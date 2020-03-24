Online dance classes are booming: 8 places to keep you moving through quarantine

Dancers, choreographers and studios are turning to online platforms including Instagram and Zoom to keep people moving through the coronavirus outbreak.

With a plethora of class options — from beginner to professional level, Bollywood to ballet — you can dance in the comfort of your home and try a new style without pressure. And don’t forget to keep checking your favorite studio’s website or social media, because more businesses are moving online.

Dance it out with these classes:

305 Fitness: This all-levels dance cardio fitness class feels like an ‘80s-style aerobic workout. Head over to YouTube for free live and recorded classes with themes like throwback Thursday and country hoedown.

Ailey Extension: Ever dreamed of performing Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s classic work “Revelations”? Get one step closer with classes at Ailey Extension, the company’s New York-based studio. Ailey Extension is offering free Instagram live classes including a Beyoncé tribute dance cardio workout, West African and Horton-style modern. Check the site for times.

Edge Performing Arts Center: The Hollywood studio is one of L.A.’s premiere places to train for a dance career in film, television and stage. Head to Instagram to find free class videos in jazz, ballet barre and contemporary.

Fit & Bendy: This L.A.-based flexibility fitness studio has moved classes online via Zoom for $8.99. Take classes in ballet, contortion, exotic dance and belly dance, or sign up for private Skype-based instruction.

Gaga: Get in touch with your creative side with the improvisation-based movement language developed by Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin. Taught by certified Gaga teachers, classes are offered six times a day, seven days a week via Zoom. Suggested donation is $5 a class.

Heartbeat House: This friendly Atwater Village studio is offering many of its all-ages and -abilities dance, fitness, yoga and pilates classes including Bollywood aerobics, samba and Zumba via Zoom. The cost is $10 to $18 a session.

Steezy Studio: Live out your commercial dance dreams with the online dance platform that aims to be the Netflix of dance classes. For $20 a month, Steezy Studio offers hundreds of class videos in styles including hip-hop, krump, dance hall and house. Levels range from beginner to advanced.

Dancing Alone Together is an online platform and resource for livestreamed classes, performance footage and dance projects. The dance community has also quickly gotten to work compiling classes such as this list or this one.

And don’t forget: There’s no need to take class to dance. Just turn on your favorite music and jam out in the living room. It’s a great way to relieve stress and anxiety.