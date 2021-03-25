What’s on TV Friday, March 26: Yo-Yo Ma on ‘Firing Line’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver Mac and Riley (Lucas Till, Tristin Mays) head overseas together to prevent a government collapse but inadvertently inhale deadly new microscopic technology. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist The team scrambles to prevent an abduction by finding a “treasure man,” a shadowy figure who uses geocaching to conceal illicit goods and facilitate transactions between criminal factions. James Spader, Megan Boone and Diego Klattenhoff star. 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a vegan take on a familiar drink; a product for easily removing hair from one’s hands in the shower or bath; a product designed to enhance tattoos; an electric bike. There’s also an update on Prime 6, a sustainable charcoal company. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants take part in a comedy roast of former “Miss Congeniality” winners Heidi N. Closet, Nina West and Valentina. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (N) 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 A man is sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend. 9 p.m. ABC

American Masters In the new episode “Twyla Moves,” filmmaker Steven Cantor profiles dancer, director and choreographer Twyla Tharp as she builds a high-profile new dance work with an international cast of ballet dancers, including superstar Misty Copeland. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri revisits an old favorite in San Francisco. 9 p.m. Food Network

Everything but the House A couple want to clear out the house where one of them grew up, which is filled with her parents’ collectibles — including a large Santa, a well-preserved Ken doll, Pez dispensers and a wide range of political memorabilia — in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

Ghost Adventures Zak and the crew investigate a home in Pasadena. 9 p.m. Travel

Blue Bloods Baez (Marisa Ramirez) needs Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her frontyard in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

Wynonna Earp (N) 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress An in-depth look at the two presidential planes and their cutting-edge technology. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The Last Drop Adrian Grenier and Shannon Switzer Swanson explore water scarcity in the U.S. and reveal ways to conserve water at home. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Atlanta Hawks visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. FS Prime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Carrie Underwood performs; Trey Mancini; Dan Lindsay; TJ Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sherri Shepherd; Wyatt Russell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Meaghan Murphy (“Your Fully Charged Life”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Jessica Simpson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Edgar Ramirez (“Yes Day”); chef Roshara Sanders (“Chopped”); Cleo Wade (“What the Road Said”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and her band cover “Mad World”; Chrissy Teigen; Eiza González; Pentatonix performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Joe Manganiello (“Shoplifters of the World”); Dominique Fishback; guest host tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Arianna Huffington; Marina Khidekel (“Your Time to Thrive”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President Biden’s first news conference; immigration; gun control: Kaitlan Collins, CNN; Zolan Kanno-Youngs, the New York Times; Sahil Kapur, NBC; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. Moderator Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KOCE

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs and discusses the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the arts. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Christopher Krebs. Panel: Caitlin Flanagan, the Atlantic (wrote the magazine’s April cover story, “Private Schools Are Indefensible”); Bret Stephens, the New York Times. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Viola Davis; Addison Rae performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Former First Lady Michelle Obama; Brittany Howard performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Phoebe Bridgers; John Herndon with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Noah Centineo; Madison Cunningham performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Obvious Child (2014) 8:40 a.m. TMC

Spontaneous (2020) 8:45 a.m. Epix

Dark Waters (2019) 9 a.m. Showtime

The Blind Side (2009) 9:15 a.m. HBO

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

Meet the Parents (2000) 10:05 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

21 Jump Street (2012) 11:20 a.m. Encore

Chronicle (2012) 11:25 a.m. HBO

At the Circus (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Goosebumps (2015) Noon FXX

Pretty Woman (1990) 12:30 p.m. VH1

Lincoln (2012) 12:50 p.m. HBO

No Country for Old Men (2007) 1 p.m. Showtime

Mighty Joe Young (1949) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Shrek (2001) 2 p.m. Freeform

The Untouchables (1987) 2:05 p.m. TMC

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 3:05 p.m. Showtime

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 3:09 p.m. Encore

King Kong (1933) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Rocky (1976) 3:20 p.m. HBO

Jurassic Park (1993) 4 p.m. AMC

WarGames (1983) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Friday (1995) 5 p.m. E!

Places in the Heart (1984) 5 p.m. TCM

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 5:13 p.m. Cinemax

The Fifth Element (1997) 5:27 p.m. Syfy

The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:40 and 9:48 p.m. Bravo

As Good as It Gets (1997) 5:40 p.m. Epix

The Lego Movie (2014) 5:45 p.m. IFC

1917 (2019) 6 p.m. Showtime

Do the Right Thing (1989) 6 p.m. TMC

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. AMC

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Goodfellas (1990) 7 p.m. Paramount

To Sleep With Anger (1990) 7 p.m. TCM

North Country (2005) 8 p.m. KCET

48 Hrs. (1982) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Terminal (2004) 8 p.m. Epix

Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Nutty Professor (1996) 8:10 p.m. BET

Little Women (2019) 8:51 p.m. Starz

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 9 p.m. Encore

Clueless (1995) 9:15 p.m. POP

Idlewild (2006) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax

Michael Collins (1996) 10 p.m. KCET

The Green Mile (1999) 10 p.m. AMC

The Truman Show (1998) 10:15 p.m. Epix

Scarface (1983) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Borat (2006) 10:53 p.m. Encore

Ad Astra (2019) 11:56 p.m. Cinemax

