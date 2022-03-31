Six picks for weekend culture in L.A.: Mehta does Mozart, a salute to Queen and more

A venerable conductor, a veteran kathak artist and a celebration fit for Queen lead our short list of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Queen of the Night’

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles pays tribute to the British rock band Queen and its legendary lead singer, Freddie Mercury, in this two-act stage show. With guest vocalists Brian Justin Crum (“America’s Got Talent”) and up-and-coming soprano Alaysha Fox. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $50-$95. gmcla.org

‘Mozart’s Great Mass With Mehta’

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the baton of conductor emeritus Zubin Mehta, is joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest soloists in four performances of Mozart’s unfinished “Great” C-minor Mass. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $71-$229. laphil.com

‘The Voice Within’

Veteran kathak artist Seibi Lee, backed by a small instrumental ensemble, blends the traditional northern Indian dance form with tales from Chinese and Japanese folklore in this intimate program presented by Leela Dance Collective. The Little Theater, UCLA, 245 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. 5 p.m. Sunday. $25, $50. leela.dance

Bubblefest 2022

This annual family-friendly festival dedicated to the art and science of bubbles returns with live demonstrations, interactive exhibits, a laser show, pedal boats, an inflatable obstacle course and more. Discovery Cube Orange County, 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Now through April 17. Open daily. Special event pricing, $23.95-$32.90 (regular museum admission: $14.95-$19.95). discoverycube.org

Laguna Beach Music Festival

Grammy-winning mandolinist, singer-songwriter and radio host Chris Thile pulls double duty as music director and performer for the 20th anniversary edition of this classical and contemporary music showcase co-presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $44-$64. philharmonicsociety.org

‘Alma’

It’s your last chance to catch the world-premiere run of local playwright Benjamin Benne’s moving two-character drama about a Mexican immigrant and her American-born teen daughter sharing a small apartment in the working class community of La Puente in the days following the 2016 election. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $30-$75. centertheatregroup.org