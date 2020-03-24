MOCA lays off all part-time employees in expectation of long coronavirus closure

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles is laying off all its part-time employees, given the grim prospects for a long coronavirus-related closure.

MOCA began notifying all 97 part-time workers — including gallery attendants, exhibition installers, retail staff, education team members and AV crew — on Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman said. The museum called the layoffs temporary, saying it hoped to hire back staff when the museum reopened and made the move so workers could file for unemployment benefits and cash out accrued vacation pay.

The museum had a total staff of about 185 before the layoffs. It released a statement emphasizing that all of the positions affected by the layoffs Tuesday required the museum be open and could not be performed remotely.

“We are all facing extremely difficult circumstances created by COVID-19,” the statement read. “The desire to support community health and well-being in accordance with government mandates requires MOCA to take significant measures in order to protect the public and the future of the institution.”

Advertisement

The museum said it would pay laid-off employees through the end of the month. The layoffs are unrelated to the formation of a union at MOCA, a representative said. The museum is “continuing to work closely with MOCA’s union labor partner during these difficult times,” the statement said.

“Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor,” the first West Coast survey of the Swiss artist, was postponed at MOCA’s Geffen Contemporary until September.

Check back as this post will be updated throughout the day.