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HBOTues. 2:05 p.m.

Faster(2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeMon. 3 p.m.ShowtimeFri. 4:30 p.m.ShowtimeSat. 3:45 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FXSun. 7 p.m.FXMon. 5 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars(2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FXThur. 7:30 a.m.

Ferdinand(2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXXFri. 1:30 p.m.FXXSat. Noon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off(1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.FreeformSun. 11:30 p.m.FreeformMon. 11 a.m.

Fever Pitch(2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.AudienceMon. 5 p.m.AudienceMon. 9 p.m.AudienceTues. 1 a.m.

A Few Good Men(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 8:30 p.m.BBC AmericaMon. 1:30 a.m.SundanceSat. 3 p.m.SundanceSun. 2 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker(2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.ESat. 9:45 p.m.ESun. 3 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey(2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ESat. 7 p.m.ESun. 12:15 p.m.

Fight Club(1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.HBOSun. 1:30 p.m.HBOThur. 11:35 p.m.

The Fighting 69th(1940) ★★★ James Cagney, Pat O’Brien. A Brooklyn brawler joins Father Duffy and Col. ``Wild Bill’’ Donovan’s Irish-American regiment in World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMTues. 3:45 a.m.

The Final Cut(2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXThur. 2:15 p.m.

Final Destination 5(2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CinemaxThur. 2:15 p.m.

The Final Wish(2018) Lin Shaye, Michael Welch. After his father’s death, a man returns home to help his grief-stricken mother. Going through his dad’s belongings, he comes across a mysterious item that is more than it seems. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCSat. 2:35 a.m.

Finian’s Rainbow(1968) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Petula Clark. An Irishman and his daughter steal a leprechaun’s pot of gold. (G) 2 hrs. 25 mins.TCMTues. 7:30 p.m.

The Firm(1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.OvationSun. 4 p.m.

First Man(2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.CinemaxTues. 12:40 p.m.

Flags of Our Fathers(2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.KTLASun. 1:34 a.m.

Flatliners(1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.OvationMon. 12:30 p.m.OvationMon. 6:30 p.m.OvationSat. 11:30 p.m.

Flight of the Doves(1971) ★★ Ron Moody, Jack Wild. A greedy uncle chases brother-and-sister heirs from England to their grandmother in Ireland. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMTues. 7 a.m.

Flight of the Phoenix(2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi. A group of people struggles to survive after a huge sandstorm causes their plane to crash in the Gobi desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.CinemaxWed. 12:40 p.m.

Focus(2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCSat. 4:15 p.m.

Footloose(1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMTMon. 11:30 p.m.

Forces of Nature(1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.OvationSun. 10:30 a.m.OvationMon. 11 p.m.OvationTues. 8 p.m.

Forever in My Heart(2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 2 p.m.

48 HRS.(1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreSun. 12:02 p.m.

47 Ronin(2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Forty-seven leaderless samurai must turn to a mixed-blood outcast for help in defeating the treacherous overlord who killed their master and banished them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TNTTues. 11:30 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral(1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.StarzSun. 9:51 a.m.

Frankie and Johnny(1966) ★★ Elvis Presley, Donna Douglas. A singing riverboat gambler risks losing his money and his girlfriend on the Mississippi. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMFri. 7 p.m.

Freddy vs. Jason(2003) ★★ Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger. Teens are caught in the middle of a battle between the razor-clawed Freddy and the masked killer Jason. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreSat. 12:27 p.m.

Freeheld(2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.HBOMon. 12:40 p.m.

Friday(1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.USAWed. 10:05 p.m.

Fright Night(2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.SyfyFri. 10:30 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn(1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCWed. 3 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter(2000) ★★ Ara Celi, Marco Leonardi. An executioner’s daughter joins an outlaw who escaped death, in a journey that leads to vampires. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCSun. 3:30 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money(1999) ★ Bruce Campbell, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. A bank robber headed for a Mexican heist stumbles into a bar frequented by the undead, where he’s turned into a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCThur. 2 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé(2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 4 p.m.

From Hell(2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EncoreFri. 6:55 p.m.

The Front Runner(2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.StarzMon. 11:52 a.m.StarzTues. 1:29 a.m.StarzFri. 4:37 a.m.

Frozen(2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.FreeformSat. 8:25 p.m.

Furious 7(2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXSun. 4 p.m.

G

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra(2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.SyfyTues. 5:30 p.m.SyfyWed. 3 p.m.

The Gambler(2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman. A literature professor with gambling debts borrows money from a mobster and offers his life as collateral while immersing himself in an illicit, underground world. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXXMon. 10:30 a.m.FXXTues. 7:30 a.m.

Gamer(2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOThur. 3:25 a.m.

Gang Boy(1954) Curly Riviera. A police officer negotiates a truce between two gangs. (NR) 27 mins.TCMSat. 2:30 a.m.

Gangs of New York(2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins.HBOWed. 1:30 a.m.

Gangster Squad(2013) ★★ Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling. In 1949 Los Angeles, a secret crew of cops forms to drive powerful mobster Mickey Cohen out of business. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TNTFri. 12:30 p.m.

Get Hard(2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TBSSun. 3 p.m.

The Getaway(1972) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Ali MacGraw. A bank robber and his wife cross a big shot and are chased to the Mexican border. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins.TCMFri. 2:45 p.m.

The Ghost and the Darkness(1996) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer. An Irish engineer and a U.S. hunter stalk two lions decimating a construction crew in East Africa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EncoreMon. 1:42 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance(2012) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.StarzSun. 11:52 a.m.StarzSat. 11:08 a.m.StarzSat. 12:07 p.m.StarzSat. 8:41 p.m.

The Gift(2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.OvationSun. 10 p.m.OvationMon. 4 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web(2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.StarzThur. 1:28 a.m.StarzThur. 3:30 p.m.

Girl Most Likely(2012) ★★ Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening. After losing her job and her boyfriend, a woman moves in with her estranged mother and finds an assortment of strange characters inhabiting the home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXMon. 3 a.m.

Girl With Green Eyes(1964) ★★★ Peter Finch, Rita Tushingham. An innocent Irish farm girl moves to Dublin and meets a divorced, middle-aged writer. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMTues. 9:30 a.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo(2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.EncoreWed. 2:46 a.m.EncoreWed. 9 p.m.

Girl, Interrupted(1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCMon. 10 p.m.

Gladiator(2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.AMCSun. 12:19 p.m.AMCMon. 9:30 a.m.

Glass(2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.HBOWed. 7:15 a.m.

Godzilla(2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TBSSat. 11 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters(2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOMon. 6:40 p.m.

Going Highbrow(1935) ★ Guy Kibbee, ZaSu Pitts. A social-climbing couple throw a lavish party for a stranger they persuaded to pose as their daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMWed. 9 a.m.

Going Wild(1930) ★ Joe E. Brown, Lawrence Gray. Rollo and Lane get off a train in a town where an air ace is supposed to perform. When someone mistakes Rollo for the daredevil pilot, he has to figure a way out of the predicament. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMThur. 12:30 p.m.

Gone(2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXThur. 12:40 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds(2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.AMCMon. 6:30 p.m.AMCTues. 3 p.m.

The Good Girl(2002) ★★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal. A small-town Texas wife who wants more out of life becomes infatuated with a new co-worker who acts like Holden Caulfield of ``The Catcher in the Rye.’' (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AudienceThur. 7 p.m.AudienceThur. 11 p.m.

Good Will Hunting(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ShowtimeSat. 2:30 p.m.

A Good Year(2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle’s vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CinemaxThur. 3:30 a.m.

The Goonies(1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMTSun. Noon

Grace(2018) Katie Cassidy, Tate Donovan. A famous writer begins suffering from a crippling case of writer’s block. His agent sends him a strange, belligerent woman to be his new assistant, hoping the change will inspire him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSun. 6:30 a.m.

The Great Garrick(1937) ★★★ Brian Aherne, Olivia de Havilland. French actors stage a hoax to deflate the ego of the famed 18th-century British actor. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMWed. 11:30 a.m.

The Great Wall(2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXXTues. 4 p.m.FXXWed. Noon

Green Book(2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.ShowtimeTues. 8 p.m.

Green Zone(2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.EncoreSun. 12:50 p.m.

Grown Ups(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 5:45 p.m.Comedy CentralSun. 10:45 p.m.ParamountFri. 6 p.m.ParamountFri. 11 p.m.

Grown Ups 2(2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXMon. 8 p.m.FXTues. 6 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2(2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TNTSun. 5 p.m.

Gun Crazy(1950) ★★★ Peggy Cummins, John Dall. A gun fanatic and a sideshow sharpshooter team up for romance and a crime spree. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMFri. 7:30 a.m.

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral(1957) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for a Tombstone showdown with the Clanton gang. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EncoreMon. 4:31 a.m.

Gypsy(1962) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood. One of a stage mother’s daughters quits, and the other becomes stripper Gypsy Rose Lee. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins.TCMSun. 12:30 p.m.

H

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Halloween(2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxTues. 8 p.m.CinemaxFri. 6 p.m.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch(1982) ★★ Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin. Two people discover that a TV commercial will cue a madman’s Halloween masks to explode. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CinemaxMon. 6:05 a.m.

Hamlet(1948) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons. A young Danish prince wrestles with his conscience when he is confronted with questions of treachery and madness. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins.TCMSat. 10:45 a.m.

Hampstead(2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.ShowtimeSat. 9 p.m.

The Hangover Part III(2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXXSun. 10 a.m.

The Hangover(2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.ESun. 7 p.m.

Harlem Nights(1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.OvationFri. 9:30 p.m.OvationSat. 8 a.m.

Harry and the Hendersons(1987) ★★★ John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon. The Hendersons run over Bigfoot with their station wagon and bring him home to Seattle. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.CinemaxTues. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets(2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins.SyfySun. 8:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1(2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.SyfySat. 1:02 a.m.SyfySat. 10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2(2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.SyfySat. 1:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire(2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins.SyfySun. 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins.SyfySun. 12:26 p.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut(2009) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Kyle Gallner. A woman turns to a priest for help when her cancer-stricken son becomes increasingly disturbed by paranormal activity that seems to permeate their new home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.EncoreFri. 1:26 p.m.EncoreFri. 9 p.m.

Havana Motor Club(2015) ★★★ Underground drag racers try to organize Cuba’s first official car race since shortly after the revolution ended in 1959. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.EPIXTues. 7:10 a.m.

Hearts of Winter(2020) Rukiya Bernard, Victor Webster. An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkFri. 2 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army(2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TBSSat. 1:30 p.m.TBSSun. 1 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom(2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.IFCTues. 3:30 p.m.IFCWed. 4 a.m.

El hijo de alma grande(1974) Ana Bertha Lepe, Blue Demon. Una pareja y un guía son secuestrados en la selva de Belice por extraterrestres que buscan ojos para sus semejantes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

Hitch(2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.POPFri. 8:30 p.m.POPSat. 12:30 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard(2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.SyfySun. 9:30 p.m.SyfyMon. 6:30 p.m.

Hitting a New High(1937) ★ Lily Pons, Jack Oakie. A Paris singer’s press agent arranges her Manhattan debut by way of Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMWed. 6 a.m.

The Holiday(2006) ★★ Cameron Michelle Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TMCSun. 11:35 a.m.ShowtimeSat. 6:45 p.m.

Hollywood Without Makeup(1965) ★★ A compilation of home movies that captures some of Hollywood’s celebrities in candid, off-screen moments. (NR) 51 mins.TCMMon. 1:45 a.m.

Homecoming(1948) ★★ Clark Gable, Lana Turner. A doctor married to a New York socialite falls in love with a World War II battlefield nurse. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMThur. 10:45 a.m.

Homefront(2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCThur. 6:45 p.m.IFCFri. 9:45 a.m.

The Honeymoon Killers(1969) ★★★ Shirley Stoler, Tony Lo Bianco. After meeting through a lonely hearts club, Martha Beck and Ray Fernandez swindle and murder rich, lonely women. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMFri. 11 a.m.

Hoosiers(1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.EncoreTues. 1:06 a.m.EncoreTues. 4:58 p.m.

Hope Floats(1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOFri. 6:15 a.m.

Hopscotch(1980) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Glenda Jackson. An ex-CIA agent and his lover write a book about the agency, one jump ahead of agents sent to stop them. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.KCETFri. 9:40 p.m.

Horrible Bosses(2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.IFCSat. 6:45 p.m.IFCSat. 11 p.m.

The Horse Whisperer(1998) ★★★ Robert Redford, Kristin Scott Thomas. A New Yorker takes her daughter and the girl’s horse, both traumatized in a terrible accident, to a Montana healer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins.TMCFri. 3:05 p.m.

Hot Fuzz(2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.StarzFri. 1:15 p.m.StarzSat. 2:45 a.m.

Hotel Artemis(2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCTues. 10 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania(2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.DisneySat. 6:25 p.m.

House Party(1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.VH1Tues. 1 p.m.VH1Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls(2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCFri. 9:35 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days(2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOThur. 10:10 a.m.

Hulk(2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.StarzTues. 5:39 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire(2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.AMCSat. 9 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1(2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.AMCSun. 12:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2(2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.AMCSun. 2:40 a.m.

The Hunger Games(2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.AMCSat. 6 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October(1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins.TMCMon. 12:10 p.m.

Hunter Killer(2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.HBOTues. 2:30 a.m.HBOFri. 5:05 p.m.

The Hurt Locker(2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CinemaxTues. 2:10 a.m.CinemaxFri. 11:42 p.m.

The Hustle(2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXWed. 8 p.m.EPIXThur. 11:05 a.m.

I Am Legend(2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.IFCWed. 7:45 p.m.IFCWed. 11:03 p.m.AMCFri. 8 p.m.AMCSat. 4 p.m.

I Am Sam(2001) ★★ Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer. A man with the mental capacity of a child hires a lawyer to regain custody of his daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.CinemaxThur. 8:31 a.m.

I Feel Pretty(2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeThur. 1:30 p.m.

I Wake Up Screaming(1941) ★★★ Betty Grable, Victor Mature. A detective finds a promoter hiding out with the sister of a slain actress client. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMSun. 7 a.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course(2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXXFri. 11:30 a.m.FXXSat. 10 a.m.

Image Makers: The Adventures of America’s Pioneer Cinematographers(2019) A documentary about America’s cinematographers. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMSun. 5:15 a.m.

Immortals(2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TNTSun. 11 p.m.TNTMon. 5:30 p.m.

In Bed With a Killer(2019) Jennifer Taylor, Ryan Patrick Shanahan. A single mother and her daughter move to a new town where she meets the man of her dreams. Little does she know he’s hiding some very dark secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 10 a.m.

In the Key of Love(2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 9 p.m.

In Time(2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.CinemaxFri. 8:30 a.m.

Incarnate(2016) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten. Recruited by a Vatican emissary, an exorcist taps into the subconscious mind of a tormented boy to free him from demonic possession. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.CinemaxMon. 10:45 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence(2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs.FXFri. 11:02 p.m.FXSat. 11:30 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade(1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ParamountWed. 7:30 p.m.ParamountWed. 11 p.m.ParamountSat. 10:35 a.m.ParamountSat. 4:05 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom(1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.ParamountSat. 8 a.m.

Inferno(2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.OvationSat. 8:30 p.m.

Inside Man(2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.AMCThur. 10:05 p.m.AMCFri. 3 p.m.

Inside Moves(1980) ★★★ John Savage, David Morse. A man paralyzed by a suicide attempt meets an injured basketball player and other regulars at a bar. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.CinemaxSun. 6:45 a.m.

The Intern(2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FreeformThur. 6:30 p.m.

The Internship(2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.MTVFri. 2:25 p.m.

The Interpreter(2005) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn. A Secret Service agent is suspicious of a U.N. translator who overheard a plot to assassinate an African leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.StarzTues. 3:26 a.m.StarzTues. 4:02 p.m.StarzWed. 12:08 p.m.

Into the Arms of Danger(2020) Cathy Moriarty, AlexAnn Hopkins. Two paramedics arrive at the site of a car accident to transport an injured 17-year-old girl to the hospital. But instead of taking her there, the strangers bring her to the home of a woman who’s grieving over the loss of her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 8 p.m.LifetimeMon. 12:01 p.m.LifetimeSat. 6 p.m.

Intruders(2015) Beth Riesgraf, Martin Starr. Anna suffers from a severe case of agoraphobia and cannot escape from her house when three people break in. The intruders think they will get away easily, until Anna’s other psychosis’ break free. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSat. 9 p.m.TMCSun. 12:10 p.m.

An Invisible Sign(2010) ★ Jessica Alba, Bailee Madison. Mona uses math to overcome her personal problems and teaches her students the same tricks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCTues. 6:50 a.m.

The Irish in Us(1935) ★★ James Cagney, Pat O’Brien. A boxer and his policeman brother feud over a police captain’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMWed. 1:45 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic(2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOSun. 7:45 a.m.HBOSun. 4:45 a.m.

It(2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TNTSun. Noon

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit(2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXSun. 11 a.m.FXMon. 7 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer(2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TBSSat. 2 a.m.TBSSat. 10:30 p.m.

The Jackal(1997) ★★ Bruce Willis, Richard Gere. A jailed IRA operative helps the FBI track a masterful assassin about to perform a political killing. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EncoreWed. 9:20 a.m.EncoreWed. 11:41 p.m.

Jagged Edge(1985) ★★ Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges. A lawyer falls in love with her client, a San Francisco publisher accused of killing his heiress wife. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXThur. 10 p.m.

Jarhead(2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.ShowtimeWed. 2:30 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3(2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.SyfyMon. 10 a.m.

John Wick(2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.SyfyFri. 8 p.m.SyfySat. 6 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum(2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.HBOTues. 9:15 p.m.HBOSat. 5:45 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2(2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SyfySat. 8 p.m.

Johnny English Strikes Again(2018) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller. Johnny English springs back into action when a hacker reveals the identities of undercover agents in Britain. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOTues. 4:35 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island(2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.WGN AmericaSat. 11 a.m.WGN AmericaSat. 1 p.m.KVEASat. 7 p.m.

Juliet, Naked(2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXWed. 8:50 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle(2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.FXXWed. 7:30 p.m.FXXThur. 2:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom(2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CinemaxWed. 9:50 p.m.

Just Go With It(2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.StarzWed. 5:28 p.m.StarzSat. 6:43 p.m.

K-PAX(2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Jeff Bridges. A psychiatrist tries to determine how best to help a patient who convincingly claims to be from a distant galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs.StarzMon. 1:49 a.m.

Keeping the Faith(2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CinemaxThur. 5:50 p.m.

The Kid Who Would Be King(2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs.HBOSat. 9:57 a.m.

Kidnap(2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.LifetimeTues. 8 p.m.LifetimeWed. 12:01 p.m.KVEASat. 9 p.m.

Kill Switch(2017) Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe. A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SyfyFri. 12:45 p.m.

Killer Vacation(2018) Alexa Havins, Jacob Young. Jake takes his pregnant girlfriend, Lindsey, to an upscale resort. When they arrive, Lindsey discovers that Jake’s soon-to-be-ex is there. Soon, it becomes apparent that someone is determined to make sure that Lindsey never uses her return ticket. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 2 p.m.

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie(1976) ★ Ben Gazzara, Timothy Agoglia Carey. Los Angeles mobsters force the owner of a sleazy nightclub to kill someone, but it all goes wrong. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.CinemaxMon. 4:15 a.m.

Killing Streets(1991) ★ Michael Paré, Lorenzo Lamas. The twin brother of a supposedly dead Marine captain goes to Beirut to see for himself. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.CinemaxSun. 4:05 a.m.

King Kong(2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins.ASun. 2 p.m.

The Kingmaker(2019) Imelda Marcos. Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield examines the controversial history of Filipino politician Imelda Marcos and her family. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.ShowtimeThur. 5:45 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle(2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins.FXFri. 7 p.m.FXSat. 5 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service(2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.FXFri. 4 p.m.FXSat. 2 p.m.

Knock Knock(2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.CinemaxThur. 12:35 p.m.

Knowing(2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. A professor and his son obtain an encoded time-capsule document that lists every major disaster over the past 50 years and predicts a future global calamity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.BBC AmericaFri. 1:04 a.m.BBC AmericaFri. 10:29 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer(1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXSat. 2:20 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda(2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FreeformFri. NoonFreeformFri. 6 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2(2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.FreeformSat. Noon

Lady Gaga: The Art of Music(2014) Lady Gaga’s explosive, eccentric rise to fame and her reputation for revolutionizing music. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.OvationThur. 1:30 a.m.

Land of the Lost(2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.StarzWed. 1:39 p.m.StarzWed. 9:03 p.m.StarzThur. 7:08 a.m.

Land of the Pharaohs(1955) ★★★ Jack Hawkins, Joan Collins. An Egyptian king builds a pyramid for himself and his riches, which his wife wants. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMSat. 11 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life(2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.SyfyWed. 5:30 p.m.SyfyThur. 2:53 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider(2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.SyfyWed. 8 p.m.SyfyThur. 5:27 p.m.

Last Action Hero(1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.ShowtimeWed. 11:30 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid(2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 6 p.m.HallmarkTues. 8 p.m.

The Last King of Scotland(2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CinemaxFri. 2:55 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter(2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.WGN AmericaSat. 6 a.m.WGN AmericaSat. 8:30 a.m.

Lawless Range(2015) Patrick John Flueger, Austin Nichols. After his oft-troubled brother angers dangerous people, Sean has to choose between standing by his brother or finally giving up on him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TMCThur. 3:30 a.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen(2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EncoreThur. 5:42 a.m.EncoreThur. 4:56 p.m.

A League of Their Own(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.EPIXTues. 10:05 p.m.EPIXWed. 10:30 a.m.CMTWed. 11:30 p.m.CMTThur. 8 p.m.

Lean on Me(1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.VH1Thur. 1:40 p.m.VH1Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Leatherface(2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyWed. 6:30 a.m.

Leatherheads(2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.StarzThur. 10:50 p.m.

Legally Blonde(2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.OvationTues. 4 p.m.KCETFri. 8 p.m.KCETSat. 4 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde(2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.StarzSun. 5:25 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan(2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TNTMon. 10:30 p.m.TNTTues. 9 p.m.

Leprechaun Returns(2018) Taylor Spreitler, Mark Holton. Sorority sisters unwittingly awaken a depraved leprechaun who decides to teach them a lesson in murder. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SyfyTues. 10 p.m.SyfyWed. 2 a.m.

Leprechaun’s Revenge(2012) Billy Zane, William Devane. Karen is unaware that decades earlier, townspeople banished a bloodthirsty leprechaun to another dimension after a massacre. She accidentally sets the creature free, and has to convince her father to help send it away again. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyTues. 8 p.m.SyfyWed. 4 a.m.SyfyWed. Noon

Les Misérables(2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins.HBOWed. 1:20 p.m.

Let’s Be Cops(2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXSun. 9 a.m.

Lethal Weapon(1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.OvationSat. 6 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2(1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.OvationSun. 7:30 p.m.

Letters to Juliet(2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.ShowtimeThur. 7:30 a.m.

Liar Liar(1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.VH1Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer(2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.EPIXTues. Noon

Little(2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.HBOMon. 2:25 p.m.

Little Fockers(2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CinemaxTues. 7:50 a.m.

Little Women(1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.TMCMon. 8 p.m.TMCFri. 10 a.m.TMCFri. 6 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard(2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.StarzFri. 4:17 p.m.StarzSat. 8:57 a.m.

Livin’ for Love: The Natalie Cole Story(2000) ★★ Natalie Cole, Randy J. Goodwin. The singer/songwriter, daughter of musician Nat ``King’’ Cole, finds life in the public eye to be overwhelming. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.OvationWed. 1 a.m.

Loco Corazón(1998) Rodolfo de Anda, Raúl Araiza. Una joven rica escapa de su casa por amar a un apostador, pero el destino la lleva hacia otro hombre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

Lonely Wives(1931) ★★ Edward Everett Horton, Esther Ralston. A lawyer hires a look-alike to fool his mother-in-law while his wife is away. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMWed. 3:30 p.m.

The Longest Yard(2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TBSSun. 5 p.m.TBSMon. 12:42 p.m.

The Lost Boys(1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.OvationMon. 9 p.m.OvationTues. 2 p.m.OvationWed. 11:30 p.m.

Lost in Translation(2003) ★★★ Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson. In Tokyo to shoot a commercial, a middle-aged actor becomes attracted to a young woman whose husband is a celebrity photographer. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.EncoreTues. 4:35 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park(1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TNTWed. 10 p.m.

Love and Sunshine(2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 5 p.m.

Love at First Dance(2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkThur. 8 p.m.

Love Blossoms(2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 4 p.m.

Love in Paradise(2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. Noon

Love on Safari(2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 6 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines(2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.HallmarkSat. 7 p.m.

Love Struck Café(2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 2 p.m.

Love Takes Flight(2019) Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner. A workaholic hospital director is forced to re-examine her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesFri. 9 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow(2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 4 p.m.

Love Unleashed(2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 5 a.m.

Love, Once and Always(2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 10 a.m.

Love’s Abiding Joy(2006) ★★ Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Tragedy tests the faith and love of a family of pioneers as they carve out a life on the frontier. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.KTBNSat. 10:30 p.m.

Machete Kills(2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCTues. 8:30 a.m.

Mad Max(1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ShowtimeTues. 10:25 a.m.TMCFri. NoonShowtimeFri. 1 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road(2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs.SyfyThur. 7:30 p.m.

Made(2001) ★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. An amateur boxer and a loose cannon journey from Los Angeles to Manhattan to perform a job for a mobster. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.CinemaxWed. 4 p.m.

Made of Honor(2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.ShowtimeSat. 5:30 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion(2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.VH1Sat. 12:30 p.m.VH1Sat. 8 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EPIXMon. 10:55 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven Ride!(1972) ★★ Lee Van Cleef, Stefanie Powers. A marshal, an Eastern reporter and five ex-convicts rescue widows from Mexican bandits. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMSat. 9 a.m.

The Major and the Minor(1942) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Ray Milland. A military-school major eyes a blonde posing as a half-fare 12-year-old on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

A Man for All Seasons(1966) ★★★★ Paul Scofield, Robert Shaw. Sir Thomas More opposes Henry VIII’s appointing himself head of the Church of England. (G) 2 hrs.KVCRWed. 8 p.m.KVCRSat. 10 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy(2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. Noon

The Master of Ballantrae(1953) ★★ Errol Flynn, Roger Livesey. Two Scottish brothers engage in fierce sibling rivalry while battling pirates, Indians and British soldiers. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMMon. 2 p.m.

Matching Hearts(2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. Noon

Matilda(1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.FreeformSat. 10:55 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded(2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.AMCSun. 6:19 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions(2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.AMCSun. 9:19 a.m.

McFarland, USA(2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins.StarzMon. 3:53 a.m.

MDMA(2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCTues. 3:30 a.m.

Me Gustan Todas(1954) Resortes, Rosita Fornés. Un hombre visita Cuba, vive diversas aventuras y consigue empleo como policía. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection(2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXMon. 12:30 p.m.FXTues. 9:30 a.m.

Meet the Browns(2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETWed. 6:30 p.m.BETThur. 3:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers(2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CinemaxSat. 9:35 a.m.

The Meg(2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.CinemaxSun. 1:07 p.m.CinemaxFri. 10:20 a.m.

El mejor regalo(1974) Jorge Rivero, Teresa Gimpera. En el pleno día de la boda el novio recibe un regalo insólito: un bebé, supuestamente producto de un viejo amorío. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYMon. Noon

Men in Black(1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.ParamountWed. 1:30 a.m.ParamountSun. Noon

Men in Black II(2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.ParamountSun. 2 a.m.

Men in Black 3(2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.ParamountTues. 7:30 p.m.ParamountTues. 11 p.m.ParamountSat. 7 p.m.ParamountSat. 9:30 p.m.

Middle Men(2009) ★★ Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi. A Texas businessman tries unsuccessfully to maintain a clean family life when he becomes involved with porn stars, con artists, mobsters and other assorted bottom-feeders. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXThur. 4:50 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates(2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.FXTues. 2 p.m.FXWed. 11 a.m.

Milk(2008) ★★★★ Sean Penn, Emile Hirsch. In San Francisco, Harvey Milk becomes the first openly gay man elected to a notable U.S. public office, before being assassinated by Dan White in 1978. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.EncoreThur. 1:50 a.m.EncoreThur. 11:06 a.m.EncoreThur. 6:49 p.m.

A Million Ways to Die in the West(2014) ★★ Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron. A pistol-packing woman helps a cowardly farmer find his inner courage, but when her outlaw husband rides into town seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound bravery to the test. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXSat. 4:30 p.m.

Minions(2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXWed. 5 p.m.FXWed. 11 p.m.

Miracle at St. Anna(2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins.CinemaxSun. 3:05 p.m.

Mirror Mirror(2012) ★★ Julia Roberts, Lily Collins. Saved from death by a band of diminutive highway robbers, an exiled princess vows to win back her kingdom from an evil queen. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.FreeformSun. 7 a.m.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post(2018) ★★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Marin Ireland. In 1993 a high school girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught with the prom queen. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.CinemaxTues. 4:25 a.m.CinemaxFri. 6:55 a.m.

Misericordia(1952) Sara García, Carmen Montejo. Una familia lucha para sobrevivir en la ciudad, pero sólo la entereza de la madre logra salvarla. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

Miss Bala(2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.StarzMon. 11:41 p.m.

Mission: Impossible(1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCSat. 1:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III(2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.IFCThur. 1:15 p.m.IFCFri. 1:30 a.m.

Moby Dick(1930) ★★ John Barrymore, Joan Bennett. Herman Melville’s mad Capt. Ahab spends years hunting the white whale that got his leg. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMMon. 7:15 a.m.

Mommie Dearest(1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins.SundanceThur. 7:30 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail(1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCSun. 3:30 a.m.

The Monuments Men(2014) ★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. During World War II, a group of art scholars and other experts infiltrates enemy territory to retrieve stolen masterpieces before the Nazis destroy them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.HistoryWed. 8:30 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont(2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkMon. 8 p.m.

Moonlight Mile(2002) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman. After the murder of his fiancee, a young man bonds with her parents, then falls for another woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.HBOTues. 6:05 a.m.

Moonstruck(1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMSun. 3 p.m.

Mortal Kombat(1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.IFCWed. 3 p.m.IFCThur. 11 a.m.

Mortdecai(2015) ★ Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow. Armed with only his good looks and special charm, an art dealer travels the world to find a stolen painting that is rumored to contain the code to a bank account filled with Nazi gold. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXFri. 3:30 a.m.

mother!(2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs.FXXSat. 9:30 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith(2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOTues. 6 p.m.

Mr. Deeds(2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 3:45 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus(1995) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly. Life steers a passionate musician away from composing and toward a teaching career. (PG) 2 hrs. 22 mins.HBOSat. 2:50 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire(1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOThur. 8 a.m.

La Mujer del Diablo(1974) Raúl Ramírez. Un joven, al que creen el diablo por ser hijo del pecado, se enamora de una mujer misteriosa con la que tiene un hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

La mujer murciélago(1968) Maura Monti, Roberto Cañedo. Las aventuras de la Mujer Murciélago la cual es valiente, audaz, justiciera e incluso seductora. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.KWHYSat. 5 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express(2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.FXMon. 2:30 p.m.FXTues. 11:30 a.m.FXXSat. 7 p.m.

Music From Another Room(1998) ★★★ Jude Law, Gretchen Mol. A young man feels fated to marry a woman who is indifferent to him and betrothed to another. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXMon. 6:25 a.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty(1935) ★★★★ Charles Laughton, Clark Gable. First mate Mr. Christian and his 18th-century shipmates overthrow cruel Capt. Bligh and set him adrift in the Pacific. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TCMMon. 9:45 p.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty(1962) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard. First mate Fletcher Christian leads his 18th-century shipmates in revolt against odious Captain Bligh. (NR) 2 hrs. 59 mins.TCMMon. 10:45 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Christmas(2019) Breanne Hill, Colton Little. When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCTues. 8:30 a.m.TMCFri. 1:30 p.m.

My Bloody Valentine(2009) ★★ Jensen Ackles, Jaime King. Ten years after he accidentally caused the deaths of five miners, a man returns to the town of Harmony and faces a pickaxe-wielding killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EncoreFri. 9:37 a.m.EncoreSat. 2:07 a.m.

My Darling Clementine(1946) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Linda Darnell. Lawman Wyatt Earp and gambler Doc Holliday shoot it out with the Clantons at the OK Corral. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

My Father, the Hero(1994) ★★ Gérard Depardieu, Katherine Heigl. While on a tropical vacation with her father, a teen passes him off as her lover, to impress a boy. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCTues. 10:05 a.m.

My Husband’s Secret Life(2017) Kara Killmer, Brett Donahue. After suffering a miscarriage, Jennifer Jones begins to question her marriage and catches her husband in a few unassuming lies. When a sudden accident throws him into a coma, Jennifer begins to wonder if she ever really knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeMon. 2:04 a.m.

My One & Only(2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 7 a.m.

Mystery Team(2009) ★★★ Donald Glover, D.C. Pierson. Crime solvers since childhood, three bumbling sleuths take on their biggest case when a woman hires them to find her father’s killer. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXFri. 6:45 a.m.

Narda o el verano(1970) Enrique Álvarez Félix, Héctor Bonilla. Dos amigos se van de vacaciones a la playa con el deseo de compartir una misma amante pues creen que eso es madurez. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.KWHYWed. Noon

National Security(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.VH1Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Need for Speed(2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SyfyWed. 12:15 p.m.SyfyWed. 11 p.m.

New in Town(2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Harry Connick Jr. An ambitious executive has a life-changing experience when she accepts an assignment to restructure a manufacturing plant in a backwater town. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.StarzWed. 10:21 a.m.

News Hounds(1947) ★★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. Ambitious newsboy Slip Mahoney longs to be a sports writer and tries to prove himself byfollowing up a tip on a crooked gambling scheme. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMSat. 7:07 a.m.

Next Friday(2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.BravoFri. 10 p.m.BravoSat. Noon

The Next Karate Kid(1994) ★★ Hilary Swank, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi teaches karate to an angry orphan being bullied at her high school. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXTues. 2:40 p.m.

The Next Three Days(2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.EPIXThur. 3:50 p.m.

Night at the Museum(2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EncoreThur. 7:35 a.m.EncoreThur. 3:05 p.m.EncoreThur. 10:40 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian(2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.WGN AmericaSat. 3 p.m.WGN AmericaSat. 5 p.m.

Night School(2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CinemaxMon. 11:05 a.m.CinemaxFri. 4:05 p.m.

Nighthawks(2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR)TMCThur. 5 p.m.

No Country for Old Men(2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EncoreMon. 10:59 p.m.EncoreTues. 1:17 p.m.EncoreSat. 3:53 p.m.

No Strings Attached(2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXWed. 9:35 p.m.

Noah(2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXXWed. 2 p.m.FXXThur. 9 a.m.

The Notebook(2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMTTues. 11:30 p.m.

Obsession(2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCTues. 11:35 a.m.

Ocean’s 8(2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.CinemaxSun. 10:25 p.m.CinemaxThur. Noon

Odd Man Out(1947) ★★★ James Mason, Robert Newton. Belfast police conduct a door-to-door manhunt for an IRA gunman wounded in a daring robbery. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.TCMTues. 11:15 a.m.

The Old Man and the Sea(1958) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Felipe Pazos. Hemingway’s old Cuban fisherman in a small wooden boat relives his youth as he fights a huge marlin. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMMon. 3:30 a.m.

Old School(2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCSat. 9 p.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico(2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EncoreSat. 7:17 a.m.

One Last Dance(2003) Patrick Swayze, Lisa Niemi. A dancer and his two former partners stage a performance to save their mentor’s studio. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.KCOPSun. 5 p.m.

The Operative(2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins.CinemaxThur. 3:50 p.m.

The Other Woman(2014) ★★ Cameron Michelle Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.FXThur. 3 p.m.FXFri. 11 a.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful(2013) ★★ James Franco, Mila Kunis. A shady circus magician crashes his balloon in the magical land of Oz, where he encounters three beautiful witches and becomes a reluctant leader in an epic battle of good vs. evil. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FreeformSat. 8 a.m.

The Pacifier(2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FreeformTues. NoonFreeformTues. Noon

The Package(1989) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Joanna Cassidy. An Army sergeant and his officer ex-wife are caught in a Cold War plot over a military prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.CinemaxSat. 1:55 p.m.

The Pallbearer(1996) ★★ David Schwimmer, Gwyneth Paltrow. A guy in his 20s has a fling with an older woman while wooing a girl he liked in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CinemaxWed. 9:15 a.m.

Panic Room(2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.EPIXFri. 11:40 a.m.

Paranoia(2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. Adam Cassidy es un joven que odia profundamente su trabajo en la empresa tecnológica Wyatt Corporation. Su jefe le propone infiltrarse en la compañía de su máximo rival y actuar como espía industrial. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 2 a.m.

The Party(2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins.EPIXMon. 9:40 a.m.

Pathology(2008) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Michael Weston. A medical intern discovers his colleagues are playing a deadly game in which one commits the perfect murder, then the others compete to find the cause of death. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCSat. 10:35 p.m.TMCSun. 1:45 a.m.

The Patriot(2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.SundanceTues. 8 p.m.SundanceTues. 11:30 p.m.

Paycheck(2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.ShowtimeFri. 9:15 a.m.

Pearl Harbor(2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins.HBOFri. 10:45 a.m.

Peep World(2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCMon. 1:05 p.m.

Peg O’ My Heart(1933) ★★ Marion Davies, Onslow Stevens. An Irish villager’s daughter must leave home and live with British aristocrats to inherit a fortune. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMTues. 5:30 a.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief(2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.BBC AmericaWed. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaThur. 12:30 p.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters(2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.BBC AmericaWed. 10:30 p.m.BBC AmericaThur. 3 a.m.

The Perfect Score(2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCMon. 11:30 a.m.TMCFri. 11:30 p.m.

The Perfect Storm(2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.AMCSun. 3:49 p.m.AMCMon. 1 p.m.

A Perfect World(1993) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood. A Texas Ranger hunts an escaped convict who takes a 7-year-old boy hostage in 1963. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.TMCSun. 4 p.m.ShowtimeMon. 11 a.m.TMCWed. 8 p.m.

Personal Velocity(2002) ★★★ Narrated by John Ventimiglia, Kyra Sedgwick. An abused wife, a cookbook editor and a pregnant woman ponder their relationships and the future. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.TMCTues. 12:10 p.m.TMCSat. 12:30 p.m.

Pet Sematary(2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXFri. 11 p.m.

Phil(2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCMon. 2:30 p.m.TMCThur. 9:15 a.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas(2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkFri. 8 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales(2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins.TNTTues. 6:30 p.m.

Pitch Black(2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCTues. 11:35 p.m.TMCFri. 8:05 a.m.TMCSat. 4:10 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3(2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXTues. 8 p.m.FXTues. 10 p.m.

Platoon(1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs.TMCSun. 8 p.m.

Pocahontas(1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins.FreeformSat. 4:20 p.m.

Point Break(2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.SyfyThur. 12:30 p.m.SyfyFri. 3:30 a.m.

Poms(2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.ShowtimeThur. 3:30 p.m.

Precious(2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXMon. 12:50 p.m.

Precious Cargo(2016) Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Bruce Willis. To get back in the good graces of her murderous boss, a seductive thief recruits an ex-lover to steal rare and valuable gems. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SyfyMon. Noon

Predator(1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.SundanceMon. 8:30 p.m.SundanceTues. 2:30 p.m.

Predator 2(1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.SundanceMon. 11 p.m.SundanceTues. Noon

The Predator(2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxSun. 8:40 a.m.CinemaxSat. 7:50 p.m.

A Predator’s Obsession(2020) Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard. A young man named Daniel saves Alison and her younger brother from a vicious shark attack at the beach. Welcomed into their home, Alison soon discovers that her mysterious savior and protector has a dark and disturbing past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 8 p.m.LifetimeSun. 12:01 p.m.

Priest(2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.StarzWed. 2:20 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog(2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins.FreeformSat. 6:20 p.m.

The Princess Bride(1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.BBC AmericaFri. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaFri. 10 p.m.IFCSun. 1:15 a.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement(2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins.FreeformSat. 1:40 p.m.

The Princess Diaries(2001) ★★ Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway. A woman gives etiquette lessons to her reluctant granddaughter who is heir apparent to a throne. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins.FreeformSat. 11 a.m.

The Producers(2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.StarzSat. 6:40 a.m.

The Professional(1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.AMCFri. 12:30 p.m.

The Professor(2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCTues. 3 p.m.

Pumpkin(2002) ★★ Christina Ricci, Hank Harris. A sorority girl falls in love with a disabled student, much to the dismay of her jock boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TMCMon. 6 a.m.

The Punisher(2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ShowtimeTues. 1 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone(2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.AMCThur. 9 a.m.

Puppy Love(2012) Candace Cameron Bure, Victor Webster. A single mother adopts a dog for her daughter, then meets a ballplayer who claims to be the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 3 p.m.

Purple Hearts(1984) ★★ Ken Wahl, Cheryl Ladd. A Navy doctor and a nurse fall in love in Vietnam; each thinks at times the other has been killed. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.TCMThur. 2:30 p.m.

A Qué le Tiras Cuando Sueñas Mexicano(1979) ★★ Luis de Alba. Un profesor se enamora de una mujer que tiene una deuda pendiente con unos criminales que quieren atraparla. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

The Quiet Man(1952) ★★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. An Irish-born boxer returns to his homeland to reclaim his family’s farm and begins a turbulent romance with a beautiful spitfire. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.

The Quiet Ones(2014) ★★ Jared Harris, Sam Claflin. Operating on the theory that paranormal activity is caused by negative human energy, a rogue professor and his students attempt to create a poltergeist by pushing a young woman to the edge of sanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXFri. 1:35 p.m.

A Quiet Place(2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXFri. 9:30 p.m.EPIXSat. 4:30 a.m.EPIXSat. 11:15 a.m.

Quigley Down Under(1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.EncoreSat. 5:58 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark(1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.ParamountSat. 1:30 p.m.

Rambo(2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCFri. 3 a.m.

Rambo III(1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.SundanceSun. 12:30 p.m.

Rango(2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXSat. 9:25 a.m.

Ransom for a Dead Man(1971) ★★ Peter Falk, Lee Grant. Lt. Columbo outwits a lawyer who has killed her husband but made it look like a kidnapping. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesSun. 7 a.m.

Ray(2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.BETSat. 4:30 p.m.

Rayando el Sol(1946) Pedro Armendáriz, Domingo Soler. Dos hermanos, uno rico y el otro pobre, se enamoran de la misma mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

Real Steel(2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ShowtimeSun. 7:25 a.m.

Red Corner(1997) ★★ Richard Gere, Bai Ling. A Chinese attorney defends a U.S. businessman accused of killing a model he spent the night with in Beijing. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CinemaxWed. 7:10 a.m.

Redemption(2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Agata Buzek. A troubled war veteran assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for his sins. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCMon. 6:15 a.m.IFCSat. 11:30 a.m.

Remittance(2018) Maritte Lee Go, Sean Michael Smith. A Filipino maid takes a job in Singapore to support her family back home. (NR) 10 mins.CinemaxSun. 5:55 a.m.

Rent(2005) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs. Artists, junkies and misfits in New York’s East Village struggle with poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.StarzFri. 6:33 a.m.

The Replacements(2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMTSun. 5 p.m.CMTSun. 10 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs(1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EncoreSat. 5:35 a.m.EncoreSun. 2:47 a.m.

Riddick(2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTMon. 3 p.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery(2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesSun. 9 p.m.

A Ring by Spring(2014) Stefanie Powers, Rachel Boston. A woman ponders her future when a fortuneteller predicts a lifetime of loneliness if she does not wed soon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 4 p.m.

Rio 2(2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXXFri. 9:30 a.m.FXXSat. 8 a.m.

The Rising of the Moon(1957) ★★★ Cyril Cusack, Noel Purcell. Tyrone Power introduces a trio of tales of Ireland: ``Majesty of the Law,’' ``A Minute’s Wait,’' ``1921.’' (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMTues. 1:30 p.m.

Roar of the Dragon(1932) ★★ Richard Dix, Gwili Andre. A riverboat pilot with a machine gun protects his passengers from bandits in war-torn Manchuria. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMWed. 4:45 a.m.

Robin Hood(2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CinemaxMon. 2:40 p.m.CinemaxSun. 12:05 p.m.

Rocketman(2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXTues. 8 p.m.EPIXWed. 12:40 p.m.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.

Rocky(1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.SundanceSun. 3 p.m.SundanceMon. 3 a.m.

Rocky Balboa(2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.StarzThur. 12:50 p.m.

Rocky II(1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.SundanceSun. 5:30 p.m.SundanceMon. 1 p.m.

Rocky III(1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.SundanceSun. 8 p.m.SundanceMon. 3:30 p.m.

Rocky IV(1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.SundanceSun. 10:30 p.m.

Rocky V(1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.SundanceMon. 12:30 p.m.

Role Models(2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EncoreThur. 4:01 a.m.

The Romantics(2010) ★★ Katie Holmes, Josh Duhamel. Longtime rivalries resurface in the hours before a woman is scheduled to marry the former lover of her college roommate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXMon. 4:45 a.m.

Romeo Must Die(2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.VH1Thur. 11 a.m.

Ruben Brandt, Collector(2018) ★★★ Voices of Iván Kamarás, Gabriella Hámori. Animated. A psychiatrist who has a roster of criminal patients must exorcise some strange demons. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.EncoreFri. 2:37 a.m.

Rudy(1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXTues. 6:05 p.m.

The Ruins(2008) ★★ Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone. Tourists fall prey to carnivorous vines ensnaring the ruins of an ancient Mayan temple. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CinemaxTues. 4:45 p.m.CinemaxWed. 2:25 a.m.CinemaxSat. 9:40 p.m.

The Running Man(1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EncoreWed. 3:48 p.m.

Rust Creek(2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ShowtimeWed. 1:45 p.m.

RV(2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXWed. 4:30 p.m.

Ryan’s Daughter(1970) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Sarah Miles. A teacher’s wife has an affair with a British soldier in 1916 Northern Ireland. (R) 2 hrs. 56 mins.TCMTues. 10:15 p.m.

S.W.A.T.(2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.ASun. 8 p.m.AMon. 1:33 a.m.

Sabor a sangre(1980) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre apodado ''El rayo’’ libera a un pueblo oprimido por un delincuente y su banda de forajidos. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.KWHYFri. Noon

Sahara(2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.AMCTues. 9:30 a.m.

The Sandlot(1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.CMTSun. 2:30 p.m.CMTThur. 11 p.m.CMTFri. 1:30 a.m.

Sausage Party(2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.FXXSun. 11 p.m.FXXMon. 4 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan(1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.SundanceSat. 6 p.m.SundanceSat. 10 p.m.

Scrooged(1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCMon. 9:45 a.m.TMCSat. 3:45 p.m.

The Sea Hawk(1940) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Brenda Marshall. A British privateer raids Spanish ships with his queen’s permission in 1585. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TCMMon. 7:15 p.m.

Searching(2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EncoreSat. 3:50 a.m.

Second Act(2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.ShowtimeMon. 7:05 a.m.

Selena(1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.EFri. 4 p.m.EFri. 9:30 p.m.

Sense and Sensibility(1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.ShowtimeThur. 9:30 a.m.

Serpico(1973) ★★★ Al Pacino, John Randolph. Based on the true story of Frank Serpico, who sacrificed his career to expose widespread corruption in the NYPD. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ShowtimeWed. 8 p.m.

Seven Pounds(2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ShowtimeSat. 9 a.m.

17 Again(2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ESun. 11:30 a.m.ESun. 2 p.m.ESat. 2 p.m.

Sex and the City(2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.ESat. 11 a.m.

Shaft(2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOThur. 1:30 a.m.

Shaft(2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeSun. 1:20 p.m.TMCTues. 6:20 p.m.TMCSat. 7:15 p.m.

The Shallows(2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.FXMon. 10:30 a.m.FXTues. 7:30 a.m.

Shanghai Knights(2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.CinemaxTues. 12:15 p.m.

Sharon 1.2.3.(2018) Gina Rodriguez, Nadine Velazquez. A true nerd turned successful business man lives the dream with two gorgeous women named Sharon, but when he meets another woman named Sharon, he falls in love. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TMCFri. Noon

Sharpshooter(2007) ★★ James Remar, Mario Van Peebles. En su última misión, un francotirador debe detener a un terrorista que planea vender material nuclear. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.UNIMASSun. 9:30 p.m.KFTRMon. Noon

The Shining(1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 10 a.m.

Shrek(2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.NickelodeonSun. 10 a.m.NickelodeonThur. 9 p.m.Comedy CentralSat. 3:30 p.m.Comedy CentralSat. 8 p.m.

Shut My Big Mouth(1942) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Adele Mara. An Eastern milquetoast takes on outlaws in the Wild West. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

Shutter Island(2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOSat. 3:20 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie(2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.FXXFri. 4 p.m.FXXSat. 2:30 p.m.

Sister of the Bride(2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 6 p.m.

The Sitter(2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins.CinemaxThur. 5:30 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins(2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXMon. 2:40 p.m.EPIXSun. 4:05 a.m.

Skyline(2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCMon. 2:30 a.m.TMCFri. 6:30 a.m.

Skyscraper(2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CinemaxSun. 10:30 a.m.CinemaxSat. 5:15 p.m.

Sleepless(2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BETMon. 6:30 p.m.BETTues. 3 p.m.

Slender Man(2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EncoreMon. 7:24 p.m.EncoreTues. 6:19 a.m.EncoreTues. 3:22 p.m.

Smarty(1934) ★★ Joan Blondell, Warren William. A strong-willed woman leaves her husband, who slapped her, for the lawyer responsible for their divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins.TCMWed. 1 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces(2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EncoreFri. 4:13 a.m.EncoreFri. 5:04 p.m.

Snowcoming(2019) Lindy Booth, Trevor Donovan. A famous NFL quarterback returns to his hometown to celebrate his high school football coach’s retirement. While in town, he rekindles a romance with his former sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. Noon

The Social Network(2010) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield. Six years after creating Facebook in his dorm room, Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire, but his great success leads to personal and legal complications. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EPIXSat. 5:55 p.m.

The Soloist(2009) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr. A reporter befriends a mentally ill and homeless man, once a student at Juilliard but now playing music on the streets of Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.KDOCSun. 8 p.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful(1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXTues. 4:30 p.m.EPIXFri. 10:05 a.m.

Somos Novios(1969) Palito Ortega, Angélica María. Para salvar un programa de televisión, un administrador propone un programa donde participen tres jóvenes cantantes. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

Son of a Sailor(1933) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Jean Muir. Goofy sailor Handsome Callahan meets an admiral’s daughter, makes waves and foils spies. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMWed. 11 p.m.

Sons O’ Guns(1936) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Joan Blondell. A peace-loving entertainer is mistaken for a soldier and sent to the battlefront after dressing in uniform for a show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMWed. 9:30 p.m.

Soy el Hijo del Gallero(1978) Antonio Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar Jr. El hijo de un afortunado gallero continúa con la venganza de su padre ya fallecido y trata de acabar con sus rivales. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.KWHYThur. Noon

Spanglish(2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HBOFri. 8:15 a.m.

The Spanish Prisoner(1998) ★★★ Campbell Scott, Rebecca Pidgeon. An inventor and his secretary become involved in a scam after befriending a mysterious businessman. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.TMCTues. 1:40 a.m.

Spectre(2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins.FXXMon. 1 p.m.FXXTues. 10 a.m.

Spider-Man(2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXXWed. 5 p.m.FXXThur. Noon

Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.StarzFri. 8 p.m.StarzSat. 2:37 p.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie(2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins.HBOSat. 7:32 a.m.

Spotlight(2015) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton. Journalists from The Boston Globe investigate a cover-up of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TMCSun. 10 p.m.TMCWed. 11:30 a.m.TMCThur. 5 a.m.

Springtime in the Netherlands(1951) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. One of Holland’s primary industries is growing and exporting tulips. (NR)TCMSat. 5:19 a.m.

Spy(2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXSun. 7:30 a.m.

The Squeeze(2015) Jeremy Sumpter, Christopher McDonald. A young man with uncommon golf skills becomes caught up in a deadly high-stakes golf match between big-time gamblers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.GolfSat. 1 p.m.

Stalker’s Prey(2017) Cynthia Gibb, Saxon Sharbino. Laura’s life is changed forever after she is saved from a shark attack. Bruce, the man who rescued her, begins to believe that she is not showing him the proper gratitude that a ``hero’’ deserves. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.LifetimeSat. Noon

Stand by Me(1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 6:30 p.m.BBC AmericaSun. 11:30 p.m.POPThur. 6:30 p.m.POPFri. 4 p.m.

Star Trek(2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCTues. 8 p.m.AMCWed. 5 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond(2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SyfySun. 7 p.m.SyfyMon. 3 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan(1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSun. 11:40 a.m.EPIXSun. 7:05 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock(1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXSun. 1:35 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier(1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXSun. 3:20 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country(1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXSun. 5:10 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture(1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins.EPIXSun. 9:30 a.m.

Stargate(1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EncoreMon. 2:28 a.m.EncoreMon. 3:34 p.m.

Stay(2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CinemaxTues. 6:20 p.m.

Steel Magnolias(1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.OvationFri. 7 p.m.OvationSat. 10:30 a.m.

The Stepfather(1987) ★★★ Terry O’Quinn, Jill Schoelen. A Pacific Northwest teen suspects that her mother’s smiling new husband is not what he appears to be. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.CinemaxWed. 4 a.m.

The Stepford Wives(2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CinemaxThur. 1:55 a.m.CinemaxSat. 8 a.m.

Stepmom(1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.OvationSun. 1 p.m.OvationFri. 4 p.m.OvationSat. 1 p.m.

Stone(2010) ★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. An inmate uses whatever means necessary to convince a parole officer to grant his release. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ShowtimeFri. 6:15 p.m.

Summer Villa(2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 6 p.m.

Super Troopers 2(2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CinemaxThur. 6:52 a.m.

Superbad(2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.POPTues. 6:30 p.m.POPTues. 9:31 p.m.

Superfly(1972) ★★★ Ron O’Neal, Carl Lee. Before a Harlem cocaine dealer retires with his girlfriend, he wants to make just one last score. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMSat. 12:45 p.m.

Superfly(2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EncoreMon. 11:43 a.m.EncoreMon. 12:29 p.m.EncoreMon. 9 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama(2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ParamountFri. 8:30 p.m.ParamountSat. 1:30 a.m.

Syncopated City(1934) Hal Le Roy. (NR) 30 mins.TCMSat. 8:30 a.m.

Tag(2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CinemaxMon. 9:25 a.m.

Taken(2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.AMCThur. 8 p.m.AMCFri. 6 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123(2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.AMCMon. 4 p.m.AMCTues. 12:30 p.m.IFCThur. 4:15 p.m.IFCThur. 11 p.m.IFCFri. 7:15 a.m.UNIMASSat. 8 p.m.KFTRSat. 10 p.m.

A Tale of Two Cities(1935) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Elizabeth Allan. Dickens’ Madame Defarge knits, the Bastille falls, and a London lawyer makes a great sacrifice for love. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TCMSun. 3 a.m.

Taxi Driver(1976) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXThur. 6:05 p.m.

Tears of the Sun(2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.WGN AmericaTues. 4 p.m.WGN AmericaTues. 6:30 p.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans(2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.TOONMon. 6 p.m.TOONFri. 5:15 p.m.

Teen Wolf(1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.OvationMon. 2 p.m.OvationWed. 9:30 p.m.OvationSat. Noon

10 Things I Hate About You(1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.FreeformWed. 11 a.m.FreeformWed. Noon

Terminator 2: Judgment Day(1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins.AMCFri. 9:30 a.m.

The Terminator(1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCThur. 12:05 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary(1998) ★★★ Cameron Michelle Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.IFCTues. 6 p.m.IFCWed. 1 a.m.

They Found Hell(2015) Chris Schellenger, Katy Reece. After accidentally opening a portal to another dimension, college students find themselves trapped and hunted by the denizens of hell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfySun. 2:40 a.m.

They Live by Night(1948) ★★★ Cathy O’Donnell, Farley Granger. Fugitive lovers Keechie and Bowie are doomed by fate from the start. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMFri. 5:45 a.m.

Think Like a Man(2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.VH1Sat. 2:10 p.m.VH1Sat. 10:30 p.m.

13(2010) Jason Statham, Sam Riley. A desperate man takes part in an underworld game of Russian roulette in which gamblers place bets on who will survive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.ShowtimeFri. 3:30 a.m.

13 Going on 30(2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreSun. 6:32 a.m.EncoreSun. 7:20 p.m.EncoreMon. 6:36 a.m.EncoreThur. 9:26 a.m.EncoreThur. 9 p.m.EncoreFri. 6:04 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less(2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.StarzThur. 11:24 a.m.

This Is Personal(2019) Filmmaker Amy Berg examines the struggle for intersectional activism among the Women’s March leadership. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.StarzMon. 9 p.m.StarzTues. 8 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire(2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.ASun. 6 p.m.TNTMon. 1 a.m.

Tirando a matar(1961) Angel Infante, Lucha Moreno. Un empleado se confiesa culpable de un fraude en una compañía petrolera y su hijo se hace delincuente para rescatarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

Tolkien(2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels ``The Hobbit’’ and ``The Lord of the Rings.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.HBOTues. 10:20 a.m.HBOFri. 4:20 a.m.

Tommy Boy(1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.MTVFri. NoonComedy CentralSat. 10 p.m.

Too Young to Kiss(1951) ★★ June Allyson, Van Johnson. A pianist poses as a teenage prodigy to fool a concert impresario who has snubbed her. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMSun. 7 p.m.

Torchy Blane in Panama(1938) ★★ Lola Lane, Paul Kelly. A reporter and her policeman boyfriend chase a bank robber to Central America. (NR) 1 hr.TCMSat. 5:29 a.m.

Total Recall(2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.SundanceMon. 6 p.m.SundanceTues. 1:30 a.m.IFCWed. 5:15 p.m.IFCThur. 1:18 a.m.BBC AmericaThur. 10:29 p.m.BBC AmericaFri. 1:27 p.m.

Towed In A Hole(1932) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Laurel and Hardy get into the fish business. (NR) 21 mins.TCMMon. 3 a.m.

Transporter 2(2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.IFCThur. 9 p.m.IFCFri. Noon

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell(2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SyfyTues. 1:30 p.m.SyfyWed. 8:30 a.m.

Trial by Fire(2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.EPIXTues. 10:25 a.m.

Tron: Legacy(2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.EncoreSun. 3:23 p.m.

True Grit(2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXSun. 12:20 p.m.

Trumbo(2015) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ShowtimeWed. 4:45 a.m.

Truth or Dare(2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOWed. 9:25 a.m.

Tucker: The Man and His Dream(1988) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Joan Allen. Flamboyant inventor Preston Tucker’s ill-fated battle to produce a faster and safer automobile for postwar America. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.CinemaxFri. 5 a.m.

Tully(2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.CinemaxMon. 1 p.m.

Twelve Monkeys(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe. A psychiatrist finally believes a patient who claims to be a time-traveler sent to 1996 to prevent a virulent holocaust. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.ShowtimeTues. 2:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1(2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FreeformSun. 6:10 p.m.FreeformWed. 4 p.m.FreeformThur. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FreeformSun. 8:50 p.m.FreeformWed. 6:30 p.m.FreeformThur. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse(2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FreeformSun. 3:10 p.m.FreeformWed. 1 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon(2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FreeformSun. NoonFreeformTues. 8 p.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FreeformSun. 9 a.m.FreeformTues. 5 p.m.

Two Can Play That Game(2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.ShowtimeSat. 7:25 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.USASat. 4 p.m.USASat. 10:45 p.m.

2 Guns(2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TBSSun. 12:45 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves(2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesThur. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.BETMon. 9 p.m.BETTues. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?(2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.BETSun. 6 p.m.BETMon. 2:57 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?(2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.BETSun. 3 p.m.BETSun. 9 p.m.

Unbreakable(2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.HBOTues. 12:15 p.m.

The Undefeated(1969) ★★★ John Wayne, Rock Hudson. A Union colonel with a herd of cattle crosses paths with an ex-Confederate colonel’s gang in Mexico. (G) 1 hr. 59 mins.EncoreSun. 10 a.m.

Underworld(2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.IFCTues. 11 a.m.IFCWed. 7 a.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars(2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SyfySat. 10:37 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans(2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.IFCTues. 1:30 p.m.IFCWed. 9:30 a.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy(2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkFri. 4 p.m.

Unlocked(2017) Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom. Called back into action by her mentor, CIA agent Alice Racine learns that uncovered classified information has been compromised. She must now turn to former soldier Jack Alcott to help her prevent a lethal biological attack on London. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeMon. 4:45 p.m.ShowtimeFri. 11:15 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 10 p.m.

Unstoppable(2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.CinemaxMon. 7:45 a.m.CinemaxSat. 2:45 a.m.

The Upside(2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ShowtimeThur. 7:50 p.m.ShowtimeFri. 5 a.m.

Urban Cowboy(1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.SundanceFri. 10 a.m.SundanceSat. 2 a.m.

Urge(2015) Justin Chatwin, Ashley Greene. An island getaway turns deadly when a mysterious nightclub owner introduces a group of friends to a drug that can’t be taken more than one time. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.SyfySat. 4:07 a.m.

Valley of the Kings(1954) ★★ Robert Taylor, Eleanor Parker. An archaeologist and a married woman dig for a pharaoh’s treasure-filled tomb in 1900 Egypt. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMSun. 1 a.m.

Varsity Blues(1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMTSun. 7:30 p.m.CMTMon. 12:30 p.m.

Vault(2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXTues. 3:45 a.m.

Vertical Limit(2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.StarzTues. 9:42 a.m.StarzTues. 10 p.m.StarzSun. 12:15 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel(1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.EncoreTues. 3:03 a.m.

A Very British Christmas(2019) Rachel Shenton, Mark Killeen. Opera singer Jessica Bailey’s flight to her concert in Vienna gets delayed and she is stuck in a remote area of England. The only place to stay is a bed-and-breakfast in an enchanting village run by a handsome widower named Andrew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSun. 8:25 a.m.

A Very Honorable Guy(1934) ★ Joe E. Brown, Alice White. A Runyonesque character sells his body to a scientist to pay off mobsters. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.TCMThur. 1:45 a.m.

Victor Frankenstein(2015) ★★ Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy. When the experiments of radical scientist Victor Frankenstein go too far, only Igor Strausman, his equally brilliant protégé, can bring him back from the brink of madness and save him from his monstrous creation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.SundanceThur. 10:30 a.m.

Voces de Primavera(1947) Domingo Soler, Adalberto Martínez. Dos hermanos solteros de edad madura alojan a un grupo de jóvenes artistas, que dan alegría a la casa de huéspedes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. 9 a.m.

The Vow(2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EncoreSun. 9 p.m.EncoreMon. 9:57 a.m.EncoreMon. 5:38 p.m.

Wait Until Dark(1967) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Alan Arkin. Intruders search a blind woman’s Greenwich Village apartment for a heroin-filled doll. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMSat. 7 p.m.

Walk the Line(2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.ETues. 5:30 p.m.ETues. 8:30 p.m.BravoSat. 3:36 p.m.BravoSat. 6:40 p.m.

Walking the Dog(2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkThur. 2 p.m.

War(2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.AMCSat. 2:34 a.m.

War Dogs(2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.CinemaxMon. 8:50 p.m.CinemaxFri. 2:10 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes(2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FXXTues. 1 p.m.FXXWed. 9 a.m.

War Nurse(1930) ★★ Robert Montgomery, June Walker. American Army nurses find time for romance with soldiers while serving in World War I France. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMThur. 6 a.m.

Watchmen(2009) ★★ Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman. After his former colleague is murdered, a masked vigilante uncovers a plot to discredit and destroy the world’s superheroes. (R) 2 hrs. 43 mins.IFCSun. 10 a.m.IFCWed. 11:30 a.m.IFCThur. 7:30 a.m.

Waterworld(1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.EncoreTues. 7:55 a.m.EncoreTues. 10 p.m.EncoreWed. 7:02 a.m.

Wedding Crashers(2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.MTVFri. 9 a.m.MTVFri. 5:08 p.m.

The Wedding Guest(2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.ShowtimeThur. 4 a.m.

The Wedding Planner(2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EFri. 7 p.m.ESat. 4:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer(1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.IFCTues. 9 p.m.IFCTues. 11 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen(2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOMon. 10:45 a.m.

Welcome to the Rileys(2010) ★★ James Gandolfini, Melissa Leo. Seeking refuge from his grief and crumbling marriage, a salesman becomes a surrogate father to an underage stripper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXWed. 4:15 a.m.

When in Rome(2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.StarzTues. 12:50 p.m.

Where the Heart Is(2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs.CMTFri. 11:30 p.m.

Whip It(2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.AudienceThur. 5 p.m.AudienceThur. 9 p.m.AudienceFri. 1 a.m.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot(2016) ★★ Tina Fey, Margot Robbie. In 2002, cable news producer Kim Barker shakes up her routine by covering the war in Kabul, Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.KDOCSat. 1 p.m.

White Boy Rick(2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.EncoreWed. 11:27 a.m.EncoreWed. 7:06 p.m.

White Chicks(2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.VH1Fri. 4:30 p.m.VH1Sat. 3 a.m.

White House Down(2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.ASun. 10:32 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards(2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.CinemaxThur. 8 p.m.

Why Him?(2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXThur. 12:30 p.m.FXFri. 7 a.m.

Wichita(1955) ★★ Joel McCrea, Vera Miles. Marshal Wyatt Earp brings law and order to the Kansas cow town, starting with a ban on guns. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMThur. 7 p.m.

Wide Open(1930) ★★★ Edward Everett Horton, Patsy Ruth Miller. A man becomes friendly with the daughter of his boss, hoping that she can help his career. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins.TCMWed. 2:15 p.m.

Widows(2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CinemaxFri. 7:50 p.m.

Wild and Woolfy(1945) Animated. Droopy must save a kidnapped woman from an outlaw wolf. (NR)TCMSat. 5 a.m.

Wildlife(2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCSun. 2:05 p.m.TMCSat. 10:45 a.m.

Winchester(2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCSat. 2 p.m.TMCSun. 5:15 a.m.

Winchester ’73(1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Shelley Winters. Lin McAdam wins a sharp-shooting contest and claims a Winchester rifle as a prize. When Dutch sneaks into McAdam’s room and steals the weapon, McAdam chases Dutch across the state and toward an epic confrontation. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMThur. 8:30 p.m.

Winter Castle(2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. Noon

Winter in Vail(2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 8 a.m.

A Winter Princess(2019) Natalie Hall. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 4 a.m.

The Wolfman(2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.StarzThur. 3:27 a.m.

Wonder Boys(2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.KCOPMon. Noon

The Wrong Todd(2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCWed. 6:45 a.m.TMCWed. 6:30 p.m.

The X-Files(1998) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully probe events that may prove the existence of aliens on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EncoreFri. 11:21 a.m.EncoreFri. 12:33 p.m.

X-Men(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.BBC AmericaTues. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaWed. 3:45 a.m.

X-Men 2(2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.BBC AmericaTues. 10:15 p.m.BBC AmericaWed. 5 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse(2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.FXSat. 8 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix(2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOSat. 8 p.m.HBOSun. 12:45 p.m.

X-Men: First Class(2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SyfyThur. 10 p.m.SyfyFri. 2:45 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand(2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCSun. 7:30 a.m.BBC AmericaWed. 1:15 a.m.

X2: X-Men United(2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. Wolverine, Storm y los otros tienen que defenderse luego de que unos militares de derecha invaden su escuela. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.UNIMASSun. 11:30 a.m.KFTRSun. 2 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.SyfyFri. 10 p.m.SyfySat. 3:58 p.m.

Yesterday(2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOWed. 5 p.m.

Young Cassidy(1965) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Maggie Smith. Dublin playwright Sean O’Casey loves a librarian, sleeps with a chorus girl and meets Yeats. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins.TCMTues. 3 p.m.

Young Frankenstein(1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EncoreSun. 8:12 a.m.EncoreSun. 5:31 p.m.EncoreThur. 1:17 p.m.

Zombieland(2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.SyfyMon. 9 p.m.SyfyMon. 11:01 p.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife(2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOThur. 2:10 p.m.