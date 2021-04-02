What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Mahalia’ on Lifetime and more
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Saturday Night Live Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) hosts with musical guest St. Vincent. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Game Time With Boomer Esiason Julius Erving discusses his career with the former NFL quarterback. 9 p.m. CBS
Final Space (N) 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
SPORTS
Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. FS1 and SportsNetLA; the Chicago White Sox visit the Angels, 6 p.m. FS Prime
2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final four: Houston versus Baylor, 2 p.m. CBS; UCLA versus Gonzaga, 5 p.m. CBS
College Softball Kentucky visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Florida visits Georgia, 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
April 4 Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: “Face the Nation” on CBS; “Meet the Press” on NBC; “This Week” on ABC; “Fox News Sunday” on Fox and Fox News; “State of the Union” on CNN
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Daryn Carp; Dr. Michelle Henry. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
April 4 Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: “Face the Nation” on CBS; “Meet the Press” on NBC; “This Week” on ABC; “Fox News Sunday” on Fox and Fox News; “State of the Union” on CNN
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS WHO investigation of the origins of COVID-19: Peter Daszak, EcoHealth Alliance. President Biden’s big policy pushes: Author Niall Ferguson (“Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe”); author Jon Meacham, (“His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). Germany’s experience with COVID-19: Melissa Eddy, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton (R-Texas); Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Chad Wolf; author Candace Owens (“Blackout”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Cecilia Rouse, Council of Economic Advisers. Rep. Ritchie Torres (R-N.Y.). Jonathan Nez, Navajo Nation. Dr. Seth Berkley, the Vaccine Alliance. Sister Norma Pimentel, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Author Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; María Teresa Kumar; Rich Lowry; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sarah Isgur; Yvette Simpson. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Author Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Senate Chaplain Barry Black. Panel: Doug Heye; Kristin Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd: Sara Sidner; Kethevane Gorjestani, France24. How the news media landscape is changing in the Biden era: Jim Acosta; Annie Karni, the New York Times. Covering the Matt Gaetz scandal: Abigail Tracy, Vanity Fair; David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun. The pandemic information environment; vaccine misdirection: Derek Thompson, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Liz Claman; Griff Jenkins; Kat Timpf; Glenn Greenwald; Hogan Gidley. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Center for Humane Technology co-founder Tristan Harris. 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Carol In 1950s Manhattan, a shopgirl (Rooney Mara) meets a beautiful, elegant older woman (Cate Blanchett) perusing the doll displays. In short order, the two develop a bond that becomes a love with complicated consequences in Todd Haynes’ 2015 adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s “The Price of Salt.” 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Ten Commandments Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter star in director Cecil B. DeMille’s final film, the 1956 biblical epic about the life of Moses. Yvonne De Carlo, Nina Foch, John Derek and Vincent Price costar, with little Fraser Heston as baby Moses. 7 p.m. ABC
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia This new biographical drama chronicles the life and career of one of America’s greatest Black gospel singers, focusing on a strife-torn period in U.S. history riddled by racial segregation. Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) is cast in the title role with costar Jason Dirden. 8 p.m. Lifetime
One Perfect Wedding An engaged couple (Taylor Cole, Jack Turner) are fed up after postponing their wedding several times due to work, so they book the chalet where they fell in love, and plan an intimate ceremony with their loved ones in 10 days. Rukiya Bernard and Dewshane Williams also star in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland stars in this 1939 classic adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s fantasy. Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Margaret Hamilton and Frank Morgan also star. 10:30 p.m. TNT
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 8 a.m. FXX
Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Paramount
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 8 a.m. TCM
Monsters University (2013) 8:02 a.m. Encore
Ray (2004) 8:20 a.m. HBO
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 9:10 a.m. Epix
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9:30 a.m. WGN America
Inside Out (2015) 9:49 a.m. Encore
Tully (2018) 9:53 a.m. Cinemax
Girls Trip (2017) 10 a.m. FX
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 10 a.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:30 a.m. USA
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 10:55 a.m. HBO
Knocked Up (2007) 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Bravo
Bullitt (1968) 11 a.m. TCM
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 11:10 a.m. Freeform
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Ex Machina (2015) 1 p.m. TMC
Caged (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:23 and 11:02 p.m. Encore
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) 1:25 p.m. Pop
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:25 p.m. USA
Air Force One (1997) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 1:56 p.m. Starz
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
True Grit (2010) 2:10 p.m. HBO
Wanted (2008) 3 p.m. A&E
Calamity Jane (1953) 3 p.m. TCM
No Country for Old Men (2007) 3 p.m. TMC
The Good Dinosaur (2015) 3:15 p.m. Freeform
RoboCop (1987) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
Sing (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX
Friday (1995) 3:35 p.m. VH1
Yentl (1983) 3:45 p.m. KCET
Grease (1978) 4 ; 6:30; 9 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance
Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. TOON
Fighting With My Family (2019) 4:30 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. FXX
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:35 p.m. USA
About Last Night ... (1986) 5 p.m. KCOP
Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. AMC
Cliffhanger (1993) 5 p.m. Ovation
Carefree (1938) 5 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future (1985) 5:15 p.m. IFC
Hercules (1997) 5:20 p.m. Freeform
Friends With Benefits (2011) 5:30 p.m. MTV
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 6 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
As Good as It Gets (1997) 6:38 p.m. Encore
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 6:57 p.m. Showtime
Easy A (2010) 7 p.m. Comedy Central
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation
Zootopia (2016) 7:25 p.m. Freeform
A Star Is Born (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:35 p.m. USA
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 8 p.m. KVCR
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 and 11:15 p.m. Epix
Ted (2012) 8 p.m. HBO
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8 p.m. IFC
Steel Magnolias (1989) 9 p.m. Encore
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 9 p.m. TCM
That Thing You Do! (1996) 9:35 p.m. Epix
Royal Wedding (1951) 9:58 p.m. KVCR
Green Room (2015) 10:15 p.m. TMC
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 10:30 p.m. IFC
Charade (1963) 11 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: A ‘Kung Fu’ reboot, a Dolly Parton tribute and FDR on ‘Masterpiece’
What’s on TV This Week: A ‘Kung Fu’ reboot, a Dolly Parton tribute and FDR on ‘Masterpiece’
TV highlights for April 3-10 also include the SAG Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards featuring a ‘Glee’ reunion, the finals of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
TV Grids for the entire week of April. 4 - 10 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week, April 4: James Dean in “Giant” on TCM and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, April. 4 - 10 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.