What’s on TV Saturday, March 28: ‘Just My Type’ on Hallmark and more

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Hayley Duff joins Holmes to make creamy Tuscan skillet salmon. Later it’s lamb chops with orzo pasta an a visit to a New England-inspired seafood restaurant in Malibu in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized Sea lion pups are struggling to wean from their mothers in the first of two new episodes. In the second a freshwater crocodile stops laying eggs. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Seasonal Wonderlands This new episode visits the Okavango Delta, a lush wetland of islands and lagoons in the middle of the Kalahari Desert.9 p.m. BBC America

48 Hours This new episode revisits the infamous Lizzie Borden case, an 1892 double homicide that captured the imagination of nation.10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS ON TV

PBS NewsHour Weekend Global coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears Global Town Hall. Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta; interviews with Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci. 7 p.m. CNN

MOVIES

Trolls Poppy (voice of Anna Kendrick), the sunny and optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch (voice of Justin Timberlake), a grumpy troll survivalist, embark on an adventure in this 2016 computer-animated hit from DreamWorks. The voice cast also includes Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Platz, Christine Baranski and Russell Brand. 8 p.m. NBC

The Kitchen Writer Andrea Berloff made her directorial debut with this 2019 crime drama adapted from a DC/Vertigo Comics limited series. Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss star as the wives of Irish mobsters in 1970s-era New York City. They take over a protection racket after the FBI arrests their husbands. Domhnall Gleeson, Brian D’Arcy James, James Badge Dale, Bill Camp and Margo Martindale also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

A Mother Knows Worst Six months after losing their infant at birth, a couple meet a glamorous neighbor with an adorable baby girl in this 2020 thriller. Katie Leclerc and Jeff Schine star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Claire Foy takes over the role of vigilante hacker Lisbeth Salander in Fede Alvarez’s 2018 adaptation of David Lagercrantz’s novel of the same title, using characters created by Stieg Larsson. Beau Gadsdon also stars. 8 p.m. Starz

Just My Type After seeing her ex-boyfriend with a new flame, a New York writer and aspiring novelist (Bethany Joy Lenz) takes a break at a charming B&B in rural Washington, where she meets a celebrated but reclusive author (Brett Dalton) who lives nearby. Aleque Reid also stars in this 2020 romantic drama. 9 p.m. Hallmark

DAYTIME MOVIES

Forrest Gump (1994) 8:04 a.m. and 4:02 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8:43 a.m. and 5:47 p.m. Starz

Night and the City (1950) 9 a.m. TCM

Girls Trip (2017) 10 a.m. FX

Dazed and Confused (1993) 10:29 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Searchers (1956) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Hercules (1997) 11 a.m. Freeform

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) Noon AMC

Dick Tracy (1990) Noon Cinemax

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:25 p.m. HBO

The Terminator (1984) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Zombieland (2009) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Snow Days (1999) 1 p.m. KDOC

Advertisement

Clueless (1995) 1 p.m. CMT

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 1 p.m. Freeform

Doc Hollywood (1991) 1 p.m. Pop

Grease (1978) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:31 p.m. USA

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2 p.m. Encore

Jurassic Park (1993) 2 p.m. TNT

About a Boy (2002) 2:58 p.m. Starz

Rocky (1976) 3 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 3 p.m. FX

Neighbors (2014) 3 p.m. FXX

The Four Musketeers (1975) 3 p.m. TCM

Superbad (2007) 3:30 p.m. Pop

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Warrior (2011) 3:45 p.m. Epix

The Devil’s Own (1997) 4 p.m. KCOP

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 4 p.m. IFC

Joe Kidd (1972) 4 p.m. Sundance

The Trip to Bountiful (1985) 4:02 p.m. KCET

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4:58 p.m. USA

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. Syfy

A Letter to Three Wives (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 5:05 p.m. Freeform

Rocky II (1979) 5:35 p.m. AMC

Friday (1995) 6 and 10 p.m. Bravo

The Firm (1993) 6 p.m. OVA

Unforgiven (1992) 6 p.m. Sundance

Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 6:20 p.m. VH1

The Boxtrolls (2014) 7 p.m. Disney XD

The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 and 11:45 p.m. IFC

People Will Talk (1951) 7 p.m. TCM

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 7:10 p.m. Freeform

The Babadook (2014) 7:25 p.m. TMC

Wedding Crashers (2005) 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central

21 Jump Street (2012) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America Nutritionist Maya Feller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Life, Liberty & Levin Vice President Mike Pence; Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 4 p.m. Fox News Channel

Frank Buckley Interviews Kevin Nealon (“Hiking With Kevin”). 8:30 p.m. KTLA

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee From the socially isolated comfort of the woods in her backyard, Sam brings her audience up to speed on how the current quarantine efforts are impacting American workers. 10:50 p.m. TBS

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning The latest on the COVID-19 virus; Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick; the U.S. census. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Stimulus package; coronavirus response: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Coronavirus response: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Coronavirus; presidential election: Democratic Presidential Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Coronavirus: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.); Coronavirus: Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Singapore’s successes with coronavirus: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore. The economy versus the health of the nation: Dr. David Katz, MD; Donald McNeil, Jr., the New York Times. The Trump administration refers to coronavirus as Wuhan virus or Chinese virus:Jiayang Fan, the New Yorker. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.). Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Dr. David Heymann, World Health Organization. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-La.); Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Panel: Hugh Hewitt; Carol Lee; Andrea Mitchell; Eugene Robinson. (N) 8 and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Coronavirus: Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-La.). Coronavirus: Larry Kudlow, White House National Economic Council. Coronavirus: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Tom Bossert; Rebecca Jarvis; Jonathan Karl. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Dr. Thomas Inglesby, Center for Health Security. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Pastor Joel Osteen. Panel: Marc Thiessen; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Amazon’s role during the pandemic: Jay Carney, Amazon. Covering the American epicenter of the coronavirus: David Remnick, the New Yorker. Challenges for journalists covering the pandemic: Maggie Haberman; Mindy Marqués, Miami Herald; S.E. Cupp. When reality is scarier than anything a writer can imagine: Author Stephen King. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Lisa Desjardins; Richard Fowler; Bill Bennett. (N) 8 a.m. FNC and midnight FNC

60 Minutes New York City hospital’s ability to fight the coronavirus; author Brenè Brown. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS