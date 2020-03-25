A virtual tour of TV cars, a most unusual ‘Madama Butterfly’: Today’s best arts online

For a little culture during your home quarantine, we’ll be offering daily recommendations of streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are five picks for Wednesday; all times Pacific:

“Madama Butterfly”

L.A.’s Pacific Opera Project and Houston’s Opera in the Heights reimagined the Puccini classic about the ill-fated romance between a Japanese geisha and an American naval officer. Filmed last April at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo, this production features a libretto in English and Japanese. Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

The Vault

Petersen Automotive Museum revs up a series of livestreamed behind-the-scenes tours featuring highlights from its sizable collection of vehicles and led by collection manager Dana Williamson. First up: a Hollywood-themed survey of classic cars from the movies and TV. 2 p.m. Wednesday. By donation. petersen.org

Schubert’s Divertimento

Santa Barbara-based chamber music presenter Camerata Pacifica’s myriad online offerings include pianists Anna Polonsky and Orion Weiss sharing a bench for a performance of the Austrian composer’s piece for four hands on piano. Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

“Die Walküre”

The Metropolitan Opera’s Wagner Week continues with an encore of Robert Lepage’s 2011 staging of the second installment in the composer’s 19th-century “Ring” cycle. Soprano Deborah Voigt is Brünnhilde and bass-baritone Bryn Terfel is Wotan. James Levine conducts. Available 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. metopera.org

L.A. Opera at Home

Los Angeles Opera’s series of intimate living-room recitals continues with soprano Erica Petrocelli accompanied by pianist Louis Lohraseb. 4 p.m. Wednesday. Free. laopera.org, facebook.com





