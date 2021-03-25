What’s on TV Friday, March 26: Yo-Yo Ma on ‘Firing Line’
SERIES
MacGyver Mac and Riley (Lucas Till, Tristin Mays) head overseas together to prevent a government collapse but inadvertently inhale deadly new microscopic technology. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist The team scrambles to prevent an abduction by finding a “treasure man,” a shadowy figure who uses geocaching to conceal illicit goods and facilitate transactions between criminal factions. James Spader, Megan Boone and Diego Klattenhoff star. 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a vegan take on a familiar drink; a product for easily removing hair from one’s hands in the shower or bath; a product designed to enhance tattoos; an electric bike. There’s also an update on Prime 6, a sustainable charcoal company. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants take part in a comedy roast of former “Miss Congeniality” winners Heidi N. Closet, Nina West and Valentina. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (N) 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 A man is sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend. 9 p.m. ABC
American Masters In the new episode “Twyla Moves,” filmmaker Steven Cantor profiles dancer, director and choreographer Twyla Tharp as she builds a high-profile new dance work with an international cast of ballet dancers, including superstar Misty Copeland. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri revisits an old favorite in San Francisco. 9 p.m. Food Network
Everything but the House A couple want to clear out the house where one of them grew up, which is filled with her parents’ collectibles — including a large Santa, a well-preserved Ken doll, Pez dispensers and a wide range of political memorabilia — in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
Ghost Adventures Zak and the crew investigate a home in Pasadena. 9 p.m. Travel
Blue Bloods Baez (Marisa Ramirez) needs Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her frontyard in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Wynonna Earp (N) 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress An in-depth look at the two presidential planes and their cutting-edge technology. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Last Drop Adrian Grenier and Shannon Switzer Swanson explore water scarcity in the U.S. and reveal ways to conserve water at home. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Atlanta Hawks visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Carrie Underwood performs; Trey Mancini; Dan Lindsay; TJ Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sherri Shepherd; Wyatt Russell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Meaghan Murphy (“Your Fully Charged Life”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Jessica Simpson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Edgar Ramirez (“Yes Day”); chef Roshara Sanders (“Chopped”); Cleo Wade (“What the Road Said”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and her band cover “Mad World”; Chrissy Teigen; Eiza González; Pentatonix performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Joe Manganiello (“Shoplifters of the World”); Dominique Fishback; guest host tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Arianna Huffington; Marina Khidekel (“Your Time to Thrive”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week President Biden’s first news conference; immigration; gun control: Kaitlan Collins, CNN; Zolan Kanno-Youngs, the New York Times; Sahil Kapur, NBC; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. Moderator Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KOCE
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs and discusses the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the arts. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Christopher Krebs. Panel: Caitlin Flanagan, the Atlantic (wrote the magazine’s April cover story, “Private Schools Are Indefensible”); Bret Stephens, the New York Times. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Viola Davis; Addison Rae performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Former First Lady Michelle Obama; Brittany Howard performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Phoebe Bridgers; John Herndon with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Noah Centineo; Madison Cunningham performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Obvious Child (2014) 8:40 a.m. TMC
Spontaneous (2020) 8:45 a.m. Epix
Dark Waters (2019) 9 a.m. Showtime
The Blind Side (2009) 9:15 a.m. HBO
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax
Meet the Parents (2000) 10:05 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
21 Jump Street (2012) 11:20 a.m. Encore
Chronicle (2012) 11:25 a.m. HBO
At the Circus (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Goosebumps (2015) Noon FXX
Pretty Woman (1990) 12:30 p.m. VH1
Lincoln (2012) 12:50 p.m. HBO
No Country for Old Men (2007) 1 p.m. Showtime
Mighty Joe Young (1949) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Shrek (2001) 2 p.m. Freeform
The Untouchables (1987) 2:05 p.m. TMC
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 3:05 p.m. Showtime
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 3:09 p.m. Encore
King Kong (1933) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Rocky (1976) 3:20 p.m. HBO
Jurassic Park (1993) 4 p.m. AMC
WarGames (1983) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Friday (1995) 5 p.m. E!
Places in the Heart (1984) 5 p.m. TCM
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 5:13 p.m. Cinemax
The Fifth Element (1997) 5:27 p.m. Syfy
The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:40 and 9:48 p.m. Bravo
As Good as It Gets (1997) 5:40 p.m. Epix
The Lego Movie (2014) 5:45 p.m. IFC
1917 (2019) 6 p.m. Showtime
Do the Right Thing (1989) 6 p.m. TMC
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. AMC
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Goodfellas (1990) 7 p.m. Paramount
To Sleep With Anger (1990) 7 p.m. TCM
North Country (2005) 8 p.m. KCET
48 Hrs. (1982) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Terminal (2004) 8 p.m. Epix
Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Nutty Professor (1996) 8:10 p.m. BET
Little Women (2019) 8:51 p.m. Starz
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 9 p.m. Encore
Clueless (1995) 9:15 p.m. POP
Idlewild (2006) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax
Michael Collins (1996) 10 p.m. KCET
The Green Mile (1999) 10 p.m. AMC
The Truman Show (1998) 10:15 p.m. Epix
Scarface (1983) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 10:30 p.m. TNT
Borat (2006) 10:53 p.m. Encore
Ad Astra (2019) 11:56 p.m. Cinemax
