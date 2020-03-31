What’s on TV Wednesday, April 1: ‘The Magicians’ on Syfy; Coroanavirus coverage

SERIES

The Goldbergs Erica, Barry and Geoff (Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner) go on a spring break trip with the gang, but things don’t go as expected. Also, Adam (Sean Giambrone) doubts if college is for him when his test scores are not as good as he had hoped. Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature The documentary “Cuba’s Wild Revolution” visits the largest island in the Caribbean, where wildlife found nowhere else in the world lives in protected habitats. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Challenge In this new season of the groundbreaking unscripted competition, contestants include familiar faces from “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Big Brother,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.” 8 p.m. MTV

Schooled Urged on by Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen), Lainey (AJ Michalka) reaches out to her estranged mother (guest star Megyn Price) hoping to reconcile. Haneefah Wood, Tim Meadows and Brett Dier also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Modern Family Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) steps in to help. Also, Haley, Luke and Alex (Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter) throw a party at the house when Claire and Phil (Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell) are out of town. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA The new episode “Cuba’s Cancer Hope” explores how some Americans are defying a federal embargo and seeking treatment for cancer in Cuba, where physicians are developing promising, less costly vaccines. 9 p.m. KOCE

Earth’s Sacred Wonders In Mali, a young Muslim helps to renovate Djenne’s Great Mosque, in the hope of earning a place in paradise. 10 p.m. KOCE

Tournament of Champions This culinary competition which began last month with 16 of the world’s finest chefs competing in a series challenges concludes tonight with the last two chefs competing in the season finale, 10 p.m. Food Network. Before the final episode, host Guy Fieri, hunkered down in his home, comments on previous episodes, highlights and behind the scenes footage. 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

Dave The gang stays with Dave’s (Dave Burd) parents while he’s in Philadelphia for his first-ever concert. GaTa, Taylor Misiak and Andrew Santino also star. 10 and 10:35 p.m. FXX

Brockmire Baseball is barely holding on so Jim (Hank Azaria) turns to Jules (Amanda Peet), the one person he knows can turn things around. 10 p.m. IFC

The Magicians This imaginative series inspired by the novels of Lev Grossman ends its run. Olivia Taylor Dudley, Summer Bishil, Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman and Arjun Gupta star. 10 p.m. Syfy



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



SPECIALS

Garth & Trisha Live Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood broadcast an intimate concert live from their home recording studio. 9 p.m. CBS

David Blaine: The Magic Way Magician David Blaine performs reality-defying magical acts in this new special. Featured celebrities include Odell Beckham Jr., Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Dave Chappelle, James Corden, Bryan Cranston, David Dobrik, Dr. Dre and Jamie Foxx. 10 p.m. ABC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Issa Rae; Robert Herjavec; relationship expert Bela Gandhi; chef Sandra Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”); Bethenny Frankel (“The Real Housewives of New York City”); MAX performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Terry Crews. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show John Cena; Sho Madjozi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil People who are battling COVID-19 and say it is nothing like they expected. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Spotting psychopaths; baby formula to avoid; holiday savings; the secret to beating the blues. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Coronavirus. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jesse Eisenberg. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler; Russell Wilson; Ciara; Marcus Mumford performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Eric Stonestreet; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Jessie Reyez. (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Faris; Michael Peña; Lou Sanders. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Terry Crews. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC



DAYTIME MOVIES

Revolutionary Road (2008) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax

Field of Dreams (1989) 8:55 a.m. Encore

Sanjuro (1962) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Wonder (2017) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:23 a.m. Syfy

Unfaithful (2002) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax

Analyze This (1999) 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10:57 a.m. Starz

Ted (2012) 11 a.m. TNT

Red Beard (1965) 11:15 a.m. TCM

District 9 (2009) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 1 p.m. FXX

Eye in the Sky (2015) 1:10 p.m. Starz

Creed (2015) 2 p.m. VH1

Jaws (1975) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

Sing (2016) 2:30 p.m. FX

High and Low (1963) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 2:50 p.m. HBO

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 3:15 p.m. TNT

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FXX

The Brothers (2001) 4:25 p.m. TMC

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 4:45 p.m. IFC

Seven Samurai (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

Overlord (2018) 5:15 p.m. Epix

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 5:45 and 10 p.m. TNT

Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) 6 p.m. BBC America

Coming to America (1988) 6 p.m. BET

The Blind Side (2009) 6 p.m. Freeform

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man (2002) 6:56 p.m. Starz

Home Alone (1990) 7 p.m. AMC

Shrek (2001) 7 and 11 p.m. Paramount

The Goonies (1985) 7:45 p.m. Syfy