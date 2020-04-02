Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Please write a haiku / about coronavirus / sound artist wants it

A coronavirus-inspired haiku provided by sound artist Alan Nakagawa reads: “Hygiene gone global. Six feet distance between us. Always wash your hands.”
A coronavirus-inspired haiku by sound artist Alan Nakagawa, who is asking the public to contribute more poems for a sound collage.
(Alan Nakagawa)
By Jessica GeltStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
1:35 PM
Unleash your inner poet, give voice to your anxiety, hopes and fears. Sound artist Alan Nakagawa is calling on you to write haikus about your experience during the coronavirus pandemic for a sound collage he will release in collaboration with the Orange County Museum of Art on April 23.

As we practice social distancing, Nakagawa hopes a creative communal activity will help to bring us together.

To participate, write and record a haiku about your experience and send it to OCMA at info@ocma.net by April 16. Nakagawa will use the haikus to compose a sound collage for all to hear.

A haiku consists of three lines. The first and last lines must have five syllables each. The second line must have seven syllables.

Here’s our contribution:

Reading news often
Taking long walks out of doors
Missing family

Nakagawa is a Los Angeles-based artist who has long specialized in sound. Since 2018 he has been the artist in residence at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Jessica Gelt
