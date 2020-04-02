Please write a haiku / about coronavirus / sound artist wants it

Unleash your inner poet, give voice to your anxiety, hopes and fears. Sound artist Alan Nakagawa is calling on you to write haikus about your experience during the coronavirus pandemic for a sound collage he will release in collaboration with the Orange County Museum of Art on April 23.

As we practice social distancing, Nakagawa hopes a creative communal activity will help to bring us together.

To participate, write and record a haiku about your experience and send it to OCMA at info@ocma.net by April 16. Nakagawa will use the haikus to compose a sound collage for all to hear.

A haiku consists of three lines. The first and last lines must have five syllables each. The second line must have seven syllables.

Here’s our contribution:

Reading news often

Taking long walks out of doors

Missing family

Nakagawa is a Los Angeles-based artist who has long specialized in sound. Since 2018 he has been the artist in residence at Cal State Dominguez Hills.