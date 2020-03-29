What’s on TV Monday, March 30: '#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall’ on Nickleodeon

SERIES

Almost Paradise An ex-DEA agent retires to a tranquil, out-of-the-way resort in the Philippines, where he gets drawn into a drug sting run by the local police department, in the premiere of this action series. Arthur Acuña, Nonie Buencamino, Christian Kane, Ces Quesada and Samantha Richelle star. 7 p.m. WGN America

The Voice The battle rounds continue as the coaches enlist the Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Bebe Rexha to prepare the artists. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis and Amber Riley are guests on this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. CW

American Idol The Hawaii showcase ends in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Cosmos: Possible Worlds This new episode of the science documentary series is titled “The Search for Intelligent Life on Earth.” 8 p.m. National Geographic

Roswell, New Mexico Determined to regain control of her life, Isobel (Lily Cowles) makes a risky choice with major potential consequences. Also, Alex and Michael (Tyler Blackburn, Michael Vlamis) work together to unravel the mystery surrounding the night Nora’s (Kayla Ewell) spaceship crashed in 1947. 9 p.m. CW

Prodigal Son The squad investigates the high-stress classical dance world after the mysterious poisoning of a swiftly rising ballet star in this new episode. Also, Jessica (Bellamy Young) reunites with an old socialite friend (guest star Dermot Mulroney), while Bright and Eve (Tom Payne, Molly Griggs) press Martin (Michael Sheen) for answers about the girl in the box. Andy Karl (“Groundhog Day”) also guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Better Call Saul Jimmy and Kim (Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn) build a legal firewall in this new episode. Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito also star. 9 p.m. AMC

Driven Beau Boeckmann, president of Galpin Motors — which revolutionized the automotive world in 1952 with the first dealership to design, build and sell a custom car — teams up with car builder Dave Shuten and customization specialist “Mad Mike” Martin to restore custom car culture in this new unscripted series. 9 p.m. Discovery

The Good Doctor Following the earthquake, the doctors and hospital staff desperately work to save the lives of those around them. Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff star in the season finale of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens China ended its draconian one-child policy, which made it illegal for families to have more than one baby, in 2015. Filmmakers Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang’s documentary “One Child Nation” examines the repercussions of that social experiment. 10 p.m. KOCE

Breeders In the wake of a tragedy the family stays with Darren (Patrick Baladi) at his country house. Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, George Wakeman and Jayda Eyles star. 10 p.m. FX

Dispatches From Elsewhere With time running out, the gang splits up in an effort to find

Clara (Cecilia Balagot). Jason Segel, Sally Field, André Benjamin, Richard E. Grant and Eve Lindley star in this new episode of the quirky drama. 10:08 p.m. AMC

CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Addressing the widespread issues caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. (N) Noon ABC

Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

News Special: Virus Update (N) 7 p.m. CW

20/20: Fighting the Pandemic (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage (N) 10 p.m. Fox News

SPECIALS

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall Hosted by Kristen Bell, this special offers a kid’s-eye view of the coronavirus pandemic. It directly address questions and concerns children may have and includes tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy. California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy are featured. With Charli D’Amelio, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson and Russell and Ciara Wilson. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special James Corden chats with celebrities from the safety of their homes. Includes musical performances from BTS in South Korea; Andrea Bocelli in Italy; Dua Lipa in London; and Billie Eilish with Finneas and John Legend in Los Angeles. 10 p.m. CBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”); Jonathan Karl; chef Sandra Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Issa Rae (“Insecure”); Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jeff Goldblum performs; Ilana Glazer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chelsea Handler; guest host Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Tricked by a health-insurance broker; Myth or Reality: OB-Gyn Edition; Doctor’s Shot of Health. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Karin Agness Lips, Eleanor Holmes Norton and Patrice Onwuka. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder; best of Fallon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dr. Phil McGraw; actress Lana Condor; Green Day performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Model Tyra Banks. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC

DAYTIME MOVIES

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 8 a.m. Showtime

Hoosiers (1986) 8:16 a.m. Encore

The Green Mile (1999) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:45 a.m. Syfy

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 9:55 a.m. HBO

One Way Passage (1932) 10 a.m. TCM

Overlord (2018) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Courageous (2011) 10:14 a.m. Encore

Good Will Hunting (1997) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Ghost (1990) 11 a.m. Freeform

Training Day (2001) 11:15 a.m. IFC

Across the Pacific (1942) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 12:46 p.m. Syfy

Love & Basketball (2000) 12:55 p.m. BET

Split (2016) 1 p.m. FXX

Baby Boom (1987) 1 p.m. TMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Monkey Business (1931) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 2 p.m. Disney XD

Braveheart (1995) 2 p.m. Sundance

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 2 p.m. TNT

Unstoppable (2010) 2:20 p.m. Cinemax

Trumbo (2015) 2:20 p.m. Showtime

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 3:03 p.m. Starz

Spider-Man (2002) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:15 p.m. Syfy

Amistad (1997) 4:26 p.m. Encore

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 5 p.m. TNT

Annihilation (2018) 6 p.m. Epix

Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. Freeform

The Patriot (2000) 6 p.m. Sundance; 9:30 p.m. Sundance

Lethal Weapon (1987) 7 p.m. Ovation

Soul Food (1997) 7:03 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:17 p.m. Syfy

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FX