What’s on TV Saturday, March 28: ‘Just My Type’ on Hallmark and more

SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Hayley Duff joins Holmes to make creamy Tuscan skillet salmon. Later it’s lamb chops with orzo pasta an a visit to a New England-inspired seafood restaurant in Malibu in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Zoo: Bronx-Sized Sea lion pups are struggling to wean from their mothers in the first of two new episodes. In the second a freshwater crocodile stops laying eggs. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Seasonal Wonderlands This new episode visits the Okavango Delta, a lush wetland of islands and lagoons in the middle of the Kalahari Desert.9 p.m. BBC America
48 Hours This new episode revisits the infamous Lizzie Borden case, an 1892 double homicide that captured the imagination of nation.10 p.m. CBS
CORONAVIRUS ON TV
PBS NewsHour Weekend Global coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears Global Town Hall. Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta; interviews with Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci. 7 p.m. CNN
MOVIES
Trolls Poppy (voice of Anna Kendrick), the sunny and optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch (voice of Justin Timberlake), a grumpy troll survivalist, embark on an adventure in this 2016 computer-animated hit from DreamWorks. The voice cast also includes Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Platz, Christine Baranski and Russell Brand. 8 p.m. NBC
The Kitchen Writer Andrea Berloff made her directorial debut with this 2019 crime drama adapted from a DC/Vertigo Comics limited series. Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss star as the wives of Irish mobsters in 1970s-era New York City. They take over a protection racket after the FBI arrests their husbands. Domhnall Gleeson, Brian D’Arcy James, James Badge Dale, Bill Camp and Margo Martindale also star. 8 p.m. HBO
A Mother Knows Worst Six months after losing their infant at birth, a couple meet a glamorous neighbor with an adorable baby girl in this 2020 thriller. Katie Leclerc and Jeff Schine star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Girl in the Spider’s Web Claire Foy takes over the role of vigilante hacker Lisbeth Salander in Fede Alvarez’s 2018 adaptation of David Lagercrantz’s novel of the same title, using characters created by Stieg Larsson. Beau Gadsdon also stars. 8 p.m. Starz
Just My Type After seeing her ex-boyfriend with a new flame, a New York writer and aspiring novelist (Bethany Joy Lenz) takes a break at a charming B&B in rural Washington, where she meets a celebrated but reclusive author (Brett Dalton) who lives nearby. Aleque Reid also stars in this 2020 romantic drama. 9 p.m. Hallmark
DAYTIME MOVIES
Forrest Gump (1994) 8:04 a.m. and 4:02 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8:43 a.m. and 5:47 p.m. Starz
Night and the City (1950) 9 a.m. TCM
Girls Trip (2017) 10 a.m. FX
Dazed and Confused (1993) 10:29 a.m. Encore
The Searchers (1956) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Hercules (1997) 11 a.m. Freeform
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) Noon AMC
Dick Tracy (1990) Noon Cinemax
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:25 p.m. HBO
The Terminator (1984) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Zombieland (2009) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Snow Days (1999) 1 p.m. KDOC
Clueless (1995) 1 p.m. CMT
Meet the Robinsons (2007) 1 p.m. Freeform
Doc Hollywood (1991) 1 p.m. Pop
Grease (1978) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:31 p.m. USA
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2 p.m. Encore
Jurassic Park (1993) 2 p.m. TNT
About a Boy (2002) 2:58 p.m. Starz
Rocky (1976) 3 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 3 p.m. FX
Neighbors (2014) 3 p.m. FXX
The Four Musketeers (1975) 3 p.m. TCM
Superbad (2007) 3:30 p.m. Pop
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Warrior (2011) 3:45 p.m. Epix
The Devil’s Own (1997) 4 p.m. KCOP
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 4 p.m. IFC
Joe Kidd (1972) 4 p.m. Sundance
The Trip to Bountiful (1985) 4:02 p.m. KCET
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4:58 p.m. USA
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. Syfy
A Letter to Three Wives (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 5:05 p.m. Freeform
Rocky II (1979) 5:35 p.m. AMC
Friday (1995) 6 and 10 p.m. Bravo
The Firm (1993) 6 p.m. OVA
Unforgiven (1992) 6 p.m. Sundance
Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 6:20 p.m. VH1
The Boxtrolls (2014) 7 p.m. Disney XD
The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 and 11:45 p.m. IFC
People Will Talk (1951) 7 p.m. TCM
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 7:10 p.m. Freeform
The Babadook (2014) 7:25 p.m. TMC
Wedding Crashers (2005) 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central
21 Jump Street (2012) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America Nutritionist Maya Feller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Life, Liberty & Levin Vice President Mike Pence; Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 4 p.m. Fox News Channel
Frank Buckley Interviews Kevin Nealon (“Hiking With Kevin”). 8:30 p.m. KTLA
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee From the socially isolated comfort of the woods in her backyard, Sam brings her audience up to speed on how the current quarantine efforts are impacting American workers. 10:50 p.m. TBS
SUNDAY
CBS News Sunday Morning The latest on the COVID-19 virus; Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick; the U.S. census. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Stimulus package; coronavirus response: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Coronavirus response: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Coronavirus; presidential election: Democratic Presidential Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Coronavirus: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.); Coronavirus: Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Singapore’s successes with coronavirus: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore. The economy versus the health of the nation: Dr. David Katz, MD; Donald McNeil, Jr., the New York Times. The Trump administration refers to coronavirus as Wuhan virus or Chinese virus:Jiayang Fan, the New Yorker. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.). Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Dr. David Heymann, World Health Organization. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-La.); Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Panel: Hugh Hewitt; Carol Lee; Andrea Mitchell; Eugene Robinson. (N) 8 and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Coronavirus: Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-La.). Coronavirus: Larry Kudlow, White House National Economic Council. Coronavirus: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Tom Bossert; Rebecca Jarvis; Jonathan Karl. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Dr. Thomas Inglesby, Center for Health Security. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Pastor Joel Osteen. Panel: Marc Thiessen; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Amazon’s role during the pandemic: Jay Carney, Amazon. Covering the American epicenter of the coronavirus: David Remnick, the New Yorker. Challenges for journalists covering the pandemic: Maggie Haberman; Mindy Marqués, Miami Herald; S.E. Cupp. When reality is scarier than anything a writer can imagine: Author Stephen King. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Lisa Desjardins; Richard Fowler; Bill Bennett. (N) 8 a.m. FNC and midnight FNC
60 Minutes New York City hospital’s ability to fight the coronavirus; author Brenè Brown. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS