Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

After SXSW cancels, David Arquette debuts wrestling doc at home

David Arquette holding his wrestling championship belt.
David Arquette won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship belt April 26, 2000.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

See photos from the backyard screening of the David Arquette wrestling doc that was set to premiere at SXSW before the cancellation due to the coronavirus.

By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
March 13, 2020
8:30 AM
Share
Clark Duke on the ropes of David Arquette’s, left, backyard wrestling ring.
Actor Clark Duke, center, climbs the ropes of actor David Arquette’s full-size, backyard wrestling ring.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
David Arquette, left, and Balthazar Getty in the back row of a movie screening.
Actors David Arquette, left, and friend Balthazar Getty, with friends and family watching a screening of “You Cannot Kill David Arquette.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Fransisco Alexander Alvarado takes a selfie with David Arquette.
Fransisco Alexander Alvarado, a.k.a. Pancho, takes a selfie with David Arquette after a screening of “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” at the actor’s Encino home.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
David Arquette practices jumping into the wrestling ring.
The documentary “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” chronicles his foray into professional wrestling.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Zoe Bleu Sidel, center, Patricia Arquette and others watching a screening.
Zoe Bleu Sidel , center, laughing, with aunt Patricia Arquette next to her, watch “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” at David Arquette’s Encino home. Sidel’s mother is Rosanna Arquette.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
David Arquette gestures to the crowd as his wife Christina McLarty Arquette, Price James, David Darg look on.
David Arquette, with wife Christina McLarty Arquette, left and directors Price James, in ball cap and David Darg, before a screening of “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” in the Arquettes’ Encino home.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Christina McLarty Arquette and Rosanna Arquette hug next to David Arquette next to ring full of people.
Christina McLarty Arquette hugs her sister-in-law Rosanna Arquette next to her husband David Arquette outside a home wrestling ring full of family and friends.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jay L. Clendenin
Follow Us
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement