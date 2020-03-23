Coronavirus closes ‘Once on This Island,’ the first Broadway tour to end early

The traveling production of “Once on This Island” has wrapped its scheduled run four months early, making it the first Broadway national tour to close prematurely because of the coronavirus.

Michael Arden, who received his second Tony Award nomination for directing the acclaimed revival , announced the news on Saturday via Instagram .

“It’s a great loss for so many, but I am deeply proud of everyone who came together to make this production happen from day one, who lifted their voices, paintbrushes, hands and hearts to spread the word of love and forgiveness and celebrated the human spirit’s resilience against even the greatest of odds.”

The tour was next set to stop in Los Angeles for a monthlong run at the Ahmanson Theatre beginning April 7. As of Friday, Center Theatre Group had informed patrons that the venue was “exploring all options” for the production, “including the possibility of rescheduling” — a plan of action other national tours have taken for the time being.

The Tony-winning musical revival centers on Ti Moune, a fearless orphan girl who saves the life of a wealthy boy from the other side of the island and falls in love. The mighty island gods, however, make her a pawn in their cosmic bet as to whether love is greater than death.

Michael Arden, photographed in 2016, earned his second Tony nomination for directing “Once on This Island” on Broadway. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times )

The original 1990 musical is loosely based on Rosa Guy’s Caribbean-flavored novel “My Love, My Love,” which in turn is loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s tragic “The Little Mermaid.”

But the 2017 Broadway production of “Once on This Island” was gritty, guttural and grounded, raising the stakes of the story by presenting it without much embellishment. With few scenic set pieces or props, the major visual element of the show was Dane Laffrey’s transportive set design, which was inspired by the aftermath of a 2016 hurricane in Haiti and included a jack-knifed 18-wheeler and a fallen telephone pole.

The ruins, which included real sand and water, were the setting for Stephen Flaherty’s invigorating rhythms and Camille A. Brown’s vibrant, euphoric choreography — rich signatures of Ti Moune’s poorer side of the island, whose residents dance without any shoes or shame.

Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune leads an exuberant dance number in “Once on This Island.” (Joan Marcus)

This onstage combination illustrated the takeaway of Lynn Ahrens’ poetic book and lyrics: that such joy can exist amid devastation, and though there may be great losses to mourn, there always will be so much in this life to celebrate.

The tour, which hit the road in October, was scheduled to also play in Seattle; New Brunswick, N.J.; Pittsburgh; Midland, Mich.; and New Haven, Conn., before wrapping its run in Washington, D.C., in July. However, the final performance was March 14 at the Smith Center in Las Vegas.

“Thank you to the audiences who came to see us all over the U.S.,” Arden concluded in his post. “You are why we tell the story. The storm will end.”