How to have a Netflix Party

Netflix Party is a free Google Chrome extension that allows users to synchronize viewing with friends and chat while watching together.
Requirements: The Google Chrome browser and a Netflix account.
It’s no Catalina Wine Mixer, but a Google Chrome extension enables Netflix users to sync viewing and chat while they watch from social isolation
Here’s how to get your party started:
Advertisement
- Go to netflixparty.com and install the extension (after installing, this reporter ran several virus and malware scans; both came up negative).
- Make sure your friends do the same so an “NP” button is visible, probably near the upper-right-hand corner of your screen.
- Open your Netflix account on your computer.
- Start the program you want to watch together.
- Click on the “NP” button.
- A chat window appears on the right side.
- Copy the URL using the provided button.
- Send the URL to your friends (Email, text, whatever).
- As they join, you will see them in the chat window at the bottom.
- Click the icon in the top right (probably popcorn or a hamburger, etc) to change your nickname and avatar.
- You’re having a Netflix Party!