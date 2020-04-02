Enjoy culture while social distancing: 8 free picks from James Corden to Dolly Parton

For a little culture during your home quarantine, we’re offering daily recommendations of streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are eight picks for Thursday, all times Pacific:

“One Man, Two Guvnors”

National Theatre at Home, a new streaming portal from the venerable London venue, launches with this musical farce starring James Corden as a hapless Brit working for two very different bosses. 11 a.m. Thursday; available for seven days afterward. Free. youtube.com

LACO at Home

Margaret Batjer, concertmaster for Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, performs a selection of solo pieces for violin by Bach, and composer-pianist Sarah Gibson performs her work “Our eyes once watered.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; available on-demand afterward. Free. LACO.org

Cirque du Soleil

The Montreal-based not-a-circus circus offers an hourlong special featuring highlights from three of its high-flying, jaw-dropping shows: “O,” “Luzia” and “Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities.” Available any time. Free. youtube.com

Goodnight With Dolly

Country-music legend and longtime literacy advocate Dolly Parton reads bedtime stories for children of all ages in this new 10-week series. First up: The classic “The Little Engine That Could.” 4 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com/events

Hope@Home

Acclaimed theater artist and director Robert Wilson (“Einstein on the Beach,” “The Black Rider”) chats with violinist and host Daniel Hope in a new installment of this livestreaming series hosted by Hope from his home in Berlin. 9 a.m. Thursday. Free. arte.tv

“Ursula Von Rydingsvard: Into Her Own”

The Orange County Museum of Art and the Newport Beach Film Festival kick off a screening series with this hourlong documentary about the life and times of the Brooklyn-based artist known for her monumental sculptures carved from cedar. Available 5-11 p.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP at ocmaexpand.org

“Living Music With Nadia Sirota: Pirate Radio Edition”

The viola player and current artist in residence for the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA welcomes countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo in this new episode of her online series. 6 p.m. Thursday. Donations accepted. facebook.com/livingmusicwithnadiasirota and livingmusicshow.com

Pacific Symphony @ Home

Principal cellist Warren Hagerty performs Bach’s Cello Suite No. 2, “Allemande.” 2 p.m. Thursday; available anytime afterward. Free. facebook.com/PacificSymphony, youtube.com and on Instagram at @PacificSymphony and instagram.com/pacificsymphony

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post. Check back for new picks Monday through Saturday.