Stuck at home with kids? Amy Adams and other celebrities will read you a story

Once upon a time, famous actors and authors united during a pandemic to ease children’s anxieties through storytelling.
Amy Adams, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner and more stars are lending their voices to “Operation Storytime” and “Save With Stories,” initiatives aimed at lifting kids’ — and parents’ — spirits amid coronavirus-induced uncertainty.
Here’s how it works: Participants post social media videos of themselves reading various children’s books aloud to entertain self-quarantined families whose children are no longer in school because of public health concerns.
“In case your day calls for a calming story,” Garner captioned her Instagram post, for which she recited Jan Brett’s winter wonderland tale “The Mitten,” accompanied by her kid-friendly golden retriever.
Gad — who is accustomed to amusing kids as the voice of Olaf the snowman in the “Frozen” movies — opted to read Shel Silverstein’s classic “The Giving Tree” and offered some support to families who have committed to social distancing.
“I also want to thank everyone who is in self-isolation right now. I know it’s hard not to be out there socializing with everybody. Trust me, I want to be out there too,” the “Book of Mormon” alum said. “But it’s important that all of us protect everybody who is somewhat fragile right now, or immuno-compromised, so thank you. And now I’m going to read a book that I have a lot of trouble getting through and haven’t actually read in a long time because I find it a difficult one.”
March 15, 2020
In addition to partnering with parenting blog Romper for “Operation Storytime,” Garner also collaborated with Adams for “Save With Stories,” a reading initiative started by nonprofit organizations Save the Children and No Kid Hungry. Similar to “Operation Storytime,” “Save With Stories” features Adams reciting Aviana Olea Le Gallo’s “The Dinosaur Princess” to her daughter and Garner reading Ken Geist’s “The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark.”
“We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY,” Adams wrote on Instagram. “THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard.”
I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time. My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️). THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom. If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. #SAVEWITHSTORIES
Both actresses also encouraged their fans to donate to Save the Children and No Kid Hungry in order to serve kids “affected by COVID-19,” who are experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic. Anyone who wants to contribute can do so at savethechildren.org/savewithstories or text “SAVE” to 20222 for a one-time donation of $10.
“All you have to do is watch our stories and please consider donating,” Adams said in a joint video with Garner.
Parents can find more celebrity and author renditions of their kids’ favorite stories below.
“The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark” by Ken Geist, illustrated by Julia Gorton (published by @scholasticinc) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
Hey, tomorrow morning (3/15) at noon Pacific I’m going to read my first picture book, Billy Twitters and His Blue Whale Problem, out loud right here on Instagram Live. If you can’t make it, I think it stays up for 24 hours—I don’t know, I’ve never used Instagram Live before, we will figure this out together. Then on Monday at noon I’m going to read my second picture book. I’ll keep going for a while, probably. I’ve got about a month’s worth of picture books, and if we run out I might read some chapter books or something. Who knows? See you tomorrow, maybe!
While some of us celebrate not having to hug relative strangers for now , others of us might feel sad...or bored. That’s why Al Gore invented books! So that your hands would be too full for hugging, and your brain would be too full for yawning! Genius!! Way better than inventing the huggy ole internet. IMHO. Be safe. Read more! @romper @chroniclekids @chroniclebooks
#OperationStorytime is here! I’m joining hundreds of other authors and illustrators with @romper to read their books for all kids suddenly learning from home these next few weeks. Today I’m reading from @jon_scieszka and my middle grade book AstroNuts. (With a little help from Amina.) Kids can also remix and collage their own AstroNuts characters on our website AstroNuts.Space . Enjoy! @chroniclebooks @chroniclekidsbooks . . . #kidlit #kidsbooks #middlegrade #kidsbookstagram
Hi Everyone! My daughter will be reading sections of my book this week. I know many of you are home with your kids so I hope this story brightens up your day... Please share on your story so everyone can enjoy a little bit of the wild. 🌸🌿🌞 @madelinekloepper @romper @chroniclekidsbooks @chroniclebooks #operationstorytime
Thanks to the folks at @romper for coordinating #OperationStorytime today: authors reading from their books! I hope listeners enjoy the first chapter of WINTERHOUSE, read by me if you click on this link: https://t.co/ltASJ44WGT pic.twitter.com/bBaiOsQvoG— Ben Guterson (@ben_guterson) March 16, 2020