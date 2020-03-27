What’s on TV This Week: ‘Broke’ with Pauley Perrette, ‘The Ten Commandments’ and more

SUNDAY

Elton John hosts “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” a benefit for front-line medical professionals featuring Billie Eilish, Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey and other stars performing from the comfort of their respective homes. 6 p.m. Fox

The nuns of Nonnatus House are confronted by an outbreak of diphtheria on the season premiere of “Call the Midwife.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Hell hath no fury like a teen abandoned as a baby in the new thriller “Remember Me, Mommy?” With Natalie Brown and Sydney Meyer. 8 p.m. Lifetime

After six seasons on HBO, the newsmagazine “Vice” makes the leap to a new network. 8 p.m. Showtime

The country music star with friends in low places gets gussied up to receive a special honor in “Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.” With Trisha Yearwood, Jay Leno and Keith Urban. 9 p.m. KOCE

MONDAY

Kristen Bell hosts “#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall,” a celebrity-filled special offering advice for staying happy and healthy during the current coronavirus crisis. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Life’s a beach for a former DEA agent who retires to the Philippines in the new action drama “Almost Paradise.” Christian Kane stars. 7 and 10 p.m. WGN America

A team of automobile restorers is revved up and ready to go in the new custom-car series “Driven.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Will Ferrell, Andrea Bocelli, K-pop boyband BTS and the aforementioned Billie Eilish are among those appearing, from a proper social distance, in “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special.” 10 p.m. CBS

China’s controversial, decades-long family-planning and population-control policy is examined in filmmaker Nanfu Wang’s 2019 documentary “One Child Nation” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

This year’s edition of Coachella has been postponed till fall. But you can relive two decades’ worth of memories of music festivals past in the special “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.” Any time, YouTube

The new documentary “The Scheme” offers an insider’s account of the college-basketball recruitment scandal that rocked the NCAA in 2017. 9 p.m. HBO

The weight is over on the season finale of the reality competition “The Biggest Loser.” Bob Harper hosts. 9 p.m. USA

One word: plastics. “Frontline” explores plastic pollution in the oceans, the efficacy of recycling and more in the new episode “Plastic Wars.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Investigators probe accounts of paranormal activity at a purported UFO hot spot in Utah in the new series “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.” 10 p.m. History Channel

Tyler Perry’s romantic drama “If Loving You Is Wrong” begins its fifth and final season. 10 p.m. OWN

WEDNESDAY

The new four-part true-crime series “How to Fix a Drug Scandal” recalls a 2013 case that rocked the foundations of Massachusetts’ criminal justice. Any time, Netflix

Our favorite “Elder Millennial” won’t quit trying to make sketch happen in her new comedy series “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” Any time, Netflix

“Nature” surveys the unique flora and fauna of “Cuba’s Wild Revolution” in this new episode. Then “Nova” looks at the island nation’s burgeoning biotech industry in “Cuba’s Cancer Hope.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

A new episode of “Earth’s Sacred Wonders” visits the Great Mosque of Djenné in Mali and Japan’s Nachi Falls, a revered shrine in the Shinto religion. 10 p.m. KOCE

And … poof! After five seasons, the fantasy drama “The Magicians” offers its series finale. 10 p.m. Syfy

THURSDAY

Matt LeBlanc will be there for you in a fourth season of his family sitcom “Man With a Plan.” With Stacy Keach and Kevin Nealon. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Your friendly neighborhood mermaid (Eline Powell) is back in Bristol Cove in a third season of the dark fantasy drama “Siren.” 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Former “NCIS” star Pauley Perrette plays a single mom forced to share her home with her sister and the sister’s husband in the new sitcom “Broke.” 9:30 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

A 12-year-old’s scheme to derail his mother’s romance with a cop has unforeseen consequences in the new Detroit-set comedy “Coffee & Kareem.” With Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson. Any time, Netflix

A young girl with journalistic ambitions investigates a decades-old cold case in her small lakeside town in the mystery “Home Before Dark.” With Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess. Any time, Apple TV+

Former high school pals try to make their own viral video, then things get weird, in the new terror tale “Pooka Lives” on the horror anthology “In the Dark.” Any time, Hulu

Welcome to the machine: A mysterious device affects the lives of those who live nearby in the sci-fi/fantasy series “Tales from the Loop.” With Jonathan Pryce and Rebecca Hall. Any time, Amazon Prime

Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin reunite for Round 2 in the 2019 action-comedy sequel “Zombieland: Double Tap.” 8 p.m. Starz

“Hawaii Five-0” says “aloha” — as in “goodbye” — as this reboot of the classic 1960s-70s cop drama ends its run. With Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. 9 p.m. CBS

Save the liver! Culinary stars of today salute the mother of all celebrity chefs in the new series “Dishing With Julia Child.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE

“The Social Network’s” Rooney Mara plays “Mary Magdalene” to Joaquin Phoenix’s Jesus in director Garth Davis’ 2018 biblical drama. 10 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

“Let my people go!” Charlton Heston is Moses and Yul Brynner is the Pharaoh Ramses in director Cecil B. De Mille’s Oscar-winning 1956 biblical epic “The Ten Commandments.” 7 p.m. ABC

A trio of sixth-graders on a quest to learn about the birds and bees have a series of misadventures in the off-color 2019 comedy “Good Boys.” With Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon. 8 p.m. HBO

Hell hath no fury like a young girl abducted as a baby in the new thriller “Mommy Is a Murderer.” With Bree Williamson and Heather McComb. 8 p.m. Lifetime

You can’t keep a good pooch down in the 2019 fantasy sequel “A Dog’s Journey.” With Kathryn Prescott, Betty Gilpin and the voice of Josh Gad. 8 p.m. Showtime

All is fair in love and food-truck wars in the new Portland-set romance “You’re Bacon Me Crazy.” With Natalie Hall and Michael Rady. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel



