What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Will and Grace’ on NBC; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus; highlighted listings continue.

SERIES

Last Man Standing A car restoration article puts Mike, Chuck and Ed (Tim Allen, Jonathan Adams and Hector Elizondo) in the spotlight and leaves Joe (Jay Leno) feeling unappreciated in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan After Andi (Liza Snyder) catches Adam (Matt LeBlanc) in a lie, he vows never do that again. Stacy Keach, Kevin Nealon, Swoosie Kurtz and Kali Rocha also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) says he feels like Ricky Ricardo with Lucy, inspiring Grace, Jack and Karen (Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally) to each daydream that they are Lucy, with Will as their long-suffering Ricky. Leslie Jordan and Lucie Arnaz guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy The long-running medical drama ends its season. Ellen Pompeo

stars. 9 p.m. ABC

The Great Food Truck Race Host Tyler Florence meets the food trucks in Las Vegas where the teams spin a protein roulette wheel. 9 p.m. Food Network

Shaq Life Two new episodes of Shaquille O’Neal’s unscripted series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. TNT

Broke Jackie (Pauley Perrette) encourages Javier and Elizabeth (Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggero) to get jobs so they can pay their share. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Tommy Tommy (Edie Falco) and the LAPD race to find a criminal who makes fake 911 calls in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Top Chef Kelly Clarkson is a guest for a Quickfire based on her new movie “Trolls: World Tour” where the chefs are tasked with combining colorful ingredients from six different musical lands to make one delicious dish. 10 p.m. Bravo

Vegas Chef Prizefight Three chefs remain, and only two will meet the Caesars Executives to make their case. 10 p.m. Food Network

Siren While Ryn (Eline Powell) is looking for someone to help her she learns about a secret unborn child. Also, Ben (Alex Roe) takes risks to help his mother (Sarah-Jane Redmond), while Xander (Ian Verdun) tries to jump-start his new career. Rena Owen, Georgia Waters and Hugo Ateo also star. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 4 p.m. MSNBC

Coronavirus: Deploying Financial Firepower (N) 5 p.m. Bloomberg

Washington Journal Primetime Medical care in COVID-19 hot spots: Dr. Nahid Bhadelia. (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Christine Baranski. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Victor Rasuk (“The Baker and the Beauty”); David Foster performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gloria Estefan performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Guy Fieri; Kim Fields; Gary Gulman (“The Great Depresh”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rob Lowe; Madelaine Petsch; Skid Row Running Club. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil People frolic on the beach, go to parties and hoard supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show COVID-19; Pink; David Spade. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus: Zinc; food supply chain. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Hashimoto’s disease; a brain-fluid leak; pharmacies offering fruit and vegetables free of charge. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tig Notaro. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike D; Ad-Rock; Anna Kendrick; Dan White; best of Fallon. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Presidential historian Jon Meacham. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Don Cheadle and Regina Hall; Phoebe Bridgers performs. (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Emily Blunt; Sam Heughan; Niall Horan performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Actress Jane Fonda; journalist Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actress Abby Elliott; actor Adam Pally. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 a.m. IFC

Wildlife (2018) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

The American (2010) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax

The Richest Girl in the World (1934) 10 a.m. TCM

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 10 a.m. TMC

The Favourite (2018) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax

Shazam! (2019) 10:55 a.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11 a.m. IFC

Juno (2007) 11 a.m. Sundance

Ex-Lady (1933) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Tropic Thunder (2008) 2 p.m. IFC

The Others (2001) 2:50 p.m. HBO

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation

Frequency (2000) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek (2009) 5 p.m. AMC

Annie Hall (1977) 5 p.m. TCM

Moneyball (2011) 5:07 p.m. Encore

Ice Age (2002) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 6 p.m. TNT

Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX

Total Recall (1990) 7 p.m. Ovation

Manhattan (1979) 7 p.m. TCM

The Terminator (1984) 7:05 p.m. Showtime

The Jungle Book (2016) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. AMC

Innerspace (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Goldfinger (1964) 8 p.m. Epix

Where the Wild Things Are (2009) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 8:45 p.m. LOGO

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 9 p.m. Showtime

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 9 p.m. Starz

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

Traffic (2000) 10 p.m. Cinemax

GoldenEye (1995) 10 p.m. Epix

It (2017) 10 p.m. TNT

Under Siege (1992) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Prisoners (2013) 10:30 p.m. HBO

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 11:30 p.m. Syfy